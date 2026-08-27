Jonathan Kuminga picks the Wolves: another failure for the Lakers

Jonathan Kuminga is set to sign a two-year, $12.4 million contract with the Wolves to reinforce a roster built around LaMelo Ball, Anthony Edwards and Rudy Gobert.

What an offseason for the Wolves! Having already offloaded Julius Randle and managed to lure LaMelo Ball into the fold, the Minneapolis franchise is now set to land Jonathan Kuminga, one of the last two big names still available on this summer's free agent market.

The former Warriors and Hawks reserve is set to sign for $12.4 million over two years, with a player option on the second year of the contract.

Before the deal can be finalised, Minnesota will need to find a way to move on from Josh Green to balance the books, either through a trade or by waiving him to stretch his salary, something the Wolves can do up until this Saturday, with the goal of staying below the second apron.

The Timberwolves complete a stacked starting five

© Iconsport / Marty Jean-Louis/Sipa USA

Minnesota managed to enter the race and show the persuasion and patience needed to add the finishing touch to a starting five that will look genuinely formidable heading into the new season, featuring LaMelo Ball, Anthony Edwards, Jaden McDaniels, Rudy Gobert and now Jonathan Kuminga.

Either way, this marks the end of yet another saga surrounding Jonathan Kuminga, who chose Minnesota's offer over the Lakers, as well as the Bulls and Blazers, who were also in the running.

ESPN reports that the Lakers had, among other things, offered a similar contract, worth just over $12 million, but spread across three years.

Unsurprisingly, Minnesota used its taxpayer mid-level exception to finally get the deal over the line, after exhausting every possible avenue, including enlisting Anthony Edwards to help convince Kuminga to join Minneapolis.

Another miss for the Lakers

© Imago / ZUMA Press Wire / Javier Cardona

President Tim Connelly also travelled to Miami earlier in the month for a four-hour meeting with Jonathan Kuminga, who also spoke with head coach Chris Finch before giving his final approval.

For the Lakers, however, this represents yet another missed opportunity, despite appearing to be in pole position to sign him. His arrival could have helped offset the loss of LeBron James, who left for Philadelphia, at the small forward position.

That will not be the case. When Atlanta declined to exercise their $24.3 million team option to retain Kuminga for next season, the Los Angeles franchise had been the first to make a move.

Rob Pelinka had reached out to Hawks general manager Onsi Saleh to discuss a potential sign-and-trade, but the talks never came to fruition, with the three parties involved, both franchises and the player, never able to reach an agreement that satisfied everyone.