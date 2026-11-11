Preview: Los Angeles Lakers vs. Milwaukee Bucks: Player props, injury report and prediction | NBA

Quick summary Lakers @ Bucks · Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee · Thursday 12 November, 1am GMT Tip of the match Lakers to cover -11.5 Game total Under 232.5 Key player prop Luka Doncic Over 34.5 points Injury alert Tyler Herro (Bucks) Out

The Los Angeles Lakers, who lead the Western Conference at 10-2 on the back of a six-game winning run, visit Fiserv Forum in the early hours of Thursday morning UK time to face a Milwaukee Bucks side that is 1-10 and has lost seven in a row.

It is the third stop of a four-game road trip for the Lakers on the NBA schedule, and they have a rest advantage because Milwaukee played at New York on Tuesday.

What is the form like for the Lakers and Bucks?

Form Guide (Last 5) Los Angeles Lakers 10-2 · 1st in the West W W W W W 124.6 PPG 113.6 Opp PPG +11.0 Diff 1 day Rest Milwaukee Bucks 1-10 · 15th in the East L L L L L 98.2 PPG 115.2 Opp PPG -17.0 Diff B2B Rest

The Lakers have averaged 124.6 points while conceding 113.6 across their last five, a spell that included a 53-point night from Luka Doncic in the 124-118 win over Portland, even though Doncic and Austin Reaves each missed one of those five games.

Reaves scored a season-high 43 at Detroit when Doncic sat out, and Doncic then returned at Atlanta for 32 points and 10 assists with Reaves unavailable, so the depth has covered each absence.

Milwaukee are in rebuild mode under first-year head coach Taylor Jenkins following the Giannis Antetokounmpo trade to Miami, and their last five reads as a slide of 98.2 points a game against 115.2 conceded.

The 117-85 loss at New York was effectively decided by half-time, when the Bucks trailed by 24, and they now have no recovery time before facing the Western Conference leaders.

Tale of the Tape (Season) Lakers Bucks Lakers +15.7 121.5 105.8 Off. rating Lakers -6.7 113.8 120.5 Def. rating Bucks +4.9 40.3 45.2 RPG Bucks -0.3 16.8 16.5 TOV Lakers +7.7% 50.7% 43.0% FG%

The Lakers' offensive rating of 121.5 per 100 possessions is 15.7 clear of Milwaukee's, and the net ratings of +7.6 and -14.7 describe two teams moving in opposite directions.

Shooting is where the gap is widest, with Los Angeles making 50.7% of their field goals against 43.0% for Milwaukee, although the Bucks do hold the rebounding edge at 45.2 per game to 40.3.

The Bucks have been at their weakest at Fiserv Forum, where they score 108.3 and concede 123.3 for a differential of -15.0, while the Lakers still hold a +6.0 differential on the road.

The one note of caution for the Lakers is that their 5-1 road record has come with narrower margins than their recent scoring suggests, so a flat night on a long trip is possible, but Milwaukee's output makes it hard to see them exploiting one.

Lakers vs. Bucks team news and rotations

Injury Report Los Angeles Lakers Quentin Grimes Right finger sprain Questionable Milwaukee Bucks Tyler Herro Right knee contusion Out

Quentin Grimes is listed as questionable for the Lakers with a right finger sprain, having missed the win at Atlanta, so the wing minutes shared by Matisse Thybulle and Jake LaRavia depend on his status.

Doncic and Reaves are both clear of the injury report after missing games with back tightness and illness respectively, so the expected starting five is Doncic, Reaves, Thybulle, LaRavia and Walker Kessler.

Tyler Herro is out for Milwaukee with a right knee contusion, which removes their leading scorer at 21.4 points per game, and Ryan Rollins is projected to start again alongside rookie Brayden Burries, Jaime Jaquez Jr., Kyle Kuzma and Myles Turner.

The Lakers have had a full day off since Monday's win in Atlanta, whereas Milwaukee come straight off Tuesday's game in New York, which leaves the Bucks short of both rest and scoring.

