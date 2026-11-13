NBA picks today: Best bets and predictions for every game | 13 November 2026

Nine NBA Cup group games are on tonight's slate for Friday 13 November, with tip-offs from midnight to 3:30am GMT.

Stephen Curry, Ja Morant, Paolo Banchero, Tyrese Haliburton and Lauri Markkanen are all listed out, which shapes several of our NBA picks today. Every game on the NBA schedule has a pick below.

New York Knicks vs Indiana Pacers prediction

Our pick Karl-Anthony Towns over 11.5 rebounds Tip-off 12:00am (GMT) Venue Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis New York Knicks record 6-5 Indiana Pacers record 4-8

Tyrese Haliburton is out for Indiana with a left hamstring strain, and the Pacers are 4-8 and 11th in the East, while New York are 6-5 and fifth.

Karl-Anthony Towns over 11.5 rebounds sits below his 13.5 season average and 13.6 over the last five, while New York average 48.1 rebounds per game to Indiana's 41.1.

Full breakdown: New York Knicks vs Indiana Pacers

Atlanta Hawks vs Chicago Bulls prediction

Our pick Hawks -7.5 Tip-off 1:00am (GMT) Venue United Center, Chicago Atlanta Hawks record 7-5 Chicago Bulls record 1-9

Atlanta are 7-5 and fourth in the East, while Chicago are 1-9 in 14th after losing at home to San Antonio in their previous game.

Atlanta are 4-2 on the road and outscore opponents by 6.8 points per game away from home, so Hawks -7.5 asks for under a point more than their usual road margin.

Atlanta arrive off a 124-114 home loss to the Lakers but won the four games before it, and Nickeil Alexander-Walker leads them with 21.9 points per game.

Atlanta have three days' rest to Chicago's one, and Norman Powell, the Bulls' top scorer, is questionable with a shoulder injury, while Caleb Wilson is out with a hand injury listed at four to six weeks.

Memphis Grizzlies vs New Orleans Pelicans prediction

Our pick Grizzlies -3.5 Tip-off 1:00am (GMT) Venue Smoothie King Center, New Orleans Memphis Grizzlies record 7-4 New Orleans Pelicans record 4-8

Memphis are 7-4 and eighth in the West, New Orleans are 4-8 and 12th, and the Pelicans won the only meeting so far 135-134 earlier this month.

Grizzlies -3.5 rests on Memphis's 5-0 road record, which comes with a +11.2 per-game road differential, more than three times the size of the spread.

Memphis score 117.2 points and concede 106.0 per game on the road, in sharp contrast to a 2-4 record at home, which shows how differently they have played away.

New Orleans list five players as doubtful or out, with Trey Murphy III (knee), Bryce McGowens, Bennedict Mathurin and Yves Missi doubtful and Trendon Watford out.

Utah Jazz vs Houston Rockets prediction

Our pick Rockets -16.5 Tip-off 1:30am (GMT) Venue Toyota Center, Houston Utah Jazz record 1-11 Houston Rockets record 9-3

Houston are 9-3 and fourth in the West, while Utah are 1-11 and 15th, with their only win coming at home.

Rockets -16.5 is a big number, yet Houston's net rating of +9.2 against Utah's -11.6 is a gap of 20.8 points per 100 possessions.

Utah lose by 15.2 points per game on the road, so the spread asks Houston to beat that average by 1.3, which their rest and Utah's schedule make realistic.

Utah play a third game in four nights against a rested Houston, and Lauri Markkanen is out with a hand fracture and an estimated return of 4 January.

Golden State Warriors vs San Antonio Spurs prediction

Our pick Victor Wembanyama over 10.5 rebounds Tip-off 2:30am (GMT) Venue Frost Bank Center, San Antonio Golden State Warriors record 8-4 San Antonio Spurs record 10-2

San Antonio are 10-2 and second in the West on a 10-game winning streak, while Golden State are 8-4 and without Stephen Curry, who is out with an oblique tear.

Victor Wembanyama over 10.5 rebounds compares with 11.7 per game this season and 13.0 across the last five, and he is also scoring 36.6 points over that stretch.

Full breakdown: Golden State Warriors vs San Antonio Spurs

Portland Trail Blazers vs Sacramento Kings prediction

Our pick Over 229.5 points Tip-off 3:00am (GMT) Venue Golden 1 Center, Sacramento Portland Trail Blazers record 8-3 Sacramento Kings record 1-10

Portland are 8-3 and fifth in the West despite Ja Morant being out with a hamstring injury, with an estimated return of 1 December, while Sacramento are 1-10 and 14th.

Over 229.5 points follows Portland's road games, which average 239.3 combined points across six games, with four of them above 230.

Portland score 124.0 points per game on the road and won the only meeting 128-120 in October, a combined 248, while Sacramento concede 118.7 at home.

Sacramento's home games average 227.3 combined, a touch under the line, and Portland play a third game in four nights against a Kings side with two days' rest, which is the main risk.

Oklahoma City Thunder vs LA Clippers prediction

Our pick Shai Gilgeous-Alexander over 27.5 points Tip-off 3:30am (GMT) Venue Intuit Dome, Inglewood Oklahoma City Thunder record 8-4 LA Clippers record 2-8

Oklahoma City are 8-4 despite two losses at Portland and are without Jalen Williams and Chet Holmgren, with Ajay Mitchell questionable, while the Clippers are 2-8.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander over 27.5 points compares with 29.7 per game this season and 31.4 over the last five, and he scored 34 in Oklahoma City's 108-101 win over the Clippers earlier this season.

Full breakdown: Oklahoma City Thunder vs LA Clippers

Also on tonight's slate

Milwaukee Bucks vs Orlando Magic (12:00am). Orlando are 0-4 at home with a -12.3 per-game differential and Paolo Banchero is out with an ankle injury, so our pick is Bucks +9.5 even though Milwaukee are 0-5 on the road at -14.8.

even though Milwaukee are 0-5 on the road at -14.8. Cleveland Cavaliers vs Miami Heat (1:00am). Miami's home games average 242.0 combined points across four, all above 220, so our pick is Over 236.5 points , with Giannis Antetokounmpo probable with a wrist injury and Evan Mobley out for Cleveland with a toe injury.