Best bets and predictions for every game | 15 November 2026

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Best bets and predictions for every game | 15 November 2026
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NBA · Sunday 15 November 2026 · nine games tonight
6pm Pacers vs 76ers Pacers +7.5 See our pick →
9pm Lakers vs Suns Lakers -2.5 See our pick →
9.30pm Hornets vs Clippers Under 215.5 points See our pick →
10pm Spurs vs Jazz Jazz +16.5 See our pick →
11pm Mavericks vs Celtics Celtics -13.5 See our pick →
11pm Knicks vs Raptors Knicks -4.5 See our pick →
Midnight Rockets vs Wizards Rockets -9.5 See our pick →
1am Hawks vs Bucks Under 234.5 points See our pick →
2am Thunder vs Kings Gilgeous-Alexander over 27.5 points See our pick →

Nine games make up the NBA schedule on Sunday 15 November, from a 6pm GMT tip in Philadelphia to a 2am GMT finish in Sacramento. Our NBA picks today lead with Boston hosting a Dallas side on the second night of a back-to-back.

Indiana Pacers vs Philadelphia 76ers

Our pick
Pacers +7.5
Tip-off
6pm GMT
Venue
Xfinity Mobile Arena, Philadelphia
Indiana Pacers record
5-8
Philadelphia 76ers record
10-3

Philadelphia are second in the East at 10-3 and host the tenth-placed Pacers, with Kelly Oubre Jr. making his first return to Philadelphia since leaving the 76ers.

The case for Pacers +7.5 rests on the numbers. Philadelphia's home point differential is +2.7 and Indiana's on the road is +0.5, a gap of about two points against a 7.5-point line.

Indiana have stayed close away from home, with three of their six road games decided by five points or fewer. Philadelphia won the earlier meeting 114-109, a margin of only five.

Joel Embiid is out, and the expected lineup has LeBron James at centre alongside Tyrese Maxey and Jaylen Brown, while Indiana counter with Pascal Siakam and Ivica Zubac up front.

Los Angeles Lakers vs Phoenix Suns

Our pick
Lakers -2.5
Tip-off
9pm GMT
Venue
Mortgage Matchup Center, Phoenix
Los Angeles Lakers record
11-2
Phoenix Suns record
5-6

The Lakers are second in the West and have won their last five games, while the 11th-placed Suns beat Charlotte 101-96 on Thursday to lift their record to 5-6.

That short line makes Lakers -2.5 a sound choice. Los Angeles are 6-1 on the road with a +6.7 point differential, against a Phoenix team that is only +0.9 at home.

Luka Doncic averages 38.6 points a game, which gives the Lakers a scoring floor even without Austin Reaves, who is out with a heel injury.

Phoenix have protected their own floor at times, yet a heavy home defeat by San Antonio earlier this month, 122-96, showed how badly a deeper team can expose them.

Charlotte Hornets vs LA Clippers

Our pick
Under 215.5 points
Tip-off
9.30pm GMT
Venue
Intuit Dome, Inglewood
Charlotte Hornets record
4-8
LA Clippers record
3-8

Charlotte have lost their last four road games and meet a Clippers side that has won two of its last five, the latest a 113-112 home win over Oklahoma City on Friday night.

Back Under 215.5 points. Charlotte's five road games average a combined 197.6 points and none has passed 220, with Kon Knueppel and Dennis Schroder out, while the Clippers lack Bradley Beal and Brandon Ingram.

San Antonio Spurs vs Utah Jazz

Our pick
Jazz +16.5
Tip-off
10pm GMT
Venue
Delta Center, Salt Lake City
San Antonio Spurs record
11-2
Utah Jazz record
1-12

San Antonio lead the West and visit a Utah side without Lauri Markkanen and Jaren Jackson Jr., having already won twice this season, 117-111 in overtime and 119-97.

Jazz +16.5 is a value call rather than a verdict on form. Only two of the Spurs' four road wins this month cleared that margin, and our projected 121-108 scoreline sits inside it. Full breakdown of Spurs vs Jazz.

Dallas Mavericks vs Boston Celtics

Our pick
Celtics -13.5
Tip-off
11pm GMT
Venue
TD Garden, Boston
Dallas Mavericks record
7-6
Boston Celtics record
10-2

Boston lead the East and have won all five home games. Dallas, tenth in the West, play the second night of a back-to-back after Saturday's 117-127 defeat at Cleveland.

That schedule spot is the core of the case for Celtics -13.5. Boston's home differential is +12.2 a game and Dallas's on the road is -8.0, a gap of about 20 points against a 13.5-point line.

Boston are rested and have won four in a row, including 123-101 at Philadelphia and 119-80 at Charlotte, so there is little sign of a team coasting.

Dallas also lose Daniel Gafford, who is out with a face injury, thinning a frontcourt in a side that concedes 119.0 points a game on the road.

New York Knicks vs Toronto Raptors

Our pick
Knicks -4.5
Tip-off
11pm GMT
Venue
Scotiabank Arena, Toronto
New York Knicks record
6-6
Toronto Raptors record
5-7

Jalen Brunson averages 26.6 points and the defending champion Knicks arrive on a two-game slide, while Toronto have lost three in a row and Scottie Barnes is questionable with a groin problem.

We like Knicks -4.5 because New York won all five meetings last season by an average of 19.6 points, and Kawhi Leonard is out for Toronto. Full breakdown of Knicks vs Raptors.

Houston Rockets vs Washington Wizards

Our pick
Rockets -9.5
Tip-off
Midnight GMT (Monday)
Venue
Capital One Arena, Washington
Houston Rockets record
10-3
Washington Wizards record
4-9

Houston are third in the West, while Washington are 12th in the East and have lost all five of the games in their recent run.

Rockets -9.5 is backed by the cover record, with Houston beating the spread in nine of 13 games. Washington have covered only once in four games as underdogs of 9.5 points or more.

Anthony Davis averages 25.6 points and 10.5 rebounds for the Wizards and Trae Young leads them with 8.8 assists, but Alperen Sengun (23.1) and Kevin Durant (21.0) give Houston more scoring.

Fred VanVleet is out for Houston, yet the Rockets have won three in a row, most recently 125-118 against Utah, and should have enough depth to open a gap.

Oklahoma City Thunder vs Sacramento Kings

Our pick
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander over 27.5 points
Tip-off
2am GMT (Monday)
Venue
Golden 1 Center, Sacramento
Oklahoma City Thunder record
8-5
Sacramento Kings record
1-11

Oklahoma City have lost three straight, the latest a 113-112 defeat at the Clippers despite 40 points from Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, while Sacramento have lost five in a row.

Gilgeous-Alexander over 27.5 points sits below his 30.5 season average and 31.0 across the last five games. Chet Holmgren is out and Ajay Mitchell is questionable, so the scoring load stays with him. Full breakdown of Thunder vs Kings.

Also on tonight's slate

  • Atlanta Hawks vs Milwaukee Bucks (1am GMT). Back Under 234.5 points. Milwaukee's home games average a combined 232.1 points and Atlanta's road games 227.9, both below the line.
When do tonight's NBA games start?
The first game, Pacers vs 76ers, tips off at 6pm GMT on Sunday 15 November. The last, Thunder vs Kings, starts at 2am GMT on Monday 16 November.
How many games are on today's NBA schedule?
Nine games, running from 6pm GMT to 2am GMT.
How does a point spread work?
A spread gives one side a head start in points. Celtics -13.5 means Boston must win by 14 or more, while Jazz +16.5 means Utah can lose by up to 16.
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