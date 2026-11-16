NBA picks today: Best bets and predictions for every game | 17 November 2026

Tuesday's NBA schedule has eight games, tipping off from midnight GMT, and the headline fixture sends Kevin Durant's Houston Rockets to face Giannis Antetokounmpo's Miami Heat. Stephen Curry and Anthony Edwards are both out, which shapes two of the picks below.

Orlando Magic vs Boston Celtics

Our pick Over 211.5 points Tip-off Midnight (GMT) Venue TD Garden, Boston Magic record 5-7 Celtics record 11-2

Boston have not lost at TD Garden this season and lead the East, while Orlando are short in the frontcourt. Jonathan Isaac and Noah Penda are both out.

The line looks low next to the season data. Boston's home games have averaged 227.8 combined points and Orlando's road games 225.7, so Over 211.5 points has a cushion of more than 14 points on those averages.

Boston score 120.0 points per home game. Jayson Tatum leads them at 26.8 a night, and Franz Wagner has averaged 30.2 across his last five games for Orlando.

The one argument against is the first meeting, a 108-97 Boston win that finished on 205 combined points. That game was in Orlando though, and Boston's scoring has been stronger at home.

Chicago Bulls vs Cleveland Cavaliers

Our pick Cavaliers -9.5 Tip-off Midnight (GMT) Venue Rocket Arena, Cleveland Bulls record 3-9 Cavaliers record 7-7

Chicago have won back-to-back games under first-year coach Tiago Splitter, including a 117-106 success at Minnesota. Cleveland beat Dallas 127-117 despite being short of several regulars.

Cavaliers -9.5 rests on the road numbers. Chicago score 109.0 and concede 126.6 away from home, an average margin of -17.6. Donovan Mitchell, Evan Mobley and James Harden are all listed as questionable though, so the final injury report matters.

Full breakdown of Chicago Bulls vs Cleveland Cavaliers

Memphis Grizzlies vs Washington Wizards

Our pick Grizzlies -3.5 Tip-off Midnight (GMT) Venue Capital One Arena, Washington Grizzlies record 9-4 Wizards record 4-10

Memphis are 6-0 on the road, while Washington play the second night of a back-to-back after a 147-119 home loss to Houston on Sunday.

Grizzlies -3.5 leans on that road form, with Memphis scoring 121.3 and conceding 106.8 for an average margin of +14.5. Washington are 2-3 at home and concede 114.2 per game there.

Ty Jerome leads Memphis at 25.4 points a game, but his hip injury leaves his availability unconfirmed. Anthony Davis leads Washington at 24.7 points and 10.3 rebounds.

Memphis also concede fewer points on the road than any other visiting side tonight, so a Washington attack scoring 114.0 at home will need a big shooting night to stay inside the spread.

Philadelphia 76ers vs Brooklyn Nets

Our pick 76ers -5.5 Tip-off 12.30am (GMT) Venue Barclays Center, Brooklyn 76ers record 11-3 Nets record 3-9

Philadelphia sit second in the East and Brooklyn are 13th, yet the 76ers play the second night of a back-to-back after beating Indiana 131-124 on Sunday.

76ers -5.5 is backed by Brooklyn's home record. The Nets are 1-3 at the Barclays Center, scoring 105.0 and conceding 115.0 per game, an average margin of -10.0.

Philadelphia are 5-1 on the road, and Tyrese Maxey averages 26.7 points. Joel Embiid missed Sunday's game with right foot injury management and his availability for this one is unconfirmed.

The back-to-back and Embiid's uncertainty explain why the spread is not larger. A Nets side conceding 115.0 at home still leaves room for Philadelphia to clear it.

Houston Rockets vs Miami Heat

Our pick Over 229.5 points Tip-off 12.30am (GMT) Venue Kaseya Center, Miami Rockets record 11-3 Heat record 7-6

Antetokounmpo is averaging 28.9 points and 12.5 rebounds in his first season in Miami. Houston are led in scoring by Alperen Sengun and Durant.

Over 229.5 points leans on Miami's home games, which have averaged 244.4 combined points. Four of the Heat's five games at Kaseya Center have gone past 230.

Miami concede 123.6 points per home game, while Houston score 120.7 on the road. Both numbers point to a high total.

Houston play the second night of a back-to-back after a 147-119 win at Washington, and tired legs are the main risk to the over. Fred VanVleet (right knee injury management) and Clint Capela (ankle) were ruled out on Sunday, and their status here is unconfirmed.

Portland Trail Blazers vs Minnesota Timberwolves

Our pick Trail Blazers +2.5 Tip-off 1am (GMT) Venue Target Center, Minneapolis Trail Blazers record 9-3 Timberwolves record 9-4

Minnesota are without Edwards after his knee procedure and come off a 106-117 home loss to Chicago. Portland have won three in a row and have two days' rest to Minnesota's one.

Trail Blazers +2.5 backs a side that is 6-1 on the road with an average margin of +9.3. Portland coach Micah Nori faces his former club for the first time as a head coach, and the teams meet again on Wednesday.

Full breakdown of Portland Trail Blazers vs Minnesota Timberwolves

Golden State Warriors vs New Orleans Pelicans

Our pick Over 225.5 points Tip-off 1am (GMT) Venue Smoothie King Center, New Orleans Warriors record 8-5 Pelicans record 4-10

Golden State beat New Orleans 138-87 earlier this month, which came to 225 combined points, just short of this line. Curry is out with an oblique abdominal tear, and the Pelicans have lost each of their last five games.

Over 225.5 points fits the scoring splits. Golden State's road games average 232.8 combined points and New Orleans' home games 233.3, with four of six Warriors away games and five of nine Pelicans home games above 230.

Full breakdown of Golden State Warriors vs New Orleans Pelicans

Phoenix Suns vs Denver Nuggets

Our pick Nuggets -10.5 Tip-off 2am (GMT) Venue Ball Arena, Denver Suns record 5-7 Nuggets record 7-4

Phoenix are 0-3 on the road, scoring 103.3 and conceding 121.7 for an average margin of -18.3 over those games. Denver won the first meeting 127-120 in Phoenix.

Nuggets -10.5 is a big number, yet the road form supports it. Nikola Jokic averages 23.7 points, 10.5 rebounds and 9.1 assists, and Phoenix are without Mark Williams, who is out after shoulder surgery.