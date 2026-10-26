Preview: Detroit Pistons vs. New York Knicks: Player props, injury report and prediction | NBA

Quick summary Detroit Pistons @ New York Knicks · Madison Square Garden · 12:00am GMT (Wednesday, UK time) Tip of the match Pistons -7.5 Game total Over 212.5 Key player prop Cade Cunningham, over 22.5 points Injury alert Jalen Duren (DET) — Out

Detroit Pistons head to Madison Square Garden in the early hours of Wednesday morning (UK time) looking to stretch a flawless start to four wins, with the Eastern Conference's reigning number one seed up against a New York Knicks side labouring through an 0-3 start to the defence of their first championship in 53 years.

New York beat San Antonio in five games to win the 2026 NBA Finals last June, but three straight defeats to open 2026-27 have them sitting 12th in the East, while Detroit have outscored their first three opponents by an average of better than 12 points a game, a run that continued even after starters Ausar Thompson and Jalen Duren both went down with injuries that ruled them out of the win at Philadelphia.

How Detroit Pistons and New York Knicks compare early this season

Form Guide Detroit Pistons 3-0 · 1st East Last 3 (2026-27 regular season) W W W 118.3 PPG 105.7 Opp PPG 118.3 Off. rating 105.6 Def. rating New York Knicks 0-3 · 12th East Last 3 (2026-27 regular season) L L L 101.7 PPG 108.0 Opp PPG 102.2 Off. rating 108.6 Def. rating

Only three games separate the two teams from their 2025-26 seasons, so none of this is a settled sample, but the early gap is stark regardless.

Detroit have won every game they have played by double figures, built on Cade Cunningham running the offence at an All-NBA level and a defence that ranks fifth in the league for points conceded.

New York, by contrast, have lost each of their three games by at least six points, with a bottom-of-the-league offensive rating that has undercut the two-way identity that carried them to the title.

Jalen Brunson's left wrist surgery over the summer was always going to shorten his pre-season buildup, and the Finals MVP has needed heavy shot volume to produce his numbers so far, shooting just 39.1% from the field through three games.

Tale of the Tape Detroit Pistons New York Knicks 118.3 PPG 101.7 Pistons +16.6 105.7 Opp PPG 108.0 Pistons -2.3 118.3 Off. rating 102.2 Pistons +16.1 105.6 Def. rating 108.6 Pistons -3.0 28.7 APG 24.7 Pistons +4.0 18.0 TOV 16.3 Knicks -1.7 42.0% 3P% 32.4% Pistons +9.6%

The three-point numbers tell their own story since Detroit are shooting 42.0% from deep as a team against New York's 32.4%, with Duncan Robinson alone hitting five triples a night off the bench-turned-starting five.

New York's one clear statistical edge is ball security, where Jalen Brunson and company have shaved almost two turnovers a game off Detroit's total, a small positive in an otherwise lopsided set of numbers.

Both teams arrive on one day's rest after Sunday fixtures, and both then face the second night of a back-to-back on Wednesday, Detroit hosting Charlotte and New York travelling to Chicago, a shared scheduling squeeze that neither side can use as an excuse over the other.

A look at the NBA's conference standings and how the regular season works shows just how costly an 0-3 start can be in a crowded Eastern Conference picture this early.

Team news and rotations for Detroit Pistons vs. New York Knicks

Injury Report Detroit Pistons Jalen Duren — right hamstring strain Starting centre, re-evaluation roughly two weeks out Out Ausar Thompson — ankle Starting forward Out Isaiah Joe — hip Did not return Sunday against Philadelphia Questionable New York Knicks Jose Alvarado — ankle Reserve guard Out

Detroit's injury list is doing nothing to slow them down, which is the bigger story than the list itself.

With Duren and Thompson both sidelined, Daniss Jenkins has stepped into the starting five alongside Cade Cunningham, John Collins, Duncan Robinson and Paul Reed, and he responded with 18 points and eight rebounds in his first start of the season on Sunday.

Isaiah Joe is a game-time call after sitting out the second half against Philadelphia, but with Javonte Green and Kevin Huerter both available off the bench, head coach J.B. Bickerstaff has cover if Joe cannot go.

