Quick summary Philadelphia 76ers vs. Orlando Magic · Kia Center, Orlando · 12am GMT Thursday Tip of the match 76ers to win Game total Under 225.5 points Key player prop Franz Wagner Over 24.5 points Injury alert Jaylen Brown, 76ers, GTD

The Eastern Conference leaders, the Philadelphia 76ers, visit the Orlando Magic at the Kia Center in the early hours of Thursday morning, with Orlando riding a four-game winning streak after a first win in Boston since 2022.

Philadelphia are 12-3 after an offseason that brought Jaylen Brown and LeBron James alongside Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey, while the Magic have climbed to 6-7 after losing seven of their first nine.

How are the 76ers and Magic shaping up before tip-off?

Form Guide (Last 5) Philadelphia 76ers 12-3 · 1st in the East W L W W W 123.4 PPG 120.6 Opp PPG +2.8 Diff 1 day Rest Orlando Magic 6-7 · 8th in the East L W W W W 114.2 PPG 107.6 Opp PPG +6.6 Diff 1 day Rest

Philadelphia took over top spot in the East with Monday's 135-123 win at Brooklyn, their third victory in a row.

Embiid scored a season-high 37 points in that game, his highest road total since December 2024, and Brown added 31 with 13 rebounds, with James sitting out.

The only defeat in the 76ers' last five was a 101-123 home loss to Boston, and they have still outscored opponents by 2.8 points a game across that spell, with Maxey averaging 25.8 points over the five games.

Orlando's last five look better on margin, with the Magic outscoring opponents by 6.6 points a game despite an overtime defeat at Golden State.

The Magic then won at Sacramento and Utah, beat Milwaukee at home and finished with a 115-105 win in Boston, where they outscored the Celtics 40-28 in the fourth quarter and Desmond Bane scored 15 of his 24 points.

Tale of the Tape (Season) 76ers Magic 76ers +3.2 113.7 110.5 Off. rating 76ers -1.9 111.1 113.0 Def. rating Magic +0.1 43.1 43.2 RPG 76ers -3.8 12.7 16.5 TOV 76ers +1.0% 46.1% 45.1% FG%

Philadelphia hold the better season-long numbers, with a net rating of +2.6 against Orlando's -2.6, and they lead on both offensive and defensive rating.

The turnover gap is the clearest edge, since Orlando's 16.5 giveaways a game compare with 12.7 for Philadelphia.

Venue splits point the same way, with Philadelphia 6-1 on the road and Orlando 1-4 at home, where the lone win came against Milwaukee last Friday, a game Wagner finished with 35 points, nine rebounds and 12 assists.

76ers vs. Magic team news and rotations

Injury Report Philadelphia 76ers Jaylen Brown hamstring and head GTD LeBron James back GTD Dominick Barlow back GTD Adem Bona back Out Ariel Hukporti Achilles, out for the season Out Orlando Magic Paolo Banchero right high-ankle sprain Out Jonathan Isaac knee Out Noah Penda hamstring Out

Brown is a game-time decision after a collision cut his forehead and a tweaked left hamstring, which coach Nick Nurse described as tightness, forced him off late on Monday, with an MRI possible after Tuesday's evaluation.

James added to his legacy by passing Jason Kidd into third on the all-time assists list on Sunday, but he missed Monday's game with back management and is a game-time decision again.

Embiid sat out Sunday's win over Indiana before scoring 37 on Monday, and although he is managing a right foot plantar fascia issue he carries no current injury designation, while Nurse used an eight-man rotation on Monday with Anfernee Simons, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Jabari Walker as the bench.

Orlando's winning run has come without Paolo Banchero, who is out with a right high-ankle sprain, while Jonathan Isaac (knee) and Noah Penda (hamstring) are also out and Anthony Black has stepped up with 20 points and seven assists at Boston.

