Preview: Los Angeles Lakers vs. LA Clippers: Player props, injury report and prediction | NBA

Quick summary Los Angeles Lakers @ LA Clippers · Intuit Dome · 2:30am GMT (Thu 29 Oct) Tip of the match Lakers to win Game total Over 227.5 Key player prop Luka Doncic, over 29.5 points Injury alert Bradley Beal (LAC) — Out

Los Angeles Lakers will continue their quest for a season-series sweep of their crosstown rivals when they travel to face LA Clippers at Intuit Dome on Thursday, five days after beating them 125-117 at home.

The Lakers arrive 3-1 and sit fifth in the Western Conference, while the Clippers are 1-2 and missing six rotation players, Rui Hachimura the latest to join a list that already included Bradley Beal and Brandon Ingram.

What does the form tell us about Lakers vs. Clippers?

Form Guide Los Angeles Lakers 3-1 · 5th, Western Conference Last 4 (2026-27 regular season) W W W L 128.3 PPG 120.3 Opp PPG 126.7 Off. rating 117.6 Def. rating LA Clippers 1-2 · 9th, Western Conference Last 3 (2026-27 regular season) W L L 113.0 PPG 109.7 Opp PPG 109.7 Off. rating 106.5 Def. rating

Four games into the season, the Lakers own the league's most productive offence, built on Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves combining for close to 63 points a night.

That run includes a 132-point outing at Utah on 25 October, their only road trip of the season so far, though it also includes Tuesday's 129-136 home defeat to Portland, the result that puts them on the second night of a back-to-back here.

The Clippers, by contrast, have had two full days to prepare since their 101-108 loss at Oklahoma City, their only break of more than a day in a five-games-in-eight-days stretch on the NBA schedule.

Extra rest alone will not fix their shooting touch, with Garland shouldering an outsized scoring and playmaking role now that Hachimura, their leading preseason scorer, is also missing.

Tale of the Tape Los Angeles Lakers LA Clippers 128.3 PPG 113.0 Lakers +15.3 120.3 Opp PPG 109.7 Clippers -10.6 126.7 Off. rating 109.7 Lakers +17.0 117.6 Def. rating 106.5 Clippers -11.1 26.0 APG 27.7 Clippers +1.7 16.0 TOV 23.3 Lakers -7.3 42.1% 3P% 40.9% Lakers +1.2%

Those numbers line up with the eye test, since Los Angeles' offence ranks top of the league while the Clippers' turnover rate, 23.3 a game, remains their biggest structural problem.

The one category the Clippers lead is assists, a product of Garland's ball movement in Beal's absence, though the gap there is the tightest on the board.

Defence is where the home side can argue they still belong in this game, since their rating there actually edges the Lakers', built largely on their 96-point home showing against Sacramento.

Whether that defensive identity survives a sixth consecutive game without Hachimura and a Lakers side averaging 128.3 points a night is the central question of the night.

Team news and rotations for Lakers vs. Clippers

Injury Report Los Angeles Lakers Cameron Carr — oblique recalled from G League Coachella Valley Out Adou Thiero — knee Out LA Clippers Rui Hachimura — quadriceps team's leading preseason scorer Out Bradley Beal — knee Out Brandon Ingram — partially torn Achilles Out Jordan Miller — torn rotator cuff Out Max Strus — partially torn plantar fascia Out Yanic Konan Niederhauser — foot Out

JJ Redick's rotation is nearly intact, missing only Cameron Carr, who was recalled from the G League with an oblique issue, and Adou Thiero, still out since Portland with a knee problem.

Luka Doncic, Austin Reaves, Ziaire Williams, Matisse Thybulle and Walker Kessler remain the probable starting five, with Jaden Hardy and Jake LaRavia the first players off the bench.

The Clippers' list is far longer, with Hachimura joining Beal, Ingram, Miller, Strus and Niederhauser on the sidelines, six absences in total from a roster already searching for scoring punch.

Darius Garland, Kris Dunn, Kobe Sanders, Derrick Jones Jr. and Isaiah Jackson are the probable starters, leaning heavily on Garland's playmaking with so many wings and forwards unavailable.

