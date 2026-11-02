Preview: Brooklyn Nets vs. New York Knicks: Player props, injury report and prediction | NBA

Quick summary Brooklyn Nets at New York Knicks , Madison Square Garden, Tuesday 12.30am GMT Tip of the match Brooklyn Nets +14.5 Game total Under 221.5 points Key player prop Karl-Anthony Towns, over 0.5 double-doubles Injury alert Mikel Brown Jr. (Nets), day-to-day

The defending NBA champions New York Knicks host the Brooklyn Nets at Madison Square Garden on Monday, an early Tuesday morning tip-off in the UK, with Brooklyn chasing a first win in this rivalry since January 2023.

The Knicks raised their title banner on October 20 and then lost their first three games, while the Nets ended an 0-5 start by beating Indiana on Sunday and now face New York on the second night of a back-to-back.

What is the form like for the Nets and Knicks?

Form Guide Brooklyn Nets 1-5 · 15th in the East Last 5 (2026-27 regular season) L L L L W 108.2 PPG 116.0 Opp PPG 105.0 Off. rating 112.6 Def. rating New York Knicks 2-4 · 10th in the East Last 5 (2026-27 regular season) L L W W L 107.0 PPG 107.7 Opp PPG 109.3 Off. rating 110.0 Def. rating

The Knicks have been unable to turn a title into early momentum, losing to Philadelphia, Boston and Orlando before beating Detroit and Chicago, then going down at Philadelphia again on Friday, and they became the first defending champions to start 0-3 since the 2011-12 Mavericks.

Philadelphia shot 78.9% at the rim in that defeat, a sign that New York are struggling to contain the ball, and Josh Hart has admitted the squad is feeling fatigue after a shortened offseason.

Brooklyn finally found a win at Indiana on Sunday, 98-90, leading throughout the second half behind 23 points from Michael Porter Jr. and 20 from Julius Randle, although Indiana were without Tyrese Haliburton, Ivica Zubac and Obi Toppin.

The Nets still sit bottom of the Eastern Conference standings, yet they held the Pacers to 90 points after conceding 110 or more in each of their first five games.

Tale of the Tape Brooklyn Nets New York Knicks 108.2 PPG 107.0 Nets +1.2 116.0 Opp PPG 107.7 Knicks -8.3 105.0 Off. rating 109.3 Knicks +4.3 112.6 Def. rating 110.0 Knicks -2.6 22.8 APG 26.2 Knicks +3.4 19.0 TOV 15.5 Knicks -3.5 44.5 RPG 47.7 Knicks +3.2 42.3% FG% 41.9% Nets +0.4%

The comparison favours New York at the defensive end by a distance, and Brooklyn's slim scoring edge says more about how many points the Nets concede than about any attacking strength, since a side that allows that much rarely controls the tempo of a game.

Brooklyn also turn the ball over more and rebound less than the Knicks, although Day'Ron Sharpe's 13 rebounds helped them win the battle of the boards 43-37 on Sunday against the Pacers.

The NBA schedule has the Nets travelling from Indianapolis on the second night of a back-to-back, their third game in four days, while the Knicks have been off since Friday.

The Knicks have scored 100 points or fewer in two of their six games, and Jalen Brunson needed 22 shots to reach 24 points at Philadelphia.

Nets vs. Knicks team news and rotations

Injury Report Brooklyn Nets Egor Demin right leg bone bruise Out Tyler Bilodeau right shoulder sprain, two-way Out Mikel Brown Jr. rest Sat out Sunday and has played under restrictions this season Day-to-day New York Knicks Jose Alvarado left ankle sprain Questionable

Egor Demin (right leg bone bruise) and Tyler Bilodeau (right shoulder sprain) are out for Brooklyn, while Mikel Brown Jr. is day-to-day after sitting out Sunday's win for rest.

Chaney Johnson, Nolan Traore, Porter, Randle and Sharpe started in Indianapolis and are the likeliest Nets five again, so Brown's availability is the main rotation question.

Jose Alvarado is questionable with a left ankle sprain, which leaves Brunson, Josh Hart, Mikal Bridges, OG Anunoby and Karl-Anthony Towns as the probable Knicks starting five.

