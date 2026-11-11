Preview: Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Portland Trail Blazers: Player props, injury report and prediction | NBA

Quick summary Oklahoma City Thunder at Portland Trail Blazers , Moda Center, Thursday 12 November, 3am GMT Tip of the match Oklahoma City Thunder -1.5 Game total Under 225.5 points Key player prop Shai Gilgeous-Alexander over 28.5 points Injury alert Chet Holmgren, Thunder, Out

Oklahoma City Thunder try to avoid back-to-back defeats against the same opponent when they face Portland Trail Blazers at Moda Center in the early hours of Thursday morning UK time, with Portland aiming to win both games of a two-night series.

Portland's 123-103 win in game one ended a four-game winning streak for the Thunder, who had won 19 of their previous 20 meetings with the Trail Blazers before that result. Oklahoma City also start the longest road trip of their season in Portland, so splitting the two games would be a useful result.

How are Oklahoma City Thunder and Portland Trail Blazers shaping up?

Form Guide (Last 5) Oklahoma City Thunder 8-3 · 5th in the West W W W W L 117.2 PPG 104.6 Opp PPG +12.6 Diff B2B Rest Portland Trail Blazers 7-3 · 8th in the West W W L L W 118.8 PPG 116.2 Opp PPG +2.6 Diff B2B Rest

Oklahoma City arrive 8-3 and fifth in the Western Conference standings, and their last five games show a side scoring 117.2 points per game while allowing 104.6.

Four of those five were wins, including a 128-97 victory at Memphis and a 114-75 home win over Washington, so game one looks like an outlier rather than a trend.

Portland sit 7-3 and eighth in the West, scoring 118.8 points per game over the same stretch but conceding 116.2, and they lost to the Lakers and Spurs before beating the Thunder.

The Blazers' defence is the weaker side of that ledger, since opponents shoot 50.0% against them while Oklahoma City hold teams to 45.9%.

Tale of the Tape (Season) Oklahoma City Thunder Portland Trail Blazers Trail Blazers +5.8 112.7 118.5 Off. rating Thunder -4.1 107.4 111.5 Def. rating Thunder +2.0 47.1 45.1 RPG Thunder -3.0 13.1 16.1 TOV Trail Blazers +3.4 22.8 26.2 APG

Portland carry the better attack on season-long numbers, with an offensive rating of 118.5 against 112.7, and they share the ball more with 26.2 assists per game to the Thunder's 22.8.

Oklahoma City counter with the sturdier defence and the cleaner possession game, turning the ball over 13.1 times per game to Portland's 16.1 and holding a rebounding edge of 47.1 to 45.1.

Game one swung on Portland's 19 three-pointers to eight and only nine turnovers, a shooting night well above their usual 15.5 makes per game, which gives Oklahoma City reason to expect some regression, and Oklahoma City's slower pace of 98.7 possessions per game against 101.1 also works against a shootout.

Both teams are playing the second night of a back-to-back in the same arena, so the rotation choices of Mark Daigneault and Micah Nori could matter as much as any scheme.

Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Portland Trail Blazers team news and rotations

Injury Report Oklahoma City Thunder Chet Holmgren (knee) Out Jalen Williams (leg) Out Cason Wallace (shoulder) Out Thomas Sorber (knee) Out Jaylin Williams (back) Out Portland Trail Blazers Ja Morant (hamstring) Out Vit Krejci (ankle) Out Shaedon Sharpe (knee) Out Robert Williams III (rest) Doubtful

Oklahoma City remain without Jalen Williams, Chet Holmgren, Cason Wallace and Thomas Sorber, which leaves Shai Gilgeous-Alexander carrying most of the creation load and makes Mitchell and McCain more important as secondary scorers.

Jaylin Williams is also listed out with a back problem, so Isaiah Hartenstein and rookie Aday Mara share the big-man minutes, with Jared McCain, Ajay Mitchell and Kenrich Williams the other starters in game one.

Portland are without Ja Morant, Vit Krejci and Shaedon Sharpe, while Robert Williams III is doubtful for rest after playing in game one.

Sidy Cissoko replaced Scoot Henderson in the starting five in game one and scored 17 points, so Damian Lillard, Deni Avdija, Toumani Camara and Donovan Clingan are expected to line up alongside him again.

