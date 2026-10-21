Preview: Denver Nuggets vs. Oklahoma City Thunder: Player props, injury report and prediction | NBA

Quick summary Denver Nuggets @ Oklahoma City Thunder · Paycom Center · 2.30am BST (Friday) Tip of the match Thunder -8.5 Game total Under 235.5 Key player prop Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, over 29.5 points Injury alert Julian Strawther (DEN), out

Denver Nuggets begin their 2026-27 season away to Oklahoma City Thunder, who are playing their home opener at Paycom Center in the early hours of Friday, in a rematch of last season's four-game series that the hosts won 3-1.

The Thunder are 1-0 after winning at San Antonio Spurs on Tuesday, whereas this is Denver's first appearance on the NBA schedule.

How are Denver Nuggets and Oklahoma City Thunder shaping up?

Form Guide Denver Nuggets 54-28 · 3rd in the West Last 5 (2026 play-offs vs. Timberwolves) L L L W L 122.1 PPG 116.9 Opp PPG 121.2 Off. rating 116.0 Def. rating Oklahoma City Thunder 64-18 · 1st in the West Last 5 (2026 West finals and 2026-27 opener vs. Spurs) L W L L W 119.0 PPG 107.9 Opp PPG 117.6 Off. rating 106.5 Def. rating

Oklahoma City won 34 of their 42 home games last season and outscored visitors by 11.5 points a game at Paycom Center, which is the strongest case for treating them as heavy favourites here.

Their season ended with a seven-game defeat to the Spurs in the Western Conference finals, and the response on Tuesday was a 116-104 win in which Chet Holmgren blocked four shots and was the main defender on Victor Wembanyama.

The summer was about payroll, as Luguentz Dort, Isaiah Joe and Aaron Wiggins were traded, Cason Wallace agreed a five-year extension and Isaiah Hartenstein re-signed, which leaves rookies Aday Mara and Bennett Stirtz to absorb some of the minutes.

Tale of the Tape · 2025-26 season Denver Nuggets Oklahoma City Thunder 122.1 PPG 119.0 Nuggets +3.1 116.9 Opp PPG 107.9 Thunder -9.0 121.2 Off. rating 117.6 Nuggets +3.6 116.0 Def. rating 106.5 Thunder -9.5 29.0 APG 25.8 Nuggets +3.2 12.9 TOV 12.6 Thunder -0.3 39.6% 3P% 36.5% Nuggets +3.1%

Denver won 54 games and finished third in the West, but their season ended in the first round, where they took only one of their last five games against Minnesota.

Away from home they won 26 of 41, and 73% of their road games cleared 230 combined points.

Preseason offers little to separate them, since Denver went 3-2 while Oklahoma City went 1-4 with most of their regulars playing limited minutes.

Denver have had five days off since a 121-106 preseason win at the Lakers on 16 October, whereas the Thunder are playing their second game in three nights.

Denver's attack rated higher per 100 possessions, but Oklahoma City's defence was the stronger unit by a wider margin, which explains why the visitors are underdogs by more than eight points.

Denver Nuggets vs. Oklahoma City Thunder team news and rotations

Injury Report Denver Nuggets Julian Strawther (left knee sprain) Out Spencer Jones (hamstring) Questionable Oklahoma City Thunder Nikola Topic (back) Out Thomas Sorber (knee) Out Otega Oweh (Achilles, out for the season) Out

Denver are without Julian Strawther, who was diagnosed with a left knee sprain on 16 October and will be re-evaluated in six weeks, while Spencer Jones is listed as questionable with a hamstring problem after taking part in practice on Sunday.

Denver are expected to start Jamal Murray, Christian Braun, Cameron Johnson, Aaron Gordon and Nikola Jokic, the group that won 18 of the 23 games it played together last season.

DeMar DeRozan, signed on a one-year minimum deal in September, is expected to lead a bench that now includes Marvin Bagley III, Tyus Jones and Alpha Diallo, after Peyton Watson, Tim Hardaway Jr., Jonas Valanciunas and Bruce Brown all left.

Oklahoma City list Nikola Topic with a back problem and Thomas Sorber with a knee injury as out, and Otega Oweh will miss the season after Achilles surgery, while the expected starters are Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Wallace, Jalen Williams, Holmgren and Hartenstein, with Ajay Mitchell, who did not start on Tuesday, behind Gilgeous-Alexander on the depth chart.

Which matchups could decide Nuggets vs. Thunder?

