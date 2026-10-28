Preview: Los Angeles Lakers vs. LA Clippers: Player props, injury report and prediction | NBA

Los Angeles Lakers will continue their quest for a season-series sweep of their crosstown rivals when they travel to face LA Clippers at Intuit Dome on Thursday, five days after beating them 125-117 at home.
The Lakers arrive 3-1 and sit fifth in the Western Conference, while the Clippers are 1-2 and missing six rotation players, Rui Hachimura the latest to join a list that already included Bradley Beal and Brandon Ingram.
What does the form tell us about Lakers vs. Clippers?
Four games into the season, the Lakers own the league's most productive offence, built on Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves combining for close to 63 points a night.
That run includes a 132-point outing at Utah on 25 October, their only road trip of the season so far, though it also includes Tuesday's 129-136 home defeat to Portland, the result that puts them on the second night of a back-to-back here.
The Clippers, by contrast, have had two full days to prepare since their 101-108 loss at Oklahoma City, their only break of more than a day in a five-games-in-eight-days stretch on the NBA schedule.
Extra rest alone will not fix their shooting touch, with Garland shouldering an outsized scoring and playmaking role now that Hachimura, their leading preseason scorer, is also missing.
Those numbers line up with the eye test, since Los Angeles' offence ranks top of the league while the Clippers' turnover rate, 23.3 a game, remains their biggest structural problem.
The one category the Clippers lead is assists, a product of Garland's ball movement in Beal's absence, though the gap there is the tightest on the board.
Defence is where the home side can argue they still belong in this game, since their rating there actually edges the Lakers', built largely on their 96-point home showing against Sacramento.
Whether that defensive identity survives a sixth consecutive game without Hachimura and a Lakers side averaging 128.3 points a night is the central question of the night.
Team news and rotations for Lakers vs. Clippers
JJ Redick's rotation is nearly intact, missing only Cameron Carr, who was recalled from the G League with an oblique issue, and Adou Thiero, still out since Portland with a knee problem.
Luka Doncic, Austin Reaves, Ziaire Williams, Matisse Thybulle and Walker Kessler remain the probable starting five, with Jaden Hardy and Jake LaRavia the first players off the bench.
The Clippers' list is far longer, with Hachimura joining Beal, Ingram, Miller, Strus and Niederhauser on the sidelines, six absences in total from a roster already searching for scoring punch.
Darius Garland, Kris Dunn, Kobe Sanders, Derrick Jones Jr. and Isaiah Jackson are the probable starters, leaning heavily on Garland's playmaking with so many wings and forwards unavailable.
A six-man absence list is unusually long for this stage of the season, and it leaves the Clippers with barely enough healthy bodies to fill out a nine-man rotation.
The matchups that could decide Lakers vs. Clippers
With both rosters stripped down by injury, this game is likely to turn on a pair of individual battles rather than ten-deep bench strength.
One pits the two most heavily used lead guards on view, the other pits the only two genuine rim protectors left standing once Hachimura's absence is factored in.
Player props to watch in Lakers vs. Clippers
Three props stand out from the early-season numbers both teams have produced through their first few games.
How have Lakers and Clippers fared against each other this season?
This is only the second meeting of the season between these two, the Lakers having won the first comfortably five days ago at their own arena.
At least one outlet is already billing tonight as Battle of LA round two, a fitting tag for a fixture that shares a city but, this season, very little else in terms of roster fortune.
The Clippers enter without Kawhi Leonard for the first time in six seasons, after a trade sending him to the Toronto Raptors was finalised in September, leaving Garland and a patchwork frontcourt to carry an identity still being built.
There is no notable postseason history between these two to lean on either, so for now this remains a same-market rivalry built purely on regular-season bragging rights.
Lakers vs. Clippers prediction and betting tips
A tired Lakers team should still have enough firepower to see off a Clippers side that cannot paper over six absences with two days of rest alone.
Doncic and Reaves have carried Los Angeles to the league's best scoring mark through four games, and short of a complete defensive turnaround, the Clippers' thin rotation looks set to feel it again.
A home upset is not impossible if Jackson and Dunn can force turnovers early, but with so much of the rotation sidelined, the gap between these two sides looks too wide to close in one night.