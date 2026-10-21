Preview: Denver Nuggets vs. Oklahoma City Thunder: Player props, injury report and prediction | NBA

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Denver Nuggets vs. Oklahoma City Thunder: Player props, injury report and prediction | NBA
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Quick summary
Denver Nuggets @ Oklahoma City Thunder · Paycom Center · 2.30am BST (Friday)
Tip of the match
Thunder -8.5
Game total
Under 235.5
Key player prop
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, over 29.5 points
Injury alert
Julian Strawther (DEN), out
In this article

Denver Nuggets begin their 2026-27 season away to Oklahoma City Thunder, who are playing their home opener at Paycom Center in the early hours of Friday, in a rematch of last season's four-game series that the hosts won 3-1.

The Thunder are 1-0 after winning at San Antonio Spurs on Tuesday, whereas this is Denver's first appearance on the NBA schedule.

How are Denver Nuggets and Oklahoma City Thunder shaping up?

Form Guide
Denver Nuggets logo
Denver Nuggets
54-28 · 3rd in the West
Last 5 (2026 play-offs vs. Timberwolves)
L L L W L
122.1PPG
116.9Opp PPG
121.2Off. rating
116.0Def. rating
Oklahoma City Thunder logo
Oklahoma City Thunder
64-18 · 1st in the West
Last 5 (2026 West finals and 2026-27 opener vs. Spurs)
L W L L W
119.0PPG
107.9Opp PPG
117.6Off. rating
106.5Def. rating

Oklahoma City won 34 of their 42 home games last season and outscored visitors by 11.5 points a game at Paycom Center, which is the strongest case for treating them as heavy favourites here.

Their season ended with a seven-game defeat to the Spurs in the Western Conference finals, and the response on Tuesday was a 116-104 win in which Chet Holmgren blocked four shots and was the main defender on Victor Wembanyama.

The summer was about payroll, as Luguentz Dort, Isaiah Joe and Aaron Wiggins were traded, Cason Wallace agreed a five-year extension and Isaiah Hartenstein re-signed, which leaves rookies Aday Mara and Bennett Stirtz to absorb some of the minutes.

Tale of the Tape · 2025-26 season
Denver NuggetsOklahoma City Thunder
122.1PPG119.0
 
 
Nuggets +3.1
116.9Opp PPG107.9
 
 
Thunder -9.0
121.2Off. rating117.6
 
 
Nuggets +3.6
116.0Def. rating106.5
 
 
Thunder -9.5
29.0APG25.8
 
 
Nuggets +3.2
12.9TOV12.6
 
 
Thunder -0.3
39.6%3P%36.5%
 
 
Nuggets +3.1%

Denver won 54 games and finished third in the West, but their season ended in the first round, where they took only one of their last five games against Minnesota.

Away from home they won 26 of 41, and 73% of their road games cleared 230 combined points.

Preseason offers little to separate them, since Denver went 3-2 while Oklahoma City went 1-4 with most of their regulars playing limited minutes.

Denver have had five days off since a 121-106 preseason win at the Lakers on 16 October, whereas the Thunder are playing their second game in three nights.

Denver's attack rated higher per 100 possessions, but Oklahoma City's defence was the stronger unit by a wider margin, which explains why the visitors are underdogs by more than eight points.

Denver Nuggets vs. Oklahoma City Thunder team news and rotations

Injury Report
Denver Nuggets
Julian Strawther (left knee sprain)Out
Spencer Jones (hamstring)Questionable
Oklahoma City Thunder
Nikola Topic (back)Out
Thomas Sorber (knee)Out
Otega Oweh (Achilles, out for the season)Out

Denver are without Julian Strawther, who was diagnosed with a left knee sprain on 16 October and will be re-evaluated in six weeks, while Spencer Jones is listed as questionable with a hamstring problem after taking part in practice on Sunday.

Denver are expected to start Jamal Murray, Christian Braun, Cameron Johnson, Aaron Gordon and Nikola Jokic, the group that won 18 of the 23 games it played together last season.

DeMar DeRozan, signed on a one-year minimum deal in September, is expected to lead a bench that now includes Marvin Bagley III, Tyus Jones and Alpha Diallo, after Peyton Watson, Tim Hardaway Jr., Jonas Valanciunas and Bruce Brown all left.

Oklahoma City list Nikola Topic with a back problem and Thomas Sorber with a knee injury as out, and Otega Oweh will miss the season after Achilles surgery, while the expected starters are Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Wallace, Jalen Williams, Holmgren and Hartenstein, with Ajay Mitchell, who did not start on Tuesday, behind Gilgeous-Alexander on the depth chart.

Which matchups could decide Nuggets vs. Thunder?