76ers vs. Magic, the matchups that could decide it

Key Matchups The backcourt scorers Tyrese Maxey PHI VS Desmond Bane ORL 5.8 Maxey APG 2.7 Bane APG 38.0% Maxey 3PT% 40.7% Bane 3PT% Maxey is Philadelphia's lead scorer and Bane makes more threes per game than anyone on the Magic, so the duel is about which guard finds his rhythm first. Two forwards in form Franz Wagner ORL VS Jaylen Brown PHI 6.8 Wagner RPG 6.6 Brown RPG 8.3 Wagner APG 3.6 Brown APG Wagner creates for Orlando as well as scoring, while Brown is more scorer than passer yet rebounds almost as well.

Maxey is the sharpest test for an Orlando defence that has conceded 112.2 points a game, and Brooklyn's plan of trapping him off pick-and-rolls still left him with 24 points and nine assists.

Wagner, who scored 30 or more in four straight games before Monday, is the Magic's main creator while Banchero is out, so how Philadelphia defend him will shape Orlando's ceiling, with Brown coming off 31 points against Indiana and another 31 and 13 rebounds at Brooklyn.

Player props to watch in 76ers vs. Magic

Player Props to Watch Franz Wagner ORL Points Over 24.5 24.2 Season avg 31.4 Last 5 avg 13 GP Wagner has scored 30 or more in four of his last five games and Orlando's offence runs through him while Paolo Banchero is out. Tyrese Maxey PHI Points Over 24.5 26.5 Season avg 25.8 Last 5 avg 15 GP Maxey scored 27 against Indiana and 24 at Brooklyn despite the Nets trapping him, and he logs more minutes than any team-mate. Desmond Bane ORL Points Over 18.5 18.8 Season avg 21.3 Last 5 avg 12 GP Bane has scored 21 or more in each of his last three games and took 15 of his 24 points in the fourth quarter at Boston.

Head-to-head record between the 76ers and Magic

Season Series · regular season and play-in 15 Apr 2026 76ers 109-97 Magic Play-in · Philadelphia 9 Jan 2026 76ers 103-91 Magic Orlando 25 Nov 2025 Magic 144-103 76ers Philadelphia 27 Oct 2025 76ers 136-124 Magic Philadelphia

Philadelphia won last season's regular-season series 2-1, winning 136-124 at home on 27 October and 103-91 in Orlando on 9 January either side of a 144-103 Magic win in Philadelphia on 25 November.

The teams also met in the play-in on 15 April, with Philadelphia winning 109-97 at home without Embiid after his appendectomy, before Orlando beat Charlotte 121-90 for the last playoff place and lost to Detroit 3-4 in round one.

These sides have not met yet this season, although Maxey scored 43 points in the October meeting and the 76ers have added Brown and James since the play-in, while Sean Sweeney is in his first season as Magic head coach after Jamahl Mosley led last season's team.

Our 76ers vs. Magic prediction

Moneyline 76ers to win Philadelphia are 6-1 on the road, give the ball away far less often and have more proven scoring around Joel Embiid, Maxey and Brown. Total Under 225.5 points Orlando's home games average 214.6 combined points and the Under has landed in five of the Magic's last six at the Kia Center. Prop Franz Wagner Over 24.5 points Wagner is the focal point of a Magic attack that lacks Banchero, and his recent scoring run has left this mark well behind him. Prop Tyrese Maxey Over 24.5 points Maxey leads the 76ers in scoring and minutes, and his average over the last five games sits above this mark. Parlay 76ers to win and Wagner Over 24.5 points Orlando's lead option can get his points in a game that Philadelphia's depth still wins, so the two legs do not depend on each other.

Score Prediction 76ers 113-108 Magic Predicted margin of five points and a total of 221 points

We expect Philadelphia to win because they turn the ball over far less and carry more top-end scoring than a Magic team on four straight wins, and a result here only moves the Eastern Conference standings since it is not an NBA Cup game, although Orlando's momentum and Wagner's form make a comfortable margin unlikely.

The total points towards a controlled game as Orlando's home matches run low on scoring, Philadelphia's last six road games have also gone Under five times, Wagner and Maxey are the likeliest scorers to hit their marks, and the NBA schedule gives neither side a breather, with Brooklyn next for Orlando and Milwaukee for Philadelphia.