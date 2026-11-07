Preview: Los Angeles Lakers vs. Detroit Pistons: Player props, injury report and prediction | NBA

Quick summary Lakers vs. Pistons · Little Caesars Arena, Detroit · Sunday 8 November, 11pm GMT Tip of the match Pistons to win Game total Under 225.5 Key player prop Luka Doncic Over 37.5 points Injury alert Jalen Duren (Pistons) · Out

A four-game winning streak and Luka Doncic's 53-point night against Portland carry the Los Angeles Lakers to Little Caesars Arena on Sunday, where the Detroit Pistons, who own the NBA's best defensive rating, await at 11pm GMT.

Cade Cunningham's side are 6-2 and among the early leaders in the Eastern Conference standings, with two wins from three at home, and they swept this series last season, so one of the league's most efficient offences meets an opponent that beat them twice.

What does the form say about Lakers vs. Pistons?

Form Guide Los Angeles Lakers 8-2 · Western Conference Last five results L W W W W Season averages and rest 122.0 PPG 114.3 Opp PPG +7.7 Diff 1 day Rest Detroit Pistons 6-2 · 2nd in East Last five results L W W W L Season averages and rest 111.1 PPG 101.8 Opp PPG +9.3 Diff 3 days Rest

Los Angeles have won four in a row since a 95-112 defeat at Golden State, including a 131-125 win over Toronto in which Doncic scored 45, and Friday's 124-118 victory over Portland came after they had recovered from a double-digit deficit.

That run has produced 120.8 points a game, but the Lakers have also conceded 115.0, so their defence hands back a lot of what the offence builds and keeps every game within reach of the opposition.

Detroit's last five are the mirror image, with 106.8 scored and 99.4 conceded, a differential of plus 7.4 that beats the Lakers' plus 5.8 even though the Pistons lost twice.

Both defeats came when the Pistons scored below their season average, at New York and then against Philadelphia on Wednesday, when they trailed by double digits for much of the night.

Tale of the Tape (Season) Lakers Pistons Lakers +9.0 121.4 112.4 Off. rating Pistons -10.6 113.6 103.0 Def. rating Pistons +4.1 39.9 44.0 RPG Pistons -1.9 17.0 15.1 TOV Lakers +3.7% 50.5% 46.8% FG%

The season-long numbers explain why the sides are so hard to separate, since the Lakers lead on offensive rating, 121.4 to 112.4, while Detroit hold the defensive edge, 103.0 to 113.6, a split that explains why neither side is an obvious favourite on paper.

Possession also leans towards the hosts, as the Lakers average 17.0 turnovers to Detroit's 15.1 and are out-rebounded by 4.1 a game, which should hand the Pistons more shots over the course of the night.

Los Angeles make up ground with shooting, hitting 50.5% from the field against 46.8% for Detroit, and that accuracy is how the Lakers sit among the league's most efficient offences despite the rebounding gap.

The hosts have three days of rest to the visitors' one, an edge that matters more with the Lakers playing their second game in three days after a cross-country flight.

Los Angeles Lakers vs. Detroit Pistons team news and rotations

Injury Report Los Angeles Lakers No players carry an injury designation Detroit Pistons Jalen Duren Right hamstring strain Out Isaiah Joe Hip Game-Time Decision

Detroit remain without Jalen Duren, who is out with a right hamstring strain and has played just twice this season, while Isaiah Joe is a game-time decision with a hip problem, which leaves the Pistons thin at centre.

Paul Reed, averaging 12.8 points, takes on the heavier centre minutes in Duren's absence with John Collins sharing the frontcourt load, and the likeliest Detroit starting five is Cunningham, Duncan Robinson, Ausar Thompson, Collins and Reed.

Los Angeles list no injuries, and the group that started on Friday, namely Doncic, Austin Reaves, Matisse Thybulle, Jake LaRavia and Walker Kessler, is the likeliest starting five again, with Adou Thiero, who played briefly on Friday, available off the bench.

