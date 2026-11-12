Preview: Oklahoma City Thunder vs. LA Clippers: Player props, injury report and prediction | NBA

Oklahoma City Thunder vs. LA Clippers · Intuit Dome, Inglewood · Saturday 14 November, 3.30am GMT Quick summary Tip of the match Oklahoma City Thunder to win Game total Over 220.5 points Key player prop Shai Gilgeous-Alexander over 27.5 points Injury alert Ajay Mitchell, Thunder, day-to-day (ankle)

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander returns to the franchise where his NBA career began when Oklahoma City Thunder visit LA Clippers at the Intuit Dome in an NBA Cup West Group B game, with tip-off in the early hours of Saturday morning UK time.

The Thunder arrive in Los Angeles after two defeats at Portland this week, the Clippers have lost eight of their 10 games so far, and the sides have already met once this season, with Oklahoma City winning at home.

How the form looks for Oklahoma City Thunder vs. LA Clippers

Form Guide (Last 5) Oklahoma City Thunder 8-4 · 7th in the West W W W L L 115.4 PPG 105.8 Opp PPG +9.6 Diff 1 day Rest LA Clippers 2-8 · 13th in the West L L L W L 119.0 PPG 124.4 Opp PPG -5.4 Diff 2 days Rest

Oklahoma City sit seventh in the Western Conference standings, which looks modest for a side that won four in a row before Portland beat them on consecutive nights.

They have been here before, having followed road defeats at Dallas and Houston with four straight wins, although they are 5-0 at home and only 3-4 on the road.

The Clippers are in a deeper hole, with two wins from 10 games and a 0-5 record away from the Intuit Dome, where both of their victories have come.

A 139-123 home win over New Orleans on Sunday is their only success since opening night, and it was followed by a 110-133 defeat at Phoenix on Tuesday.

Tale of the Tape (Season) Oklahoma City Thunder LA Clippers Thunder +2.5 112.5 110.0 Off. rating Thunder -7.5 108.3 115.8 Def. rating Thunder +6.3 46.8 40.5 RPG Thunder -5.2 13.3 18.5 TOV Clippers +4.2 22.5 26.7 APG

The season-long numbers explain why Oklahoma City are the stronger side, since they defend more efficiently, win the rebounding battle and protect the ball far better than a Clippers team that gives it away too often.

The hosts do hold an advantage in ball movement, and their 28 assists at Phoenix showed the offence still functions in defeat despite a 15-of-44 night from three.

Oklahoma City's offence should have the easier job here, since Portland held it below its average across two nights while the Clippers have shown little ability to slow opponents down anywhere.

Rest also leans towards the hosts, who have had two days off against one for the Thunder, which counts for something in a congested stretch of the NBA schedule.

Oklahoma City Thunder vs. LA Clippers team news and rotations

Injury Report Oklahoma City Thunder Jalen Williams (ankle) Out Chet Holmgren (knee) Out Cason Wallace (shoulder) Out Jaylin Williams (back) Out Ajay Mitchell (ankle) Day-to-day Thomas Sorber (knee) Day-to-day LA Clippers Brandon Ingram (heel) Out Bradley Beal (knee) Out Yanic Konan Niederhauser (Lisfranc) Out Jordan Miller (shoulder) Out Cam Christie (ankle) Day-to-day

Oklahoma City are without Jalen Williams, Chet Holmgren, Cason Wallace and Jaylin Williams, while Ajay Mitchell is listed as day-to-day with an ankle problem after sitting out the second Portland defeat.

Alex Caruso and Aday Mara joined Isaiah Hartenstein, Jared McCain and Gilgeous-Alexander in the starting five in that game, with Mara averaging 11.4 points over the last five games, and the Thunder as a whole shot 11 of 36 from three, so shooting is the area most in need of a fix.

The Clippers are without Brandon Ingram, Bradley Beal, Yanic Konan Niederhauser and Jordan Miller, and Cam Christie is day-to-day with an ankle problem.

No line-ups are confirmed, but the Clippers' last starting five of Darius Garland, Kris Dunn, Derrick Jones Jr., Rui Hachimura and Brook Lopez is the likeliest base, although Isaiah Jackson is listed ahead of Lopez at centre on the depth chart and Baba Miller supplied 13 points off the bench at Phoenix.

