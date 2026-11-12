Preview: Oklahoma City Thunder vs. LA Clippers: Player props, injury report and prediction | NBA

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander returns to the franchise where his NBA career began when Oklahoma City Thunder visit LA Clippers at the Intuit Dome in an NBA Cup West Group B game, with tip-off in the early hours of Saturday morning UK time.
The Thunder arrive in Los Angeles after two defeats at Portland this week, the Clippers have lost eight of their 10 games so far, and the sides have already met once this season, with Oklahoma City winning at home.
How the form looks for Oklahoma City Thunder vs. LA Clippers
Oklahoma City sit seventh in the Western Conference standings, which looks modest for a side that won four in a row before Portland beat them on consecutive nights.
They have been here before, having followed road defeats at Dallas and Houston with four straight wins, although they are 5-0 at home and only 3-4 on the road.
The Clippers are in a deeper hole, with two wins from 10 games and a 0-5 record away from the Intuit Dome, where both of their victories have come.
A 139-123 home win over New Orleans on Sunday is their only success since opening night, and it was followed by a 110-133 defeat at Phoenix on Tuesday.
The season-long numbers explain why Oklahoma City are the stronger side, since they defend more efficiently, win the rebounding battle and protect the ball far better than a Clippers team that gives it away too often.
The hosts do hold an advantage in ball movement, and their 28 assists at Phoenix showed the offence still functions in defeat despite a 15-of-44 night from three.
Oklahoma City's offence should have the easier job here, since Portland held it below its average across two nights while the Clippers have shown little ability to slow opponents down anywhere.
Rest also leans towards the hosts, who have had two days off against one for the Thunder, which counts for something in a congested stretch of the NBA schedule.
Oklahoma City Thunder vs. LA Clippers team news and rotations
Oklahoma City are without Jalen Williams, Chet Holmgren, Cason Wallace and Jaylin Williams, while Ajay Mitchell is listed as day-to-day with an ankle problem after sitting out the second Portland defeat.
Alex Caruso and Aday Mara joined Isaiah Hartenstein, Jared McCain and Gilgeous-Alexander in the starting five in that game, with Mara averaging 11.4 points over the last five games, and the Thunder as a whole shot 11 of 36 from three, so shooting is the area most in need of a fix.
The Clippers are without Brandon Ingram, Bradley Beal, Yanic Konan Niederhauser and Jordan Miller, and Cam Christie is day-to-day with an ankle problem.
No line-ups are confirmed, but the Clippers' last starting five of Darius Garland, Kris Dunn, Derrick Jones Jr., Rui Hachimura and Brook Lopez is the likeliest base, although Isaiah Jackson is listed ahead of Lopez at centre on the depth chart and Baba Miller supplied 13 points off the bench at Phoenix.
The matchups that could decide Oklahoma City Thunder vs. LA Clippers
Gilgeous-Alexander scored 31 at Portland despite missing all seven of his three-point attempts, since he made 13 of 14 free throws, and that route to points does not rely on his shot falling from deep.
Garland gave the ball away four times at Phoenix, so protecting it matters against a Thunder side that turns it over far less often, while Hartenstein's rebounding sets the tone against Lopez, whose game is more about efficiency than volume on the boards.
Oklahoma City Thunder vs. LA Clippers player props
The strongest angles come from the three players whose roles are least likely to change, starting with Gilgeous-Alexander, whose scoring has climbed over the last five games even as Oklahoma City dropped two in a row.
Hartenstein and Garland complete the set, one as the Thunder's anchor on the glass and the other as the creator for a Clippers side missing several wings, and none of the three lines depends on the game staying close.
Oklahoma City Thunder vs. LA Clippers head-to-head record
The Thunder swept the Clippers in 2025-26, including a 128-110 win in Inglewood in April in which Chet Holmgren scored 30.
Gilgeous-Alexander scored 34 in the 108-101 win in Oklahoma City on 25 October, the only meeting of this season so far, and Garland top-scored for the Clippers with 16.
The return to his former club adds a storyline for the Canadian, who played all 82 games as a Clippers rookie before being traded to Oklahoma City in the 2019 deal for Paul George.
Our Oklahoma City Thunder vs. LA Clippers prediction
Oklahoma City are the pick because they are stronger at both ends, and a Clippers defence that has allowed 120-plus points in four of its last five games is hard to back against Gilgeous-Alexander.
Los Angeles have the passing and the extra rest to stay in range for a spell, yet the Thunder's rebounding and ball security give them the steadier route to a road win.