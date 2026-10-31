Preview: Minnesota Timberwolves vs. San Antonio Spurs: Player props, injury report and prediction | NBA

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. San Antonio Spurs · Frost Bank Center · Sunday 1 November, midnight GMT Quick summary Tip of the match Timberwolves +11.5 Game total Over 226.5 Key player prop De'Aaron Fox Over 20.5 points + assists Injury alert Anthony Edwards (Minnesota) Out

San Antonio Spurs host Minnesota Timberwolves at Frost Bank Center on Sunday in a rematch of last season's Western Conference semi-final, which the Spurs won 4-2, with Minnesota playing the second night of a back-to-back.

Minnesota have been rebuilt since that series, with Julius Randle and Naz Reid traded to bring in LaMelo Ball and Jonathan Kuminga signed as a free agent, while the Spurs finished 62-20 last season and reached the NBA Finals before losing to the New York Knicks in five games.

What is the form like for the Timberwolves and Spurs?

Form Guide Minnesota Timberwolves 4-2 · 7th in the West Last 5 (2026-27 regular season) W W L L W 121.5 PPG 106.7 Opp PPG 116.8 Off. rating 102.4 Def. rating San Antonio Spurs 3-2 · 8th in the West Last 5 (2026-27 regular season) L L W W W 116.6 PPG 110.0 Opp PPG 114.1 Off. rating 108.1 Def. rating

Minnesota sit seventh in the conference standings on a 4-2 record, one place above San Antonio, who are 3-2, although the samples are small at six and five games respectively.

The Timberwolves won their first three games, lost 125-127 at Cleveland and 114-119 against Golden State, then beat the Los Angeles Clippers 127-101 in their last outing, with Ball scoring a season-high 24 points and Jaden McDaniels adding 23.

San Antonio lost their first two games at home, 104-116 to Oklahoma City and 110-114 to Houston, but have won three in a row since, the latest a 117-111 overtime victory at Utah in which Victor Wembanyama scored 36 points with 14 rebounds.

The Jazz forced that extra period after a five-point Spurs lead disappeared inside the final two minutes, and coach Mitch Johnson took responsibility for a late coaching error afterwards.

Tale of the Tape Timberwolves Spurs 121.5 PPG 116.6 Timberwolves +4.9 106.7 Opp PPG 110.0 Timberwolves -3.3 116.8 Off. rating 114.1 Timberwolves +2.7 102.4 Def. rating 108.1 Timberwolves -5.7 27.8 APG 28.2 Spurs +0.4 16.2 TOV 13.2 Spurs -3.0 50.2 RPG 45.0 Timberwolves +5.2 48.3% FG% 46.0% Timberwolves +2.3%

Minnesota's net rating of +14.4 dwarfs San Antonio's +6.0, although it was built over six games that included a 25-point win at Miami and a 23-point win over Toronto.

Rebounding is where the Timberwolves hold their clearest edge, with Rudy Gobert pulling down 12.3 a game and reserve Joan Beringer adding 7.0 in just 16.1 minutes.

The Spurs take better care of the ball, turning it over 13.2 times a game against 16.2, and Minnesota are playing their third game in four nights on the NBA schedule while San Antonio have had two days off.

That rest gap and home court should be enough for the Spurs to win, although Minnesota's defence, the stronger of the two per possession, makes a comfortable margin harder to reach.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. San Antonio Spurs team news and rotations

Injury Report Minnesota Timberwolves Anthony Edwards Right knee Averaging 33.3 PPG across four games Out Donte DiVincenzo Right Achilles Out San Antonio Spurs Tobias Harris Left calf Yet to make his Spurs debut Out Jayden Quaintance Right knee Out

Anthony Edwards is out for Minnesota after arthroscopic surgery on his right knee, with the club setting no timetable for his return, and he had averaged 33.3 points in four games before the procedure.

Donte DiVincenzo is also out with a right Achilles problem, so Minnesota are expected to start the same five that began against the Clippers, with Ball, Ayo Dosunmu, Kuminga, McDaniels and Gobert, while Terrence Shannon Jr. leads the reserves at 13.7 points a game and Bones Hyland scored 19 off the bench against the Clippers.

San Antonio are without free-agent signing Tobias Harris, who signed a two-year deal in the summer but has yet to make his debut after a calf strain, and Jayden Quaintance, who is recovering from knee surgery.

