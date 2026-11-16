Preview: Detroit Pistons vs. San Antonio Spurs: Player props, injury report and prediction | NBA

Quick summary Detroit Pistons at San Antonio Spurs · Frost Bank Center · Wednesday 18 November, 1am GMT Tip of the match San Antonio Spurs to win Game total Combined score above 220 Key player prop Victor Wembanyama over 10.5 rebounds Injury alert De'Aaron Fox (Spurs), status unconfirmed

San Antonio Spurs bring a 12-game winning streak into a first-versus-third meeting with Detroit Pistons at Frost Bank Center on Tuesday evening local time, with last season's NBA Finals runners-up hosting the team that finished top of the East.

The Spurs swept the 2025-26 series by 11 and 15 points, and their only two defeats this season came in their opening home games.

Detroit arrive after a 137-117 defeat at Miami in the second game of a four-game road trip, with both sides sitting 5-2 in their respective home or road records.

What is the form for Detroit Pistons and San Antonio Spurs?

Form Guide (Last 5) Detroit Pistons 8-4 · 3rd in the East L L W W L 121.0 PPG 124.2 Opp PPG -3.2 Diff 2 days Rest San Antonio Spurs 12-2 · 1st in the West W W W W W 120.8 PPG 101.0 Opp PPG +19.8 Diff 1 day Rest

San Antonio lost their first two games at home and have won every game since, which leaves them 12-2 and first in the Western Conference standings, with seven wins from seven on the road.

Their last five games have produced 120.8 points scored and 101.0 conceded, a differential of plus 19.8 that includes a 123-85 win over Golden State.

Detroit are third in the East at 8-4 but are 2-3 over their last five, scoring 121.0 and conceding 124.2 in games that swung from a 144-140 overtime win at Washington to Saturday's heavy loss at Miami.

Against the Heat they scored 39 in the first quarter and 78 across the final three, while Giannis Antetokounmpo's 34 points and 14 rebounds came alongside 14 Miami blocks and a 28-11 fast-break advantage.

Tale of the Tape (Season) Detroit Pistons San Antonio Spurs Spurs +5.1 114.1 119.2 Off. rating Spurs -2.6 109.2 106.6 Def. rating Spurs +4.2 44.4 48.6 RPG Spurs -2.0 14.3 12.3 TOV Spurs +0.5% 46.3% 46.8% FG%

San Antonio's season ratings are 119.2 on offence and 106.6 on defence, against 114.1 and 109.2 for Detroit, so the Spurs are better at both ends and the bigger gap comes on offence.

The Spurs also win the possession battle, out-rebounding Detroit 48.6 to 44.4 and turning the ball over two fewer times a game.

Detroit's road games have produced 118.0 points scored and 111.0 conceded, against 117.0 and 105.3 for San Antonio at home, which shows where the gap opens up.

Shooting is almost level at 46.8% for San Antonio and 46.3% for Detroit, so the edge comes from extra possessions rather than shot-making.

Detroit have two days' rest to the Spurs' one after Sunday's matinee in Utah, but they play at New Orleans the following night, a quick turnaround on the NBA schedule that may influence how Detroit spread their minutes.

Detroit Pistons vs. San Antonio Spurs team news and rotations

Injury Report Detroit Pistons Jalen Duren, right hamstring strain Has played two of 12 games Out Isaiah Joe, right hip contusion Out Duncan Robinson, left thigh soreness Game-Time Decision San Antonio Spurs De'Aaron Fox, left hip Missed Sunday's win at Utah Status unconfirmed Tobias Harris, left calf strain Out Jayden Quaintance, right knee surgery Out

Jalen Duren has played two of Detroit's 12 games and is out with a right hamstring strain, which leaves Paul Reed, who has averaged 9.4 rebounds over the last five, and John Collins to share the centre minutes.

Isaiah Joe is out with a hip contusion and Duncan Robinson is a game-time decision with left thigh soreness, which matters because he averages 17.4 points and 3.9 threes a game.

San Antonio's picture is less settled, since De'Aaron Fox missed Sunday's win at Utah with a hip problem and has no designation for this game yet, while Tobias Harris and Jayden Quaintance are both out.

