Preview: New York Knicks vs. Toronto Raptors: Player props, injury report and prediction | NBA

Quick summary New York Knicks vs. Toronto Raptors , Scotiabank Arena, Wednesday 12.30am GMT Tip of the match Knicks to win Game total Under 220.5 points Key player prop Karl-Anthony Towns over 12.5 rebounds Injury alert Kawhi Leonard (Raptors) - Out

New York Knicks meet Toronto Raptors for the second time this week when the defending NBA champions return to Scotiabank Arena for a 12.30am GMT tip-off on Wednesday.

The Knicks won Sunday’s meeting 112-108 in overtime after Toronto let a 13-point fourth-quarter lead slip, stretching their winning run against the Raptors to 14 games, and the NBA schedule gives both teams only one day to recover.

What is the form like for Knicks vs. Raptors?

Form Guide (Last 5) New York Knicks 7-6 · 6th in the East W W L L W 109.8 PPG 102.2 Opp PPG +7.6 Diff 1 day Rest Toronto Raptors 5-8 · 9th in the East W L L L L 107.2 PPG 111.6 Opp PPG -4.4 Diff 1 day Rest

New York sit sixth in the Eastern Conference standings at 7-6 after a stop-start opening to their title defence, though they have won three of their last five, including a 32-point rout of Milwaukee.

Those five games brought an average of 109.8 points scored against 102.2 conceded, and the two defeats came by only eight points against Cleveland and two at Indiana, so the recent trend is better than the record suggests.

Toronto are ninth at 5-8 and have lost four in a row since winning at Milwaukee, scoring 107.2 and conceding 111.6 over that stretch, with two of those defeats coming by 11 points or more.

Darko Rajakovic blamed Sunday’s collapse on a short run of missed coverages and called it a lapse in discipline, admitting "we’re right now in the mud" while promising film work and honest conversations, which suggests a fixable problem rather than a structural one.

Tale of the Tape (Season) New York Knicks Toronto Raptors Knicks +0.1 113.7 113.6 Off. rating Knicks -4.0 108.2 112.2 Def. rating Knicks +5.9 47.8 41.9 RPG Raptors -0.2 14.7 14.5 TOV Raptors +1.7% 43.6% 45.3% FG%

The season numbers favour New York at the defensive end, where a rating of 108.2 compares with 112.2 for Toronto, while the two offensive ratings are almost level, which leaves the Knicks with the stronger overall profile.

The Knicks also own the glass, averaging 47.8 rebounds against 41.9, and Karl-Anthony Towns was dominant there on Sunday, so Toronto face another heavy workload on the boards.

Toronto have the edge for shooting efficiency and ball movement, and that offence was good enough to build a double-digit lead in the fourth quarter on Sunday before the Knicks hauled it back.

The scoring splits fit that comeback, since New York average 51.3 points in first halves on the road and 57.7 in second halves, while Toronto at home score 58.3 before the break and 55.2 after it.

Knicks vs. Raptors team news and rotations

Injury Report New York Knicks No players carry an injury designation Toronto Raptors Kawhi Leonard Left knee (injury management) Out Nate Bittle Right foot avulsion fracture Out

New York carry no injury designations, so Mike Brown is expected to keep the starting five of Jalen Brunson, Mikal Bridges, OG Anunoby, Josh Hart and Towns, with Landry Shamet, who scored 23 on Sunday, among the first options off the bench.

Hart is the one rotation question after going scoreless on 0-of-5 shooting in 26 minutes on Sunday and sitting late, although Brown has said it is only a matter of time before he works his way out of it.

Toronto remain without Kawhi Leonard and Nate Bittle, while Scottie Barnes is available after returning on Sunday to score 30 points with nine rebounds, a strong comeback performance after a spell on the sidelines.

Immanuel Quickley, RJ Barrett and Ja’Kobe Walter are expected in the starting group alongside Barnes, with Collin Murray-Boyles or Jakob Poeltl at centre, while Jamal Shead, who scored 19 on Sunday, is the facilitator off the bench.