A six-man absence list is unusually long for this stage of the season, and it leaves the Clippers with barely enough healthy bodies to fill out a nine-man rotation.

The matchups that could decide Lakers vs. Clippers

With both rosters stripped down by injury, this game is likely to turn on a pair of individual battles rather than ten-deep bench strength.

One pits the two most heavily used lead guards on view, the other pits the only two genuine rim protectors left standing once Hachimura's absence is factored in.

Key Matchups Engine vs. engine Luka Doncic LAL VS Darius Garland LAC 36.0 Doncic PPG 24.0 Garland PPG 8.3 Doncic APG 7.0 Garland APG Doncic is off to a scarcely believable start to the season, and with Garland the only player keeping the Clippers' offence afloat in Beal's absence, whoever controls tempo between these two likely controls the game. Paint presence Walker Kessler LAL VS Isaiah Jackson LAC 8.0 Kessler RPG 5.7 Jackson RPG 2.8 Kessler BPG 0.7 Jackson BPG Kessler's 2.8 blocks a game give the Lakers a rim presence the Clippers cannot match from Jackson, and with Hachimura gone, LA Clippers need Jackson to win the glass just to stay competitive on the boards.

Player props to watch in Lakers vs. Clippers

Three props stand out from the early-season numbers both teams have produced through their first few games.

Player Props to Watch Luka Doncic LAL Points Over 29.5 36.0 Season PPG 4 GP played Doncic has gone over this mark in all four games so far, including a 52-point outing against Utah, and the Clippers have no frontcourt depth left to throw at him. Austin Reaves LAL Points Over 22.5 26.5 Season PPG 4 GP played Reaves has not dropped below twenty-three points in any game this season, and the Clippers' backcourt has nobody built to chase him around screens for forty minutes. Darius Garland LAC Assists Over 5.5 7.0 Season APG 3 GP played Garland is setting up more than seven assists a night as the only reliable table-setter the Clippers have, and that workload only grows with Hachimura out of the lineup.

How have Lakers and Clippers fared against each other this season?

Season Series Lakers 125-117 Clippers Los Angeles

This is only the second meeting of the season between these two, the Lakers having won the first comfortably five days ago at their own arena.

At least one outlet is already billing tonight as Battle of LA round two, a fitting tag for a fixture that shares a city but, this season, very little else in terms of roster fortune.

The Clippers enter without Kawhi Leonard for the first time in six seasons, after a trade sending him to the Toronto Raptors was finalised in September, leaving Garland and a patchwork frontcourt to carry an identity still being built.

There is no notable postseason history between these two to lean on either, so for now this remains a same-market rivalry built purely on regular-season bragging rights.

Lakers vs. Clippers prediction and betting tips

Spread Lakers to win Even on the second night of a back-to-back, the Lakers' explosive attack should be too much for a Clippers side missing six rotation players. Total Over Los Angeles' pace and the Clippers' thin defensive rotation, with Hachimura now unavailable too, point to a high-scoring night at Intuit Dome. Prop Luka Doncic over 29.5 points Doncic has cleared this mark in every game this season and faces a Clippers defence down to its last available big men. Prop Darius Garland over 5.5 assists Garland's workload only increases with so many scoring options unavailable around him, and he has topped seven assists in each game so far. Parlay Lakers to win + Doncic over 29.5 points Both legs lean on the same Lakers offence carrying a short-handed Clippers side, with Doncic the player most likely to do the early damage.

Score Prediction Lakers 126-112 Clippers Predicted margin: 14 points · Predicted total: 238

A tired Lakers team should still have enough firepower to see off a Clippers side that cannot paper over six absences with two days of rest alone.

Doncic and Reaves have carried Los Angeles to the league's best scoring mark through four games, and short of a complete defensive turnaround, the Clippers' thin rotation looks set to feel it again.

A home upset is not impossible if Jackson and Dunn can force turnovers early, but with so much of the rotation sidelined, the gap between these two sides looks too wide to close in one night.