Dylan Harper scored 31 points with nine rebounds in Fox's absence at Utah, and early projections have Stephon Castle, Harper, Devin Vassell, Julian Champagnie and Wembanyama starting for San Antonio, against Cade Cunningham, Daniss Jenkins, Ausar Thompson, Robinson and Collins for Detroit, though neither list is official.

The Pistons vs. Spurs matchups that could decide it

Key Matchups Rim protection against a rebuilt front court Victor Wembanyama SAS VS John Collins DET 28.6 Wembanyama PPG 53.5% Wembanyama FG% 10.4 Collins PPG 45.9% Collins FG% Last 5 form, Wembanyama 27.8 points and 10.0 rebounds a game, Collins 13.2 points and 5.2 rebounds a game Detroit's centre spot has been rotating without Duren, so Collins and Reed are the first line of defence against a centre scoring 28.6 points a game. The guard battle Cade Cunningham DET VS Stephon Castle SAS 25.7 Cunningham PPG 7.9 Cunningham APG 15.7 Castle PPG 5.4 Castle APG Last 5 form, Cunningham 28.4 points a game, Castle 16.2 points and 6.0 assists a game Cunningham carries Detroit's creation, while Castle has to guard him and share the Spurs' playmaking with Harper, with Fox's availability still open.

Victor Wembanyama scored 38 points with five blocks in the March meeting, and Detroit's middle is now a Reed and Collins pairing, averaging 7.8 and 6.0 rebounds respectively, that has to deal with him without Duren.

Cunningham scored 26 points in that game and averages 7.9 assists this season, so how Castle and Harper share the job of guarding him will shape how much Detroit's shooters get to touch the ball.

Pistons vs. Spurs player props to watch

Player Props to Watch Victor Wembanyama SAS Rebounds Over 10.5 11.6 Season avg 10.0 Last 5 14 GP played His season average sits above the line, and Detroit's rebounding load falls on Reed and Collins. Cade Cunningham DET Assists Over 7.5 7.9 Season avg 9.0 Last 5 12 GP played He has been creating more for others lately, and the pick does not depend on Detroit keeping the game close. Dylan Harper SAS Points Over 16.5 18.3 Season avg 17.6 Last 5 14 GP played Both his season and recent averages clear the line, and his minutes are high with Fox's status open.

Detroit Pistons vs. San Antonio Spurs head-to-head

Season Series 5 Mar 2026 Spurs 121-106 Pistons Wembanyama 38 points, 16 rebounds, five blocks San Antonio 23 Feb 2026 Spurs 114-103 Pistons Detroit 25 Mar 2025 Pistons 122-96 Spurs Detroit 21 Feb 2025 Pistons 125-110 Spurs San Antonio (Austin)

San Antonio won both 2025-26 meetings, by 11 points in Detroit on 23 February and by 15 in San Antonio on 5 March, with Wembanyama controlling the second and De'Aaron Fox adding 29 points that night, which makes his availability the biggest swing for San Antonio.

Detroit won both 2025 meetings, though those results say little about the current rosters and are well over a year old.

There is a subplot in Tobias Harris, who joined San Antonio from Detroit in July, although his calf injury rules him out against his old team.

Our Pistons vs. Spurs tips and prediction

Spread San Antonio Spurs to win San Antonio's net rating of +12.6 is more than twice Detroit's +4.9, and they have won all seven road games and five in a row at home. Total Combined score above 220 Detroit's road games average 229.0 combined points and San Antonio's home games 222.3, so both sit above the number on average. Prop Victor Wembanyama over 10.5 rebounds He took 16 rebounds against Detroit in March and Detroit are without Duren on the interior. Prop Cade Cunningham over 7.5 assists He has averaged 9.0 assists over the last five and runs Detroit's offence whatever the opponent. Parlay Spurs to win and Cunningham over 7.5 assists The legs rest on different things, with San Antonio's ratings behind the first and Cunningham's passing role behind the second.

Score Prediction Spurs 117-108 Pistons Predicted margin 9 points, total 225 points

The Spurs have the better ratings, the better record both home and away and an edge on the boards and in turnovers, so the lean is San Antonio, with Detroit's route to an upset running through Cunningham and a strong shooting night.

The total and the Cunningham assists pick rest on how both sides score and pass rather than on the winner, so they hold up even if the game gets away from Detroit.