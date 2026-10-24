Preview: Orlando Magic vs. New York Knicks: Player props, injury report and prediction | NBA

Quick summary Orlando Magic @ New York Knicks · Madison Square Garden · 23:00 GMT (Sunday 25 October) Tip of the match Knicks to win Game total Under 224.5 Key player prop Franz Wagner, Over 17.5 points Injury alert Paolo Banchero (ORL) — GTD

The defending NBA champions, the New York Knicks, host the Orlando Magic at Madison Square Garden on Sunday night as both sides search for their first win of the 2026-27 season, with Sean Sweeney's Magic making their first road trip of the campaign at the very arena where Mike Brown lifted the Larry O'Brien Trophy four months ago.

Both teams arrive at 0-2. New York lost at home to Philadelphia on October 20 before being beaten 107-103 at Boston on Friday; Orlando fell to Atlanta 132-125 in their opener on Wednesday, then collapsed to 93-115 against Minnesota on the same night the Knicks were in Boston. The Magic have won three of their last five meetings with the Knicks, including two double-digit victories at Madison Square Garden last season, and they arrive with enough scoring punch to make even a title-holder sweat.

What is the form like for Orlando Magic and New York Knicks?

Form Guide Orlando Magic 0-2 · 12th Eastern Conference Last 5 (2025-26 R1 play-offs vs. Detroit & 2026-27 regular season) L W L L L 109.0 PPG 123.5 Opp PPG 103.8 Off. rating 116.5 Def. rating New York Knicks 0-2 · 14th Eastern Conference Last 5 (2025-26 NBA Finals vs. San Antonio & 2026-27 regular season) L W W L L 101.5 PPG 106.5 Opp PPG 104.1 Off. rating 109.8 Def. rating

Orlando's early-season numbers present a sharp contrast. They are averaging 109.0 points per game, nearly eight more than the Knicks, but they are conceding 123.5 at the other end. A defensive rating of 116.5 ranks among the worst in the league through the opening fortnight, and Sweeney's first priority as head coach is evidently sorting that out.

The October 23 defeat to Minnesota carried a specific red flag. Orlando shot 8-39 from three-point range, a 20.5% showing that inflated their offensive shortfall significantly. Desmond Bane, who arrived this summer as the perimeter weapon the team has long needed, went one from nine from deep. That is an aberration rather than a trend for a player of his quality, and a bounce-back is likely on Sunday night.

Wendell Carter Jr. was the evening's outlier, scoring 20 points on 8-9 shooting, pulling nine rebounds and swatting two shots in 29 minutes. That performance hints at an offensive identity still being built under Sweeney, one that can exploit mismatches in the paint even when the three-point attack misfires.

Tale of the Tape Orlando Magic New York Knicks 109.0 PPG 101.5 Magic +7.5 123.5 Opp PPG 106.5 Knicks -17.0 103.8 Off. rating 104.1 Knicks +0.3 116.5 Def. rating 109.8 Knicks -6.7 26.5 APG 24.0 Magic +2.5 18.0 TOV 16.5 Knicks -1.5 26.6% 3P% 37.0% Knicks +10.4% 46.2% FG% 40.8% Magic +5.4%

The pace gap is the most tactically loaded number in this fixture. Orlando play at 105.5 possessions per game, New York at 97.3, a difference of 8.2 that is enormous at NBA level. Brown's championship system was built on controlling tempo and grinding opponents into low-efficiency possessions; Sweeney's Magic naturally want more of them. Whichever side wins that structural battle will likely win the game.

New York's 40.8% field-goal rate is the product of a slow build, not a collapse. Karl-Anthony Towns has posted 20.5 points and 11.0 rebounds per game in the opening two games, giving the Knicks a genuine anchor, but the supporting cast around him has not found its rhythm. Their 37.0% three-point rate from beyond the arc is a reasonable enough marker, yet it has come on low volume driven by a possession-light style that cannot sustain efficiency over a full contest.

You can read the full NBA schedule for 2026-27 including all remaining dates and UK broadcast times on Sports Mole.

Orlando Magic vs. New York Knicks team news and injury update

Injury Report Orlando Magic Paolo Banchero — ankle Starter, team scoring leader — high impact GTD Jonathan Isaac — knee Did not play vs. Minnesota GTD Anthony Black — ankle Did not play vs. Minnesota GTD Noah Penda — hamstring Out until mid-November Out Izaiyah Nelson — ankle surgery Out until mid-November Out New York Knicks No players carry an injury designation into Sunday's game.

The biggest uncertainty in this fixture is Banchero. The 23-year-old started and played 26 minutes against Minnesota before sitting out the fourth quarter with an ankle complaint. He leads Orlando with 24.5 points and 7.5 assists per game through two matches, and his ability to drive, draw fouls and create for others makes him irreplaceable in Sweeney's system.

Both Isaac and Black were also absent from the Minnesota game. Isaac's defensive versatility at power forward has been missed, and Black's energy as a secondary ball-handler off the bench adds a dimension the team cannot easily replicate from its available depth.

If Banchero cannot go the distance, Tristan da Silva is the most likely beneficiary. The 25-year-old logged 29 bench minutes against Minnesota, and while he shot one from seven from three, his wingspan and athleticism at least give Sweeney a like-for-like physical presence in that frontcourt role.

New York are at full strength. Brown has no rotation concerns, and the depth of options behind the starting five, including Jordan Clarkson and Landry Shamet off the bench, gives him the flexibility to manage Jalen Brunson's minutes across what is still a demanding early stretch of the NBA's 82-game regular season.

