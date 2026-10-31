Preview: Los Angeles Lakers vs. Toronto Raptors: Player props, injury report and prediction | NBA

Quick summary Los Angeles Lakers vs. Toronto Raptors · Crypto.com Arena · Monday, 2am GMT Tip of the match Los Angeles Lakers -2.5 Game total Over 226.5 points Key player prop Luka Doncic Over 33.5 points Injury alert Kawhi Leonard (Toronto) Out · Ziaire Williams (Lakers) Questionable

Los Angeles Lakers host Toronto Raptors at Crypto.com Arena in the early hours of Monday UK time, with the hosts chasing an eighth straight win in the series and Scottie Barnes arriving off a career-high 41-point night in defeat.

Los Angeles (4-2) squandered a 25-point lead in a 95-112 loss at Golden State and Toronto (3-2) fell 114-121 at home to Orlando, so both teams reach this meeting needing a response.

What is the form like for Los Angeles Lakers and Toronto Raptors?

Form Guide Los Angeles Lakers 4-2 · 5th in the West Last 5 (2026-27 season) W W L W L 118.5 PPG 113.3 Opp PPG 119.3 Off. rating 113.3 Def. rating Toronto Raptors 3-2 · 4th in the East Last 5 (2026-27 season) W W L W L 116.8 PPG 106.2 Opp PPG 114.7 Off. rating 103.9 Def. rating

The Lakers have been rebuilt around Luka Doncic since LeBron James left for Philadelphia, and a squad with nine new players opened with a 127-105 win over Golden State, with Walker Kessler going 12-for-12 for 26 points on his debut.

A 129-136 home defeat to Portland on October 27 was followed by a 103-87 win at the Clippers, before Friday's collapse at Golden State, where a 38-15 first-quarter lead disappeared amid 22 turnovers and only seven points from the bench.

Toronto have been steadier, opening with a 135-92 rout of Chicago, adding a 112-102 win at Washington and rebounding from a 94-117 defeat at Minnesota with a 129-99 win over Orlando, before the rematch loss on Friday left them fourth in the Eastern Conference standings.

Kawhi Leonard returned to the Raptors from the Clippers in a deal that sent Brandon Ingram, Gradey Dick and a package of picks west, but he scored 23 and 19 in his first two games and was then scratched about an hour before the game at Minnesota.

Barnes has taken on the extra load, shooting 19-of-34 against Orlando on Friday on the way to a career high, though the loss showed how much of the offence now runs through him.

Tale of the Tape Los Angeles Lakers Toronto Raptors 118.5 PPG 116.8 Lakers +1.7 113.3 Opp PPG 106.2 Raptors -7.1 119.3 Off. rating 114.7 Lakers +4.6 113.3 Def. rating 103.9 Raptors -9.4 23.0 APG 28.0 Raptors +5.0 17.8 TOV 14.2 Raptors -3.6 39.2 RPG 44.2 Raptors +5.0 50.7% FG% 45.4% Lakers +5.3%

On the efficiency numbers Toronto look the stronger side, with a net rating of +10.8 against the Lakers' +6.0, although that figure leans on the 43-point win over Chicago and the 30-point win over Orlando.

Context matters too, since the Lakers have averaged 127.0 points across three home games while conceding just under 120, whereas Toronto have scored 103.0 and allowed 109.5 in two games on the road.

That home scoring, together with seven straight wins in the series, is why Los Angeles get the nod, although Toronto's edge on the boards and in ball security means a repeat of Friday's sloppiness would hand the Raptors the game.

Los Angeles Lakers vs. Toronto Raptors team news and rotations

Injury Report Los Angeles Lakers Ziaire Williams Left foot, injury management Sat out the last two games Questionable Toronto Raptors Kawhi Leonard Left knee swelling Two appearances this season Out

Leonard is ruled out, so Toronto should again start Immanuel Quickley, RJ Barrett, Ja'Kobe Walter, Barnes and Jakob Poeltl, the same group listed to start Friday's loss to Orlando.

Ziaire Williams is questionable with a left foot problem after missing the last two games, and if he cannot go, Jake LaRavia is the likely starter alongside Doncic, Austin Reaves, Matisse Thybulle and Kessler.

Doncic sat out Wednesday's win at the Clippers, the second leg of a back-to-back, with back tightness before returning for Friday's game at Golden State.

Both clubs play again the following night, with Toronto at the Clippers and the Lakers hosting Miami, so the NBA schedule leaves little room to recover for either rotation.

