Preview: New York Knicks vs. Chicago Bulls: Player props, injury report and prediction | NBA

Quick summary New York Knicks @ Chicago Bulls · United Center · 12:00am UK time (Thu 29 Oct) Tip of the match New York Knicks -7 Game total Under 234.5 Key player prop Jalen Brunson, over 21.5 points Injury alert Nic Claxton (CHI) — Out

New York Knicks look like anything but defending champions when they visit Chicago Bulls at the United Center on Wednesday, with both sides stuck at 1-3 just four games into the 2026-27 season.

New York beat San Antonio in five games back in June to end a 53-year title drought, yet four games into the defence they have lost three of four and now have to do it on zero days' rest after beating Detroit on Tuesday.

Owner James Dolan told fans after winning the title, "I'm sorry it took so long, but here we are," a line that already feels a world away from the sluggish start to the new campaign.

How do New York Knicks and Chicago Bulls' form compare?

Form Guide New York Knicks 1-3 · 13th East Last 5 (2026 Finals win plus 2026-27 regular season) W L L L W 104.0 PPG 105.3 Opp PPG 106.1 Off. rating 107.9 Def. rating Chicago Bulls 1-3 · 11th East Last 5 (2025-26 regular season finale plus 2026-27 regular season) L L W L L 110.8 PPG 129.5 Opp PPG 101.8 Off. rating 120.2 Def. rating

New York lost their first three games of the title defence, to Philadelphia, Boston and Orlando, before snapping the run with a 111-97 win over Detroit on Tuesday.

Jalen Brunson was the Finals MVP just four months ago, dropping 45 points in the title-clinching win over San Antonio, yet he has managed only 22.8 points a game since the new season got underway.

Chicago's defeat at Boston on Monday was their third loss by a double-figure margin in four games, an early worry for Tiago Splitter in his first season in charge.

The one bright spot, a 132-125 win at Milwaukee, came in a track-meet shootout that hints at how porous this Bulls defence can be whenever the pace picks up.

Tale of the Tape New York Knicks Chicago Bulls 104.0 PPG 110.8 Bulls +6.8 105.3 Opp PPG 129.5 Knicks -24.2 106.1 Off. rating 101.8 Knicks +4.3 107.9 Def. rating 120.2 Knicks -12.3 25.5 APG 22.5 Knicks +3.0 16.8 TOV 19.5 Knicks -2.7 32.7% 3P% 23.8% Knicks +8.9%

Chicago's defensive rating of 120.2 points allowed per hundred possessions is the widest gap in this matchup, and it drives a net rating of -18.3 that trails New York by a wide margin.

New York's own issue is turnovers rather than defence, with 16.8 giveaways a game feeding into the kind of track meet that suits a leaky Chicago defence more than it should.

Karl-Anthony Towns has been the Knicks' most consistent performer at 22.5 points and 14.0 rebounds a night, shooting just over 60% from the field through four games.

Caleb Wilson has carried Chicago's scoring at 21.0 points a game as a rookie forward, but his workload has not yet turned into wins for Splitter's side.

What's the team news for Chicago Bulls' meeting with New York Knicks?

Injury Report New York Knicks Jose Alvarado — ankle rotation guard, sat out the Detroit win Questionable Chicago Bulls Nic Claxton — hamstring yet to play this season Out Patrick Williams — groin Questionable Tobe Awaka — ankle Questionable

Alvarado is a game-time decision for New York because of his ankle, having already missed Tuesday's win over Detroit, though he is a rotation guard rather than a starter so his absence mainly thins out bench minutes.

Chicago's bigger concern sits in the frontcourt, where Claxton remains out and both Williams and Awaka carry questionable tags of their own heading into the game.

None of Chicago's three fringe cases are projected starters, so Josh Giddey, Norman Powell, Matas Buzelis, Caleb Wilson and Jalen Smith should take the floor regardless, though the depth behind them is thin enough that extended foul trouble would hurt.

New York's own starting five of Brunson, Mikal Bridges, Josh Hart, OG Anunoby and Towns is expected to be unchanged from the group that beat Detroit.

