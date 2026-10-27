Preview: Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Dallas Mavericks: Player props, injury report and prediction | NBA

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Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Dallas Mavericks: Player props, injury report and prediction | NBA
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Quick summary
Oklahoma City Thunder @ Dallas Mavericks · American Airlines Center · 1:30am (Thursday), UK time
Tip of the match
Thunder to win
Game total
Over 212.5
Key player prop
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, over 26.5 points
Injury alert
Jalen Williams (OKC) — Out

Oklahoma City Thunder bring a perfect four-wins-from-four start, but not injured wing Jalen Williams, to American Airlines Center on Wednesday, when they face a Dallas Mavericks side only three games into life under new head coach Dusty May.

Oklahoma City have won the last three meetings between these two sides, and Dallas arrive having spent the summer tearing up their own roster and front office after last season's Luka Doncic fallout.

Oklahoma City Thunder's form and outlook before facing Dallas Mavericks

Form Guide
Oklahoma City Thunder logo
Oklahoma City Thunder
4-0 · No. 2 seed, Western Conference
Last 4 (2026-27 regular season)
W W W W
111.3PPG
100.8Opp PPG
112.4Off. rating
102.0Def. rating
Dallas Mavericks logo
Dallas Mavericks
2-2 · No. 7 seed, Western Conference
Last 4 (2026-27 regular season)
L W L W
112.3PPG
118.3Opp PPG
111.7Off. rating
114.9Def. rating

Mark Daigneault's side have not lost since the opening week, reeling off four straight wins, the most recent a tight finish over Phoenix on the second night of a back-to-back.

They have managed that without Jalen Williams, an All-Star-calibre wing lost for the bulk of the season to a dislocated ankle and fractured fibula sustained against the Clippers.

Cason Wallace is out on a similarly long timeline after shoulder surgery, so a defence already doing the heavy lifting is absorbing two rotation losses at once and still finding a way to stay unbeaten.

Williams is not expected back until around the start of March, by the Thunder's own estimate, meaning Oklahoma City could be without their second-most productive offensive weapon for roughly half the season.

Neither side is on a back-to-back for this one, with both teams working on a single day of rest after Monday's results.

Dallas, by contrast, have alternated results through the opening fortnight of the new season calendar, a pattern that already includes a home loss in which their defence was picked apart.

The bigger story in Dallas runs through the front office, where Masai Ujiri took charge in May, fired Jason Kidd, and installed first-time NBA head coach Dusty May alongside a reshaped roster built around Kyrie Irving and Cooper Flagg.

One report called it the biggest overhaul of the franchise since Mark Cuban bought the club back in 2000, which underlines just how much has changed in Dallas across a single off-season.

Tale of the Tape
Oklahoma City ThunderDallas Mavericks
111.3PPG112.3
 
 
Mavericks +1.0
100.8Opp PPG118.3
 
 
Thunder -17.5
112.4Off. rating111.7
 
 
Thunder +0.7
102.0Def. rating114.9
 
 
Thunder -12.9
23.3APG25.7
 
 
Mavericks +2.4
15.0TOV19.0
 
 
Thunder -4.0
34.6%3P%36.4%
 
 
Mavericks +1.8%

The gap that jumps out is defensive, with Oklahoma City conceding far less than any other team in the league while Dallas have been picked apart on their own floor already this season.

Dallas do have the better pure scoring and ball-movement numbers of the two sides, built on Cooper Flagg and Kyrie Irving generating quick, clean looks, but neither figure yet reflects a game against a defence of this calibre.

Oklahoma City also protect the ball considerably better, a trait that tends to matter more against a team still settling into a new coaching staff's sets.

What's the injury picture for Thunder vs Mavericks?

Injury Report
Oklahoma City Thunder
Jalen Williams — dislocated ankle, fractured fibulastarter, season-altering absenceOut
Cason Wallace — torn labrum, shoulder surgeryrotation guardOut
Alex Caruso — right ankle sprainQuestionable
Nikola Topic — backQuestionable
Thomas Sorber — kneeQuestionable
Chet Holmgren — kneelisted Out for the Phoenix game, absent from the newest report; status unresolvedGame-Time Decision
Dallas Mavericks
Caleb Martin — thumbexpected back 2 NovemberOut
Tarik Biberovic — heelexpected back 2 NovemberOut
Santi Aldama — kneeexpected back 2 NovemberOut
Naji Marshall — illnessQuestionable
Sergio de Larrea — kneeQuestionable
Dereck Lively II — footlisted Out against Indiana, absent from the newest report; status unresolvedGame-Time Decision

Oklahoma City's rotation has thinned out fast, with both Williams and Wallace now facing surgery recoveries that will keep them out for months rather than weeks.

Caruso, Topic and Sorber all carry game-time calls for Wednesday, while Holmgren's situation needs a last check before tip-off after conflicting reports either side of the Phoenix game.