Los Angeles Lakers vs. Toronto Raptors: the matchups that could decide it

Key Matchups The scoring duel Luka Doncic LAL VS Scottie Barnes TOR 36.2 v 24.0 PPG 7.6 v 4.4 APG 47.5% v 46.3% FG% 39.1% v 16.7% 3P% Barnes' 19-of-34 shooting night showed how much Toronto lean on him, and Doncic will want to set the pace from the first possession. The battle at center Walker Kessler LAL VS Jakob Poeltl TOR 14.0 v 4.6 PPG 9.0 v 5.8 RPG 72.5% v 52.9% FG% 30.5 v 20.2 MIN Kessler's finishing around the rim meets Poeltl's work on the glass, and the result shapes how many second chances Toronto create.

Doncic against Barnes is the headline duel, with the Lakers star's playmaking and long-range shooting set against a Toronto forward who has taken on a far heavier scoring load while Leonard is out.

Kessler's perfect-shooting debut and steady minutes meet Poeltl, who finished Friday with 12 points and 11 rebounds, in a center matchup that could decide who controls the glass.

Best Los Angeles Lakers vs. Toronto Raptors player props

The three props below rest on roles that look secure, with Doncic the focal point of the Lakers' offence, Quickley running Toronto's and Kessler anchoring the Lakers' work on the glass.

Player Props to Watch Luka Doncic LAL Points Over 33.5 36.2 Season avg (5 GP) 38.3 Last 5 He opened Friday's game with 21 in the first quarter and remains the focal point of a Lakers offence facing a Toronto side without Leonard. Immanuel Quickley TOR Assists Over 5.5 6.0 Season and last 5 (5 GP) He had eight assists against Orlando on Friday and runs the Raptors' offence while Leonard is out. Walker Kessler LAL Rebounds Over 8.5 9.0 Season (6 GP) and last 5 A starter who plays around 30 minutes a night and has pulled in nine a game over the last five, so he only needs a repeat.

Los Angeles Lakers vs. Toronto Raptors head-to-head record

Season Series Jan 18, 2026 Lakers 110-93 Raptors Doncic 25 pts, 7 ast · Barnes 22 pts, 9 reb Los Angeles Dec 4, 2025 Lakers 123-120 Raptors Reaves 44 pts Toronto Nov 10, 2024 Lakers 123-103 Raptors Los Angeles Nov 1, 2024 Lakers 131-125 Raptors Toronto

The Lakers have beaten Toronto in each of the last seven meetings, a run that stretches back to March 2023 and includes a 110-93 win in Los Angeles in January in which Barnes scored 22 points.

The closest recent game was a 123-120 Lakers win in Toronto on December 4, when Reaves scored 44 points without Doncic, and JJ Redick is 4-0 against the Raptors as Lakers coach while Darko Rajakovic has lost his last four meetings with them.

Sandro Mamukelashvili spent last season with the Raptors before signing a four-year deal in Los Angeles and faces his old club for the first time, with the sides meeting again in Toronto on January 3, 2027.

Our Los Angeles Lakers vs. Toronto Raptors prediction and betting tips

Spread Los Angeles Lakers -2.5 The Lakers have scored 127.0 a game across three home outings, Toronto have managed 103.0 on the road, and Los Angeles have won each of the last seven meetings. Total Over 226.5 points All three of the Lakers' home games finished above 230 combined points, and Toronto's loss to Orlando on Friday produced 235 in total. Prop Luka Doncic Over 33.5 points Doncic has averaged 38.3 points across his last five games and the hosts' offence runs through him against a Raptors rotation missing its biggest name. Prop Immanuel Quickley Over 5.5 assists Quickley averages 6.0 assists, picked up eight on Friday and directs Toronto's offence while Leonard is out. Parlay Luka Doncic Over 33.5 points and Immanuel Quickley Over 5.5 assists The two legs come from opposite teams and different stat categories, so neither relies on the other's game script.

Score Prediction Los Angeles Lakers 118-112 Toronto Raptors Predicted margin six points · total 230

We expect the Lakers to win a game decided by shooting and ball security, with Doncic's early scoring building a cushion that Toronto's defence can only trim back to single digits.

The over looks the sharper total because Los Angeles have not needed to defend well to push scores high at home, and while Toronto grade out far better defensively on the numbers, an Orlando game that reached 235 shows how quickly they can be stretched.