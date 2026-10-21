Preview: Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Philadelphia 76ers: Player props, injury report and prediction | NBA

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Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Philadelphia 76ers: Player props, injury report and prediction | NBA
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Quick summary
Cleveland Cavaliers @ Philadelphia 76ers · Xfinity Mobile Arena · Midnight BST (Friday 23 October)
Tip of the match
Cavaliers +2.5
Game total
Under 235.5 points
Key player prop
Evan Mobley, over 9.5 rebounds
Injury alert
Sam Merrill (CLE) — game-time decision
In this article

Cleveland Cavaliers open their 2026-27 season against Philadelphia 76ers at Xfinity Mobile Arena with LeBron James and Jaylen Brown only one game into their partnership.

Philadelphia beat New York 106-100 on Tuesday, while Cleveland have played nothing but preseason since a four-game defeat by the same opponents in the Eastern Conference finals.

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Philadelphia 76ers form and outlook

Form Guide
Cleveland Cavaliers logo
Cleveland Cavaliers
52-30 · 4th in the East
Last 5 (2025-26 play-offs)
W L L L L
119.5PPG
115.4Opp PPG
118.3Off. rating
114.1Def. rating
Philadelphia 76ers logo
Philadelphia 76ers
45-37 · 7th in the East
Last 5 (2025-26 play-offs and 2026-27 opener)
L L L L W
115.8PPG
115.8Opp PPG
114.3Off. rating
114.4Def. rating

Cleveland finished the regular season 4th in the East and survived two seven-game series, beating Toronto and then Detroit from 0-2 down.

New York then swept them, which is why only one win appears in the Cavaliers' last five competitive games.

James Harden arrived from the Clippers in February in the trade that sent Darius Garland to Los Angeles, and he now plays alongside Donovan Mitchell for a full season.

Peyton Watson, signed from Denver in a sign-and-trade, is projected to start, while Mario Hezonja returns to the NBA after more than 2,200 days away.

Philadelphia's last five games are four play-off defeats by New York followed by Tuesday's win, in which Maxey scored 28 points, Brown 19 and James 14 with nine rebounds and seven assists in 34 minutes.

Preseason told us little, with Cleveland going 1-2 and Philadelphia 1-3, although the 76ers shot only 27.8% from three across those four games and Cleveland shot 34.9%.

Tale of the Tape (2025-26 season stats)
Cleveland CavaliersPhiladelphia 76ers
119.5PPG115.8
 
 
Cavaliers +3.7
115.4Opp PPG115.8
 
 
Cavaliers -0.4
118.3Off. rating114.3
 
 
Cavaliers +4.0
114.1Def. rating114.4
 
 
Cavaliers -0.3
28.3APG24.6
 
 
Cavaliers +3.7
14.0TOV13.6
 
 
76ers -0.4
48.2%FG%46.2%
 
 
Cavaliers +2.0%
14.33PM12.3
 
 
Cavaliers +2.0

On last season's numbers, Cleveland's advantage lies on offence, with a net rating of +4.1 against -0.1 for Philadelphia.

The gap comes from scoring and passing rather than defence, since the two sides' defensive ratings sit within 0.3 of each other.

Philadelphia's figures carry the least weight, because Brown, James, Anfernee Simons and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope did not play for them last season.

Cleveland were 25-16 on the road last season, scoring 119.9 points and conceding 116.2 away from home.

The rest picture favours the Cavaliers, who have been idle since preseason, while Philadelphia play for the second time in three nights without being on a back-to-back.

What is the team news for Cavaliers vs. 76ers?

Injury Report
Cleveland Cavaliers
Sam Merrill — right elbow sorenessGame-time decision
Khalifa Diop — kneeGame-time decision
Nae'Qwan Tomlin — lower back stress reactionOut
Philadelphia 76ers
Dean Wade — left ankle sprainOut / GTD
Dominick Barlow — lumbar spine bone stress responseOut
Tacko Fall — hipOut
Ariel Hukporti — right Achilles ruptureOut for the season

Cleveland's main doubt is Sam Merrill, who shot 42.1% from three last season and is a game-time decision with right elbow soreness.

Khalifa Diop is also a game-time decision with a knee problem and has yet to play for the Cavaliers, while Nae'Qwan Tomlin is out with a lower back stress reaction.

Philadelphia list Dominick Barlow, Tacko Fall and Ariel Hukporti as out, with Hukporti ruled out for the season by a ruptured right Achilles, which leaves Joel Embiid and Adem Bona as the main interior options.

Dean Wade, who spent seven seasons in Cleveland before signing for Philadelphia over the summer, is out with a left ankle sprain on some listings and a game-time decision on others.