The matchups that could decide Oklahoma City Thunder vs. LA Clippers

Key Matchups The guards Shai Gilgeous-Alexander OKC VS Darius Garland LAC 29.7 Gilgeous-Alexander PPG 31.4 Gilgeous-Alexander L5 PPG 20.4 Garland PPG 6.9 Garland APG Garland carries the Clippers' creation load, so how much Gilgeous-Alexander's pressure disrupts him shapes Los Angeles' half-court offence. The glass Isaiah Hartenstein OKC VS Brook Lopez LAC 10.1 Hartenstein RPG 10.4 Hartenstein L5 RPG 5.2 Lopez RPG 57.0% Lopez FG% Hartenstein's work on the boards underpins the Thunder's rebounding edge, while Lopez offers efficiency rather than volume on the glass.

Gilgeous-Alexander scored 31 at Portland despite missing all seven of his three-point attempts, since he made 13 of 14 free throws, and that route to points does not rely on his shot falling from deep.

Garland gave the ball away four times at Phoenix, so protecting it matters against a Thunder side that turns it over far less often, while Hartenstein's rebounding sets the tone against Lopez, whose game is more about efficiency than volume on the boards.

Oklahoma City Thunder vs. LA Clippers player props

Player Props to Watch Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Thunder Points Over 27.5 29.7 Season average 31.4 Last 5 average 11 GP played His scoring has risen across the last five games, and he draws enough fouls to reach the mark even on a poor shooting night, as the Portland game showed. Isaiah Hartenstein Thunder Rebounds Over 9.5 10.1 Season average 10.4 Last 5 average 11 GP played He has averaged above the mark over the season and the last five games, against a Clippers side that is outrebounded by a clear margin. Darius Garland Clippers Assists Over 6.5 6.9 Season average 7.4 Last 5 average 10 GP played His five-game average sits above the mark and has come mostly in defeats, so his output does not hinge on a Clippers win.

The strongest angles come from the three players whose roles are least likely to change, starting with Gilgeous-Alexander, whose scoring has climbed over the last five games even as Oklahoma City dropped two in a row.

Hartenstein and Garland complete the set, one as the Thunder's anchor on the glass and the other as the creator for a Clippers side missing several wings, and none of the three lines depends on the game staying close.

Oklahoma City Thunder vs. LA Clippers head-to-head record

Season Series 25 Oct 2026 Thunder 108-101 Clippers Gilgeous-Alexander 34 for the Thunder, Garland 16 for the Clippers Oklahoma City April 2026 Thunder 128-110 Clippers Holmgren 30 Inglewood

The Thunder swept the Clippers in 2025-26, including a 128-110 win in Inglewood in April in which Chet Holmgren scored 30.

Gilgeous-Alexander scored 34 in the 108-101 win in Oklahoma City on 25 October, the only meeting of this season so far, and Garland top-scored for the Clippers with 16.

The return to his former club adds a storyline for the Canadian, who played all 82 games as a Clippers rookie before being traded to Oklahoma City in the 2019 deal for Paul George.

Our Oklahoma City Thunder vs. LA Clippers prediction

Moneyline Oklahoma City Thunder to win The Thunder rate better at both ends of the floor over the season and have been far more reliable at looking after the ball. Total Over 220.5 points Three of the Clippers' five home games have topped 230 combined points, so the scoring ceiling in this building is high. Prop Isaiah Hartenstein over 9.5 rebounds A steady double-digit rebounder against the weaker rebounding side on the season. Prop Darius Garland over 6.5 assists The Clippers run their offence through him, and his recent output has not depended on wins. Parlay Thunder to win and the Garland assists pick above Garland's passing numbers have held up in defeats, so the two legs do not rely on each other.

Score Prediction Oklahoma City Thunder 117-108 LA Clippers Predicted margin of nine points and a total of 225 points

Oklahoma City are the pick because they are stronger at both ends, and a Clippers defence that has allowed 120-plus points in four of its last five games is hard to back against Gilgeous-Alexander.

Los Angeles have the passing and the extra rest to stay in range for a spell, yet the Thunder's rebounding and ball security give them the steadier route to a road win.