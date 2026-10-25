Best bets and predictions for every game | Sunday, October 25, 2026

Seven games make up the NBA schedule on Sunday, October 25, from the Lakers at the Jazz at 9pm GMT to the Grizzlies at the Kings at 1am on Monday.

Unbeaten Toronto visit unbeaten Minnesota, Walker Kessler returns to Utah with the Lakers, and 3-0 Philadelphia play the second night of a back-to-back.

Our pick Lakers -11.5 Tip-off 9pm (GMT) Venue Delta Center, Salt Lake City Lakers record 2-0 Jazz record 1-1

The Lakers are 2-0 after home wins over Golden State and the Clippers, scoring 126.0 points per game. Sunday is their first road game of the season, and Walker Kessler's first trip back to Utah.

Jusuf Nurkic is out for Utah, and the Lakers' net rating of +15.2 per 100 possessions compares with -9.2 for the Jazz. That gap, plus four wins from four meetings last season, is the case for Lakers -11.5.

Player props and the head-to-head record are covered in our full breakdown of Los Angeles Lakers vs. Utah Jazz.

Indiana Pacers vs. Brooklyn Nets prediction

Our pick Pacers -7.5 Tip-off 10pm (GMT) Venue Barclays Center, Brooklyn Pacers record 1-1 Nets record 0-2

Brooklyn are winless after two games, losing 103-110 at home to Charlotte and then 121-125 at Cleveland on Saturday. Indiana are 1-1, with a win at New Orleans followed by a home defeat to Dallas.

That trip to Cleveland shapes this pick. The Nets play on the second night of a back-to-back, while the Pacers last played on Friday and have had a day to recover.

That gap underpins Pacers -7.5. Brooklyn are also resting Mikel Brown Jr. on Sunday, and they shoot 42.1% from the field against Indiana's 48.3%.

Brooklyn's 16.0 made threes per game keep them live, and Indiana are without T.J. McConnell, who is out with a hamstring injury, so this is driven by the schedule rather than a clear mismatch.

Orlando Magic vs. New York Knicks prediction

Our pick Knicks to win Tip-off 11pm (GMT) Venue Madison Square Garden, New York Magic record 0-2 Knicks record 0-2

Neither side has won yet this season. Orlando are without Paolo Banchero, who is out, while New York have scored only 100 and 103 in their two defeats, to Philadelphia and Boston.

Even so, Knicks to win is the pick. New York allow 106.5 points per game to Orlando's 123.5, and the Magic are missing their leading scorer in Banchero.

Player props and the head-to-head record are covered in our full breakdown of Orlando Magic vs. New York Knicks.

Toronto Raptors vs. Minnesota Timberwolves prediction

Our pick Under 231.5 points Tip-off 11pm (GMT) Venue Target Center, Minneapolis Raptors record 2-0 Timberwolves record 2-0

Toronto and Minnesota are both 2-0. The Raptors beat Chicago 135-92 and won 112-102 at Washington, while the Timberwolves won 131-106 at Miami and 115-93 at Orlando.

The defences have driven those starts. Toronto allow 88.6 points per 100 possessions and Minnesota 96.1, which is why Under 231.5 points is the lean at Target Center.

Three of the four games these sides have played finished below that mark. The exception was Minnesota's 131-106 win at Miami, which produced 237 combined points.

Both teams are also scoring heavily, with Toronto on 123.5 points per game and Minnesota on 123.0, so the pick relies on the defences holding up. Donte DiVincenzo is out for Minnesota with an Achilles injury.

LA Clippers vs. Oklahoma City Thunder prediction

Our pick Clippers +14.5 Tip-off 11pm (GMT) Venue Paycom Center, Oklahoma City Clippers record 1-1 Thunder record 2-0

Oklahoma City are 2-0, and the Clippers are 1-1 after a 117-125 loss at the Lakers on Friday. The Thunder's two wins, 116-104 at San Antonio and 96-84 against Denver, were each by 12 points.

That is the basis for Clippers +14.5. Oklahoma City have not yet won by more than that, and a pace of 98.0 possessions per game limits the chances to build a bigger gap.

The Clippers have scored 121 and 117 in their two games, so they should find points. Playing a third game in five days against a rested Thunder side is the risk, but a line this wide allows for it.

Brandon Ingram is out for the Clippers, as are Bradley Beal, Max Strus and Yanic Konan Niederhauser. The scale of those absences is why the spread is so wide.

Detroit Pistons vs. Philadelphia 76ers prediction

Our pick Pistons +3.5 Tip-off 11.30pm (GMT) Venue Xfinity Mobile Arena, Philadelphia Pistons record 2-0 76ers record 3-0

Philadelphia are 3-0 but are playing a third game in four nights, the second night of a back-to-back after Saturday's 127-116 win over Milwaukee.

Detroit are 2-0 and last played on Friday, a 128-111 win at Miami, so they arrive fresher. That is the foundation for Pistons +3.5.

The numbers also lean Detroit's way. The Pistons' net rating of +12.3 per 100 possessions compares with +6.1 for the 76ers, though both figures come from only a handful of games.

Jalen Duren is out for Detroit with a hamstring strain, which is a genuine loss. LeBron James was also ruled out of Saturday's game with a back problem, so check his availability before tip-off.

Memphis Grizzlies vs. Sacramento Kings prediction

Our pick Grizzlies -3.5 Tip-off 1am Monday (GMT) Venue Golden 1 Center, Sacramento Grizzlies record 2-0 Kings record 0-2

Memphis are 2-0 after beating Utah 123-103 and then winning 111-108 at Golden State on Friday. Sacramento are 0-2, with a 96-121 loss at the Clippers followed by a 120-128 defeat against Portland.

That defensive record, 124.5 points conceded per game, is why Grizzlies -3.5 is the pick. Memphis allow only 105.5 per game, a gap of 19 points between the two defences.

The net ratings tell the same story. Memphis sit at +11.8 per 100 possessions and Sacramento at -16.2, and the Kings make only 8.0 threes per game compared with 14.0 for the Grizzlies.

Zach Edey is out for Memphis for ankle injury management, which is the main argument against the pick. A 3.5-point line is short enough that the defensive gap should still carry it.