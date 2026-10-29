Preview: New York Knicks vs. Philadelphia 76ers: Player props, injury report and prediction | NBA

Quick summary New York Knicks @ Philadelphia 76ers · Xfinity Mobile Arena · 11.30pm GMT (Friday) Tip of the match 76ers -2.5 Game total Over 231.5 Key player prop Tyrese Maxey, over 26.5 points Injury alert Jose Alvarado (NYK) — Out

Reigning NBA champions New York Knicks head to Xfinity Mobile Arena on Friday to face a Philadelphia 76ers side rebuilt over the summer with a title as the ultimate goal, in what will be the second meeting between the two teams this season.

Philadelphia traded Paul George and draft capital to Boston for Jaylen Brown, then signed LeBron James as a free agent, directly after the Knicks swept them out of last season's play-offs on their way to the title.

The 76ers won the teams' opening fixture of this campaign 106-100 at Madison Square Garden on October 20, and New York arrives for the rematch at 2-3 against a 4-1 Philadelphia side that has started life with its new starting five looking every bit the contender it was built to be.

New York Knicks vs. Philadelphia 76ers, what do the early numbers say?

Form Guide New York Knicks 2-3 · 8th East Last 5 (2026-27 regular season) L L L W W 109.8 PPG 109.6 Opp PPG 110.7 Off. rating 110.9 Def. rating Philadelphia 76ers 4-1 · 2nd East Last 5 (2026-27 regular season) W W W L W 110.8 PPG 107.4 Opp PPG 106.5 Off. rating 103.3 Def. rating

Five games is a small sample, so New York's 2-3 start and eighth-place standing should not be read as a verdict on a team that won it all last season. The headline result is Thursday's 133-127 win at Chicago, the back end of a back-to-back, in which Jalen Brunson produced 38 points and seven assists to drag his side over the line.

Philadelphia's only blemish came in the second night of its own back-to-back, a 93-106 loss to Detroit on October 25, and the 76ers responded immediately with a 114-109 road win at Indiana three days later. Joel Embiid sat out that Detroit defeat entirely, which likely contributed to the loss.

Both sides arrive on a single day of rest, and fans leaning on the NBA schedule will notice neither team gets much of a breather either side of this one, with New York already through a back-to-back this week and Philadelphia walking straight into another the night after.

Tale of the Tape New York Knicks Philadelphia 76ers 109.8 PPG 110.8 76ers +1.0 109.6 Opp PPG 107.4 76ers -2.2 110.7 Off. rating 106.5 Knicks +4.2 110.9 Def. rating 103.3 76ers -7.6 48.2 RPG 42.2 Knicks +6.0 26.8 APG 24.6 Knicks +2.2 16.0 TOV 13.4 76ers -2.6 35.9% 3P% 32.6% Knicks +3.3%

The picture that emerges is not one-sided. New York actually carries the better offensive rating of the two teams and out-rebounds Philadelphia by six boards a game, numbers that sit awkwardly alongside an 8th-place record until pace is factored in.

Philadelphia plays five more possessions a game than New York does, which inflates raw scoring totals without necessarily meaning the 76ers are the more efficient side, and the team that actually separates the two is defence, where Philadelphia's rating is nearly eight points better.

The detail most relevant to Friday night sits in the schedule rather than the stat sheet. Philadelphia plays again at Charlotte the very next evening, the second leg of a back-to-back, which is a realistic reason for Nick Nurse to manage minutes carefully in this one, particularly LeBron James's at 41 years old.

Who is missing for Knicks vs. 76ers?

Injury Report New York Knicks Jose Alvarado — left ankle sprain Backup guard Out Philadelphia 76ers Jabari Walker — left knee soreness Rotation forward Out Dominick Barlow — low back stress reaction Expected out at least two weeks from October 19 Out Tacko Fall — left quadriceps strain Reserve centre Out Ariel Hukporti — right Achilles tendon rupture Season-ending Out

New York's only absentee is backup guard Jose Alvarado, still nursing the ankle sprain he picked up against Orlando, which leaves Jalen Brunson with no real relief at point guard after already logging 35 minutes in a back-to-back finish at Chicago.

Philadelphia's list is longer but shallower in impact, with Jabari Walker, Dominick Barlow and Tacko Fall all out of the frontcourt rotation and Ariel Hukporti done for the season with a ruptured Achilles. None of the four was a starter, and Nick Nurse's first-choice five of Tyrese Maxey, VJ Edgecombe, Jaylen Brown, LeBron James and Joel Embiid is fully available.

