Preview: Golden State Warriors vs. New Orleans Pelicans: Player props, injury report and prediction | NBA

Quick summary Golden State Warriors @ New Orleans Pelicans , Smoothie King Center, Tuesday 1am GMT Tip of the match Golden State Warriors to win Game total Over 220 total points Key player prop Zion Williamson Over 20.5 points Injury alert Stephen Curry, Warriors, Out

New Orleans Pelicans host Golden State Warriors at Smoothie King Center early on Tuesday morning UK time, a week after the Warriors beat them 138-87 in the biggest margin of the NBA season so far.

Both teams have unravelled since, with Golden State losing twice on the road and without Stephen Curry, while the Pelicans have slid to six straight defeats and a trade request from Dejounte Murray.

What is the form like for Golden State Warriors and New Orleans Pelicans?

Form Guide (Last 5) Golden State Warriors 8-5 · 8th in the West W W W L L 115.4 PPG 108.8 Opp PPG +6.6 Diff 2 days Rest New Orleans Pelicans 4-10 · 12th in the West L L L L L 108.0 PPG 136.0 Opp PPG -28.0 Diff 1 day Rest

Golden State are 8-5 and eighth in the Western Conference, inside the play-in places under the NBA format, after an 0-3 start that turned into eight straight wins and a 6-0 homestand.

The momentum stopped in Texas, as Curry left the Houston loss after six minutes and the Spurs then opened with an 18-0 run on the way to beating the Warriors by 38 points.

Rookie Yaxel Lendeborg, thrust into the lead scoring role, shot one of 13 from the field and admitted "I was flustered the entire game", a night that showed how little scoring Golden State have beyond their two lead guards.

Away from Chase Center the Warriors are 2-4, scoring 112.2 points and conceding 120.7 in those games, and they have had a short break since San Antonio with Dallas next on the NBA schedule.

Tale of the Tape (Season) Golden State Warriors New Orleans Pelicans Warriors +4.8 116.1 111.3 Off. rating Warriors -8.0 112.0 120.0 Def. rating Warriors +3.4 44.5 41.1 RPG Warriors -0.1 16.0 16.1 TOV Pelicans +0.5% 46.0% 46.5% FG%

New Orleans are 4-10 and 12th in the West after a 4-4 start, and they have lost six in a row, conceding an average of 136.0 over the last five.

Over the full season the Warriors have the clearer edge at both ends, with a net rating of plus 4.1 against the Pelicans' minus 8.6, and shooting is not the gap since New Orleans' field-goal percentage is marginally better than Golden State's.

Defence is the gap, with opponents making 53.8% of their attempts against the Pelicans, the worst figure in the league.

The Pelicans have won three of nine at home, scoring 113.7 and conceding 119.7 there, so Smoothie King Center has not been a refuge.

Golden State Warriors vs. New Orleans Pelicans team news and rotations

Injury Report Golden State Warriors Stephen Curry (oblique abdominal tear) Out Brandon Williams (hamstring) Out Jimmy Butler III (knee) Out Moses Moody (knee) Out Kristaps Porzingis (stepping away from basketball) Out New Orleans Pelicans Dejounte Murray (ankle) Out Trey Murphy III (knees) Questionable Bennedict Mathurin (left plantar fasciitis) Questionable Trendon Watford (ankle) Questionable Bryce McGowens (elbow) Questionable

Curry is listed out with an oblique abdominal tear and will be re-evaluated in two weeks, while Brandon Williams is out with a hamstring injury, which leaves Golden State without their best player and a rotation guard.

Jimmy Butler III and Moses Moody are on long-term recoveries and Kristaps Porzingis has stepped away from basketball, so Steve Kerr's options are limited and more weight falls on Draymond Green's playmaking and the scoring of Lendeborg and Brandin Podziemski.

New Orleans list Dejounte Murray as out, with Trey Murphy III, Bennedict Mathurin, Trendon Watford and Bryce McGowens all questionable, which could leave Zion Williamson, Saddiq Bey and Jeremiah Fears to carry the offence, although Yves Missi is no longer listed after returning against Denver, a boost for a thin frontcourt.

Jamahl Mosley has been blunt about the mood around the team, saying "Guys aren't happy. I'm not happy.", while Williamson called the effort in a home loss to Brooklyn "unacceptable" and the club has confirmed Murray's trade request, so the Pelicans arrive with a dressing room under visible strain.

