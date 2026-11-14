Preview: San Antonio Spurs vs. Utah Jazz: Player props, injury report and prediction | NBA

San Antonio Spurs at Utah Jazz · Delta Center, Salt Lake City · Sunday, 10pm GMT Quick summary Tip of the match Spurs to win by 10+ points Game total Over 220 points Key player prop Victor Wembanyama Over 25.5 points Injury alert Jaxson Hayes (Jazz), game-time decision, left knee

The San Antonio Spurs, last season's NBA Finals runners-up, bring an 11-game winning streak to the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Sunday, when the Utah Jazz will try to end an 11-game losing run.

Utah's only win this season came against New Orleans on 23 October, while the Spurs have already beaten them twice and the NBA calendar puts the two sides together for a third time in under three weeks.

How do the Spurs and Jazz arrive in terms of form?

Form Guide (Last 5) San Antonio Spurs 11-2 · 1st in the West W W W W W 123.6 PPG 102.4 Opp PPG +21.2 Diff 1 day Rest Utah Jazz 1-12 · 15th in the West L L L L L 107.0 PPG 118.0 Opp PPG -11.0 Diff 1 day Rest

San Antonio lead the Western Conference, and four of their last five wins came by 15 points or more, the exception being a five-point victory at Chicago, and their only defeats this season came against Oklahoma City and Houston in the opening week.

The 123-85 home win over Golden State was the most lopsided result of the run, arriving only two days before this trip to Utah.

On the road, the Spurs score 122.3 points and concede 107.3 per game, and they are 6-0 away from home this season, while Utah are 1-6 at the Delta Center, scoring 109.4 and conceding 118.3.

Utah sit 15th in the conference standings, and each of their last five games ended in defeat, with four of them producing 109 points or fewer.

Tale of the Tape (Season) San Antonio Spurs Utah Jazz Spurs +14.3 119.3 105.0 Off. rating Spurs -8.1 108.3 116.4 Def. rating Spurs +3.2 47.7 44.5 RPG Spurs -4.3 12.4 16.7 TOV Spurs +3.0% 46.5% 43.5% FG%

The efficiency gap is stark, with San Antonio's offence producing 14.3 more points per 100 possessions than Utah's.

Defensively the Jazz concede 118.6 points a game against 106.2 for the Spurs, and their 16.7 turnovers per game hand the visitors extra chances to score.

Three-point volume is almost level at 12.3 makes a game for San Antonio and 12.1 for Utah, which makes the Spurs' 3.0% edge in field-goal percentage the clearer separator. San Antonio also score 62.5 points in the first half of road games against 56.4 for Utah at home, a 6.1-point gap by the interval.

Four Spurs average 14 points or more, led by Victor Wembanyama, while Keyonte George is the only Jazz player scoring above 20.

Spurs vs. Jazz team news and rotations

Injury Report San Antonio Spurs Tobias Harris left calf strain Out Jayden Quaintance right knee, surgery Out Utah Jazz Lauri Markkanen right hand fracture Out Jaren Jackson Jr. torn right MCL Out Jusuf Nurkic right foot strain Out Trey Alexander right ankle sprain Out Jaxson Hayes left knee Game-time decision

Utah are without Lauri Markkanen, who is out with a right hand fracture and has been ruled out for at least a month, while George does not appear on the latest official report after missing one of the last five games.

Jaren Jackson Jr. (torn right MCL) and Jusuf Nurkic (right foot strain) are also out, so Jaxson Hayes, a game-time decision with a left knee issue, is the main centre option, with Mo Bamba, Kyle Filipowski and Tony Bradley behind him.

San Antonio list Tobias Harris (left calf strain) and Jayden Quaintance (right knee) as out, and neither has appeared this season, while Utah's Trey Alexander is out with a right ankle sprain.

Neither side has named a starting five, but the Spurs are projected to start De'Aaron Fox, Stephon Castle, Dylan Harper, Devin Vassell and Wembanyama, with Utah projected to use George, Darryn Peterson, Ace Bailey, Josh Okogie and Hayes.

