Preview: Golden State Warriors vs. San Antonio Spurs: Player props, injury report and prediction | NBA

Quick summary Golden State Warriors @ San Antonio Spurs , Frost Bank Center, Saturday 14 November, 2.30am GMT (Friday night local time) Tip of the match Golden State Warriors +10.5 Game total Under 236.5 Key player prop Victor Wembanyama over 10.5 rebounds Injury alert Stephen Curry (Warriors), questionable, abdomen

San Antonio Spurs, riding a 10-game winning streak, host Golden State Warriors at Frost Bank Center in an NBA Cup West Group C meeting on Friday night, with Stephen Curry's abdominal injury hanging over the visitors.

The Spurs are 10-2 and second in the Western Conference standings, while the Warriors are 8-4 and sixth after a 115-108 defeat at Houston on Wednesday, a game Curry left after six minutes with right abdominal soreness.

What is the form like for Golden State Warriors and San Antonio Spurs?

Form Guide (Last 5) Golden State Warriors 8-4 · 6th in the West W W W W L 121.6 PPG 106.8 Opp PPG +14.8 Diff 1 day Rest San Antonio Spurs 10-2 · 2nd in the West W W W W W 121.4 PPG 107.6 Opp PPG +13.8 Diff 1 day Rest

San Antonio have won 10 straight, and across their last five games they have averaged 121.4 points scored and 107.6 conceded, a differential of +13.8.

The run nearly stalled on Wednesday, when they trailed Chicago by 22 points before winning 124-119 behind 32 points from Victor Wembanyama and 18 points, 10 assists and four steals from Dylan Harper.

The Warriors have the better numbers over the same stretch on paper, scoring 121.6 and conceding 106.8, although that figure is lifted by a 138-87 win over New Orleans, and the Houston defeat on Wednesday was their first of the stretch.

Tale of the Tape (Season) Golden State Warriors San Antonio Spurs Spurs +0.9 118.4 119.3 Off. rating Spurs -2.6 110.9 108.3 Def. rating Spurs +3.1 44.6 47.7 RPG Spurs -3.8 16.2 12.4 TOV Warriors +0.8 28.4 27.6 APG

The season-long picture favours San Antonio at the defensive end, with a defensive rating of 108.3 against 110.9 for Golden State, and a net rating of +11.0 against +7.5.

Turnovers are the widest gap, since the Spurs give the ball away 12.4 times a game to the Warriors' 16.2, and Golden State needs that volume of possessions to feed an attack that makes 16.5 three-pointers a game against 12.3.

The Warriors are 2-3 on the road and concede 120.2 points a game away from home, and this is the second stop of a five-game road trip on the NBA schedule, with New Orleans, Dallas and Memphis to follow, while San Antonio are 4-2 at home and concede 108.7.

The streak flatters the Spurs slightly at home, where the average winning margin is +7.3, comfortably inside the 10.5-point spread they are asked to cover.

Their home games have also tended to stay low-scoring, with only two of six reaching 230 combined points, whereas four of the Warriors' five road games have, so the visitors will need to drag this one into a quicker game.

Golden State Warriors vs. San Antonio Spurs team news and rotations

Injury Report Golden State Warriors Stephen Curry (abdomen) De'Anthony Melton is the likely starter if Curry cannot go Questionable Gary Payton II (knee) Day-to-day Brandon Williams (hamstring) Out Moses Moody (knee) Out Jimmy Butler III (knee) Out Kristaps Porzingis (away from the team) Out San Antonio Spurs Devin Vassell (adductor) Day-to-day Tobias Harris (calf) Day-to-day Jayden Quaintance (knee) Out

Curry is questionable with right abdominal soreness and an MRI result is awaited, with Steve Kerr describing the concern level as high after the Houston game.

If the Warriors have to go without him, De'Anthony Melton is the likely replacement in the starting five, with Brandin Podziemski and Yaxel Lendeborg shouldering more of the offensive load.

Brandon Williams (hamstring), Moses Moody and Jimmy Butler (both knee) are out, Gary Payton II is day-to-day, and Kristaps Porzingis is away from the team, while Will Richard played through a splint on a torn thumb ligament on Wednesday.

San Antonio are close to full strength, with Devin Vassell (adductor) and Tobias Harris (calf) day-to-day after missing the win in Chicago, and Jayden Quaintance out with a knee problem.

