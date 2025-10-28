Austin Reaves shines but lacks support

The Los Angeles Lakers' Austin Reaves again scored heavily (41 points) against the Portland Trail Blazers. But isolated in organising the attack, because of numerous absentees, he wasted eight possessions.

The day after his 51 points against the Sacramento Kings, Austin Reaves again played 39 minutes and again scored many points against Portland Trail Blazers. Forty-one exactly, at 13/22 shooting, which allows him to display 92 points in two matches. Like Luka Doncic during the first two matches of the season.

Except that unlike the scenario against Sacramento, this time, the Los Angeles Lakers lost. It must be said that the Lakers had to do without Doncic, LeBron James but also Marcus Smart and Gabe Vincent, as well as Maxi Kleber and Jaxson Hayes... "It was difficult given the number of absent players. It's hard to organise an attack without a ball-handler," laments JJ Redick.

Another two matches without Luka Doncic

The Californian attack therefore coughed, losing 25 turnovers. The only real option to lead the game, Reaves carried the ball enormously, which explains his eight turnovers...

"I'm tired but that's why we play this sport. It's pleasure," confirms the guard, who played 78 minutes between Sunday and Monday evening. "It's obvious we didn't play at the expected level, but as Redick said, it's complicated when rotations are short. We had seven absent players. We played hard, enough to win, but we didn't play well enough."

In addition to his 41 points, the Lakers guard also compiled five assists, four rebounds and three steals. By taking advantage of his responsibilities, he is thus averaging 35.8 points (57% including 43% from three-point range) and 8.5 assists since a week ago and the start of competition. And this could continue against Minnesota and Memphis, before the Slovenian's return.

"He's a competitor," declares Jarred Vanderbilt about his teammate. "He rises to the challenge every time. He has just scored over 90 points in two evenings... It's crazy. He gave everything on the court and we didn't manage to win. But we played with the right intentions."

