The Eastern Conference leaders, the Philadelphia 76ers, visit the Orlando Magic at the Kia Center in the early hours of Thursday morning, with Orlando riding a four-game winning streak after a first win in Boston since 2022.
Philadelphia are 12-3 after an offseason that brought Jaylen Brown and LeBron James alongside Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey, while the Magic have climbed to 6-7 after losing seven of their first nine.
How are the 76ers and Magic shaping up before tip-off?
Philadelphia took over top spot in the East with Monday's 135-123 win at Brooklyn, their third victory in a row.
Embiid scored a season-high 37 points in that game, his highest road total since December 2024, and Brown added 31 with 13 rebounds, with James sitting out.
The only defeat in the 76ers' last five was a 101-123 home loss to Boston, and they have still outscored opponents by 2.8 points a game across that spell, with Maxey averaging 25.8 points over the five games.
Orlando's last five look better on margin, with the Magic outscoring opponents by 6.6 points a game despite an overtime defeat at Golden State.
The Magic then won at Sacramento and Utah, beat Milwaukee at home and finished with a 115-105 win in Boston, where they outscored the Celtics 40-28 in the fourth quarter and Desmond Bane scored 15 of his 24 points.
Philadelphia hold the better season-long numbers, with a net rating of +2.6 against Orlando's -2.6, and they lead on both offensive and defensive rating.
The turnover gap is the clearest edge, since Orlando's 16.5 giveaways a game compare with 12.7 for Philadelphia.
Venue splits point the same way, with Philadelphia 6-1 on the road and Orlando 1-4 at home, where the lone win came against Milwaukee last Friday, a game Wagner finished with 35 points, nine rebounds and 12 assists.
76ers vs. Magic team news and rotations
Brown is a game-time decision after a collision cut his forehead and a tweaked left hamstring, which coach Nick Nurse described as tightness, forced him off late on Monday, with an MRI possible after Tuesday's evaluation.
James added to his legacy by passing Jason Kidd into third on the all-time assists list on Sunday, but he missed Monday's game with back management and is a game-time decision again.
Embiid sat out Sunday's win over Indiana before scoring 37 on Monday, and although he is managing a right foot plantar fascia issue he carries no current injury designation, while Nurse used an eight-man rotation on Monday with Anfernee Simons, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Jabari Walker as the bench.
Orlando's winning run has come without Paolo Banchero, who is out with a right high-ankle sprain, while Jonathan Isaac (knee) and Noah Penda (hamstring) are also out and Anthony Black has stepped up with 20 points and seven assists at Boston.
76ers vs. Magic, the matchups that could decide it
Maxey is the sharpest test for an Orlando defence that has conceded 112.2 points a game, and Brooklyn's plan of trapping him off pick-and-rolls still left him with 24 points and nine assists.
Wagner, who scored 30 or more in four straight games before Monday, is the Magic's main creator while Banchero is out, so how Philadelphia defend him will shape Orlando's ceiling, with Brown coming off 31 points against Indiana and another 31 and 13 rebounds at Brooklyn.
Player props to watch in 76ers vs. Magic
Head-to-head record between the 76ers and Magic
Philadelphia won last season's regular-season series 2-1, winning 136-124 at home on 27 October and 103-91 in Orlando on 9 January either side of a 144-103 Magic win in Philadelphia on 25 November.
The teams also met in the play-in on 15 April, with Philadelphia winning 109-97 at home without Embiid after his appendectomy, before Orlando beat Charlotte 121-90 for the last playoff place and lost to Detroit 3-4 in round one.
These sides have not met yet this season, although Maxey scored 43 points in the October meeting and the 76ers have added Brown and James since the play-in, while Sean Sweeney is in his first season as Magic head coach after Jamahl Mosley led last season's team.
Our 76ers vs. Magic prediction
We expect Philadelphia to win because they turn the ball over far less and carry more top-end scoring than a Magic team on four straight wins, and a result here only moves the Eastern Conference standings since it is not an NBA Cup game, although Orlando's momentum and Wagner's form make a comfortable margin unlikely.
The total points towards a controlled game as Orlando's home matches run low on scoring, Philadelphia's last six road games have also gone Under five times, Wagner and Maxey are the likeliest scorers to hit their marks, and the NBA schedule gives neither side a breather, with Brooklyn next for Orlando and Milwaukee for Philadelphia.