The matchups that could decide Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Portland Trail Blazers

Key Matchups The scoring engines Shai Gilgeous-Alexander OKC VS Deni Avdija POR 29.5 Gilgeous-Alexander PPG 22.5 Avdija PPG 33.8 Gilgeous-Alexander last 5 PPG 22.0 Avdija last 5 PPG Gilgeous-Alexander shot 8-of-22 in game one, while Avdija produced 24 points, eight rebounds and six assists, so the star-versus-star duel set the tone. The battle on the glass Donovan Clingan POR VS Isaiah Hartenstein OKC 10.3 Clingan RPG 10.0 Hartenstein RPG 11.6 Clingan last 5 RPG 11.0 Hartenstein last 5 RPG Clingan and Hartenstein are separated by less than one rebound a game, so the winner of the glass battle controls second-chance points when both teams have tired legs.

Gilgeous-Alexander missed all four of his three-point attempts in game one while Avdija and Lillard led a six-man double-figure scoring spread, so the first test is whether the Thunder star finds cleaner looks on the second night.

Inside, Clingan's screens higher up the floor created space for Lillard in game one, and how Hartenstein and Mara defend that action will shape whether Oklahoma City can slow Portland's rhythm.

Best player props for Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Portland Trail Blazers

The prop picks lean on players whose roles are unlikely to change after game one, with Gilgeous-Alexander's scoring volume, Avdija's playmaking and Clingan's rebounding all backed by both season and last-five averages.

Player Props to Watch Shai Gilgeous-Alexander OKC Points Over 28.5 29.5 Season avg 33.8 Last 5 avg 11 GP He carries the creation load for a thin rotation, and one inefficient night in game one barely dents his recent scoring. Deni Avdija POR Assists Over 5.5 6.5 Season avg 7.4 Last 5 avg 10 GP Portland run their half-court offence through his passing, and he produced six assists in game one. Donovan Clingan POR Rebounds Over 9.5 10.3 Season avg 11.6 Last 5 avg 10 GP Clingan clears this mark in both his season and last-five averages, and no Blazer rebounds more.

Head-to-head record between Oklahoma City Thunder and Portland Trail Blazers

Season Series · this season and last 10 Nov 2026 Trail Blazers 123-103 Thunder Moda Center 5 Nov 2025 Trail Blazers 121-119 Thunder Portland 31 Dec 2025 Thunder 124-95 Trail Blazers 30 Nov 2025 Thunder 123-115 Trail Blazers 23 Nov 2025 Thunder 122-95 Trail Blazers

Portland's win in game one was only their second in 21 meetings, after Oklahoma City had taken 19 of the previous 20.

The Thunder won three of the four meetings last season, with the Blazers' only victory coming at home after they recovered from a 22-point deficit.

Rosters have changed since then, so the more relevant detail is that Portland outscored Oklahoma City by 33 points from three-point range in game one, before the Thunder move on to the Clippers and Kings in a demanding stretch of the NBA schedule.

Our prediction for Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Portland Trail Blazers

Spread Oklahoma City Thunder -1.5 Oklahoma City own the stronger defensive profile and a long record of beating Portland, and Gilgeous-Alexander is due a better shooting night than in game one. Total Under 225.5 points Oklahoma City's road games and Portland's home games have averaged 222.2 and 222.0 combined points, both below the line, and both teams are on the second night of a back-to-back. Prop Shai Gilgeous-Alexander over 28.5 points He remains the focal point of an offence missing several rotation players, and a return to normal efficiency carries him past this mark. Prop Donovan Clingan over 9.5 rebounds Clingan is Portland's top rebounder and this game may be decided by second-chance points. Parlay Gilgeous-Alexander over 28.5 points + Avdija over 5.5 assists The legs come from opposing teams and different categories, so neither depends on the same stretch of play.

Score Prediction Thunder 112-108 Trail Blazers Predicted margin 4 points, predicted total 220 points

Portland's perimeter shooting is the swing factor, since a second straight night of that many threes is unlikely against a defence that holds opponents to 45.9% from the field, and Oklahoma City's edge in turnovers and rebounding gives them more routes to a win.

The Thunder have too much defensive structure to be beaten twice by the same plan, so Oklahoma City should edge a tight second night and take a series that is level at one win each, with the extra possessions from fewer turnovers deciding it.