Five games make up tonight's NBA schedule, with tip-offs running from 12.30am GMT on Wednesday 18 November to 4am.

The marquee game is in Los Angeles, where the Lakers have won eight in a row, with Luka Doncic leading the league at 39.0 points per game against a Charlotte side missing two key players.

New York Knicks vs Toronto Raptors prediction

Our pick Toronto Raptors +2.5 Tip-off 12.30am (GMT) Venue Scotiabank Arena, Toronto Knicks record 7-6 Raptors record 5-8

New York won 112-108 in Toronto on Monday, and the two sides meet at the same arena again tonight. The Raptors are without Nate Bittle and Kawhi Leonard, both listed as out.

Our pick is Toronto Raptors +2.5, a cover rather than an outright upset. Four of New York's six road games have been decided by five points or fewer, and the Knicks' +1.8 road differential trails Toronto's +6.8 at home.

Read the full breakdown of Knicks vs Raptors for player props and projected line-ups.

Portland Trail Blazers vs Minnesota Timberwolves prediction

Our pick Under 226.5 points Tip-off 1am (GMT) Venue Target Center, Minneapolis Trail Blazers record 9-4 Timberwolves record 10-4

Minnesota won Monday's meeting 106-98 at Target Center, with Terrence Shannon Jr. scoring a career-high 34 points. The rematch comes on the second night of a back-to-back for both teams.

Our pick is Under 226.5 points. Minnesota's home games average 221.3 combined points, only one of seven has gone past 230, and Monday's meeting totalled 204.

Deni Avdija led Portland with 27 points on Monday and the Blazers still managed only 98, against a Minnesota defence conceding 103.6 per game at home. Back-to-back fatigue on both sides points towards fewer points.

Jonathan Kuminga is questionable after leaving Monday's game in the fourth quarter with a right shoulder issue. Portland's road games average 233.4 combined points, so the under rests on Minnesota's home defence holding firm.

Detroit Pistons vs San Antonio Spurs prediction

Our pick San Antonio Spurs -9.5 Tip-off 1am (GMT) Venue Frost Bank Center, San Antonio Pistons record 8-4 Spurs record 12-2

San Antonio top the Western Conference and host a Detroit side in third place in the East. Duncan Robinson, Detroit's second-leading scorer, is out with a quadriceps problem.

We are backing San Antonio Spurs -9.5. The Spurs' home differential of +11.7 sits above the margin, and their net rating of +12.6 is well clear of Detroit's +4.9.

Read the full breakdown of Pistons vs Spurs for Victor Wembanyama's rebounding prop and Detroit's route to an upset.

Utah Jazz vs LA Clippers prediction

Our pick LA Clippers -6.5 Tip-off 3.30am (GMT) Venue Inglewood, California Jazz record 1-13 Clippers record 4-8

Utah are 1-13 after 12 straight defeats and are 0-6 away from home, while the Clippers, 12th in the West, have climbed to 4-8 after a 1-7 start.

Our call is LA Clippers -6.5. Utah's road differential is -13.8, with 105.2 points scored and 119.0 conceded across six defeats.

The schedule adds to the case. Utah have played five games in seven days, including two back-to-backs, against five in nine for Los Angeles.

Lauri Markkanen, Jaren Jackson Jr., Jusuf Nurkic and Jaxson Hayes are all out, leaving Darryn Peterson, at 23.6 points over his last five games, to carry the Jazz scoring.

Darius Garland scored 27 points against Charlotte on Sunday for a Clippers side now 4-3 at home, and Utah's frontcourt is depleted.

Charlotte Hornets vs Los Angeles Lakers prediction

Our pick Over 218.5 points Tip-off 4am (GMT) Venue Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles Hornets record 4-9 Lakers record 12-2

Los Angeles are on an eight-game winning streak, and Doncic's scoring load grows with Austin Reaves out (left heel bruise) and Walker Kessler also out. Charlotte are without Kon Knueppel and Dennis Schroder, both out.

The lean is Over 218.5 points. Los Angeles score 129.0 at home, with all six home games clearing 230 combined, while Charlotte's road offence is the weaker half at 97.2.

Read the full breakdown of Hornets vs Lakers for Doncic's points prop and the rebounding battle.

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