Splitter, who took this job after a single interim season in Portland, has not yet settled on a consistent closing five, and Chicago's rotation will likely stay stretched until Claxton is fit to return.

The key battles in New York Knicks vs. Chicago Bulls

Key Matchups Scoring vs. playmaking at the point Jalen Brunson NYK VS Josh Giddey CHI 22.8 PPG 7.0 PPG 4.5 APG 7.3 APG Giddey is distributing well but shooting just 33.3% from the field, so New York will happily trade his playmaking for Brunson's far more efficient scoring. Towns' frontcourt edge Karl-Anthony Towns NYK VS Caleb Wilson CHI 22.5 PPG 21.0 PPG 14.0 RPG 7.3 RPG Towns' rebounding edge gives New York second-chance opportunities against a Chicago frontcourt that scores plenty but has not protected the glass.

Brunson's 4.5 assists a game look modest next to Giddey's 7.3, but the Bulls guard's inefficiency from the field makes that trade an easy one for New York.

Towns' rebounding edge against Wilson should feed New York's transition game, particularly with Chicago already without Claxton to anchor the glass.

Best player props for New York Knicks vs. Chicago Bulls

Brunson, Towns and Wilson have carried the bulk of the scoring load for their sides through four games apiece, and that pattern is the clearest guide to tonight's props.

Player Props to Watch Jalen Brunson NYK Points Over 21.5 22.8 Season PPG 4/4 GP played Brunson has cleared this mark in three of New York's four games, and nothing in Chicago's defensive numbers suggests that changes tonight. Karl-Anthony Towns NYK Rebounds Over 11.5 14.0 Season RPG 4/4 GP played Towns continues to dominate the glass, and Chicago's thin frontcourt rotation without Claxton gives him little resistance. Caleb Wilson CHI Points Over 19.5 21.0 Season PPG 4/4 GP played Wilson is Chicago's clear focal point in scoring terms, and New York's defence has had its own leaks on the road through four games.

New York Knicks and Chicago Bulls' head-to-head record

Season Series Knicks 136-96 Bulls Anunoby scored 31 points on seven threes New York Bulls 105-99 Knicks Chicago Knicks 128-116 Bulls New York Bulls 135-125 Knicks Chicago Knicks 113-111 Bulls (OT) New York

New York have won four of the last five meetings between these two, including a 36-point blowout in April when Anunoby made seven threes on his way to 31 points.

Chicago's only win in that stretch came at home in October 2025, a 135-125 shootout that hinted at the pace both sides can play at when defence is optional.

Tonight is the first of two 2026-27 meetings between these clubs, with the return fixture at Madison Square Garden on 4 November.

An earlier meeting in February 2025, a 113-111 overtime win for New York, sits outside the 12-month window for genuine form purposes, but it adds to a pattern of this fixture rarely going Chicago's way.

Our prediction for New York Knicks vs. Chicago Bulls

Spread New York Knicks -7 Chicago's -18.3 net rating is a league-worst early-season figure, and the Bulls' three defeats have come by double-figure margins. Total Under 234.5 points The two sides' combined season scoring average sits at 214.8 points, well short of the line, even accounting for Chicago's one shootout at Milwaukee. Prop Jalen Brunson over 21.5 points Brunson leads New York in scoring and has the ball in his hands more than anyone else on the floor. Prop Karl-Anthony Towns over 11.5 rebounds Towns continues to control the glass against a Chicago frontcourt missing its best rim protector. Parlay New York -7 + Brunson over 21.5 points Both picks lean on the same Chicago defensive weakness, giving this combination a genuine, shared basis in the numbers above.

Score Prediction New York Knicks 112-103 Chicago Bulls Predicted margin: 9 points · Predicted total: 215

New York's rebounding advantage and Chicago's collapsing defence make the champions' slow start look more like early-season noise than a genuine alarm, even on the second night of a back-to-back.

Expect Brunson and Towns to do the heavy lifting again as New York ends its two-game losing run against Chicago, with a result that would look a lot more like the champions than their first three games of the NBA schedule have so far, regardless of what it does to either side's early-season place in the conference standings.