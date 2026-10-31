NBA picks today: Best bets and predictions for every game | October 31

Seven games are on tonight's NBA schedule on Saturday, October 31, and our NBA picks today give a spread, total or player prop lean for every one of them.

The headline storylines are a winless Sacramento side visiting unbeaten Memphis, and a Minnesota team without Anthony Edwards travelling to San Antonio on the second night of a back-to-back. Here are our NBA predictions today and best bets, in tip-off order.

Portland Trail Blazers vs Utah Jazz prediction

Our pick Trail Blazers -6.5 Tip-off 7pm (GMT) Venue Delta Center, Salt Lake City Trail Blazers record 3-1 Jazz record 1-4

Portland arrive in Salt Lake City after a home defeat to Memphis on Thursday, with just one day to recover. Utah have had two days off, but sit 12th in the Western Conference.

We still like Trail Blazers -6.5. Portland's net rating of +7.5 compares with -8.0 for the Jazz, a gap of 15.5 points per 100 possessions that is far wider than this spread.

Utah concede 120.2 points per game and have lost four of their five games. Portland's attack, led by Deni Avdija at 22.8 points per game, should find room against that defence.

Ja Morant is out for the Trail Blazers with a left hamstring strain, so Damian Lillard and Avdija carry more of the creation load. Utah are also without Jaren Jackson Jr., who is out with a torn MCL, and Lauri Markkanen is questionable with a wrist injury.

Keyonte George, who leads Utah at 24.4 points per game, is the Jazz player best placed to keep this close. Portland turn the ball over less often, at 14.3 per game against 17.2, and that gap should decide the margin.

Philadelphia 76ers vs Charlotte Hornets prediction

Our pick Under 215.5 points Tip-off 10pm (GMT) Venue Spectrum Center, Charlotte 76ers record 5-1 Hornets record 3-3

Both teams play the second night of a back-to-back. Philadelphia beat the champion Knicks 98-93 on Friday, while Charlotte were beaten 95-79 in Washington.

That points towards Under 215.5 points. Charlotte average 97.3 points per game, the fewest of any team on tonight's slate, and four of their last five games finished below this total.

The Hornets also play at the slowest pace on the schedule, at 98.2 possessions per game, and Philadelphia's defence concedes 105.0 points per game. Neither number suggests an easy route to a high score.

Jaylen Brown is questionable for the 76ers with a knee problem, but Tyrese Maxey, who averages 28.2 points per game, remains the main scoring threat. Tired legs on both sides make a low-scoring second half likelier than a shootout.

Brandon Miller leads Charlotte at 24.5 points per game but shoots 37.3% from the field. As a team, the Hornets shoot 39.5% against 43.7% for Philadelphia, so points are hard-earned.

Our pick Hawks -4.5 Tip-off 11pm (GMT) Venue Smoothie King Center, New Orleans Hawks record 3-3 Pelicans record 1-4

Atlanta ended a three-game slide by edging Cleveland 114-111 on Thursday. New Orleans, who play at home, beat Sacramento 132-120 in their last outing to snap a four-game losing run. Nickeil Alexander-Walker leads Atlanta at 20.5 points per game.

We back Hawks -4.5. Atlanta's net rating of +4.5 compares with -1.8 for the Pelicans, who are without center Yves Missi because of a left knee injury. Atlanta also create more assists, 32.5 per game against 25.2, and Jalen Johnson averages 8.5 of them.

Full breakdown of Hawks vs Pelicans, including player props and the injury report.

Our pick Kings +11.5 Tip-off 12am Sunday (GMT) Venue FedExForum, Memphis Kings record 0-5 Grizzlies record 5-0

Winless Sacramento visit unbeaten Memphis, who won the first meeting 123-112 on October 25. The Kings concede 126.8 points per game, but Zach LaVine and rookie Darius Acuff Jr. average 26.0 and 24.0.

Even so, Kings +11.5 looks the better side of the spread. Three of Memphis's five wins came by 11 points or fewer, and Ty Jerome is questionable with a back problem.

Full breakdown of Kings vs Grizzlies, including player props and the injury report.

Our pick Over 237.5 points Tip-off 12am Sunday (GMT) Venue Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee Cavaliers record 3-2 Bucks record 1-4

Milwaukee are in their first season since trading Giannis Antetokounmpo to Miami. Cleveland have lost both road games and played on Wednesday and Thursday, while Jaylon Tyson is out with an ankle injury.

The Bucks concede 124.2 points per game and play at 106.0 possessions per game, the fastest pace on the slate, so we lean Over 237.5 points. Three of their five games have topped that mark.

Full breakdown of Cavaliers vs Bucks, including player props and the injury report.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs San Antonio Spurs prediction

Our pick Timberwolves +12.5 Tip-off 12am Sunday (GMT) Venue Frost Bank Center, San Antonio Timberwolves record 4-2 Spurs record 3-2

San Antonio ended Minnesota's season in the second round of the 2026 playoffs, and the rematch arrives with the Timberwolves missing Edwards, who is out after a right knee procedure.

The spread is generous, so we take Timberwolves +12.5. Minnesota's only two defeats this season came by two and five points, and neither was anything like the margin the Spurs must now produce.

The Timberwolves beat the Clippers 127-101 on Friday, with LaMelo Ball scoring 24 points and Jaden McDaniels 23. Minnesota's net rating of +14.4 is the best of any team playing tonight.

The risk is fatigue, as Minnesota play a second night in a row against a Spurs side with two days' rest. Even so, San Antonio's net rating of +6.0 is less than half of Minnesota's, which makes 12.5 points a lot to ask of Victor Wembanyama's side.

Wembanyama is the obvious route to a Spurs rout, with 25.0 points and 11.4 rebounds per game. Minnesota have an answer on the glass in Rudy Gobert, who averages 12.3 rebounds.

Oklahoma City Thunder vs Houston Rockets prediction

Our pick Thunder +4.5 Tip-off 12.30am Sunday (GMT) Venue Toyota Center, Houston Thunder record 4-1 Rockets record 5-1

Houston lost for the first time this season on Friday, 116-111 at Dallas, and now play the second night of a back-to-back. Oklahoma City have had two days off since their own defeat at Dallas.

That rest gap is the basis for Thunder +4.5. Houston score 121.0 points per game, but that tempo is harder to sustain on a second night in a row.

Oklahoma City play at the second-slowest pace on the slate, 98.7 possessions per game, which suits an underdog looking to shorten the game. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander averages 26.0 points per game to drive it.

Alperen Sengun is questionable for Houston with a back problem, having missed Friday's defeat, and Kevin Durant averages 23.3 points per game. The Thunder remain without Chet Holmgren and Jalen Williams, which is why we take the points rather than the win.

Houston are also without Steven Adams, who is out with a right soleus strain, so the Rockets' interior depth is stretched if Sengun cannot go. That is a real opening for the underdog.