The Spurs are expected to start De'Aaron Fox, Stephon Castle, Dylan Harper, Devin Vassell and Wembanyama, with Julian Champagnie and Keldon Johnson leading the second unit.

Timberwolves vs. Spurs, the matchups that could decide it

Key Matchups The middle Victor Wembanyama SAS VS Rudy Gobert MIN 25.0 Wemby PPG 11.4 Wemby RPG 7.0 Gobert PPG 12.3 Gobert RPG Wembanyama's scoring against Gobert's rebounding decides who controls the paint, with both averaging around 30 minutes. The point guards De'Aaron Fox SAS VS LaMelo Ball MIN 15.4 Fox PPG 7.0 Fox APG 15.2 Ball PPG 6.7 Ball APG 53.1% Fox FG% 41.3% Ball FG% Fox shoots far more efficiently, while Ball is the creator Minnesota lean on most with Edwards absent.

Wembanyama against Gobert shaped the semi-final, with Wembanyama scoring 19 points and 15 rebounds in the Game 2 rout and 27 points and 17 rebounds in Game 5 after his ejection in Game 4, and Gobert now faces a player averaging 25.0 points this season.

In the backcourt, Ball is carrying a heavier scoring load after a season-high night against the Clippers, while Fox is the Spurs' most efficient scorer, a contrast that grows if Minnesota's guards tire on the second night of a back-to-back.

Best player props for Timberwolves vs. Spurs

Player Props to Watch De'Aaron Fox SAS Points + assists Over 20.5 22.4 Season avg 22.4 Last 5 avg 5 Games played Fox has played 31.4 minutes a game, which leaves a line set below his scoring and passing average within comfortable reach. LaMelo Ball MIN Rebounds Under 4.5 2.5 Season avg 2.6 Last 5 avg 6 Games played Ball plays alongside Gobert and Joan Beringer, Minnesota's two leading rebounders, so a guard's total stays low. Devin Vassell SAS Points + rebounds Over 15.5 16.6 Season avg 16.6 Last 5 avg 5 Games played Vassell has averaged 31.6 minutes and scored 21 points in the overtime win at Utah, so the line sits below his current output.

How do the Timberwolves and Spurs compare head-to-head?

Season Series · 2026 playoffs 15 May Spurs 139-109 Timberwolves WCSF Gm 6 · Minneapolis 12 May Spurs 126-97 Timberwolves WCSF Gm 5 · San Antonio 10 May Timberwolves 114-109 Spurs WCSF Gm 4 · Minneapolis 8 May Spurs 115-108 Timberwolves WCSF Gm 3 · Minneapolis 6 May Spurs 133-95 Timberwolves WCSF Gm 2 · San Antonio 4 May Timberwolves 104-102 Spurs WCSF Gm 1 · San Antonio

The Spurs won the 2026 Western Conference semi-final 4-2 as the second seed against the sixth, taking Games 2, 3, 5 and 6.

Minnesota won Game 1 by 104-102 in San Antonio and Game 4 by 114-109 at home, but the Spurs closed the series out 139-109 in Minneapolis.

Game 2 produced the heaviest postseason defeat in Timberwolves history at 133-95, and Sunday's game is the first meeting since that series, with Randle and Reid gone from Minnesota and Ball and Kuminga in their place.

Timberwolves vs. Spurs prediction and tips

Spread Timberwolves +11.5 San Antonio's only home win this season came by 27 over Sacramento and their other two home games were defeats, which makes a 12-point cushion a lot to lay. Total Over 226.5 Minnesota play at 102.3 possessions a game and both of their games without Edwards finished above this total. Prop De'Aaron Fox Over 20.5 points + assists Fox's points plus assists average sits above the line across all five games he has played. Prop LaMelo Ball Under 4.5 rebounds Ball has averaged little more than half the line across six games in a lineup with two bigger rebounders. Parlay Fox Over 20.5 points + assists and Ball Under 4.5 rebounds The two legs rest on each player's role rather than the final margin, so neither depends on the other.

Score Prediction Spurs 118-111 Timberwolves Predicted margin 7 points, total 229

San Antonio should win, but they are 2-0 on the road and only 1-2 at home this season, and both of Minnesota's defeats came by five points or fewer, so the Timberwolves look a better bet to stay within the spread than to win outright.

The total should be reached, since Minnesota's pace and Ball's creation outweigh the tired legs, and Wembanyama gives the Spurs a dependable inside route to scoring, while Minnesota make 16.0 three-pointers a game, which gives Ball room to create.