Golden State Warriors vs. San Antonio Spurs, the matchups that could decide it

Key Matchups Rim protection against the playmaking big Victor Wembanyama SAS VS Draymond Green GSW 30.3 Wembanyama PPG 11.7 Wembanyama RPG 7.5 Green APG 4.9 Green RPG Green starts at centre on the latest depth chart, so his passing from the high post is the Warriors' main way to pull Wembanyama away from the rim. Backcourt scoring without Curry Dylan Harper SAS VS Brandin Podziemski GSW 18.0 Harper PPG 4.8 Harper APG 17.3 Podziemski PPG 4.2 Podziemski APG Both play more than 30 minutes a night and score at a near-identical rate, which makes this the cleanest like-for-like comparison on the floor.

Wembanyama against Draymond Green is the most intriguing duel, since the Spurs centre dominates the glass and the interior while Green offers almost nothing as a scorer but is the Warriors' best passer from the middle of the floor.

The second battle pairs Harper with Podziemski, two guards who play heavy minutes and score at near-identical rates, and the Warriors will lean harder on Podziemski's creation if Curry is out.

Which player props stand out for Golden State Warriors vs. San Antonio Spurs?

Player Props to Watch Victor Wembanyama SAS Rebounds Over 10.5 11.7 Season avg 13.0 Last 5 avg 12 GP The season average already clears the line and the last five games have been stronger still. Dylan Harper SAS Points Over 16.5 18.0 Season avg 17.6 Last 5 avg 12 GP His scoring has stayed steady at this level and he is on the floor for more than 30 minutes a night. Yaxel Lendeborg GSW Rebounds Over 6.5 7.4 Season avg 7.6 Last 5 avg 12 GP He leads the Warriors in rebounding and plays more than 32 minutes a night. Brandin Podziemski GSW Points Over 15.5 17.3 Season avg 18.2 Last 5 avg 10 GP More than 33 minutes a night and a creation role that grows if Curry is limited.

Golden State Warriors vs. San Antonio Spurs head-to-head record

Season Series 1 Apr 2026 Spurs 127-113 Warriors San Francisco 11 Feb 2026 Spurs 126-113 Warriors San Francisco 14 Nov 2025 Warriors 109-108 Spurs Stephen Curry 49 points San Antonio · NBA Cup 12 Nov 2025 Warriors 125-120 Spurs Stephen Curry 46 points San Antonio

The series was split 2-2 last season and the road side won all four meetings, with Golden State taking both games in San Antonio in November before the Spurs won twice at Chase Center in February and April.

Curry played in only the two Warriors wins, scoring 46 and 49 points, and the second of those was an NBA Cup game decided 109-108 by his free throws with six seconds left, a reminder of how much he changes these games.

San Antonio went on to reach the NBA Finals last season before losing 4-1 to the Knicks, so this meeting carries more weight for the Spurs than a typical early-season group game, with a Cup place at stake as well.

Our Golden State Warriors vs. San Antonio Spurs prediction

Spread Golden State Warriors +10.5 San Antonio's average home margin sits below this number, and Golden State's bench has already shown it can erase a 25-point deficit. Total Under 236.5 Only two of the Spurs' six home games have reached 230 combined points, and they hold the better defensive rating of the two sides. Prop Victor Wembanyama over 10.5 rebounds A season average of 11.7 and a last-five average of 13.0 both clear the line with room to spare. Prop Yaxel Lendeborg over 6.5 rebounds He is the Warriors' leading rebounder and logs heavy minutes whether or not Curry plays. Parlay Golden State Warriors +10.5 and Victor Wembanyama over 10.5 rebounds The margin and Wembanyama's work on the glass depend on different things, so neither leg leans on the other.

Score Prediction San Antonio Spurs 118-109 Golden State Warriors Predicted margin nine points, total 227

Wembanyama's rebounding and Golden State's depth shape the best angles, since San Antonio's 47.7 rebounds a game against 44.6 gives him plenty of chances while Lendeborg's 7.4 makes him the one Warriors forward who can keep pace on the glass.

Our read is a Spurs win, as the streak, the turnover edge and Wembanyama's form outweigh a stretched Warriors group, but a side with this much shooting is rarely out of a game by double figures, and Curry's status before tip-off is the one change that would shift the balance.