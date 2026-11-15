Preview: Golden State Warriors vs. New Orleans Pelicans: Player props, injury report and prediction | NBA

New Orleans Pelicans host Golden State Warriors at Smoothie King Center early on Tuesday morning UK time, a week after the Warriors beat them 138-87 in the biggest margin of the NBA season so far.
Both teams have unravelled since, with Golden State losing twice on the road and without Stephen Curry, while the Pelicans have slid to six straight defeats and a trade request from Dejounte Murray.
What is the form like for Golden State Warriors and New Orleans Pelicans?
Golden State are 8-5 and eighth in the Western Conference, inside the play-in places under the NBA format, after an 0-3 start that turned into eight straight wins and a 6-0 homestand.
The momentum stopped in Texas, as Curry left the Houston loss after six minutes and the Spurs then opened with an 18-0 run on the way to beating the Warriors by 38 points.
Rookie Yaxel Lendeborg, thrust into the lead scoring role, shot one of 13 from the field and admitted "I was flustered the entire game", a night that showed how little scoring Golden State have beyond their two lead guards.
Away from Chase Center the Warriors are 2-4, scoring 112.2 points and conceding 120.7 in those games, and they have had a short break since San Antonio with Dallas next on the NBA schedule.
New Orleans are 4-10 and 12th in the West after a 4-4 start, and they have lost six in a row, conceding an average of 136.0 over the last five.
Over the full season the Warriors have the clearer edge at both ends, with a net rating of plus 4.1 against the Pelicans' minus 8.6, and shooting is not the gap since New Orleans' field-goal percentage is marginally better than Golden State's.
Defence is the gap, with opponents making 53.8% of their attempts against the Pelicans, the worst figure in the league.
The Pelicans have won three of nine at home, scoring 113.7 and conceding 119.7 there, so Smoothie King Center has not been a refuge.
Golden State Warriors vs. New Orleans Pelicans team news and rotations
Curry is listed out with an oblique abdominal tear and will be re-evaluated in two weeks, while Brandon Williams is out with a hamstring injury, which leaves Golden State without their best player and a rotation guard.
Jimmy Butler III and Moses Moody are on long-term recoveries and Kristaps Porzingis has stepped away from basketball, so Steve Kerr's options are limited and more weight falls on Draymond Green's playmaking and the scoring of Lendeborg and Brandin Podziemski.
New Orleans list Dejounte Murray as out, with Trey Murphy III, Bennedict Mathurin, Trendon Watford and Bryce McGowens all questionable, which could leave Zion Williamson, Saddiq Bey and Jeremiah Fears to carry the offence, although Yves Missi is no longer listed after returning against Denver, a boost for a thin frontcourt.
Jamahl Mosley has been blunt about the mood around the team, saying "Guys aren't happy. I'm not happy.", while Williamson called the effort in a home loss to Brooklyn "unacceptable" and the club has confirmed Murray's trade request, so the Pelicans arrive with a dressing room under visible strain.
Golden State Warriors vs. New Orleans Pelicans: the matchups that could decide it
Lendeborg scored 23 points in the first meeting before his one-of-13 night in San Antonio, and he will need that touch back to stand up to Williamson, who shoots better than 60% from the field.
Podziemski also hit 25 points in the first meeting and then went two of 10 against the Spurs, so his shot volume decides how much the Warriors can lean on him, while Fears carries the Pelicans' playmaking.
Player props for Golden State Warriors vs. New Orleans Pelicans
Golden State Warriors vs. New Orleans Pelicans head-to-head
Golden State have won four of the last five meetings, the exception being a close home win for New Orleans in February, when they edged the Warriors by four points.
In the playoffs the Warriors swept the Pelicans in 2015 and won the 2018 second-round series in five games, taking eight of nine across the two series.
Jordan Poole, a former Warriors guard, now plays for the Pelicans and swapped jerseys with Lendeborg after the last meeting, the pair having both played at Michigan, and he scored 14 points off the bench against Denver in the Pelicans' latest game.
Our Golden State Warriors vs. New Orleans Pelicans prediction
The Warriors have the better numbers at both ends and the Pelicans' defence has been the story of their six-game slide, so Golden State look the likelier winners even without Curry, particularly as Murray is out, Murphy and Mathurin are questionable and the Pelicans have conceded 138 points or more in four straight defeats.
The Spurs game shows how flat the Warriors can look on the road, and Lendeborg and Podziemski both struggled there, but New Orleans have not yet shown they can punish a night like that.