Preview: Los Angeles Lakers vs. Utah Jazz: Player props, injury report and prediction | NBA

Quick summary Los Angeles Lakers @ Utah Jazz · Delta Center, Salt Lake City · 9pm GMT, Sunday Tip of the match Lakers to win (-11.5) Game total Over 228.5 points Key player prop Luka Doncic, over 24.5 points Injury alert Jusuf Nurkic (UTA) — Out (foot)

Walker Kessler returns to Delta Center for the first time as a Los Angeles Laker when the NBA schedule sends the 2-0 Lakers into Salt Lake City to face the Utah Jazz on Sunday.

Kessler left Utah in the summer of 2026 in a sign-and-trade worth $130 million over four years, the Lakers convinced that pairing Luka Doncic with an elite rim-protecting center would be the decisive building block in their quest for a championship.

Los Angeles Lakers vs. Utah Jazz: what the form says

Form Guide Los Angeles Lakers 2-0 · 1st Western Conference Last 5 (2025-26 conf. semis & 2026-27 regular season) L L L W W 126.0 PPG 111.0 Opp PPG 123.5 Off. rating 108.3 Def. rating Utah Jazz 1-1 · 8th Western Conference Last 5 (2025-26 regular season & 2026-27) L W L L W 111.5 PPG 121.0 Opp PPG 108.3 Off. rating 117.5 Def. rating

The Lakers arrived in Salt Lake City having swept both their opening home fixtures without much difficulty, averaging 126.0 points while holding opponents to 111.0 across those two games.

Their offensive rating of 123.5 and defensive rating of 108.3 give them a net figure of +15.2 through two games, which is a small sample but consistent with everything that was expected of this group when Kessler's arrival was announced in the summer.

The Jazz, by contrast, are working through exactly the kind of early turbulence that comes with integrating several significant new pieces at once.

Their 1-1 start is superficially reasonable, but the numbers beneath it are not: an offensive rating of 108.3 and a defensive rating of 117.5 leave them with a net of -9.2, a gap of more than 24 points compared with Sunday's visitors.

Jaren Jackson Jr. was superb during his brief three-game audition for Utah at the end of 2025-26, and the hope inside the organisation is that his first full season alongside Lauri Markkanen will give the Jazz a front court capable of genuinely testing contenders.

That vision, though, collides headlong with a Lakers side that won all four meetings against Utah last season by an average of more than 11 points.

Tale of the Tape LA Lakers Utah Jazz 126.0 PPG 111.5 Lakers +14.5 111.0 Opp PPG 121.0 Lakers -10.0 123.5 Off. rating 108.3 Lakers +15.2 108.3 Def. rating 117.5 Lakers -9.2 28.5 APG 28.0 Lakers +0.5 19.5 TOV 18.0 Jazz -1.5 41.7% 3P% 35.8% Lakers +5.9% 57.5% FG% 47.8% Lakers +9.7%

The one category where the Jazz have the clearer edge is turnover rate, holding the ball better than the Lakers through their two early games, though this is unlikely to be the decisive factor against a side whose defensive output already ranks among the better in the West.

Utah must also factor in the schedule when managing their rotation here: they face Memphis at home the very next afternoon, meaning Will Hardy will have to decide how aggressively to push Markkanen and Jackson in what is effectively the harder half of a back-to-back.

Los Angeles Lakers vs. Utah Jazz team news and rotations

Injury Report Los Angeles Lakers Jake LaRavia — ankle rotation forward, medium impact Day-to-Day Adou Thiero — knee developmental forward Day-to-Day Cameron Carr — oblique two-way depth guard Day-to-Day Utah Jazz Jusuf Nurkic — foot (partial plantar plate tear) intended starting centre, high impact Out Trey Alexander — left knee (bone bruise) rotation guard Out

The Lakers have three players carrying day-to-day designations but are otherwise at full strength, with Luka Doncic, Austin Reaves and Walker Kessler all available and expected to start.

Utah's biggest concern heading into this one is the absence of Nurkic, who was supposed to provide the physical center presence that Kessler's departure left behind.

Jaxson Hayes starts in his place, with Mo Bamba the backup option, and while Hayes is an energetic athlete who signed from the Lakers in the summer, neither he nor Bamba offers the kind of rim-protecting bulk that would trouble Kessler at the glass.

