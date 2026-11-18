Twelve games fill the NBA schedule on Wednesday 18 November, and the headline is Giannis Antetokounmpo facing Milwaukee for the first time since his move to Miami.

Tip-offs run from 12am to 3am GMT on Thursday, and our NBA picks today cover every game with one clear pick for each. The strongest cases rest on the Lakers' scoring at home and Detroit's tired legs in New Orleans.

Memphis Grizzlies vs Cleveland Cavaliers prediction

Our pick Grizzlies +4.5 Tip-off 12am (GMT) Venue Rocket Arena, Cleveland Grizzlies record 10-4 Cavaliers record 8-7

Memphis arrive in Cleveland fifth in the West, while the Cavaliers are seventh in the East. The Grizzlies have been the far more convincing side away from home, and they won 136-120 at Washington in their last game.

Our pick is Grizzlies +4.5. Memphis have won all seven of their road games, scoring 123.4 points per game and outscoring opponents by 14.7.

Cleveland beat Chicago 126-115 in their last game and are 5-2 at home, but with a much slimmer margin of +4.7. Donovan Mitchell leads them on 24.1 points per game, yet four and a half points still leaves Memphis plenty of room.

Ty Jerome, the Grizzlies' top scorer on 25.4 points per game, is listed as out. Cameron Boozer (16.5) and Cedric Coward (14.1) become the main options, and Memphis only need to stay within four points of the Cavaliers, or win outright, for this pick to land.

Milwaukee Bucks vs Miami Heat prediction

Our pick Over 236.5 points Tip-off 12am (GMT) Venue Kaseya Center, Miami Bucks record 1-13 Heat record 8-6

Giannis Antetokounmpo meets his former club for the first time, with Milwaukee 15th in the East after losing 10 in a row. Tyler Herro also returns to Miami with the Bucks, who face a Heat side that is fourth in the East.

The pick is Over 236.5 points. All six of Miami's home games have cleared 220 combined, averaging 246.0, which is nearly 10 points above this line.

Milwaukee score only 103.0 away from home, and their road games average 219.7 combined, which is the risk to this pick. Miami's defence helps the case, though, conceding 122.5 points per home game.

Even a struggling Bucks attack should find room against a defence giving up that many, and Miami score 123.5 at home. Miami beat Houston 128-110 in their last outing, and Bam Adebayo is listed as probable, so the Heat should be close to full strength.

Philadelphia 76ers vs Orlando Magic prediction

Our pick Under 221.5 points Tip-off 12am (GMT) Venue Kia Center, Orlando 76ers record 12-3 Magic record 6-7

The 76ers lead the East after adding Jaylen Brown and LeBron James to Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey. Orlando are eighth and without Paolo Banchero, who is out, so Franz Wagner (24.2 points per game) must carry the creation load.

Our pick is Under 221.5 points, because Orlando's home games have averaged 214.6 combined and only one of five has gone over 220. For props and the full injury report, read our full breakdown of 76ers vs Magic.

Detroit Pistons vs New Orleans Pelicans prediction

Our pick Pelicans +7.5 Tip-off 1am (GMT) Venue Smoothie King Center, New Orleans Pistons record 9-4 Pelicans record 5-10

Detroit are third in the East, but they won 105-93 at San Antonio on Tuesday and now travel again. New Orleans are 12th in the West and have lost their last five games.

Our pick is Pelicans +7.5. The spread almost exactly matches Detroit's average road margin of +7.6 across eight away games, which makes no allowance for the second night of a back-to-back.

Detroit are also thin, with Jalen Duren among five players listed as out. That limits their rotation at the end of a back-to-back, when depth matters most.

New Orleans are 3-6 at home with a -6.0 differential, so this is a pick on the margin rather than a call for an upset. Staying within seven points is a realistic target for a side playing at home against tired opponents.

Golden State Warriors vs Dallas Mavericks prediction

Our pick Mavericks -6.5 Tip-off 1am (GMT) Venue American Airlines Center, Dallas Warriors record 8-6 Mavericks record 7-7

Golden State are ninth in the West and Dallas 10th, and both teams arrive on losing streaks of three games. Stephen Curry is out for the Warriors, while Cooper Flagg leads the Mavericks on 23.5 points per game.

Our pick is Mavericks -6.5, as the Warriors concede 119.9 points on the road and Dallas have outscored opponents by 7.1 at home. Our full breakdown of Warriors vs Mavericks has the props and injury news.

Boston Celtics vs Denver Nuggets prediction

Our pick Over 222.5 points Tip-off 2.30am (GMT) Venue Ball Arena, Denver Celtics record 11-3 Nuggets record 7-5

Boston are second in the East and Denver eighth in the West, and both lost at home last time out, Boston by 10 points to Orlando and Denver by 12 to Phoenix. Paul George and Jaylen Brown swapped sides in the offseason, so both rosters look different.

Our pick is Over 222.5 points, because all five of Denver's home games have gone over 220, averaging 242.2 combined. Boston's road defence is the obstacle, and our full breakdown of Celtics vs Nuggets weighs that with the props.

Utah Jazz vs Los Angeles Lakers prediction

Our pick Over 230.5 points Tip-off 3am (GMT) Venue Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles Jazz record 2-13 Lakers record 13-2

The Lakers lead the West, while Utah are 14th. Both teams are on the second night of a back-to-back, after the Lakers hosted Charlotte and Utah won 132-107 at the Clippers on Tuesday.

Our pick is Over 230.5 points. All six of the Lakers' home games have cleared 230 combined, averaging 248.7, and Los Angeles score 129.0 per game at home.

Utah are 1-6 away from home and concede 117.3 points per game, and the teams combined for 255 when the Lakers won 132-123 in Utah in October.

Austin Reaves is listed as out with a heel problem, though head coach JJ Redick said he would test it before the game. Walker Kessler, facing his former club, is also listed as out with a leg problem, but Redick expects him to play.

Also on tonight's slate

Houston Rockets vs Indiana Pacers (12am GMT). Indiana are without Tyrese Haliburton, and Houston's net rating of +8.6 compares with the Pacers' -2.0, so back Rockets -7.5 . Kevin Durant averages 21.3 points per game for Houston, who are 4-3 on the road.

. Kevin Durant averages 21.3 points per game for Houston, who are 4-3 on the road. Chicago Bulls vs Brooklyn Nets (12.30am GMT). Chicago are 2-6 on the road and concede 126.5 points per game, so take Nets -2.5 between two sides on 3-10, even though Brooklyn have won only one of four at home.

between two sides on 3-10, even though Brooklyn have won only one of four at home. Washington Wizards vs Toronto Raptors (12.30am GMT). Toronto are on the second night of a back-to-back, and Washington's road games average 224.3 combined against 220.2 for the Raptors at home, so lean Under 227.5 points . Washington have also lost their last five games.

. Washington have also lost their last five games. Atlanta Hawks vs Oklahoma City Thunder (1am GMT). Oklahoma City are 5-0 at home and concede 98.0 points per game, with Chet Holmgren out, so take Under 228.5 points . Atlanta are 5-3 on the road and concede 110.9 points per game there.

. Atlanta are 5-3 on the road and concede 110.9 points per game there. Phoenix Suns vs Sacramento Kings (3am GMT). Sacramento are 0-7 at home and concede 118.9 points, so back Suns -6.5 , though Phoenix are only 1-3 on the road.