NBA picks today: Best bets and predictions for every game | Thursday 12 November 2026

Ten games are on tonight's NBA schedule, starting at 00:00 GMT on Thursday 12 November, and we have a pick for every one of them. The biggest storyline is in Portland, where the Trail Blazers host Oklahoma City again after beating them 123-103 on Tuesday, with both sides playing on consecutive nights.

Elsewhere, the Lakers visit a Milwaukee side that has lost 10 of its 11 games, and the Celtics travel to Toronto on a back-to-back.

Washington Wizards vs Indiana Pacers prediction

Our pick Wizards +3.5 Tip-off 00:00 (GMT) Venue Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis Washington Wizards record 4-7 Indiana Pacers record 3-8

Indiana are yet to win at home this season. Tyrese Haliburton is out for the Pacers and T.J. McConnell is questionable.

Washington are weak on the road too, at 2-5 with a -8.7 point differential, but Indiana's -9.0 at home is worse. With the Pacers favoured by only 3.5, we take Wizards +3.5.

Cleveland Cavaliers vs New York Knicks prediction

Our pick Knicks -4.5 Tip-off 00:00 (GMT) Venue Madison Square Garden, New York Cleveland Cavaliers record 5-6 New York Knicks record 6-4

New York beat Cleveland 109-97 on 8 November and are back at home on the second night of a back-to-back, after Tuesday's 117-85 win over Milwaukee. Cleveland have a day's rest.

The back-to-back is the obvious risk, but the form gap is wider. The Knicks are +12.3 on points differential at home, while the Cavaliers are -1.2 on the road, which points to Knicks -4.5.

Josh Hart is out for New York, while Cleveland are without Sam Merrill and have Jaylon Tyson listed as questionable for the game.

New York concede 99.0 points per game at home and play at a pace of 95.5, the slowest on tonight's slate. Cleveland score 116.2 on the road, so the cover depends on the Knicks' defence holding firm.

Boston Celtics vs Toronto Raptors prediction

Our pick Under 216.5 points Tip-off 00:00 (GMT) Venue Scotiabank Arena, Toronto Boston Celtics record 9-2 Toronto Raptors record 5-5

Boston lead the East at 9-2 and play the second night of a back-to-back after winning 123-101 in Philadelphia on Tuesday. Toronto are 5-5 and sit sixth in the conference.

The Celtics' road games average a combined 213.0 points, 3.5 short of tonight's number. Add a pace of 96.9, well below Toronto's 100.8, and Under 216.5 points is the lean.

Scottie Barnes is out for the Raptors, which removes their leading scorer at 23.5 points per game. Immanuel Quickley is questionable, so Toronto may be short of creators.

The risk is Toronto's own scoring at home, where their games average a combined 227.5. That is a four-game sample, against six road games for Boston.

Our pick Spurs -9.5 Tip-off 01:00 (GMT) Venue United Center, Chicago San Antonio Spurs record 9-2 Chicago Bulls record 1-8

San Antonio are unbeaten on the road this season, while Chicago are yet to win at home. Devin Vassell is questionable for the Spurs.

The Spurs are +17.0 on points differential away from home and Chicago concede 128.0 points per game at home. That margin comfortably covers Spurs -9.5.

Our full breakdown of Spurs vs Bulls covers the player props, the full injury report and a predicted scoreline before tip-off.

Denver Nuggets vs Memphis Grizzlies prediction

Our pick Nuggets -3.5 Tip-off 01:00 (GMT) Venue FedExForum, Memphis Denver Nuggets record 5-4 Memphis Grizzlies record 7-3

Both teams have a day's rest. Memphis are without Scotty Pippen Jr. and Quinten Post, with Isaiah Stewart questionable, while Julian Strawther is out for Denver.

Memphis are only 2-3 at home despite their overall record, and they concede 115.6 points per game there. Denver concede 103.8 on the road, and that defensive gap is the case for Nuggets -3.5.

Los Angeles Lakers vs Milwaukee Bucks prediction

Our pick Lakers -11.5 Tip-off 01:00 (GMT) Venue Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee Los Angeles Lakers record 10-2 Milwaukee Bucks record 1-10

The Lakers lead the West at 10-2, while the Bucks sit 15th in the East. Milwaukee also play the second night of a back-to-back, after Tuesday's 117-85 defeat in New York.

A spread of 11.5 looks big, but Milwaukee are 1-5 at home with a -15.0 point differential. The Bucks have lost by more than that on average in front of their own fans, so Lakers -11.5 is our side.

Los Angeles are 5-1 on the road and have a day's rest, a clear edge over a Milwaukee team with none.

Quentin Grimes is questionable for the Lakers, and he is the only name on their injury list for this game.

Brooklyn Nets vs New Orleans Pelicans prediction

Our pick Nets +4.5 Tip-off 01:00 (GMT) Venue Smoothie King Center, New Orleans Brooklyn Nets record 2-8 New Orleans Pelicans record 4-7

New Orleans lost 138-87 at Golden State on Tuesday, while Brooklyn have had two days off since a heavy defeat in Dallas. Trendon Watford is out for the Pelicans and Nolan Traore is questionable for the Nets.

New Orleans' point differential at home is +3.2, inside the spread, and three of Brooklyn's six road games have been decided by five points or fewer. That makes Nets +4.5 the sharper side.

Orlando Magic vs Utah Jazz prediction

Our pick Over 217.5 points Tip-off 02:00 (GMT) Venue Delta Center, Salt Lake City Orlando Magic record 3-7 Utah Jazz record 1-10

Both teams play the second night of a back-to-back, with Orlando having won 107-100 in Sacramento on Tuesday. Lauri Markkanen is out for Utah.

Orlando's road games average a combined 224.8 points and Utah's home games 227.2. Tired legs are the risk, but both figures clear the line comfortably, which backs Over 217.5 points.

Our pick Rockets to win Tip-off 02:30 (GMT) Venue Toyota Center, Houston Golden State Warriors record 8-3 Houston Rockets record 8-3

Houston are without centres Steven Adams and Clint Capela, while Golden State arrive off a 138-87 home win over New Orleans.

Houston are 5-1 at home with a +10.8 point differential, while Golden State are -1.5 on the road and concede 121.5 points per game away from home. That supports Rockets to win.

Our full breakdown of Warriors vs Rockets covers the player props, the full injury report and a predicted scoreline before tip-off.

Oklahoma City Thunder vs Portland Trail Blazers prediction

Our pick Under 226.5 points Tip-off 03:00 (GMT) Venue Moda Center, Portland Oklahoma City Thunder record 8-3 Portland Trail Blazers record 7-3

Portland beat Oklahoma City 123-103 on Tuesday, and the two meet again in the same arena a night later. Both teams are on the second night of a back-to-back.

That game finished on 226 points, half a point under tonight's line, so a repeat would land the pick. Oklahoma City had won four straight before that loss, so the Thunder will want an answer.

None of Oklahoma City's six road games or Portland's four home games has topped 230 points, and both average just over 222 combined. That is why we lean Under 226.5 points.

Chet Holmgren is out for the Thunder. With neither team holding a rest advantage, the numbers rather than the schedule decide this one.