Orlando Magic vs. New York Knicks: the matchups that could decide it

Key Matchups Point of attack Jalen Suggs ORL VS Jalen Brunson NYK 14 Pts vs. MIN 6 Ast vs. MIN 34 Min vs. MIN 30+ H2H pts (2025-26) Suggs is an on-ball disruptor who can make life difficult in the pick-and-roll, but Brunson scored 30-plus points in each of their two meetings last season and has made a career of finding offence in half-court sets regardless of the coverage. New York's offence starts and finishes with him. Wing battle Franz Wagner ORL VS Mikal Bridges NYK 18 Pts vs. MIN 6 Reb vs. MIN 5 Ast vs. MIN 28 / 37 H2H pts at MSG / at home (2025-26) Wagner becomes Orlando's most relied-upon offensive option if Banchero's minutes are restricted, and he carries heavy backing from his H2H record with the Knicks. Bridges is among the league's more relentless wing defenders, and whichever of the two gets to the free-throw line with greater frequency will carry the edge in swing possessions.

The Brunson-Suggs exchange at the top of the key is likely to determine New York's offensive shape. If Suggs can force Brunson into longer possessions and early shot-clock isolation, the Knicks will run fewer of the downhill actions that generated clean looks against Boston.

Wagner's involvement is potentially even more consequential. He scored 28 points at Madison Square Garden and 37 at home against the Knicks in last season's first two meetings, giving him a direct and recent track record at this specific ground. If Bridges cannot limit his driving lines, Orlando's offence will generate sufficient volume to stay competitive regardless of what happens at the other end.

Orlando Magic vs. New York Knicks player props to watch

Player Props to Watch Franz Wagner ORL Points Over 17.5 18.0 Season pts (2 GP) 18 Last game vs. MIN Wagner is Orlando's most consistent scoring option when healthy, averaging 18.0 points across the two opening games. His H2H record at Madison Square Garden gives added reason to back him going over a line set close to his season average, especially if Banchero's minutes are managed. Karl-Anthony Towns NYK Rebounds Over 9.5 11.0 Season RPG (2 GP) 20.5 Season PPG Towns has averaged 11.0 rebounds through two games and should be a dominant presence on the glass against an Orlando frontcourt missing Noah Penda to a hamstring injury. With the game likely to slow to New York's preferred pace, he will have ample opportunity to collect defensive boards and limit second-chance attempts.

Orlando Magic vs. New York Knicks head-to-head record

Season Series · 2025-26 NYK win vs ORL NBA Cup SF · MSG NYK 106-100 ORL MSG · NYK home ORL win (double digits) Kia Center · ORL home ORL win (double digits) MSG · NYK only home loss

Last season's four confirmed meetings between these sides split two apiece. Orlando won both November fixtures, including a double-digit victory at Madison Square Garden on November 12 that remained New York's only home defeat across a 53-29 regular season. The second win came at Kia Center, giving the Magic back-to-back convincing results against the eventual champions.

New York recovered in December. Brunson scored 30-plus points to drive a 106-100 win on December 7, and the Knicks followed up six days later by winning the NBA Cup semi-final at MSG, helped in part by Franz Wagner being sidelined with a leg injury. The pattern across the four games is clear. When Orlando are healthy and Wagner is available, they are genuinely competitive at this venue.

These franchises have no shared recent playoff history to draw on, so the regular-season record is the primary frame of reference. Wagner fit and active at Madison Square Garden remains an uncomfortable proposition for New York based on last year's evidence.

Orlando Magic vs. New York Knicks tips and score prediction

Moneyline New York Knicks to win New York's superior defensive rating, home advantage and full-strength roster give them the structural edge over an Orlando side that is 0-2, conceding 123.5 points per game, and carrying three game-time decisions in their rotation. Total Under 224.5 points New York's only home game produced 206 combined points, their defensive rating of 109.8 should suppress Orlando's pace, and the Magic are coming off a 20.5% three-point night whose regression still lands below an overall combined total of 224.5. Prop Franz Wagner Over 17.5 points Wagner averaged 18.0 points across two opening games and scored 28 at this venue and 37 at home against New York last season, making him the standout backing at a line set close to his current average. Prop Karl-Anthony Towns Over 9.5 rebounds Towns is averaging 11.0 rebounds through two games and should dominate the glass against an Orlando frontcourt missing Noah Penda and potentially managing Banchero's minutes through an ankle complaint. Parlay Knicks to win + Under 224.5 A lower-scoring Knicks win is the central scenario: New York's defensive structure and home advantage keep the total in check while delivering the moneyline, with both sides still searching for offensive rhythm in the season's opening week.

Score Prediction New York Knicks 112-109 Orlando Magic Predicted margin: 3 points · Predicted total: 221

New York's superior defensive rating, a full-strength rotation and the structural advantage of slowing the game to their preferred tempo make the Knicks the clear pick at home. Brown has the personnel to grind this into the kind of controlled, mid-90s possession game that suits the champions and strips away the pace advantage Orlando need to compensate for their defensive frailties.

The counter-argument is real enough. Orlando have won two of their last four meetings with this specific side, including that double-digit victory at Madison Square Garden last November, and a 46.2% field-goal rate despite a dreadful night from three suggests their offence is more functional than the scoreboard implies. If Banchero is fully available and Wagner builds on his recent scoring form, the margin will be tight. New York should win it, but they will be made to work for it.