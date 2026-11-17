Quick summary Golden State Warriors @ Dallas Mavericks , American Airlines Center, Thursday 19 November, 1am GMT Tip of the match Dallas Mavericks to win Game total Under 229.5 points Key player prop Cooper Flagg over 22.5 points Injury alert Kyrie Irving (Dallas), Day-To-Day

Golden State Warriors and Dallas Mavericks, ninth and 10th in the Western Conference, both arrive on three-game losing streaks when they meet at American Airlines Center on Wednesday evening local time, which is the early hours of Thursday for UK readers.

The Warriors followed an 0-3 start with eight straight wins before losing at Houston, San Antonio and New Orleans, while Dallas have lost by a combined 86 points at Minnesota, Cleveland and Boston, so this fixture on the NBA schedule gives one side an immediate chance to stop the slide.

What is the form like for Golden State Warriors and Dallas Mavericks?

Form Guide (Last 5) Golden State Warriors 8-6 · 9th in the West W W L L L 110.2 PPG 111.8 Opp PPG -1.6 Diff 1 day Rest Dallas Mavericks 7-7 · 10th in the West W W L L L 112.0 PPG 121.2 Opp PPG -9.2 Diff 2 days Rest

Golden State lost at Houston by seven, at San Antonio by 38 and at New Orleans by 21, which leaves them 2-3 across their last five and averaging 110.2 points while conceding 111.8.

That slide followed the second-longest winning run after an 0-3 or worse start in NBA history, behind only the 2006-07 Mavericks, who won 12 in a row after an 0-4 start.

Dallas were 7-4 before their own slide, but they lost 133-94 at Minnesota, 127-117 at Cleveland and 131-94 at Boston, where they trailed 42-9 after one quarter.

Over their last five games the Mavericks have scored 112.0 points and conceded 121.2, a differential of minus 9.2 that is well below the minus 1.6 the Warriors have posted.

Tale of the Tape (Season) Warriors Mavericks Warriors +2.8 114.6 111.8 Off. rating Warriors -2.2 112.3 114.5 Def. rating Warriors +1.7 44.9 43.2 RPG Level 16.0 16.0 TOV Mavericks +0.9% 45.1% 46.0% FG%

Across the season the Warriors hold the better efficiency numbers, scoring 114.6 points per 100 possessions and allowing 112.3, compared with 111.8 and 114.5 for Dallas.

Dallas shoot slightly better from the floor at 46.0%, but Golden State take the rebounding edge at 44.9 per game to 43.2, and both teams turn the ball over 16.0 times.

The venue split pulls the other way, since Dallas have a 5-2 home record and a plus 7.1 differential while Golden State are 2-5 on the road at minus 10.3, which matters with one win separating them in the Western Conference standings.

Golden State concede 119.9 points per game on the road, and they average only 50.0 first-half points away from home compared with 57.3 for Dallas at American Airlines Center.

Golden State Warriors vs. Dallas Mavericks team news and rotations

Injury Report Golden State Warriors Stephen Curry oblique Out Brandon Williams hamstring Out Kristaps Porzingis stepped away from basketball Out Moses Moody knee Out Jimmy Butler III knee Out Gui Santos ankle Day-To-Day Dallas Mavericks Kyrie Irving knee Day-To-Day Max Christie ankle Day-To-Day Santi Aldama ankle Day-To-Day Dereck Lively II foot Out Tarik Biberovic heel Out Sergio De Larrea knee Out

Golden State remain without Stephen Curry, who was diagnosed with an oblique tear on 12 November and is due to be re-evaluated after about two weeks, and Brandon Williams is also out with a hamstring problem.

Kristaps Porzingis has stepped away from basketball and Moses Moody and Jimmy Butler III are still out with knee injuries, which leaves Brandin Podziemski at 32.2 minutes per game and Yaxel Lendeborg at 31.7 to carry the load.

Dallas have Kyrie Irving, Max Christie and Santi Aldama listed as Day-To-Day after all three were ruled out at Boston, while Dereck Lively II, Tarik Biberovic and Sergio De Larrea are out.

If Irving is unavailable again, Cooper Flagg is the natural creator at 6.2 assists per game with Naji Marshall next at 4.3, and the Mavericks have two days of rest against one for the Warriors.

