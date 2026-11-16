Preview: Charlotte Hornets vs. Los Angeles Lakers: Player props, injury report and prediction | NBA

Quick summary Hornets at Lakers · Crypto.com Arena · Wednesday 18 November, 4am GMT Tip of the match Lakers to win by 10 or more Game total Over 220 points Key player prop Luka Doncic Over 35.5 points Injury alert Austin Reaves (Lakers) Out

The Los Angeles Lakers, 12-2 and on an eight-game winning run, host the Charlotte Hornets at Crypto.com Arena on Tuesday night (early Wednesday morning in the UK), with Luka Doncic averaging 39.0 points and Austin Reaves listed out with a heel injury.

Charlotte are 4-9 and 11th in the Eastern Conference, are without Kon Knueppel and Dennis Schroder, and arrive after a 113-105 defeat at the Clippers on Sunday that made it four losses in their last five.

What is the form like for the Charlotte Hornets and Los Angeles Lakers?

Form Guide (Last 5) Charlotte Hornets 4-9 · 11th in the East L L W L L 101.8 PPG 111.8 Opp PPG -10.0 Diff 1 day Rest Los Angeles Lakers 12-2 · 2nd in the West W W W W W 124.6 PPG 116.6 Opp PPG +8.0 Diff 1 day Rest

The Lakers have won each of their last five, a run that started with a 124-118 home win over Portland and ended with a 131-123 victory at Phoenix on Sunday, taking in road wins at Detroit, Atlanta and Milwaukee along the way.

Over those five games they have scored 124.6 points per night and allowed 116.6, so the margin of 8.0 has come from scoring rather than stops, with only two of the five opponents held below 115.

Charlotte have been outscored by 10.0 points per game across the same stretch, a figure dragged down by an 80-119 home loss to Boston, with the 124-112 win over Cleveland their only success.

This is the third stop of a four-game road trip that finishes in Atlanta, and the Hornets have lost the first two, at Phoenix by five points and at the Clippers by eight.

Tale of the Tape (Season) Hornets Lakers Lakers +19.6 102.5 122.1 Off. rating Hornets -0.4 113.6 114.0 Def. rating Hornets +5.7 46.5 40.8 RPG Lakers -2.5 19.3 16.8 TOV Lakers +10.3% 40.0% 50.3% FG%

The season-long ratings tell the same story, with the Lakers' offensive rating of 122.1 standing almost 20 points per 100 possessions above Charlotte's 102.5.

Defensively there is almost nothing between them, as Charlotte's 113.6 is a shade better than the Lakers' 114.0, which means the gap is created entirely at the other end.

The Hornets do hold a clear rebounding edge at 46.5 a night against 40.8, with Moussa Diabate and Naz Reid both averaging more than eight.

Shooting is where it breaks down, since Charlotte make 40.0% of their attempts to the Lakers' 50.3% and turn the ball over 19.3 times a game against 16.8.

Charlotte Hornets vs. Los Angeles Lakers team news and rotations

Injury Report Charlotte Hornets Kon Knueppel Left hamstring strain Out Dennis Schroder Left hamstring strain Out Los Angeles Lakers Austin Reaves Heel Out

Charlotte are without two guards, with Knueppel out with a left hamstring strain that carried a four-week re-evaluation from 8 November, and Schroder out with the same injury and a two-week review.

Coby White, Sion James, Brandon Miller, Reid and Diabate started at the Clippers, although Grayson Allen is the shooting guard listed first on the depth chart, so the starting group may change, and Allen's 45.8% from three is the best mark among Charlotte's regular rotation players.

Reaves, who averages 24.7 points, is listed out with a heel injury and missed the win at Phoenix, where Quentin Grimes scored 22 and looks the likeliest to absorb his minutes, with Collin Sexton, who averages 10.7 points off the bench, also in line for more work.

Both teams play on one day of rest, but the Lakers face Utah on the second night of a back-to-back straight after this one, which gives them a reason to rest their starters if the NBA schedule game is settled early.

