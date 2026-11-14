Best bets and predictions for every game | 14 November 2026

Five games make up tonight's NBA schedule on Saturday 14 November, tipping off from midnight GMT. In every one of them a team is playing the second night of a back-to-back, which shapes most of our NBA picks today.

Denver Nuggets vs New Orleans Pelicans prediction

Our pick Nuggets to win Tip-off 12am GMT, Sunday Venue Smoothie King Center, New Orleans Denver Nuggets record 6-4 New Orleans Pelicans record 4-9

Denver are ninth in the West at 6-4, while New Orleans are 12th at 4-9 and playing the second night of a back-to-back after a 111-142 home defeat to Memphis on Friday.

The Nuggets have already beaten the Pelicans twice this season, 141-135 at home on 25 October and 104-91 in New Orleans four days later.

That head-to-head record, plus two days' rest against a team that conceded heavily a night earlier, is why we back the Nuggets to win.

Trey Murphy III (knee) was ruled out for Friday's game with an estimated return of 14 November, so his status tonight is unconfirmed. He averages 15.6 points a game.

Dallas Mavericks vs Cleveland Cavaliers prediction

Our pick Over 220 points Tip-off 12.30am GMT, Sunday Venue Rocket Arena, Cleveland Dallas Mavericks record 7-5 Cleveland Cavaliers record 6-7

Dallas are 7-5 and 10th in the West, with Cleveland 6-7 and seventh in the East. The Cavaliers are also on the second night of a back-to-back after a 121-133 defeat at Miami on Friday.

The Mavericks' road games have all gone over 220 points, five out of five, with an average combined score of 227.2.

Cleveland's home games point the same way, with four of six going over that mark and an average combined score of 229.8, so we like Over 220 points.

Evan Mobley (toe) was ruled out for Friday's game with an estimated return of 14 November, so his status tonight is unconfirmed.

Fatigue is the main risk to the pick, though the Cavaliers still helped produce 254 points in Miami on Friday.

Detroit Pistons vs Miami Heat prediction

Our pick Pistons to win Tip-off 1am GMT, Sunday Venue Kaseya Center, Miami Detroit Pistons record 8-3 Miami Heat record 6-6

Detroit are 8-3 and third in the East, while Miami are 6-6 and fifth. The Heat are on the second night of a back-to-back after a 133-121 home win over Cleveland on Friday, with Bam Adebayo scoring 37 points.

The Pistons have won five of their six road games, with a points differential of +11.5 away from home. Miami are 2-3 at home.

Detroit also won the only meeting so far, 128-111 in Miami on 24 October, though one game is a thin basis and the road form carries more weight.

Klay Thompson (ankle) was ruled out for Friday's game with an estimated return of 14 November, and his status tonight is unconfirmed.

Detroit's road record outweighs Miami's home win on Friday, and with the Heat playing a second game in two nights we back the Pistons to win.

Brooklyn Nets vs Memphis Grizzlies prediction

Our pick Over 220 points Tip-off 1am GMT, Sunday Venue FedExForum, Memphis Brooklyn Nets record 3-8 Memphis Grizzlies record 8-4

Brooklyn are 3-8 and 13th in the East, while Memphis are 8-4 and sixth in the West. The Grizzlies are 6-0 away from home but only 2-4 at home.

They are also on the second night of a back-to-back after winning at New Orleans on Friday, against a Nets side with two days' rest.

Memphis home games have gone over 220 points in five of six, with an average combined score of 235.3, and Brooklyn's road games have done so in five of seven.

Brooklyn's road games average a combined 228.6, which supports Over 220 points. Mikel Brown Jr. (illness) is listed as questionable for the Nets.

Chicago Bulls vs Minnesota Timberwolves prediction

Our pick Timberwolves to win Tip-off 1am GMT, Sunday Venue Target Center, Minneapolis Chicago Bulls record 2-9 Minnesota Timberwolves record 9-3

Chicago are 2-9, while Minnesota are 9-3 and third in the West. The Bulls are on the second night of a back-to-back after beating Atlanta 125-117 in overtime on Friday.

Chicago's road form is the starkest gap on the slate, with a points differential of -22.3 and 130.0 points conceded a game.

Minnesota's home differential is +14.2, which makes the Timberwolves to win the most straightforward pick on the night.

Anthony Edwards is out until 21 December following knee arthroscopy, and Minnesota still concede only 102.8 points a game at home.