Best bets and predictions for every game | 12 November 2026

Four games make up tonight's NBA schedule, tipping off between midnight and 2am GMT on Friday morning. We have a pick for every one.

The biggest question is in Philadelphia, where Joel Embiid and LeBron James are both listed as questionable against Toronto.

Toronto Raptors vs Philadelphia 76ers prediction

Our pick Raptors +10.5 Tip-off Midnight (GMT) Venue Xfinity Mobile Arena, Philadelphia Raptors record 5-6 76ers record 9-3

Philadelphia sit second in the East, while Toronto are seventh. The 76ers return home after a heavy defeat by Boston on Tuesday.

A double-digit spread asks a lot of a side whose home point differential is only +6.0. Three of Philadelphia's last four wins came by six points or fewer, so we like Raptors +10.5.

Toronto average 114.3 points on the road, which is enough to stay within range of a Philadelphia attack that scores 111.6 at home. RJ Barrett (20.5 points per game) and Immanuel Quickley (16.7) lead that output.

The risk is fatigue, because Toronto are on the second night of a back-to-back after Wednesday's home defeat by Boston. Even so, the 76ers need an 11-point win, and only one of their last four wins reached that.

Embiid (right foot) and James (back) are both questionable, which adds uncertainty on the favourite's side. If both play, Toronto still only need to keep the game within 10 points.

Detroit Pistons vs Washington Wizards prediction

Our pick Pistons -9.5 Tip-off Midnight (GMT) Venue Capital One Arena, Washington Pistons record 7-3 Wizards record 4-8

Detroit are third in the East, while Washington are 12th. The teams met on Monday night and the Pistons won 122-111 in Detroit.

Detroit's road point differential is +13.0, while Washington's at home is just +0.8. That gap is wider than the margin we need, which is why we back Pistons -9.5.

Washington concede 113.6 points per 100 possessions, compared with 105.7 for Detroit, and the net ratings of +7.7 and -5.7 tell the same story.

Cade Cunningham averages 22.3 points and 7.6 assists, and Duncan Robinson has scored 20.4 a game over the last five. Anthony Davis (25.2) and rookie AJ Dybantsa (16.3) give the Wizards quality, but they have lost eight of 12.

Jalen Duren is out with a hamstring injury, but he has played only two games this season, so Detroit's road record does not rest on him.

Dallas Mavericks vs Minnesota Timberwolves prediction

Our pick Timberwolves -5.5 Tip-off 1am (GMT) Venue Target Center, Minneapolis Mavericks record 7-4 Timberwolves record 8-3

Minnesota are fifth in the West, while Dallas are eighth. Anthony Edwards is out after knee surgery, yet the Timberwolves have lost only three games.

Minnesota concede 105.1 points per 100 possessions, against 110.2 for Dallas, and their home point differential of +14.2 dwarfs Dallas's +0.3 on the road. That supports Timberwolves -5.5.

Edwards's absence has not stalled the offence, with LaMelo Ball averaging 22.0 points and Ayo Dosunmu 23.8 across their last five games.

Minnesota also win the rebounding battle, at 48.8 a game to 44.5, and make 14.5 threes a game to Dallas's 12.4. Those margins are hard to overcome on the road.

Dallas bring Cooper Flagg and Kyrie Irving, who average 25.9 and 22.9 points, but they are without Dereck Lively II and have won only two of four away from home.

Charlotte Hornets vs Phoenix Suns prediction

Our pick Suns -6.5 Tip-off 2am (GMT) Venue Mortgage Matchup Center, Phoenix Hornets record 4-7 Suns record 4-6

Charlotte are without Brandon Miller (groin), Dennis Schroder and Kon Knueppel, all of whom are out. Phoenix are led by Devin Booker, who averages 25.1 points per game.

Phoenix's net rating of -4.7 is modest, but Charlotte's is -11.8, and the Hornets score only 101.9 points per 100 possessions. We expect Suns -6.5 to hold at home.

Full breakdown: Charlotte Hornets vs Phoenix Suns