The Spurs vs. Jazz matchups that could decide it

Key Matchups Rim protection and the paint Victor Wembanyama SAS VS Jaxson Hayes UTA 11.7 Wembanyama RPG 54.3% Wembanyama FG 6.0 Hayes RPG 64.1% Hayes FG Hayes is a game-time decision with a left knee issue. Hayes finishes efficiently at the rim, but he is facing a 7ft 4in forward-centre who leads the Spurs in rebounding. Two number two picks in the backcourt Dylan Harper SAS VS Darryn Peterson UTA 18.0 Harper PPG 49.7% Harper FG 17.2 Peterson PPG 41.1% Peterson FG Harper was drafted second overall in 2025 and Peterson second overall in 2026. Harper has the better shooting numbers, but his scoring has dipped over the last five games while Peterson's has climbed.

Utah's centre rotation is stretched, with Jackson and Nurkic out and Hayes a game-time decision, so whoever starts at the position must deal with Wembanyama at both ends.

In the backcourt, the draft link between Harper and Peterson adds a second storyline, as both were taken second overall a year apart.

Spurs vs. Jazz player props to watch

Utah are missing two of their top four scorers, so Peterson and George carry most of the shot creation, which makes the Jazz guards the natural source of volume props.

On the Spurs' side, Wembanyama's scoring rate sets the standard, while Harper's assists give a lower-line option that does not rely on a close game.

Peterson has played all 13 of Utah's games, which gives his scoring line a larger sample than most on the roster, and Harper's 31.8 minutes a game support the lower assist line.

Player Props to Watch Victor Wembanyama San Antonio Spurs Points Over 25.5 30.3 Season avg 28.6 Last 5 avg 12 GP He is scoring above the line over the full season and the last five games, against a Jazz frontcourt missing two bigs. Darryn Peterson Utah Jazz Points Over 16.5 17.2 Season avg 24.4 Last 5 avg 13 GP Two of Utah's top four scorers are out, which leaves the shot volume with the guards. Dylan Harper San Antonio Spurs Assists Over 3.5 4.8 Season avg 5.0 Last 5 avg 12 GP His assist numbers have edged up recently, which leaves a margin below both averages.

What does the Spurs vs. Jazz head-to-head record say?

Season Series 2 Nov 2026 Spurs 119-97 Jazz San Antonio 28 Oct 2026 Spurs 117-111 Jazz (overtime) Salt Lake City 22 Jan 2026 Spurs 126-109 Jazz Salt Lake City 19 Jan 2026 Spurs 123-110 Jazz San Antonio 27 Dec 2025 Jazz 127-114 Spurs San Antonio

San Antonio have won both meetings this season, taking the first 117-111 in overtime at the Delta Center on 28 October and the second 119-97 at home on 2 November.

Utah won the first of last season's three meetings, 127-114 in San Antonio on 27 December, but the Spurs took the next two by double figures, and they have won four of the last five meetings overall.

Jazz head coach Will Hardy spent 11 seasons in the Spurs organisation, five of them as an assistant coach, before Utah hired him in 2022.

Spurs vs. Jazz tips and prediction

Spread San Antonio Spurs to win by 10+ points San Antonio are 6-0 away from home and four of their last five wins came by 15 points or more. Total Over 220 points Five of the Spurs' six road games and five of Utah's seven home games have gone over that mark. Prop Victor Wembanyama Over 25.5 points He clears that mark on both his season and last-five averages. Prop Darryn Peterson Over 16.5 points His recent scoring sits clearly above the line and he carries heavy minutes for the Jazz. Parlay Wembanyama Over 25.5 points and Peterson Over 16.5 points The two scorers play for opposite sides, so the pick does not rely on one team controlling the game.

Score Prediction San Antonio Spurs 121-108 Utah Jazz Predicted margin 13 points, total 229 points

Utah concede 118.3 points a game at home and the Spurs score 122.3 away from it, so the margin should come from a mismatch at both ends.

The total is supported by the same numbers, since five of Utah's seven home games and five of the Spurs' six road games have gone over 220 points, and the main risk to that read is a lopsided scoreline that thins out the starters' minutes.