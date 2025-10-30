Austin Reaves sinks the Wolves at the buzzer!

Jostled at the end of the match, the Los Angeles Lakers were able to count on Austin Reaves to score the match's final basket, the winning one (115-116).

For the second time in less than a week, the two sides crossed paths, and the Minnesota Timberwolves found the three-point target from the first moments and everyone enjoys themselves. One time, it is Mike Conley, another, it is Donte DiVincenzo, or Julius Randle. On the other side, the pressure exerted on Austin Reaves hinders him well (34-32). The second quarter is much scrappier than the first, with Reaves still patient and a Los Angeles team who finish with a 7-0 run to take command (58-62).

Minnesota's lack of cutting edge is confirmed after the break, whilst the Californian guard is still in perfect group management and Jake LaRavia shows himself with 17 points in the third quarter alone. When the Lakers run off a 12-0 burst, the Wolves respond with an 8-0 run to not be too far behind before the final act (86-97).

Minnesota close to hold-up

Chris Finch's troops, long lifeless, treat themselves to a surge at the end of the match to hope to win. After a 7-0 run, Reaves responds from three-point range, but the wave is strong. Jaden McDaniels scores five consecutive points and the Wolves are one point behind. Randle takes charge of the decisive possession and scores. Minnesota have just run off a 14-2 burst.

The Lakers then have six seconds to win. The ball arrives in Reaves' hands, who penetrates and releases at free-throw line level. It falls in, at the buzzer and the Californians win 116-115.

Lakers vs. Timberwolves: What to remember

– Austin Reaves' big match. No spike at 40 or 50 points this time, but a complete performance for the guard. Clumsy because targeted in defence, he finishes with 28 points at 9/24 shooting including 3/11 from three-point range. But his buzzer-beater and his 16 assists (only three turnovers) greatly enhance his outing and confirm his great form, in LeBron James and Luka Doncic's absence.

– Jake LaRavia's third quarter. With 27 points, the former Memphis player was Reaves's perfect lieutenant. Especially, he was insanely accurate: 10/11 shooting and 5/6 from three-point range. His 17 points in the third quarter allowed the Lakers to roll.

– The Wolves' surge. Thanks to Randle's basket, Minnesota were really not far from taking this match. Would a victory have been deserved? Because despite defensive desires expressed, Rudy Gobert and his teammates were again inconsistent and lacking cutting edge, except at the end, with this final surge. For too long, in this match, we saw again last season's Wolves, little concerned in defence and lacking aggressiveness in play.

This article was originally published on Basket USA.