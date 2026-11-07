Preview: Los Angeles Lakers vs. Detroit Pistons: Player props, injury report and prediction | NBA

A four-game winning streak and Luka Doncic's 53-point night against Portland carry the Los Angeles Lakers to Little Caesars Arena on Sunday, where the Detroit Pistons, who own the NBA's best defensive rating, await at 11pm GMT.
Cade Cunningham's side are 6-2 and among the early leaders in the Eastern Conference standings, with two wins from three at home, and they swept this series last season, so one of the league's most efficient offences meets an opponent that beat them twice.
What does the form say about Lakers vs. Pistons?
Los Angeles have won four in a row since a 95-112 defeat at Golden State, including a 131-125 win over Toronto in which Doncic scored 45, and Friday's 124-118 victory over Portland came after they had recovered from a double-digit deficit.
That run has produced 120.8 points a game, but the Lakers have also conceded 115.0, so their defence hands back a lot of what the offence builds and keeps every game within reach of the opposition.
Detroit's last five are the mirror image, with 106.8 scored and 99.4 conceded, a differential of plus 7.4 that beats the Lakers' plus 5.8 even though the Pistons lost twice.
Both defeats came when the Pistons scored below their season average, at New York and then against Philadelphia on Wednesday, when they trailed by double digits for much of the night.
The season-long numbers explain why the sides are so hard to separate, since the Lakers lead on offensive rating, 121.4 to 112.4, while Detroit hold the defensive edge, 103.0 to 113.6, a split that explains why neither side is an obvious favourite on paper.
Possession also leans towards the hosts, as the Lakers average 17.0 turnovers to Detroit's 15.1 and are out-rebounded by 4.1 a game, which should hand the Pistons more shots over the course of the night.
Los Angeles make up ground with shooting, hitting 50.5% from the field against 46.8% for Detroit, and that accuracy is how the Lakers sit among the league's most efficient offences despite the rebounding gap.
The hosts have three days of rest to the visitors' one, an edge that matters more with the Lakers playing their second game in three days after a cross-country flight.
Los Angeles Lakers vs. Detroit Pistons team news and rotations
Detroit remain without Jalen Duren, who is out with a right hamstring strain and has played just twice this season, while Isaiah Joe is a game-time decision with a hip problem, which leaves the Pistons thin at centre.
Paul Reed, averaging 12.8 points, takes on the heavier centre minutes in Duren's absence with John Collins sharing the frontcourt load, and the likeliest Detroit starting five is Cunningham, Duncan Robinson, Ausar Thompson, Collins and Reed.
Los Angeles list no injuries, and the group that started on Friday, namely Doncic, Austin Reaves, Matisse Thybulle, Jake LaRavia and Walker Kessler, is the likeliest starting five again, with Adou Thiero, who played briefly on Friday, available off the bench.
Doncic and Reaves each played more than 38 minutes on Friday and Kessler 37, and with the NBA schedule sending Los Angeles to Atlanta on Monday while Detroit host Washington, minutes management is worth watching.
Lakers vs. Pistons key matchups that could decide it
Cunningham against Doncic is the headline duel, with Doncic coming off 17-of-33 shooting and 14-of-18 free throws on Friday and Cunningham leading a Detroit offence that ranks in the bottom half of the league for efficiency.
Up front, Reed and Collins must handle Kessler without Duren, and Detroit's main defensive decision is how much of Doncic they hand to Thompson, who averages 8.6 rebounds from the wing and must guard Doncic without picking up early fouls.
Player props for Lakers vs. Pistons
Head-to-head record between the Lakers and Pistons
Detroit won both meetings last season, taking the first 128-106 in Los Angeles on 30 December and the second 113-110 at home on 23 March.
Neither result carries much weight now, since LeBron James has left the Lakers and Kessler arrived in the summer, so the current ratings tell a better story than the scorelines, and they favour the hosts defensively but the visitors offensively.
The return meeting is at Crypto.com Arena on 8 January 2027, which means Sunday decides who takes the first game of the season series.
Our Lakers vs. Pistons prediction and best bets
The Pistons concede fewer points than anyone and arrive rested, while the Lakers travel across the country after Friday's game and play again on Monday, which is why a narrow Detroit win is the clearest read.
The risk is Doncic, who can win a game without help, but Detroit's edges in rebounding and ball security give them more chances to answer him over four quarters, with the Lakers' main scorers already carrying heavy minutes.