Best bets and predictions for every game | 9 November 2026

Our NBA picks today cover all eight games on Monday's NBA schedule, with tip-offs running from midnight to 3am GMT on 10 November. The night's biggest storyline is a Los Angeles Lakers side travelling to Atlanta for the second night of a back-to-back, with Luka Doncic listed as out.

Los Angeles Lakers vs Atlanta Hawks prediction

Our pick Over 235.5 points Tip-off 12am GMT Venue State Farm Arena, Atlanta Lakers record 9-2 Hawks record 7-4

The Western Conference leaders arrive in Atlanta on the second night of a back-to-back, part of five games in 10 days for the Lakers. The Hawks have had a full day of rest since their last outing.

Over 235.5 points is our pick. Atlanta's home games have averaged 244.3 combined points, with all four going over 220 and three clearing 230, so this total looks within reach.

Luka Doncic is listed as out with lower-back tightness, but the Hawks have conceded 123.3 points a game at home, which keeps this total live even without a full-strength Lakers attack.

Los Angeles are 4-1 on the road and carry the better net rating, +7.5 against +3.1, but fatigue is the bigger factor here and a rested Hawks side should set the tempo.

Our pick Cavaliers -8.5 Tip-off 12am GMT Venue Spectrum Center, Charlotte Cavaliers record 5-5 Hornets record 3-7

Charlotte, 3-7 and 10th in the East, have lost their last five games, and Kon Knueppel, Dennis Schroder and Grant Williams are all listed as out. Cleveland, 5-5, lost to the New York Knicks in their latest game.

Cavaliers -8.5 is the pick, with Cleveland's net rating of +2.6 set against -14.2 for the Hornets. Our full breakdown of Cavaliers vs Hornets covers the injury report, key matchups and player props.

Washington Wizards vs Detroit Pistons prediction

Our pick Wizards +10.5 Tip-off 12am GMT Venue Little Caesars Arena, Detroit Wizards record 4-6 Pistons record 6-3

Detroit are third in the East and on the second night of a back-to-back, while Washington have had a day of rest after losing 114-75 at Oklahoma City.

Wizards +10.5 is our pick because the line asks a lot of a tired home side. Detroit's home differential is +3.3 across three games, a long way short of 10.5 points.

This is a lean on the size of the spread rather than a call for an upset. Detroit have the better net rating, +7.8 against -4.8, so a narrow home win is the most likely route to this pick landing.

Anthony Davis, who averages 23.4 points, is listed as questionable with an ankle injury, and his status is the main risk to the pick. Trae Young leads the Wizards with 8.9 assists a game.

Memphis Grizzlies vs Toronto Raptors prediction

Our pick Grizzlies +3.5 Tip-off 12.30am GMT Venue Scotiabank Arena, Toronto Grizzlies record 6-3 Raptors record 5-4

Memphis have lost their last three games, all at home, yet they are 4-0 on the road with a +10.0 differential. Toronto are 5-4 and sixth in the East.

Grizzlies +3.5 looks generous, as net ratings of +5.8 for Memphis and +5.6 for Toronto make the sides near-identical. Scottie Barnes is listed as questionable for the Raptors with an adductor injury.

Indiana Pacers vs Dallas Mavericks prediction

Our pick Over 222.5 points Tip-off 1am GMT Venue American Airlines Center, Dallas Pacers record 3-7 Mavericks record 6-4

Indiana are winless at home but 3-2 on the road, while Dallas play the second night of a back-to-back, part of five games in 10 days.

Over 222.5 points is our pick, as Indiana's road games have averaged 236.0 combined points, with three of five clearing 230. Tyrese Haliburton is listed as out with a hamstring injury.

Denver Nuggets vs Houston Rockets prediction

Our pick Under 217.5 points Tip-off 1.30am GMT Venue Toyota Center, Houston Nuggets record 5-3 Rockets record 7-3

Sixth-placed Houston host ninth-placed Denver in the West, and both teams have had a day of rest since their last game.

Under 217.5 points is our pick. Denver's road games have averaged 209.5 combined points, and only one of their four went over 220.

Availability is the caveat. Nikola Jokic (elbow), Jamal Murray (left shin contusion) and Christian Braun (calf and illness) are among six Denver players listed as questionable, so the final injury report matters before tip-off.

Houston have the better net rating, +9.2 against +1.6, and concede 107.6 points a game, so scoring against them is rarely easy. Should Jokic sit, Denver lose their main playmaker, which only strengthens the case for the under.

Our pick Spurs -8.5 Tip-off 2am GMT Venue Mortgage Matchup Center, Phoenix Spurs record 8-2 Suns record 3-5

San Antonio are unbeaten on the road and arrive on a five-game winning run, while 12th-placed Phoenix have won only three games. Devin Vassell is listed as questionable with left adductor tightness.

Spurs -8.5 is backed by a 4-0 road record and a +14.8 differential away from home. Our full breakdown of Spurs vs Suns covers the player props and a head-to-head record where the home side has won all six meetings since November 2025.

New Orleans Pelicans vs Golden State Warriors prediction

Our pick Over 231.5 points Tip-off 3am GMT Venue Chase Center, San Francisco Pelicans record 4-6 Warriors record 7-3

New Orleans are on the second night of a back-to-back, their second in a run of five games in eight days, while Golden State have had a day of rest.

Over 231.5 points is our pick. New Orleans' road games have averaged 261.5 combined points this season, and all four have cleared 230.

That is a small sample, but the Pelicans have scored 128.0 and conceded 133.5 per game away from home, which suggests both ends of the floor are open.

Yves Missi is listed as out with a knee injury, taking a centre away from the Pelicans' frontcourt. Golden State's attack runs through Stephen Curry, who should find space against a team on tired legs.