Lakers vs. Jazz: the matchups that could decide it

Key Matchups Architect vs. architect Luka Doncic LAL VS Keyonte George UTA 25.5 2026-27 PPG 7.0 2026-27 APG 20.5 2026-27 PPG 7.5 2026-27 APG Doncic is averaging 25.5 points and seven assists per game early in 2026-27, and he posted a triple-double the last time these sides met at Delta Center. George is matching him as a playmaker with 7.5 assists of his own and 20.5 points per game, making this the live-wire matchup of Sunday's fixture — though Doncic's efficiency edge and the quality of the finishers around him give the advantage clearly to the visitor. Homecoming at the rim Walker Kessler LAL VS Jaxson Hayes UTA 8.5 2026-27 RPG 4.0 2026-27 BPG 11.0 2026-27 PPG 3.5 2026-27 BPG Kessler is pulling down 8.5 rebounds and averaging 4.0 blocks per game for the Lakers this season, returning to the building where he spent his first four years in the league. Hayes is no slouch at the rim himself with 3.5 blocks per game, but without Nurkic to share the load, managing Kessler's lob diet from Doncic across 48 minutes is a different proposition entirely — and the rebounding gap is where the difference will show.

George's 20.5 points and 7.5 assists per game make this a far more competitive guard matchup on paper than recent editions of this rivalry suggested, but Utah's team defence still ranks among the worst in the league at 117.5, and Doncic's ability to punish any rotation breakdown is the decisive difference.

Markkanen and Jackson are dangerous enough in isolation to punish any defensive lapse, but the Lakers' defensive structure has been disciplined so far, conceding just 111.0 points per game against a Warriors side and a Clippers side that are both expected to be competitive in the West.

Los Angeles Lakers vs. Utah Jazz player props to watch

Player Props to Watch Luka Doncic LAL Points Over 24.5 25.5 Season (2 GP) Doncic is already averaging 25.5 points through two regular-season games, and Utah's defensive rating of 117.5 is not built to contain him. He posted a triple-double the last time these sides met in Salt Lake City, and the matchup is, if anything, more favourable here with George carrying primary defensive responsibility on a team that has no elite perimeter stopper. Walker Kessler LAL Rebounds Over 7.5 8.5 Season (2 GP) Kessler is averaging 8.5 rebounds per game so far this season, returning to Delta Center against the centre rotation that replaced him: Hayes and Bamba, with Nurkic ruled out. His season average already sits above a line of 7.5, and the board opportunities generated by Doncic's lob-heavy offence only add to his ceiling here. Lauri Markkanen UTA Points Under 18.5 17.0 Season (2 GP) Markkanen is averaging 17.0 points per game this season, and while he is capable of much higher totals, the matchup with Kessler is a genuine complication: the two shared a front court in Utah for three seasons and Kessler has intimate knowledge of how Markkanen operates around the rim. A line sitting above his current season average, against a centre specifically built to contest his preferred finishing spots, makes the under the sensible play.

Los Angeles Lakers vs. Utah Jazz head-to-head record

Season Series · 2025-26 regular season Lakers 131-107 Jazz Los Angeles Lakers 143-135 Jazz Salt Lake City Lakers 108-106 Jazz Salt Lake City Lakers 140-126 Jazz Los Angeles

The Lakers won every meeting in 2025-26, including both games in Salt Lake City, where scores of 143-135 and 108-106 showed the Jazz were competitive in November and December before the season fell away from them.

The December fixture is the most relevant piece of recent history: it ended 143-135, Doncic posted a triple-double, and it was the highest-scoring of the four meetings between the sides last season.

The Jazz currently sit on a four-game losing streak in this rivalry, and with the personnel changes on both sides firmly favouring Los Angeles, that run is unlikely to end here.

Los Angeles Lakers vs. Utah Jazz tips, picks and score prediction

Spread Lakers -11.5 Los Angeles won all four meetings last season and their net rating of +15.2 is more than 24 points better than Utah's -9.2, a gap that home advantage alone cannot bridge against a side built around Doncic and a returning Kessler with plenty of motivation. Total Over 228.5 points The Jazz's only home game this season produced a 239-point combined score, and the Lakers are averaging 126 points per game; even with Kessler anchoring one end, Utah's defence has conceded 121 points per game against the opposition it has faced so far this season. Prop Luka Doncic over 24.5 points Doncic averages 25.5 points per game through two games in 2026-27, and faces a Jazz defensive rating of 117.5 and a guard group led by first- and second-year players who have no established track record of containing him. Prop Walker Kessler over 7.5 rebounds Kessler is averaging 8.5 boards per game this season, already above the line, and faces Hayes and Bamba without Nurkic to back them up — the thinnest centre rotation he will face at this level all year. Parlay Lakers to win + Doncic over 24.5 points Both outcomes are driven by the same core argument: a Lakers side operating with a net rating of +15.2 taking on a Jazz defence that has conceded 121 points per game, with Doncic as the primary beneficiary of every Utah lapse.

Score Prediction Lakers 124-107 Jazz Predicted margin: 17 points · Predicted total: 231

Markkanen and Jackson have the tools to keep it competitive into the third quarter, but the defensive gap between the two sides is too large to sustain over 48 minutes, and Kessler's motivation returning to Delta Center should not be underestimated.

The Jazz will have their moments, but this is a Lakers team that went 4-0 against Utah last season in a less settled form, and Sunday night carries all the hallmarks of a similar outcome.