Key Matchups · 2025-26 season stats
Center battle
Nikola Jokic
Nikola Jokic
DEN
VS
Isaiah Hartenstein
Isaiah Hartenstein
OKC
27.7 v 9.2PPG
12.9 v 9.4RPG
10.7 v 3.5APG
56.9% v 62.2%FG%
Jokic's passing is the gap, as Hartenstein finishes efficiently but creates far less for his team-mates.
Point guards
Jamal Murray
Jamal Murray
DEN
VS
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
OKC
25.4 v 31.1PPG
7.1 v 6.6APG
48.3% v 55.3%FG%
43.5% v 38.6%3PT%
Gilgeous-Alexander scores more by more than five points a game, so Murray's outside shooting is how Denver keep pace in this pairing.
Power forwards
Aaron Gordon
Aaron Gordon
DEN
VS
Chet Holmgren
Chet Holmgren
OKC
16.2 v 17.1PPG
5.8 v 8.9RPG
49.7% v 55.7%FG%
38.9% v 36.2%3PT%
Holmgren has the edge on the glass and from the field, but Gordon played only 36 games last season, so his fitness matters as much as his form.

Jokic against Hartenstein is the headline at center, although Holmgren, who guarded Wembanyama on Tuesday, could move onto Jokic and leave Hartenstein to deal with Gordon instead.

In the backcourt, Murray faces Gilgeous-Alexander, who needed 27 shots to score 32 points on Tuesday, so Denver's best route to slowing him is to make each of those attempts difficult.

Best player props for Nuggets vs. Thunder

Player Props to Watch
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
Shai Gilgeous-AlexanderOKC
PointsOver 29.5
31.1Season PPG
322026-27 opener (1 GP)
68GP in 2025-26
With Luguentz Dort, Isaiah Joe and Aaron Wiggins gone, more of the scoring burden sits with him, and 27 shots on Tuesday showed he is happy to take it.
Nikola Jokic
Nikola JokicDEN
AssistsOver 9.5
10.7Season APG
7.4Pre-season (5 GP)
65GP in 2025-26
He averaged only 20.9 minutes in the preseason, so the lower figure reflects workload rather than role, and a rebuilt bench leaves him as the main creator.
Aaron Gordon
Aaron GordonDEN
PointsOver 14.5
16.2Season PPG
15.8Pre-season (4 GP)
36GP in 2025-26
He averaged roughly a point a minute in the preseason, which suggests a starter's role beside Jokic and Murray should clear this line.

All three props lean on 2025-26 averages plus whatever new-season sample exists, since Denver have not played a regular-season game and Oklahoma City have played one.

Denver Nuggets vs. Oklahoma City Thunder head-to-head record

Season Series · 2025-26 regular season
1 Feb 2026Thunder 121-111 NuggetsDenver
27 Feb 2026Thunder 127-121 Nuggets (OT)Oklahoma City
9 Mar 2026Thunder 129-126 NuggetsOklahoma City
10 Apr 2026Nuggets 127-107 ThunderDenver

The first meeting on 1 February was the most comfortable of the three Oklahoma City wins, a 10-point victory in Denver that set the tone for a series the Thunder took 3-1.

Denver then lost 127-121 in overtime on 27 February and 129-126 on 9 March, both in Oklahoma City, so the two closest results came on this court.

Denver's only win was a 127-107 home result on 10 April, but Oklahoma City rested most of their regulars that night, so it says very little about this game.

Our Nuggets vs. Thunder prediction and best bets

SpreadThunder -8.5
Denver's road defence allowed 118.6 points per game last season, while Oklahoma City won 34 of their 42 home games.
TotalUnder 235.5 points
Oklahoma City's home games averaged only 226.3 combined points, and the Thunder defence is strong enough to pull a high-scoring Denver road average back towards that level.
PropShai Gilgeous-Alexander over 29.5 points
He cleared 30 a night last season and did so again in the opener, and the Thunder lost three rotation players over the summer.
PropNikola Jokic over 9.5 assists
Denver's bench has been rebuilt, which leaves the starters, and Jokic in particular, responsible for most of the creation.
ParlayGilgeous-Alexander over 29.5 points + Gordon over 14.5 points
Two starters from opposite teams with different roles, so neither leg depends on the other team's game script.
Score Prediction
Thunder 118-108 Nuggets
Predicted margin of 10 points · Predicted total of 226

Oklahoma City's home record and the gap between the two defences make them the pick to cover, even though Denver arrive rested and have the bigger scoring ceiling of the two sides in this fixture.

The total is harder to call, since Denver's road games ran high while Oklahoma City's home games rarely did, and the Thunder defence is likely to decide which pattern holds, particularly as Denver's rebuilt bench makes their scoring harder to project than it was a year ago.

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