Golden State Warriors vs. Dallas Mavericks, the matchups that could decide it

Key Matchups Forward duel Cooper Flagg DAL VS Yaxel Lendeborg GSW 23.5 PPG 6.7 RPG 6.2 APG 46.9% FG% 20.8 PPG 7.4 RPG 3.4 APG 47.6% FG% Last 5 points per game, Flagg 23.8 (to 14 Nov) and Lendeborg 20.4. Each is the main scoring forward for a side that is struggling, and the player who controls the pace of this game will probably decide it. Second scoring option Brandin Podziemski GSW VS P.J. Washington DAL 16.3 PPG 5.0 RPG 3.8 APG 40.0% 3PT% 13.5 PPG 6.7 RPG 1.3 APG 33.3% 3PT% Last 5 points per game, Podziemski 17.0 and Washington 13.0 (to 14 Nov). Podziemski is Golden State's main guard in the lineup, while Washington gives Dallas rebounding and a third scoring route behind its two stars.

Flagg against Lendeborg has an extra layer, since Lendeborg won the national title at Michigan under Dusty May, who is now in his first season coaching the Mavericks after being hired in June.

Podziemski has absorbed more of the ball handling with Curry out and has averaged 17.0 points over the last five, while Washington gives Dallas 6.7 rebounds and 13.5 points as its third scoring route.

Golden State Warriors vs. Dallas Mavericks player props

All three players below average more than 31 minutes per game, and each has scored at or above the line in both the season and last-five samples.

Player Props to Watch Cooper Flagg DAL Points Over 22.5 23.5 Season avg 23.8 Last 5 (to 14 Nov) 13 GP Dallas run their offence through him at 33.3 minutes and 6.2 assists per game, and his scoring has not dipped even though he is shooting 27.4% from three. Yaxel Lendeborg GSW Points Over 19.5 20.8 Season avg 20.4 Last 5 14 GP He is the first scoring option in a Golden State rotation that has lost its leading scorer, and he has averaged above 20 in both samples. Brandin Podziemski GSW Points Over 15.5 16.3 Season avg 17.0 Last 5 12 GP He has averaged 17.0 over the last five at 32.2 minutes per game and shoots 40.0% from three, which sits comfortably above the line.

Head-to-head record for Golden State Warriors vs. Dallas Mavericks

Season Series 23 Mar 2026 Warriors 137-131 Mavericks (OT) Dallas 22 Jan 2026 Mavericks 123-115 Warriors Dallas 25 Dec 2025 Warriors 126-116 Mavericks San Francisco

Golden State won last season's series 2-1, taking the Christmas Day game 126-116 in San Francisco before Dallas won 123-115 on 22 January behind 30 points from Naji Marshall and 21 from Flagg.

The deciding meeting went to the Warriors 137-131 in overtime on 23 March in Dallas, a result that stretched the Mavericks' home losing streak to 12 games.

The history runs deeper than one season, since the two clubs met in the 2022 Western Conference finals and the eighth-seeded Warriors beat the top-seeded Mavericks in seven games in 2007 under Don Nelson, who coached both franchises and died in August.

All three meetings were decided by 10 points or fewer, although both rosters have changed heavily since then, so the series says more about the rivalry than about this matchup.

Our Golden State Warriors vs. Dallas Mavericks prediction and tips

Result Dallas Mavericks to win Dallas are 5-2 at home with a plus 7.1 point differential, while Golden State are 2-5 away from home at minus 10.3. Total Under 229.5 points Dallas have reached 230 combined points in only one of seven home games, which outweighs Golden State reaching it in four of seven on the road. Prop Cooper Flagg over 22.5 points He has scored 23.8 per game over the last five and remains the main creator in Dallas's offence. Prop Yaxel Lendeborg over 19.5 points He leads the Warriors' scoring among the players available and has averaged above 20 in both the season and recent samples. Parlay Flagg over 22.5 points and Lendeborg over 19.5 points These are the two leading scorers on opposing sides, and neither needs the same game script to reach the number.

Score Prediction Dallas Mavericks 113-109 Golden State Warriors Predicted margin of four points and a combined total of 222

All three of Dallas's recent defeats came away from home, where they are 2-5, so the return to American Airlines Center is the strongest argument that their slide ends here.

Golden State scored 85 and 94 in two of their three defeats and have a thinner guard rotation than usual, which makes a first win in four more likely to be a Dallas result than a Warriors one.