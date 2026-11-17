Quick summary Boston Celtics vs. Denver Nuggets · Ball Arena · Thursday 19 November, 2.30am GMT Tip of the match Celtics to win Game total Over 220 points Key player prop Nikola Jokic Over 10.5 rebounds Injury alert Neemias Queta (Celtics), GTD (rest)

The Boston Celtics, second in the East at 11-3, visit the Denver Nuggets at Ball Arena in the early hours of Thursday, UK time, in a meeting between a Boston defence that has held up on the road and a Denver side that has struggled to stop anyone at home.

Denver, 7-5 and eighth in the Western Conference standings, won both meetings last season, but both rosters have changed since, with Jaylen Brown traded to Philadelphia for Paul George and Peyton Watson sent to Cleveland in a sign-and-trade.

Boston Celtics vs. Denver Nuggets form and outlook

Form Guide (Last 5) Boston Celtics 11-3 · 2nd in the East W W W W L 114.8 PPG 100.0 Opp PPG +14.8 Diff 1 day Rest Denver Nuggets 7-5 · 8th in the West W L W W L 111.6 PPG 111.0 Opp PPG +0.6 Diff 1 day Rest

Boston have won four of their last five, the exception being a home defeat to Orlando on Monday that came on the second night of a back-to-back, even though Jayson Tatum had 24 points and 12 rebounds in 36 minutes.

The defensive numbers across that run are the real story, with the Celtics holding opponents to 100.0 points a game and outscoring them by almost 15 on average.

Denver are 3-2 over the same stretch but their point differential barely sits above zero, and both defeats, at Houston and at home to Phoenix on Monday, came by double figures.

Ball Arena has been the problem, since the Nuggets are 2-3 at home, have conceded 122.6 points per game there and have seen all five home games go over 220 points.

Tale of the Tape (Season) Celtics Nuggets Celtics +2.2 118.2 116.0 Off. rating Celtics -8.6 106.1 114.7 Def. rating Celtics +3.2 44.9 41.7 RPG Nuggets -0.6 14.4 13.8 TOV Nuggets +2.9% 45.7% 48.6% FG%

Boston concede only 99.7 points an away game while Denver score 119.6 at home, so something has to give in the clash between the two numbers.

The season-long ratings point the same way, with Boston posting an offensive rating of 118.2 and a defensive rating of 106.1 against 116.0 and 114.7 for Denver, a gap that shows most at the defensive end.

Denver's route to an upset runs through shooting efficiency and ball security, since they lead on field-goal percentage and turnovers, while Boston counter with 16.8 threes a game to Denver's 10.7 and a rebounding edge.

Both teams have one day of rest, but Boston have the harder turnaround, flying to altitude after playing on Sunday and Monday, and the NBA schedule sends them to Sacramento and Golden State on consecutive nights next.

Celtics vs. Nuggets team news and rotations

Injury Report Boston Celtics Neemias Queta Rest GTD (rest) Denver Nuggets Julian Strawther Left knee sprain Out

Boston's only listed name is Neemias Queta, a game-time decision for rest who sat out Monday's game against Orlando, and his status will shape who starts at centre.

Luka Garza started in his absence against Orlando, and the probable Boston line-up is Derrick White, Jordan Walsh, Tatum, George and Garza, the same five that began Monday's game.

Denver's probable five is Jamal Murray, Christian Braun, Cameron Johnson, Aaron Gordon and Nikola Jokic, with Julian Strawther the only name on their list after a left knee sprain, and Johnson has averaged 14.0 points across his last five games.

Off the bench, Denver can call on DeMar DeRozan, who averages 9.2 points in 22.7 minutes, Trevon Brazile and Marvin Bagley, while Boston have Sam Hauser, Mitchell Robinson, who joined from the Knicks in July after winning the 2026 NBA championship with them, and Payton Pritchard.

The matchups that could decide Celtics vs. Nuggets

Key Matchups The two leading scorers Jayson Tatum BOS VS Jamal Murray DEN 42.5% Tatum FG% 51.0% Murray FG% 7.1 Tatum APG 6.0 Murray APG Minutes per game, Tatum 33.8 and Murray 36.4 Murray is the more efficient scorer, while Tatum's playmaking gives Boston a second route to points. Denver's centre against Boston's committee Nikola Jokic DEN VS Mitchell Robinson BOS 8.9 Jokic APG 51.6% Jokic FG% 5.5 Robinson RPG 63.8% Robinson FG% Last five rebounds per game, Jokic 12.6 and Robinson 5.4 Jokic creates for others as much as for himself, which tests Boston's centres, while Robinson stays efficient in short minutes.

Tatum and Murray lead their teams in scoring and are separated by less than half a point per game, which sets up a duel between the two leading scorers even if they rarely guard each other, and Murray's 30 points in the win at Memphis show how quickly he can swing a game.

The bigger question is how Boston handle Jokic, who had 26 points, eight rebounds and 10 assists in the win at New Orleans, since Garza, Robinson and Queta share the centre minutes, and Queta's 20-rebound game against Denver in January came when Jokic was absent.

Celtics vs. Nuggets player props to watch

Player Props to Watch Jayson Tatum BOS Points Over 22.5 26.5 Season avg 24.4 Last 5 avg 13 GP played He sits above this line over the season and over his last five, against a Denver defence that has leaked points at home. Nikola Jokic DEN Rebounds Over 10.5 10.9 Season avg 12.6 Last 5 avg 12 GP played Boston split their centre minutes, and Jokic's recent rebounding has run well clear of this line. Jamal Murray DEN Points Over 24.5 26.1 Season avg 27.0 Last 5 avg 12 GP played His last five sit above his season mark, and Denver lean on him for 36.4 minutes a night.

Head-to-head record between the Celtics and Nuggets

Season Series 25 Feb 2026 Nuggets 103-84 Celtics Denver 7 Jan 2026 Celtics 110-114 Nuggets Boston 2 Mar 2025 Celtics 110-103 Nuggets Boston 7 Jan 2025 Nuggets 106-118 Celtics Denver

Denver won both meetings last season, 114-110 at TD Garden on 7 January and 103-84 at home on 25 February.

The January win came without Jokic, and the Nuggets' bench outscored Boston's 49-31, which suggests depth can swing this fixture.

Boston won both 2025 meetings, 118-106 in Denver and 110-103 in Boston, but rosters have turned over since, with Boston rebuilding around Tatum, George and Robinson after a first-round play-off exit and Denver losing Watson and adding DeRozan.

Our Celtics vs. Nuggets prediction and betting tips

Spread Celtics to win Boston have the better net rating and the tighter road defence, and Denver have been porous at home. Total Over 220 points All five Denver home games have cleared that mark, and Boston score freely against loose defences. Prop Nikola Jokic Over 10.5 rebounds His recent rebounding has run clear of the line while Boston share the centre minutes. Prop Jamal Murray Over 24.5 points His last five sit above his season mark and he carries a heavy scoring load for Denver. Parlay Celtics to win and Nikola Jokic Over 10.5 rebounds It pairs Boston's team edge with a stat that rests on Jokic's workload rather than the result.

Score Prediction Celtics 117-112 Nuggets Predicted margin 5 points, total 229 points

Boston are the pick because they pair the better defence and the better net rating with sharper recent form, including three wins by 20 or more points in their last five, although Jokic and Murray at home give Denver a real path to an upset.

A total above 220 looks the right side, since Denver's defence has been the more porous of the two and Boston reached 131 against Dallas when given room, while Denver have scored at least 114 in three of their last five.