Golden State Warriors vs. New Orleans Pelicans: the matchups that could decide it

Key Matchups Focal forwards Yaxel Lendeborg GSW VS Zion Williamson NOP 20.2 Lendeborg PPG 21.9 Williamson PPG 7.4 Lendeborg RPG 5.2 Williamson RPG Lendeborg needs his shooting touch back after San Antonio, while Williamson scores close to the rim in a way the Warriors' bigs have to meet head on. Lead creators Brandin Podziemski GSW VS Jeremiah Fears NOP 16.5 Podziemski PPG 15.3 Fears PPG 3.8 Podziemski APG 5.2 Fears APG With Curry sidelined, Podziemski has to organise as well as score, while Fears runs a Pelicans offence short on other ball handlers.

Lendeborg scored 23 points in the first meeting before his one-of-13 night in San Antonio, and he will need that touch back to stand up to Williamson, who shoots better than 60% from the field.

Podziemski also hit 25 points in the first meeting and then went two of 10 against the Spurs, so his shot volume decides how much the Warriors can lean on him, while Fears carries the Pelicans' playmaking.

Player props for Golden State Warriors vs. New Orleans Pelicans

Player Props to Watch Zion Williamson NOP Points Over 20.5 21.9 Season avg 25.0 Last 5 avg 13 GP Williamson is an efficient finisher and takes on a bigger share of the scoring with Murray out and Murphy and Mathurin both questionable. Yaxel Lendeborg GSW Rebounds Over 6.5 7.4 Season avg 8.0 Last 5 avg 13 GP Lendeborg has rebounded well through the Warriors' slump and averages more than 31 minutes a night, which protects his floor. Jeremiah Fears NOP Assists Over 4.5 5.2 Season avg 6.4 Last 5 avg 14 GP Fears is the Pelicans' main creator with Murray listed out, and his assist numbers have climbed across the last five games.

Golden State Warriors vs. New Orleans Pelicans head-to-head

Season Series · regular season and playoffs May 2018 Warriors 113-104 Pelicans West semi-final Gm 5 · San Francisco 9 Nov 2026 Warriors 138-87 Pelicans San Francisco Feb 2026 Pelicans 113-109 Warriors New Orleans Nov 2025 Warriors 104-96 Pelicans San Francisco Nov 2025 Warriors 124-106 Pelicans New Orleans Mar 2025 Warriors 111-95 Pelicans New Orleans

Golden State have won four of the last five meetings, the exception being a close home win for New Orleans in February, when they edged the Warriors by four points.

In the playoffs the Warriors swept the Pelicans in 2015 and won the 2018 second-round series in five games, taking eight of nine across the two series.

Jordan Poole, a former Warriors guard, now plays for the Pelicans and swapped jerseys with Lendeborg after the last meeting, the pair having both played at Michigan, and he scored 14 points off the bench against Denver in the Pelicans' latest game.

Our Golden State Warriors vs. New Orleans Pelicans prediction

Moneyline Golden State Warriors to win Golden State carry the better ratings at both ends, and New Orleans give up the highest opponent shooting percentage in the league. Total Over 220 total points Five of the Warriors' six road games and seven of the Pelicans' nine home games have cleared the same mark. Prop Yaxel Lendeborg Over 6.5 rebounds Lendeborg's rebounding has been steady and the Pelicans are outrebounded on the season. Prop Jeremiah Fears Over 4.5 assists With Murray listed out, Fears is the one Pelicans guard certain to have the ball in his hands. Parlay Warriors to win and Jeremiah Fears to record five or more assists Fears' playmaking volume does not depend on the winner, so the pairing rests on the Warriors' defensive edge alone.

Score Prediction Golden State Warriors 118-108 New Orleans Pelicans Predicted margin 10 points, predicted total 226 points

The Warriors have the better numbers at both ends and the Pelicans' defence has been the story of their six-game slide, so Golden State look the likelier winners even without Curry, particularly as Murray is out, Murphy and Mathurin are questionable and the Pelicans have conceded 138 points or more in four straight defeats.

The Spurs game shows how flat the Warriors can look on the road, and Lendeborg and Podziemski both struggled there, but New Orleans have not yet shown they can punish a night like that.