Landry Shamet averages 24 minutes off the bench and Miles McBride 19, so Mike Brown's reserve rotation leans on those two ahead of Jordan Clarkson and Andre Drummond.

Knicks vs. Nets and the matchups that could decide it

Key Matchups Frontcourt rebounding Karl-Anthony Towns NYK VS Day'Ron Sharpe BKN 21.8 v 8.0 PPG 13.5 v 7.7 RPG 57.5% v 52.9% FG% 31.7 v 22.6 MIN Towns has the size and volume edge, but Sharpe set the tone on the boards for Brooklyn on Sunday and the Nets need a repeat on the second night of a back-to-back. Backcourt pressure Jalen Brunson NYK VS Nolan Traore BKN 25.5 v 10.5 PPG 5.2 v 2.7 APG 39.5% v 43.1% FG% 35.2 v 20.9 MIN Brunson has shot below 40% this season, and Traore, who hit four threes against Indiana, will try to make every attempt a struggle.

Towns has recorded a double-double in all six games this season, so the rebounding contest with Sharpe, who dominated the boards against Indiana, is the clearest physical test for both sides.

Brunson will be tested by Traore, who scored 16 points against Indiana, while Randle returns to face the Knicks side he once played for and Bridges meets the franchise that traded him. Porter, the Nets' leading scorer, shot 7 of 16 in Indianapolis, and Brooklyn will need more from him given they made only 13 of 39 from three.

Which player props stand out for Nets vs. Knicks?

Both props focus on the Knicks' primary options, since Brooklyn's rotation is thinner at guard without Demin and neither line depends on New York suddenly finding a hot shooting night.

Player Props to Watch Karl-Anthony Towns NYK Double-double Over 0.5 double-doubles 21.8 Season PPG 13.5 Season RPG 6 GP Towns has recorded a double-double in all six games, and Brooklyn's front line is playing on the second night of a back-to-back. Jalen Brunson NYK Field-goal attempts Over 17.5 attempts 25.5 Season PPG 35.2 Season MIN 6 GP Brunson took 22 shots at Philadelphia and remains the Knicks' primary shot-taker while the team searches for offence.

Knicks vs. Nets head-to-head and the streak Brooklyn want to end

Season Series Mar 20, 2026 Knicks 93-92 Nets Barclays Center Jan 21, 2026 Knicks 120-66 Nets Madison Square Garden Nov 24, 2025 Knicks 113-100 Nets Nov 9, 2025 Knicks 134-98 Nets Apr 13, 2025 Knicks 113-105 Nets Jan 21, 2025 Knicks 99-95 Nets

The Knicks have won 14 straight against the Nets, the longest run by either side in the series, and Brooklyn's last win came on January 28, 2023, while last season's four meetings were decided by margins from one point to 54.

Brooklyn led 87-84 with just over three minutes left at Barclays Center in March before the Knicks closed on an 8-0 run to win 93-92, with Towns finishing on 26 points and 15 rebounds.

Nets coach Jordi Fernandez also lost all four meetings with Mike Brown's Knicks last season, having served as Brown's associate head coach in Sacramento.

Our Nets vs. Knicks tips and prediction

The Knicks should win with the better defence and an extra day of rest, but covering a spread this big asks for more offence than they have shown, since none of their wins has reached that margin and the Nets have kept most of their losses closer.

Spread Brooklyn Nets +14.5 Only two of the Nets' five losses have been by 15 or more, and the Knicks have yet to win by that margin this season. Total Under 221.5 points Brooklyn scored 94 and 98 in two of their last three games, and the Knicks play at the slower pace of the two sides. Prop Karl-Anthony Towns to record a double-double Towns has recorded a double-double in every game so far and rebounds at a rate Brooklyn's front line has struggled to match. Prop Jalen Brunson over 17.5 field-goal attempts Brunson is the Knicks' main source of shot volume, and the team is scoring well below last season's average. Parlay Under on the total and a Karl-Anthony Towns double-double A lower-scoring game does not stop Towns collecting rebounds, so the two legs do not depend on the same scoring pattern.

Score Prediction Knicks 111-99 Nets Predicted margin 12 points, total 210 points

We expect New York to win without covering the spread, with the total staying under the line, since the Knicks' games have averaged fewer combined points than it and they set the slower pace.