Best bets and predictions for every game | 28 October 2026

Twelve games fill tonight's NBA schedule on Wednesday, 28 October, and the headline story has nothing to do with tip-off. Minnesota confirmed on Tuesday that Anthony Edwards faces knee surgery and up to two months out, reshaping one of the night's marquee fixtures before a ball is even bounced. Below are our best bets for every fixture, starting with the Quick Tips widget above for a scan of the whole night.

Golden State Warriors vs Minnesota Timberwolves

Our pick Warriors +3.5 Tip-off 12:00am GMT (29 Oct) Venue Minneapolis, MN Warriors record 1-3 Timberwolves record 3-1

Minnesota's night takes on a very different complexion to the one it looked like a week ago. Anthony Edwards will undergo arthroscopic surgery on his right knee and is expected to miss up to two months, removing the Timberwolves' leading scorer at a stroke.

Losing a go-to creator this suddenly rarely shows up cleanly in the next game's result, and that uncertainty is exactly what the Warriors +3.5 are built to exploit without needing an outright upset.

Minnesota's supporting cast, led by Rudy Gobert and Julius Randle, keeps them dangerous even shorthanded, and they still hold a far better record than Golden State's 1-3 start. That tempers any temptation to back the Warriors outright.

A three-and-a-half-point cushion on the road against a team adjusting on short notice is enough value to make this one close. Expect it to stay tight into the final quarter rather than turn into the rout Minnesota's record alone might suggest.

Los Angeles Lakers vs LA Clippers

Our pick Clippers +5.5 Tip-off 2:30am GMT (29 Oct) Venue Los Angeles, CA Lakers record 3-0 Clippers record 1-2

The late-night Battle of LA brings a scheduling quirk into play. The Lakers are on the second night of a back-to-back after Tuesday's loss to Portland, while the Clippers have had two full days to recover.

That rest gap underpins the case for the Clippers +5.5. Fatigue after a back-to-back tends to show up most in the fourth quarter, exactly when a five-and-a-half-point cushion matters most.

The Clippers are themselves shorthanded, missing Rui Hachimura, Bradley Beal and Brandon Ingram, which is a fair counterweight to lean on before backing them too heavily. Still, the Lakers enter unbeaten at 3-0 and will be heavy favourites by reputation alone.

These two have already met once this season, with the Lakers winning 125-117 on 23 October. A repeat of that margin would be a push on this line, and the tired legs on the Lakers' side make a tighter finish the more likely outcome.

San Antonio Spurs vs Utah Jazz

Our pick Spurs -12.5 Tip-off 1:00am GMT (29 Oct) Venue Salt Lake City, UT Spurs record 2-2 Jazz record 1-3

San Antonio arrive on the second night of a back-to-back having beaten Sacramento on Tuesday, which would normally be reason enough to fade a double-digit road favourite. Utah, though, have problems of their own.

The Jazz confirmed Jaren Jackson Jr has torn his right MCL and faces six to eight weeks out, a significant loss up front. That is the main driver behind sticking with Spurs -12.5 despite the fatigue factor working against them.

San Antonio's net rating of plus 6.2 this season dwarfs Utah's minus 8.6, a gap wide enough to absorb some tired legs. Lauri Markkanen is also questionable with a wrist issue for the Jazz, adding further uncertainty to their offence.

Victor Wembanyama's Spurs have shown they can win comfortably even on short rest this season, and a Jazz side missing two frontcourt starters is unlikely to provide much resistance across 48 minutes.

Orlando Magic vs Toronto Raptors

Our pick Raptors -4.5 Tip-off 11:30pm GMT Venue Toronto, ON Magic record 1-2 Raptors record 2-1

Orlando's injury list is the story here. Paolo Banchero (ankle, four to six weeks), Jalen Suggs (knee) and Jonathan Isaac (knee) are all out, stripping the Magic of three frontline pieces in one go.

Toronto's defence makes this a tough night to be shorthanded. The Raptors own a defensive rating of 97.8 points per 100 possessions, the strongest mark of any home side on tonight's slate, which underpins Raptors -4.5.