Cleveland are projected to start Harden, Mitchell, Watson, Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen, while Philadelphia are projected to start Tyrese Maxey, VJ Edgecombe, Brown, James and Embiid.

Simons scored 13 points and Caldwell-Pope 10 off the Philadelphia bench on Tuesday, while rookie Labaron Philon Jr. did not play and Jabari Walker is also available for minutes in the frontcourt.

Cavaliers vs. 76ers matchups that could decide it

Key Matchups (2025-26 season stats)
Lead guards
Donovan Mitchell
Donovan Mitchell
CLE
VS
Tyrese Maxey
Tyrese Maxey
PHI
27.9 v 28.3PPG
5.7 v 6.6APG
36.4% v 36.7%3PT%
33.5 v 38.0MIN
Both lead their teams in scoring, and whichever creates more easy looks for team-mates should tilt a game that starts with an unfamiliar Philadelphia rotation.
Rim protection and rebounding
Evan Mobley
Evan Mobley
CLE
VS
Joel Embiid
Joel Embiid
PHI
18.2 v 26.9PPG
9.0 v 7.7RPG
54.6% v 48.9%FG%
65 v 38GP
Embiid is the more prolific scorer, but Mobley played 65 games last season to his 38 and shot the better percentage.

Mitchell and Maxey both scored close to 28 points a game last season and both are likely to take the heaviest shot loads, although Maxey now shares creation duties with James and Brown.

Embiid faces Mobley and Allen for most of the night, and after shooting 4-of-15 in New York he will want a cleaner outing against Cleveland's two-big pairing.

Best Cavaliers vs. 76ers player props

Player Props to Watch
Evan Mobley
Evan MobleyCLE
ReboundsOver 9.5
9.02025-26 RPG
10.3Final 5 of 2025-26
Philadelphia list Dominick Barlow, Tacko Fall and Ariel Hukporti as out, so Mobley should meet less size on the glass.
Donovan Mitchell
Donovan MitchellCLE
PointsOver 27.5
27.92025-26 PPG
34.5Final 5 of 2025-26
Mitchell finished last season scoring well above his average and opens this one with Harden already alongside him.
Jaylon Tyson
Jaylon TysonCLE
PointsOver 12.5
13.22025-26 PPG
16.5Final 5 of 2025-26
Tyson scored 13.0 a game in preseason and has already shown he can score heavily in this building.

Cavaliers vs. 76ers head-to-head record

Season Series (2025-26 meetings)
9 Mar 2026CLE 115-101 PHICleveland
16 Jan 2026CLE 117-115 PHITyson 39 points (career high), Embiid 33, Maxey 22Philadelphia
14 Jan 2026CLE 133-107 PHIPhiladelphia
5 Nov 2025CLE 132-121 PHICleveland

Cleveland won all four meetings last season, by 11, 26, two and 14 points.

The closest came on 16 January, when Jaylon Tyson scored a career-high 39 points and Mobley dunked the winner with 4.8 seconds left, despite 33 points from Embiid.

Those games came with different rosters on both sides, so the sides' next two meetings, one of which is in the NBA Cup group stage in November, will tell us more about the new-look 76ers.

Our Cavaliers vs. 76ers tips and prediction

SpreadCleveland Cavaliers +2.5
Cleveland posted a net rating of +4.1 last season against -0.1 for Philadelphia and kept Mitchell, Harden, Mobley and Allen, while the 76ers play their second game in three nights.
TotalUnder 235.5 points
Philadelphia and New York combined for only 206 points on opening night, and the 76ers shot just 27.8% from three in preseason.
PropEvan Mobley over 9.5 rebounds
Philadelphia list three big men out, which leaves Embiid and Adem Bona to carry the rebounding load against Mobley and Jarrett Allen.
PropJaylon Tyson over 12.5 points
Tyson averaged 16.5 over the final five games of 2025-26 and has scored heavily in Philadelphia before.
ParlayCavaliers +2.5 + Mobley over 9.5 rebounds
The two legs rely on different things, Cleveland staying close through depth and Mobley winning the glass against a thin Philadelphia frontcourt.
Score Prediction
Cavaliers 114-111 76ers
Predicted margin 3 points · Predicted total 225

We expect Cleveland to edge a slow-paced game, as their rotation arrives intact at the top while Philadelphia are still working out how to share the ball between James, Brown, Maxey and Embiid.

The under is the harder call, since Cleveland's road games averaged 236.1 combined points last season, but those games featured a rotation that has since lost Garland, Max Strus and Dennis Schroder.

A narrow Cavaliers win would give them a good start to the NBA schedule, with a home game against Brooklyn on Saturday to follow.

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