Best bets and predictions for every game | 15 November 2026

Nine games make up the NBA schedule on Sunday 15 November, from a 6pm GMT tip in Philadelphia to a 2am GMT finish in Sacramento. Our NBA picks today lead with Boston hosting a Dallas side on the second night of a back-to-back.

Indiana Pacers vs Philadelphia 76ers

Our pick Pacers +7.5 Tip-off 6pm GMT Venue Xfinity Mobile Arena, Philadelphia Indiana Pacers record 5-8 Philadelphia 76ers record 10-3

Philadelphia are second in the East at 10-3 and host the tenth-placed Pacers, with Kelly Oubre Jr. making his first return to Philadelphia since leaving the 76ers.

The case for Pacers +7.5 rests on the numbers. Philadelphia's home point differential is +2.7 and Indiana's on the road is +0.5, a gap of about two points against a 7.5-point line.

Indiana have stayed close away from home, with three of their six road games decided by five points or fewer. Philadelphia won the earlier meeting 114-109, a margin of only five.

Joel Embiid is out, and the expected lineup has LeBron James at centre alongside Tyrese Maxey and Jaylen Brown, while Indiana counter with Pascal Siakam and Ivica Zubac up front.

Los Angeles Lakers vs Phoenix Suns

Our pick Lakers -2.5 Tip-off 9pm GMT Venue Mortgage Matchup Center, Phoenix Los Angeles Lakers record 11-2 Phoenix Suns record 5-6

The Lakers are second in the West and have won their last five games, while the 11th-placed Suns beat Charlotte 101-96 on Thursday to lift their record to 5-6.

That short line makes Lakers -2.5 a sound choice. Los Angeles are 6-1 on the road with a +6.7 point differential, against a Phoenix team that is only +0.9 at home.

Luka Doncic averages 38.6 points a game, which gives the Lakers a scoring floor even without Austin Reaves, who is out with a heel injury.

Phoenix have protected their own floor at times, yet a heavy home defeat by San Antonio earlier this month, 122-96, showed how badly a deeper team can expose them.

Charlotte Hornets vs LA Clippers

Our pick Under 215.5 points Tip-off 9.30pm GMT Venue Intuit Dome, Inglewood Charlotte Hornets record 4-8 LA Clippers record 3-8

Charlotte have lost their last four road games and meet a Clippers side that has won two of its last five, the latest a 113-112 home win over Oklahoma City on Friday night.

Back Under 215.5 points. Charlotte's five road games average a combined 197.6 points and none has passed 220, with Kon Knueppel and Dennis Schroder out, while the Clippers lack Bradley Beal and Brandon Ingram.

Our pick Jazz +16.5 Tip-off 10pm GMT Venue Delta Center, Salt Lake City San Antonio Spurs record 11-2 Utah Jazz record 1-12

San Antonio lead the West and visit a Utah side without Lauri Markkanen and Jaren Jackson Jr., having already won twice this season, 117-111 in overtime and 119-97.

Jazz +16.5 is a value call rather than a verdict on form. Only two of the Spurs' four road wins this month cleared that margin, and our projected 121-108 scoreline sits inside it. Full breakdown of Spurs vs Jazz.

Dallas Mavericks vs Boston Celtics

Our pick Celtics -13.5 Tip-off 11pm GMT Venue TD Garden, Boston Dallas Mavericks record 7-6 Boston Celtics record 10-2

Boston lead the East and have won all five home games. Dallas, tenth in the West, play the second night of a back-to-back after Saturday's 117-127 defeat at Cleveland.

That schedule spot is the core of the case for Celtics -13.5. Boston's home differential is +12.2 a game and Dallas's on the road is -8.0, a gap of about 20 points against a 13.5-point line.

Boston are rested and have won four in a row, including 123-101 at Philadelphia and 119-80 at Charlotte, so there is little sign of a team coasting.

Dallas also lose Daniel Gafford, who is out with a face injury, thinning a frontcourt in a side that concedes 119.0 points a game on the road.

Our pick Knicks -4.5 Tip-off 11pm GMT Venue Scotiabank Arena, Toronto New York Knicks record 6-6 Toronto Raptors record 5-7

Jalen Brunson averages 26.6 points and the defending champion Knicks arrive on a two-game slide, while Toronto have lost three in a row and Scottie Barnes is questionable with a groin problem.

We like Knicks -4.5 because New York won all five meetings last season by an average of 19.6 points, and Kawhi Leonard is out for Toronto. Full breakdown of Knicks vs Raptors.

Houston Rockets vs Washington Wizards

Our pick Rockets -9.5 Tip-off Midnight GMT (Monday) Venue Capital One Arena, Washington Houston Rockets record 10-3 Washington Wizards record 4-9

Houston are third in the West, while Washington are 12th in the East and have lost all five of the games in their recent run.

Rockets -9.5 is backed by the cover record, with Houston beating the spread in nine of 13 games. Washington have covered only once in four games as underdogs of 9.5 points or more.

Anthony Davis averages 25.6 points and 10.5 rebounds for the Wizards and Trae Young leads them with 8.8 assists, but Alperen Sengun (23.1) and Kevin Durant (21.0) give Houston more scoring.

Fred VanVleet is out for Houston, yet the Rockets have won three in a row, most recently 125-118 against Utah, and should have enough depth to open a gap.

Our pick Shai Gilgeous-Alexander over 27.5 points Tip-off 2am GMT (Monday) Venue Golden 1 Center, Sacramento Oklahoma City Thunder record 8-5 Sacramento Kings record 1-11

Oklahoma City have lost three straight, the latest a 113-112 defeat at the Clippers despite 40 points from Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, while Sacramento have lost five in a row.

Gilgeous-Alexander over 27.5 points sits below his 30.5 season average and 31.0 across the last five games. Chet Holmgren is out and Ajay Mitchell is questionable, so the scoring load stays with him. Full breakdown of Thunder vs Kings.

Also on tonight's slate

Atlanta Hawks vs Milwaukee Bucks (1am GMT). Back Under 234.5 points . Milwaukee's home games average a combined 232.1 points and Atlanta's road games 227.9, both below the line.