Toronto are not at full strength either, missing Kawhi Leonard to a knee issue that is expected to keep him out for multiple weeks. That absence has not dented their defensive numbers in the sample so far this season.

With Orlando missing three regulars and Toronto's defence setting the tone early, a four-and-a-half-point home number looks comfortably within reach rather than a stretch.

Oklahoma City Thunder vs Dallas Mavericks

Our pick Thunder to win Tip-off 1:30am GMT (29 Oct) Venue Dallas, TX Thunder record 4-0 Mavericks record 2-2

Oklahoma City put a 4-0 start on the line at Dallas, still without Jalen Williams and Cason Wallace on extended timelines, while Kyrie Irving is questionable for the Mavericks on his own comeback from knee surgery.

Oklahoma City's defence, the stingiest in the league this season, backs Thunder to win, with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's expanded scoring workload since Williams went down the clearest driver behind the pick.

Full breakdown: Oklahoma City Thunder vs Dallas Mavericks.

Philadelphia 76ers vs Indiana Pacers

Our pick 76ers -1.5 Tip-off 11:00pm GMT Venue Indianapolis, IN 76ers record 3-1 Pacers record 2-2

Indiana ease Tyrese Haliburton back from last season's Achilles tear as Philadelphia arrive on a four-game winning run in this fixture, with Joel Embiid confirmed available after a rest night against Detroit.

Philadelphia's sturdier defence and their grip on this head-to-head back 76ers -1.5, with Haliburton's hamstring tightness, flagged on a single source and still to be rechecked before tip-off, adding further uncertainty for the hosts.

Full breakdown: Philadelphia 76ers vs Indiana Pacers.

Miami Heat vs Atlanta Hawks

Our pick Atlanta -3.5 Tip-off 11:00pm GMT Venue Atlanta, GA Heat record 0-4 Hawks record 2-2

Miami are still searching for their first win, 0-4 and conceding 121.8 points per game along the way. Atlanta's net rating of plus 8.9 this season stands in sharp contrast to Miami's minus 13.5.

That gap is more than enough to back Atlanta -3.5, even with Aaron Wiggins (knee) listed as questionable for the Hawks. Miami's defensive struggles have been the common thread through their losing start.

Charlotte Hornets vs Detroit Pistons

Our pick Under 215.5 points Tip-off 11:00pm GMT Venue Detroit, MI Hornets record 3-1 Pistons record 3-1

Detroit are on the second night of a back-to-back after beating New York on Tuesday, while Charlotte arrive missing three rotation regulars in Kon Knueppel, Coby White and Grant Williams.

Neither side plays with much tempo this season, and both factors point toward a grinding, lower-scoring affair. Under 215.5 points looks the sharper angle than either side's spread.

New York Knicks vs Chicago Bulls

Our pick Bulls +7.5 Tip-off 12:00am GMT (29 Oct) Venue Chicago, IL Knicks record 1-3 Bulls record 1-3

New York are playing for the second night running after beating Detroit on Tuesday, while Chicago go into this one fully rested. Nic Claxton (hamstring) remains out for the Bulls.

A seven-and-a-half-point cushion for the home side is enough to make Bulls +7.5 the pick, with fatigue on New York's side the clearest edge on this fixture.

Also on tonight's slate

Washington Wizards vs Cleveland Cavaliers (11:00pm GMT): Cleveland are big home favourites, but Washington's offensive rating of 111.2 points per 100 possessions actually edges Cleveland's 108.8 this season, supporting Wizards +10.5 .

. Denver Nuggets vs New Orleans Pelicans (12:00am GMT, 29 Oct): New Orleans are conceding a league-worst 128 points per game, and the sides' meeting on 24 October produced 276 combined points. Over 240.5 points is the lean.

is the lean. Houston Rockets vs Milwaukee Bucks (12:00am GMT, 29 Oct): Houston are 4-0 but travel without starting centre Alperen Sengun (back), which makes Bucks +8.5 worth a look against an unbeaten favourite.