Bench scoring has quietly been a Philadelphia strength early on, with Jordan Clarkson doing similar work for New York, and Anfernee Simons shooting seven-of-eleven from the field for 20 points off the bench in the win at Indiana.

Expect both coaching staffs to lean on their most recent starting fives rather than anything confirmed closer to tip-off, since no fixture-specific lineup had been released as this preview was written.

Knicks vs. 76ers, the two duels that could decide it

Key Matchups Backcourt firepower Jalen Brunson NYK VS Tyrese Maxey PHI 25.8 Brunson PPG 28.4 Maxey PPG 5.0 Brunson APG 4.6 Maxey APG Neither guard has missed a game and both are averaging career-calibre numbers early, so whichever one controls tempo and gets to the free-throw line more often is likely to tilt the scoreboard his team's way. The frontcourt collision Karl-Anthony Towns NYK VS Joel Embiid PHI 21.8 Towns PPG 21.5 Embiid PPG 13.8 Towns RPG 10.0 Embiid RPG Towns has out-rebounded Embiid in every one of the 76ers' available results so far this season, and given Philadelphia's defensive rating depends heavily on Embiid anchoring the paint, foul trouble for either centre would swing this matchup sharply.

New York's path to an upset likely runs through Brunson out-organising Maxey rather than out-scoring him outright, since Philadelphia's bench already has scoring covered through Simons and Clarkson has shown he can match that for the Knicks.

Up front, Towns enters with a genuine rebounding edge over Embiid in the numbers so far, though Embiid's defensive gravity around the rim is the bigger reason Philadelphia's overall rating holds up, and foul trouble for either man would hand the other side a real advantage.

Player props for Knicks vs. 76ers

Player Props to Watch Jalen Brunson NYK Points Over 24.5 25.8 Season PPG 25.8 Early-season (5 GP) 5/5 GP played Brunson is averaging 25.8 points across five games, including Thursday's 38-point outburst, and carries extra playmaking load with Jose Alvarado unavailable off the bench. Tyrese Maxey PHI Points Over 26.5 28.4 Season PPG 28.4 Early-season (5 GP) 5/5 GP played Maxey is shooting better than 46% from the field as Philadelphia's clear second option behind Embiid, and New York's below-average defensive rating offers little resistance on the perimeter. Joel Embiid PHI Rebounds Over 9.5 10.0 Season RPG 10.0 Early-season (4 GP) 4/5 GP played Embiid has grabbed 11 boards in three of his four appearances this season, and New York's defensive rating is the weaker of the two sides despite a strong team rebounding number.

The history behind Knicks vs. 76ers

Season Series · regular season and play-offs 76ers 98-137 Knicks Jalen Brunson scored 27 first-half points in a series-opening blowout ECSF Gm 1 · NY 76ers 106-100 Knicks New York

New York has by far the stronger recent record in this rivalry, having swept Philadelphia 4-0 in last season's Eastern Conference semifinals before going on to win the NBA play-off bracket outright, but the 76ers turned around and won this season's opening meeting at Madison Square Garden regardless.

That is the whole point of Philadelphia's summer. Trading for Jaylen Brown and signing LeBron James were moves made specifically to close the gap that last year's sweep exposed, and an early win over the champions, even without the play-off stakes, is exactly the kind of signal the rebuild was designed to produce.

James himself is the storyline threaded through all of it, entering his 24th season at 41 years old and still fielding questions about how much longer he intends to play, and every game against the team that ended his new side's title hopes before they began will carry a little extra weight.

Betting tips and prediction for Knicks vs. 76ers

Spread 76ers -2.5 Philadelphia carries the better defensive rating and home comfort, and already beat this Knicks team once this season. Total Over 231.5 points Both teams have traded triple-digit totals in their last two outings, and neither back-to-back has slowed the scoring down yet. Prop Jalen Brunson over 24.5 points New York has nobody else to turn the offence over to with Alvarado sidelined. Prop Tyrese Maxey over 26.5 points A clean shooting guard against a defence that ranks below Philadelphia's own. Parlay 76ers -2.5 + Embiid over 9.5 rebounds Two separate reads on the same frontcourt advantage, Embiid's board work and Philadelphia's overall defensive edge.

Score Prediction New York Knicks 115-118 Philadelphia 76ers Predicted margin: 3 points · Predicted total: 233

Philadelphia's defensive edge and home comfort should be enough to get the job done, even with one eye on Saturday's trip to Charlotte, and a tight finish feels more likely than the eight-point swing in Friday's opening line suggests.

New York's rebounding and ball movement keep this competitive deep into the fourth quarter, but Embiid and Maxey carrying the larger individual scoring loads tips a close game Philadelphia's way.