Knicks vs. Raptors, the matchups that could decide it

Key Matchups Lead scorers Jalen Brunson NYK VS RJ Barrett TOR 26.7 Brunson PPG 20.8 Barrett PPG 28.4 Brunson Last 5 PPG 20.6 Barrett Last 5 PPG Barrett has played all of Toronto’s last five games. Brunson carries New York’s late-game offence, while Barrett is the Raptors’ steadiest scorer and a former Knick facing his old team. Battle of the boards Karl-Anthony Towns NYK VS Scottie Barnes TOR 13.9 Towns RPG 7.8 Barnes RPG 21.6 Towns PPG 24.2 Barnes PPG Barnes has played nine games this season. Towns gives New York the rebounding edge, but Barnes scores more per game and hit the step-back three that forced overtime on Sunday.

Brunson was the Knicks’ best player when it mattered on Sunday, scoring 28 points and hitting the go-ahead three in overtime, so Toronto must decide how hard to send help at him and who to leave open.

Barnes against Towns shapes the frontcourt battle, since Towns scored 15 of his 28 points in the fourth quarter and Barnes answered with the step-back three that forced overtime.

Knicks vs. Raptors player props

Player Props to Watch Karl-Anthony Towns NYK Rebounds Over 12.5 13.9 Season avg 14.4 Last 5 avg 13 GP He collected 17 on Sunday against a Toronto group that is outrebounded by almost six a game. Jalen Brunson NYK Points Over 25.5 26.7 Season avg 28.4 Last 5 avg 13 GP His scoring has risen over the last five games and Toronto struggled to contain him late on Sunday. RJ Barrett TOR Points Over 19.5 20.8 Season avg 20.6 Last 5 avg 13 GP His output has barely moved between season and recent form, which makes a modest line a sensible target.

Knicks vs. Raptors head-to-head record

Season Series 15 Nov 2026 Knicks 112-108 Raptors (OT) Toronto 10 Apr 2026 Knicks 112-95 Raptors New York 3 Mar 2026 Knicks 111-95 Raptors Toronto 28 Jan 2026 Knicks 119-92 Raptors Toronto 9 Dec 2025 Knicks 117-101 Raptors (NBA Cup quarter-final) Toronto

Sunday’s win was the 14th in a row for the Knicks over Toronto, a run that includes a 5-0 sweep in 2025-26 in which every victory came by at least 16 points, among them a 117-101 NBA Cup quarter-final in Toronto.

Sunday’s four-point margin was far tighter than anything from last season, and it came with OG Anunoby scoring 21 against the club that traded him in December 2023 for RJ Barrett and Immanuel Quickley.

The most recent meeting before it, a 112-95 win in April, secured New York the third seed and stopped Toronto clinching a playoff place that night.

Our Knicks vs. Raptors prediction and tips

Spread Knicks to win New York have the stronger defensive rating and rebounding edge, and have beaten Toronto in every meeting for a long run of games. Total Under 220.5 points The Knicks’ road games have averaged 216.2 combined points, and only one of their six topped 220. Prop Karl-Anthony Towns over 12.5 rebounds Towns pulled down 17 on Sunday and his recent average sits above the line. Prop Jalen Brunson over 25.5 points His scoring has risen over the last five games and he takes the decisive shots. Parlay Towns over 12.5 rebounds and Barrett over 19.5 points Two individual outcomes that do not depend on each other, built on steady minutes, since Barrett has played all of Toronto’s last five games.

Score Prediction Knicks 112-106 Raptors Predicted margin six points, total 218 points

We expect the Knicks to edge another tight game, since four of their six road games have been decided by five points or fewer and their defence and rebounding have held up better than Toronto’s.

The Raptors have enough shooting and a returning Barnes to stay in contact, but a 2-4 home record this season offers little reason to back them to finish the job, and a home game against Washington the following evening may limit how long Rajakovic rides his starters.