Charlotte Hornets vs. Los Angeles Lakers, the matchups that could decide it

Key Matchups Doncic against Charlotte's wings Luka Doncic LAL VS Brandon Miller CHA 48.6% FG% 40.6% 3PT% 7.8 APG 7.2 RPG 34.4% FG% 25.5% 3PT% 19.2 PPG 7.7 Last 5 PPG Miller's last-five figure covers the three of Charlotte's last five games he played. Doncic is the Lakers' main scorer and creator, while Miller carries Charlotte's wing scoring without much efficiency so far. Kessler against Diabate on the glass Walker Kessler LAL VS Moussa Diabate CHA 10.9 RPG 68.0% FG% 30.9 MIN 9.7 RPG 60.3% FG% 28.8 MIN Last 5 rebounds per game, Kessler 11.4 and Diabate 10.3. Each is his team's leading rebounder, and Charlotte's offensive boards are their cheapest source of extra possessions.

Miller is shooting 34.4% this season against Doncic's 48.6%, and across the three of Charlotte's last five games he has played, the Hornets forward has averaged just 7.7 points, while Doncic adds 7.8 assists a night, which gives Charlotte's help defence a second problem to solve.

The second battle is on the glass, where Walker Kessler and Diabate are each their team's leading rebounder, and the centre who keeps the other off the offensive boards will shape how many extra possessions Charlotte can find, with both men above 10 rebounds a game across the last five.

Charlotte Hornets vs. Los Angeles Lakers player props

Player Props to Watch Luka Doncic LAL Points Over 35.5 39.0 Season avg 39.3 Last 5 12 GP played He plays heavy minutes and carries more of the scoring load with Austin Reaves listed out. Walker Kessler LAL Rebounds Over 9.5 10.9 Season avg 11.4 Last 5 14 GP played He leads the Lakers on the glass and Charlotte are a poor shooting side, so misses should be plentiful. Naz Reid CHA Rebounds Over 7.5 8.2 Season avg 8.0 Last 5 13 GP played Reid has been steady on the boards and plays big minutes for a Charlotte side that will be chasing the game.

Charlotte Hornets vs. Los Angeles Lakers head-to-head record

Season Series 15 Jan 2026 Lakers 117-135 Hornets Ball 30 points with nine threes, Doncic 39 points Los Angeles 10 Nov 2025 Lakers 121-111 Hornets Charlotte 19 Feb 2025 Lakers 97-100 Hornets Los Angeles 27 Jan 2025 Lakers 112-107 Hornets Charlotte 5 Feb 2024 Lakers 124-118 Hornets Charlotte

The Lakers lead the last five meetings 3-2, but Charlotte won the most recent one 135-117 in Los Angeles last January, and the sides split their two meetings in both 2024-25 and 2025-26.

LaMelo Ball scored 30 points with nine threes that night, and he is no longer on the Hornets' roster.

The rosters have turned over so heavily since then that the series offers colour more than evidence, though Collin Sexton did start last season in Charlotte before a trade to Chicago in a swap that brought White to the Hornets.

Our Charlotte Hornets vs. Los Angeles Lakers tips and prediction

Spread Lakers to win by 10 or more The Lakers have not played a home game decided by five points or fewer this season, while Charlotte have lost by 10 or more twice in their last five. Total Over 220 points The Lakers' home games have averaged 129.0 points for themselves alone, so Charlotte only need around 91 to clear the number, which their road average of 97.2 already does. Prop Luka Doncic Over 35.5 points He has averaged 39 or more both across the season and over the last five, which leaves room for a quiet shooting night or lighter fourth-quarter minutes. Prop Walker Kessler Over 9.5 rebounds Kessler has cleared the line comfortably over his last five and Charlotte's shooting leaves a steady supply of rebounds. Parlay Doncic Over 35.5 points and Naz Reid Over 7.5 rebounds The legs come from opposing teams and different stat types, with Reid's recent average sitting just above the line.

Score Prediction Lakers 122-103 Hornets Predicted margin of 19 points and a total of 225 points

The Lakers are the clear pick since their home form has been dominant, Charlotte's offence has no obvious source of easy points without Knueppel and Schroder, and the net ratings sit roughly 19 points apart per 100 possessions, while Charlotte are 1-5 on the road and the Lakers 5-1 at home.

The main risk to the player picks is a one-sided game that trims starters' minutes, which is the counter-case to the Doncic scoring line, and Charlotte's best route to staying close is Reid and Diabate winning the rebounding battle to create second chances.