Key Matchups · 2025-26 season stats Center battle Nikola Jokic DEN VS Isaiah Hartenstein OKC 27.7 v 9.2 PPG 12.9 v 9.4 RPG 10.7 v 3.5 APG 56.9% v 62.2% FG% Jokic's passing is the gap, as Hartenstein finishes efficiently but creates far less for his team-mates. Point guards Jamal Murray DEN VS Shai Gilgeous-Alexander OKC 25.4 v 31.1 PPG 7.1 v 6.6 APG 48.3% v 55.3% FG% 43.5% v 38.6% 3PT% Gilgeous-Alexander scores more by more than five points a game, so Murray's outside shooting is how Denver keep pace in this pairing. Power forwards Aaron Gordon DEN VS Chet Holmgren OKC 16.2 v 17.1 PPG 5.8 v 8.9 RPG 49.7% v 55.7% FG% 38.9% v 36.2% 3PT% Holmgren has the edge on the glass and from the field, but Gordon played only 36 games last season, so his fitness matters as much as his form.

Jokic against Hartenstein is the headline at center, although Holmgren, who guarded Wembanyama on Tuesday, could move onto Jokic and leave Hartenstein to deal with Gordon instead.

In the backcourt, Murray faces Gilgeous-Alexander, who needed 27 shots to score 32 points on Tuesday, so Denver's best route to slowing him is to make each of those attempts difficult.

Best player props for Nuggets vs. Thunder

Player Props to Watch Shai Gilgeous-Alexander OKC Points Over 29.5 31.1 Season PPG 32 2026-27 opener (1 GP) 68 GP in 2025-26 With Luguentz Dort, Isaiah Joe and Aaron Wiggins gone, more of the scoring burden sits with him, and 27 shots on Tuesday showed he is happy to take it. Nikola Jokic DEN Assists Over 9.5 10.7 Season APG 7.4 Pre-season (5 GP) 65 GP in 2025-26 He averaged only 20.9 minutes in the preseason, so the lower figure reflects workload rather than role, and a rebuilt bench leaves him as the main creator. Aaron Gordon DEN Points Over 14.5 16.2 Season PPG 15.8 Pre-season (4 GP) 36 GP in 2025-26 He averaged roughly a point a minute in the preseason, which suggests a starter's role beside Jokic and Murray should clear this line.

All three props lean on 2025-26 averages plus whatever new-season sample exists, since Denver have not played a regular-season game and Oklahoma City have played one.

Denver Nuggets vs. Oklahoma City Thunder head-to-head record

Season Series · 2025-26 regular season Thunder 121-111 Nuggets Denver Thunder 127-121 Nuggets (OT) Oklahoma City Thunder 129-126 Nuggets Oklahoma City Nuggets 127-107 Thunder Denver

The first meeting on 1 February was the most comfortable of the three Oklahoma City wins, a 10-point victory in Denver that set the tone for a series the Thunder took 3-1.

Denver then lost 127-121 in overtime on 27 February and 129-126 on 9 March, both in Oklahoma City, so the two closest results came on this court.

Denver's only win was a 127-107 home result on 10 April, but Oklahoma City rested most of their regulars that night, so it says very little about this game.

Our Nuggets vs. Thunder prediction and best bets

Spread Thunder -8.5 Denver's road defence allowed 118.6 points per game last season, while Oklahoma City won 34 of their 42 home games. Total Under 235.5 points Oklahoma City's home games averaged only 226.3 combined points, and the Thunder defence is strong enough to pull a high-scoring Denver road average back towards that level. Prop Shai Gilgeous-Alexander over 29.5 points He cleared 30 a night last season and did so again in the opener, and the Thunder lost three rotation players over the summer. Prop Nikola Jokic over 9.5 assists Denver's bench has been rebuilt, which leaves the starters, and Jokic in particular, responsible for most of the creation. Parlay Gilgeous-Alexander over 29.5 points + Gordon over 14.5 points Two starters from opposite teams with different roles, so neither leg depends on the other team's game script.

Score Prediction Thunder 118-108 Nuggets Predicted margin of 10 points · Predicted total of 226

Oklahoma City's home record and the gap between the two defences make them the pick to cover, even though Denver arrive rested and have the bigger scoring ceiling of the two sides in this fixture.

The total is harder to call, since Denver's road games ran high while Oklahoma City's home games rarely did, and the Thunder defence is likely to decide which pattern holds, particularly as Denver's rebuilt bench makes their scoring harder to project than it was a year ago.