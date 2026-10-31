Preview: Los Angeles Lakers vs. Toronto Raptors: Player props, injury report and prediction | NBA

Los Angeles Lakers host Toronto Raptors at Crypto.com Arena in the early hours of Monday UK time, with the hosts chasing an eighth straight win in the series and Scottie Barnes arriving off a career-high 41-point night in defeat.
Los Angeles (4-2) squandered a 25-point lead in a 95-112 loss at Golden State and Toronto (3-2) fell 114-121 at home to Orlando, so both teams reach this meeting needing a response.
What is the form like for Los Angeles Lakers and Toronto Raptors?
The Lakers have been rebuilt around Luka Doncic since LeBron James left for Philadelphia, and a squad with nine new players opened with a 127-105 win over Golden State, with Walker Kessler going 12-for-12 for 26 points on his debut.
A 129-136 home defeat to Portland on October 27 was followed by a 103-87 win at the Clippers, before Friday's collapse at Golden State, where a 38-15 first-quarter lead disappeared amid 22 turnovers and only seven points from the bench.
Toronto have been steadier, opening with a 135-92 rout of Chicago, adding a 112-102 win at Washington and rebounding from a 94-117 defeat at Minnesota with a 129-99 win over Orlando, before the rematch loss on Friday left them fourth in the Eastern Conference standings.
Kawhi Leonard returned to the Raptors from the Clippers in a deal that sent Brandon Ingram, Gradey Dick and a package of picks west, but he scored 23 and 19 in his first two games and was then scratched about an hour before the game at Minnesota.
Barnes has taken on the extra load, shooting 19-of-34 against Orlando on Friday on the way to a career high, though the loss showed how much of the offence now runs through him.
On the efficiency numbers Toronto look the stronger side, with a net rating of +10.8 against the Lakers' +6.0, although that figure leans on the 43-point win over Chicago and the 30-point win over Orlando.
Context matters too, since the Lakers have averaged 127.0 points across three home games while conceding just under 120, whereas Toronto have scored 103.0 and allowed 109.5 in two games on the road.
That home scoring, together with seven straight wins in the series, is why Los Angeles get the nod, although Toronto's edge on the boards and in ball security means a repeat of Friday's sloppiness would hand the Raptors the game.
Los Angeles Lakers vs. Toronto Raptors team news and rotations
Leonard is ruled out, so Toronto should again start Immanuel Quickley, RJ Barrett, Ja'Kobe Walter, Barnes and Jakob Poeltl, the same group listed to start Friday's loss to Orlando.
Ziaire Williams is questionable with a left foot problem after missing the last two games, and if he cannot go, Jake LaRavia is the likely starter alongside Doncic, Austin Reaves, Matisse Thybulle and Kessler.
Doncic sat out Wednesday's win at the Clippers, the second leg of a back-to-back, with back tightness before returning for Friday's game at Golden State.
Both clubs play again the following night, with Toronto at the Clippers and the Lakers hosting Miami, so the NBA schedule leaves little room to recover for either rotation.
Los Angeles Lakers vs. Toronto Raptors: the matchups that could decide it
Doncic against Barnes is the headline duel, with the Lakers star's playmaking and long-range shooting set against a Toronto forward who has taken on a far heavier scoring load while Leonard is out.
Kessler's perfect-shooting debut and steady minutes meet Poeltl, who finished Friday with 12 points and 11 rebounds, in a center matchup that could decide who controls the glass.
Best Los Angeles Lakers vs. Toronto Raptors player props
The three props below rest on roles that look secure, with Doncic the focal point of the Lakers' offence, Quickley running Toronto's and Kessler anchoring the Lakers' work on the glass.
Los Angeles Lakers vs. Toronto Raptors head-to-head record
The Lakers have beaten Toronto in each of the last seven meetings, a run that stretches back to March 2023 and includes a 110-93 win in Los Angeles in January in which Barnes scored 22 points.
The closest recent game was a 123-120 Lakers win in Toronto on December 4, when Reaves scored 44 points without Doncic, and JJ Redick is 4-0 against the Raptors as Lakers coach while Darko Rajakovic has lost his last four meetings with them.
Sandro Mamukelashvili spent last season with the Raptors before signing a four-year deal in Los Angeles and faces his old club for the first time, with the sides meeting again in Toronto on January 3, 2027.
Our Los Angeles Lakers vs. Toronto Raptors prediction and betting tips
We expect the Lakers to win a game decided by shooting and ball security, with Doncic's early scoring building a cushion that Toronto's defence can only trim back to single digits.
The over looks the sharper total because Los Angeles have not needed to defend well to push scores high at home, and while Toronto grade out far better defensively on the numbers, an Orlando game that reached 235 shows how quickly they can be stretched.