New York's only confirmed absentee is Jose Alvarado, a reserve guard rather than a rotation fixture, so Mike Brown is expected to send out the same Jalen Brunson, Josh Hart, Mikal Bridges, OG Anunoby and Karl-Anthony Towns group that has started all three games so far.

The Detroit Pistons vs. New York Knicks matchups that could decide it

Key Matchups Engine vs. engine Cade Cunningham DET VS Jalen Brunson NYK 21.3 PPG 8.0 APG 3.7 APG 22.7 PPG Cunningham's ability to win half-court possessions and set up Duncan Robinson's spacing is central to Detroit's unbeaten start, while Brunson needs to break down Detroit's defence early rather than lean on high-volume, lower-efficiency scoring. Towns' floor-spacing test Karl-Anthony Towns NYK VS Paul Reed DET 21.0 PPG 12.0 RPG 8.3 RPG 11.0 PPG With Jalen Duren out, Detroit is likely to ask Paul Reed or John Collins to chase Towns away from the rim, and any time Detroit's bigs get pulled out of position is a route to extra Knicks offensive rebounds.

Both matchups hinge on the same absence, Detroit missing the rim protector who would otherwise anchor its interior against a seven-footer averaging a double-double.

How Bickerstaff manages that trade-off without fouling Towns into the bonus is as important as anything Cunningham does at the other end.

Player props for Detroit Pistons vs. New York Knicks

Player Props to Watch Cade Cunningham DET Points Over 22.5 21.3 Season PPG 3 GP so far Cunningham scored 26 in his last outing and is trending upward through three games, against a Knicks defence that is shipping 108.0 points a night. Karl-Anthony Towns NYK Rebounds Over 10.5 12.0 Season RPG 3 GP so far Towns is already averaging a double-double, and Detroit's lack of a true rim-protecting centre with Jalen Duren out should only help his work on the glass. Mikal Bridges NYK Points Under 10.5 3.3 Season PPG 3 GP so far Bridges is shooting just 21.7% from the field and 0.0% from three through three games, a genuine slump rather than a one-off cold night, with no sign yet of it turning around.

The head-to-head record between Detroit Pistons and New York Knicks

Season Series · regular season and play-offs Pistons 126-111 Knicks Madison Square Garden Pistons 118-80 Knicks Little Caesars Arena Pistons 121-90 Knicks Little Caesars Arena Knicks won series 4-2 2025 NBA Play-offs

This is the first meeting of 2026-27, but the two sides have already played three times this calendar year, and Detroit have won every one of them by a combined 84 points.

That sweep is a far cry from April and May of 2025, when New York, as the higher seed, eliminated Detroit in a six-game play-off series, a result worth remembering for rivalry context even though it carries little weight against three much more recent, far more lopsided regular-season results.

Nothing in that recent head-to-head history suggests New York has found an answer for Cunningham or for Detroit's three-point shooting, both of which were factors in the February rout at this same Madison Square Garden floor.

Tips and prediction for Detroit Pistons vs. New York Knicks

Spread Pistons -7.5 Detroit's net rating of +12.7 through three games dwarfs New York's -6.4, and a Knicks defence shipping 108.0 points a night has shown nothing to suggest that gap closes. Total Over 212.5 points Detroit's offence is averaging 118.3 points a game and New York's defensive rating sits well below league average, a combination that points toward a high-scoring night at the Garden. Prop Cade Cunningham over 22.5 points Form is trending up and the matchup, against a defence missing answers all season, favours continued volume scoring. Prop Karl-Anthony Towns over 10.5 rebounds Towns already averages a double-double, and Detroit's thin frontcourt without Jalen Duren should only widen his rebounding edge. Parlay Cunningham over 22.5 points + Pistons -7.5 Detroit's offence runs through Cunningham, so a big night from him is the most direct route to the Pistons comfortably covering the spread.

Score Prediction Pistons 116-103 Knicks Predicted margin: 13 points · Predicted total: 219

Detroit have simply been the better team through three games, winning every matchup comfortably while missing two regular starters, and nothing about New York's slow start or its thin injury list suggests that changes on Wednesday.

Cunningham's two-way influence, Robinson's shooting and a healthy rest advantage over a tired title-defence roster all point the same way, with the Pistons' unbeaten run set to reach four games.

The bigger question for both sides is how they cope with the back-to-back that follows, a fixture worth checking on the full NBA schedule and UK broadcast guide alongside this one.