Caruso lasted only nine minutes against Phoenix before his ankle forced him off, managing nine points in that short burst, which hints at the kind of role he could play here if he is passed fit.

Dallas are missing three forwards for roughly another week in Martin, Biberovic and Aldama, which leaves Dusty May light on frontcourt depth behind Daniel Gafford and P.J. Washington.

Marshall, de Larrea and Lively carry their own uncertainty, and a club already adjusting to a new coaching staff cannot easily absorb more than one of those names actually sitting out.

Thunder vs Mavericks: the matchups that could decide it

Key Matchups
Engine vs engine
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
OKC
VS
Kyrie Irving
Kyrie Irving
DAL
27.3PPG
4.3RPG
3.8APG
47.8%FG%
Gilgeous-Alexander has carried an even heavier scoring load since Williams went down, while Irving is still finding his rhythm in his first month back from a torn ACL.
Battle of the boards
Isaiah Hartenstein
Isaiah Hartenstein
OKC
VS
Daniel Gafford
Daniel Gafford
DAL
9.3PPG
8.5RPG
2.3APG
53.3%FG%
Hartenstein's rebounding and passing out of the post anchor Oklahoma City's defence, and with Dallas already short of frontcourt depth, winning the glass here matters more than usual.
Second-year sparks
Cooper Flagg
Cooper Flagg
DAL
VS
Jared McCain
Jared McCain
OKC
23.0PPG
5.0RPG
4.0APG
60.9%FG%
Flagg has started his second season as Dallas's focal point, but a trip to face the league's stingiest defence is a far sharper test than anything he has faced so far.

Gilgeous-Alexander's workload is the clearest lever in this game, since Oklahoma City have no obvious second shot-creator with Williams out for the long haul.

Dallas need Flagg and Irving to create enough easy offence of their own to survive a defence that has not let anyone past 104 points yet this season.

Player props to watch as Thunder visit Mavericks

Player Props to Watch
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
Shai Gilgeous-AlexanderOKC
PointsOver 26.5
27.3Season PPG
16.3Pre-season (3 GP)
4GP played
He has taken on an even bigger share of the offence since Williams went down, and Dallas have yet to show they can slow a lead scorer of this level.
Cooper Flagg
Cooper FlaggDAL
PointsUnder 20.5
23.0Season PPG
19.7Pre-season (3 GP)
2GP played
His hot start has come against two sides nowhere near as disciplined defensively as Oklahoma City, who have conceded the fewest points in the league this season.
Kyrie Irving
Kyrie IrvingDAL
PointsUnder 18.5
19.5Season PPG
17.5Pre-season (2 GP)
2GP played
Irving is still building rhythm this early in his comeback from knee surgery, and this is the toughest scoring defence he has faced since returning.

How Oklahoma City Thunder and Dallas Mavericks have fared head-to-head

Season Series
1 Mar 2026Thunder 100-87 MavericksDallas
5 Dec 2025Thunder 132-111 MavericksOklahoma City
27 Oct 2025Thunder 101-94 MavericksDallas
23 Jan 2025Mavericks 121-115 ThunderOklahoma City

Oklahoma City have won three straight in this series, all of them by double figures bar the most recent, a low-scoring win in Dallas back in March.

Dallas's last win in the fixture came almost two years ago, before either side underwent the roster and coaching changes that have reshaped both rosters since.

None of the four meetings featured the current Dallas coaching staff or Flagg, so this history offers context more than a guide to how Wednesday will actually play out.

Our prediction for Thunder vs Mavericks

TotalOver 212.5 points
Our own projected scoreline comfortably clears this number, with Oklahoma City's scoring and Dallas's leaky defence doing most of the work.
PropShai Gilgeous-Alexander over 26.5 points
The extra creation burden left by Williams's absence plays straight into his hands against a leaky Dallas defence.
PropCooper Flagg under 20.5 points
His hot start has not yet met a defence like Oklahoma City's, the stingiest in the league this season.
PropKyrie Irving under 18.5 points
He is still finding his scoring rhythm back from knee surgery, and this is his toughest defensive test yet.
ParlayGilgeous-Alexander over 26.5 points + Irving under 18.5 points
Oklahoma City's go-to scorer thriving against a leaky defence while Dallas's own shot creator struggles for rhythm captures the shape of this game.
Score Prediction
Dallas Mavericks 104-114 Oklahoma City Thunder
Predicted margin: 10 points · Predicted total: 218

Oklahoma City's defence, already the best in the league this season, looks the single biggest factor in this matchup, and it is hard to see Dallas's offence solving it on the road to a win.

A fifth straight win over this opponent looks the likeliest outcome, even with two rotation pieces missing for the visitors, and an early sign of how the Western Conference standings could shake out over the opening weeks of the new campaign.

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