The Lakers-Bucks matchups that could decide it

Key Matchups Creator against the Bucks' top scorer Luka Doncic LAL VS Jaime Jaquez Jr. MIL 7.9 Doncic APG 5.5 Doncic 3PT made 42.2% Jaquez 3PT% 5.7 Jaquez RPG With Herro out, Jaquez is the Bucks scorer most likely to be asked to keep pace, while Doncic's shooting range stretches the floor for everyone around him. Rim efficiency in the paint Walker Kessler LAL VS Myles Turner MIL 69.1% Kessler FG% 30.9 Kessler MIN 32.9% Turner FG% 27.1 Turner MIN Kessler finishes at a far higher rate than Turner, which gives Los Angeles a dependable source of easy points when the half court slows down.

The first contest pairs Doncic, who is making 5.5 threes per game, with Jaquez, the Bucks player most capable of carrying the scoring load in Herro's absence after he top-scored with 16 at New York on Tuesday.

The centre battle looks one-sided, since Kessler shoots 69.1% against Turner's 32.9%, and Turner is scoring only 6.7 points a game, which leaves Milwaukee without a reliable interior outlet when their shooters go cold.

Best Lakers vs. Bucks player props

These three props are built on season and last-five averages, with each threshold set a clear margin below what the player has recently produced.

Player Props to Watch Luka Doncic LAL Points Over 34.5 39.3 Season avg 41.8 Last 5 avg 10 GP His 53 against Portland shows the ceiling, and the threshold sits well below what he has produced over the last five games. Walker Kessler LAL Rebounds Over 9.5 10.8 Season avg 12.2 Last 5 avg 12 GP His rebounding has climbed over the last five games, and a Milwaukee side that misses plenty of shots gives him the volume. Jaime Jaquez Jr. MIL Points Over 13.5 15.3 Season avg 14.2 Last 5 avg 11 GP Jaquez is the highest scorer in the Bucks group available to play, and he led them with 16 at New York.

How do the Lakers and Bucks compare head to head?

Season Series 9 January 2026 Bucks 105-101 Lakers Los Angeles 15 November 2025 Lakers 119-95 Bucks Doncic 41 points Milwaukee 20 March 2025 Bucks 118-89 Lakers Los Angeles 13 March 2025 Bucks 126-106 Lakers Milwaukee

Under the standard NBA format the two sides meet twice a season, and the Bucks won three of the last four, including 105-101 in Los Angeles on 9 January.

The Lakers' only win in that four-game spell was 119-95 in Milwaukee on 15 November, with Doncic scoring 41, though both rosters have changed so much since that the series is background rather than evidence.

Kuzma adds a personal subplot for Milwaukee, since he played for the Lakers from 2017 to 2021 and won the 2020 championship with them.

Lakers vs. Bucks prediction and betting tips

Spread Lakers to cover -11.5 The Lakers are 9-3 against the spread and Milwaukee 3-8, and the visitors bring more rest and a fuller group of scorers. Total Under 232.5 Every one of Milwaukee's last five games finished below that figure, and their offence is rated 105.8 per 100 possessions. Prop Walker Kessler Over 9.5 rebounds Milwaukee miss more than half their shots, and no Bucks player averages more than 6.6 rebounds to compete with him. Prop Jaime Jaquez Jr. Over 13.5 points With Herro out, Jaquez inherits a larger share of Milwaukee's shot creation, and the threshold sits below his season average. Parlay Lakers to cover and the game to stay under the total Both legs depend on the same scenario of a Milwaukee offence that cannot keep up, so this works as one bet rather than two independent ones.

Score Prediction Lakers 123-104 Bucks Predicted margin 19 points · predicted total 227 points

We expect the Lakers to win comfortably, because they have the better offence, the better defence and the extra rest against a Bucks side that has lost its leading scorer and scored 85 in its last outing.

The risk is the margin, since the Lakers' +6.0 road differential is far smaller than the gap their ratings suggest, but Milwaukee's home record and a lineup short of scoring make a wide win more likely than a narrow one.