Doncic and Reaves each played more than 38 minutes on Friday and Kessler 37, and with the NBA schedule sending Los Angeles to Atlanta on Monday while Detroit host Washington, minutes management is worth watching.

Lakers vs. Pistons key matchups that could decide it

Key Matchups The star guards Luka Doncic LAL VS Cade Cunningham DET 40.1 Doncic PPG 24.0 Cunningham PPG 7.7 Doncic APG 7.6 Cunningham APG Doncic scores far more, but the assist numbers are almost level, so this duel is as much about creation as scoring. Frontcourt without Duren Walker Kessler LAL VS Paul Reed DET 10.4 Kessler RPG 6.8 Reed RPG 71.6% Kessler FG% 58.1% Reed FG% Kessler's rebounding and finishing meet a Detroit front line missing its starting centre, with Reed expected to take on the heavier minutes.

Cunningham against Doncic is the headline duel, with Doncic coming off 17-of-33 shooting and 14-of-18 free throws on Friday and Cunningham leading a Detroit offence that ranks in the bottom half of the league for efficiency.

Up front, Reed and Collins must handle Kessler without Duren, and Detroit's main defensive decision is how much of Doncic they hand to Thompson, who averages 8.6 rebounds from the wing and must guard Doncic without picking up early fouls.

Player props for Lakers vs. Pistons

Player Props to Watch Luka Doncic LAL Points Over 37.5 40.1 Season 53 Last game 9 GP He took 33 shots against Portland and sits well above this mark for the season, so even a slower game leaves him room to clear it. Cade Cunningham DET Assists Over 6.5 7.6 Season 11 Last game 8 GP Detroit's offence runs through him while Duren is out, and the Lakers have conceded more than 110 points in four of their last five. Duncan Robinson DET Three-pointers made Over 3.5 4.4 Season 7 Last game 8 GP He shoots 47.9% from three on heavy volume, and with Detroit's offence in the bottom half of the league for efficiency his shooting carries real weight. Walker Kessler LAL Rebounds Over 9.5 10.4 Season 12 Last game 10 GP He pulled down 12 on Friday in 37 minutes, and Detroit's rebounding strength is the risk to an otherwise comfortable mark.

Head-to-head record between the Lakers and Pistons

Season Series 23 Mar 2026 Pistons 113-110 Lakers Detroit 30 Dec 2025 Pistons 128-106 Lakers Los Angeles

Detroit won both meetings last season, taking the first 128-106 in Los Angeles on 30 December and the second 113-110 at home on 23 March.

Neither result carries much weight now, since LeBron James has left the Lakers and Kessler arrived in the summer, so the current ratings tell a better story than the scorelines, and they favour the hosts defensively but the visitors offensively.

The return meeting is at Crypto.com Arena on 8 January 2027, which means Sunday decides who takes the first game of the season series.

Our Lakers vs. Pistons prediction and best bets

Moneyline Detroit Pistons to win The league's best defensive rating, three days of rest and home court outweigh a Lakers side that played heavy minutes with its stars on Friday. Total Under 225.5 Detroit rank 20th for pace and allow the fewest points in the NBA, which gives them the tools to slow a Lakers side on short rest. Prop Luka Doncic Over 37.5 points His usage produced 33 shot attempts on Friday, so even a slower, lower-scoring game should leave him clear of this number. Prop Duncan Robinson Over 3.5 threes He hit seven against Philadelphia, and Detroit need his shooting to open space around Cunningham while Duren is out. Parlay Pistons to win and Doncic Over 37.5 points The legs are not tied together, since Doncic scored 41 in the Lakers' 136-129 home defeat by Portland on 27 October.

Score Prediction Pistons 112-108 Lakers Predicted margin of four points · 220 combined points

The Pistons concede fewer points than anyone and arrive rested, while the Lakers travel across the country after Friday's game and play again on Monday, which is why a narrow Detroit win is the clearest read.

The risk is Doncic, who can win a game without help, but Detroit's edges in rebounding and ball security give them more chances to answer him over four quarters, with the Lakers' main scorers already carrying heavy minutes.