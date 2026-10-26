Preview: Detroit Pistons vs. New York Knicks: Player props, injury report and prediction | NBA

Detroit Pistons head to Madison Square Garden in the early hours of Wednesday morning (UK time) looking to stretch a flawless start to four wins, with the Eastern Conference's reigning number one seed up against a New York Knicks side labouring through an 0-3 start to the defence of their first championship in 53 years.
New York beat San Antonio in five games to win the 2026 NBA Finals last June, but three straight defeats to open 2026-27 have them sitting 12th in the East, while Detroit have outscored their first three opponents by an average of better than 12 points a game, a run that continued even after starters Ausar Thompson and Jalen Duren both went down with injuries that ruled them out of the win at Philadelphia.
How Detroit Pistons and New York Knicks compare early this season
Only three games separate the two teams from their 2025-26 seasons, so none of this is a settled sample, but the early gap is stark regardless.
Detroit have won every game they have played by double figures, built on Cade Cunningham running the offence at an All-NBA level and a defence that ranks fifth in the league for points conceded.
New York, by contrast, have lost each of their three games by at least six points, with a bottom-of-the-league offensive rating that has undercut the two-way identity that carried them to the title.
Jalen Brunson's left wrist surgery over the summer was always going to shorten his pre-season buildup, and the Finals MVP has needed heavy shot volume to produce his numbers so far, shooting just 39.1% from the field through three games.
The three-point numbers tell their own story since Detroit are shooting 42.0% from deep as a team against New York's 32.4%, with Duncan Robinson alone hitting five triples a night off the bench-turned-starting five.
New York's one clear statistical edge is ball security, where Jalen Brunson and company have shaved almost two turnovers a game off Detroit's total, a small positive in an otherwise lopsided set of numbers.
Both teams arrive on one day's rest after Sunday fixtures, and both then face the second night of a back-to-back on Wednesday, Detroit hosting Charlotte and New York travelling to Chicago, a shared scheduling squeeze that neither side can use as an excuse over the other.
A look at the NBA's conference standings and how the regular season works shows just how costly an 0-3 start can be in a crowded Eastern Conference picture this early.
Team news and rotations for Detroit Pistons vs. New York Knicks
Detroit's injury list is doing nothing to slow them down, which is the bigger story than the list itself.
With Duren and Thompson both sidelined, Daniss Jenkins has stepped into the starting five alongside Cade Cunningham, John Collins, Duncan Robinson and Paul Reed, and he responded with 18 points and eight rebounds in his first start of the season on Sunday.
Isaiah Joe is a game-time call after sitting out the second half against Philadelphia, but with Javonte Green and Kevin Huerter both available off the bench, head coach J.B. Bickerstaff has cover if Joe cannot go.
New York's only confirmed absentee is Jose Alvarado, a reserve guard rather than a rotation fixture, so Mike Brown is expected to send out the same Jalen Brunson, Josh Hart, Mikal Bridges, OG Anunoby and Karl-Anthony Towns group that has started all three games so far.
The Detroit Pistons vs. New York Knicks matchups that could decide it
Both matchups hinge on the same absence, Detroit missing the rim protector who would otherwise anchor its interior against a seven-footer averaging a double-double.
How Bickerstaff manages that trade-off without fouling Towns into the bonus is as important as anything Cunningham does at the other end.
Player props for Detroit Pistons vs. New York Knicks
The head-to-head record between Detroit Pistons and New York Knicks
This is the first meeting of 2026-27, but the two sides have already played three times this calendar year, and Detroit have won every one of them by a combined 84 points.
That sweep is a far cry from April and May of 2025, when New York, as the higher seed, eliminated Detroit in a six-game play-off series, a result worth remembering for rivalry context even though it carries little weight against three much more recent, far more lopsided regular-season results.
Nothing in that recent head-to-head history suggests New York has found an answer for Cunningham or for Detroit's three-point shooting, both of which were factors in the February rout at this same Madison Square Garden floor.
Tips and prediction for Detroit Pistons vs. New York Knicks
Detroit have simply been the better team through three games, winning every matchup comfortably while missing two regular starters, and nothing about New York's slow start or its thin injury list suggests that changes on Wednesday.
Cunningham's two-way influence, Robinson's shooting and a healthy rest advantage over a tired title-defence roster all point the same way, with the Pistons' unbeaten run set to reach four games.
The bigger question for both sides is how they cope with the back-to-back that follows, a fixture worth checking on the full NBA schedule and UK broadcast guide alongside this one.