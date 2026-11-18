Quick summary Utah Jazz at Los Angeles Lakers · Crypto.com Arena · Thursday, 3am GMT Tip of the match Lakers -10.5 spread Game total Over 230.5 points Key player prop Luka Doncic Over 32.5 points Injury alert Austin Reaves, Lakers, Game-Time Decision

The NBA-best Los Angeles Lakers, winners of nine games in a row, host a Utah Jazz side that has just snapped a 12-game losing streak at Crypto.com Arena, with tip-off in the early hours of Thursday UK time.

Both teams are playing the second night of a back-to-back, and Walker Kessler, who left Utah for Los Angeles in July, is a game-time decision against his former club in his second meeting with them this season, with the Jazz having won at the Clippers on Tuesday and the Lakers needing overtime to beat Charlotte.

How are the Utah Jazz and Los Angeles Lakers shaping up on form?

Form Guide (Last 5) Utah Jazz 2-13 · 14th in the West L L L L W 113.8 PPG 116.0 Opp PPG -2.2 Diff B2B Rest Los Angeles Lakers 13-2 · 1st in the West W W W W W 123.4 PPG 115.8 Opp PPG +7.6 Diff B2B Rest

The Lakers are 13-2, the best record in the NBA, and the nine-game winning run ties the longest of JJ Redick's time in charge, and they have outscored opponents by 7.6 points a game across their last five, which says plenty about how consistent this team has become.

Quentin Grimes scored a career-high 47 points on Tuesday, including the three that forced overtime, as Los Angeles beat Charlotte 118-114 after trailing by 18, with Luka Doncic adding 36 despite shooting 13-of-34.

Utah's 12-game slide, the fourth-longest in franchise history, ended with a 132-107 win at the Clippers, which left the Jazz 2-13 and 14th in the Western Conference standings.

Brice Sensabaugh scored 40 points off the bench, 25 of them in the fourth quarter, as Utah recorded a season-high 35 assists, so there are real positives to take from the first road win of the campaign.

The caveat is that the Jazz are still 1-6 away from home, scoring 109.0 points a game while conceding 117.3, and one big night does not erase that sample.

Tale of the Tape (Season) Utah Jazz Los Angeles Lakers Lakers +14.4 121.6 107.2 Off. rating Lakers -2.2 113.7 115.9 Def. rating Jazz +2.9 44.3 41.4 RPG Jazz -0.1 16.5 16.6 TOV Lakers +5.0% 44.6% 49.6% FG%

The home split is the widest gap in this game, since Los Angeles are 6-1 at Crypto.com Arena and average 127.4 points there, with 65.7 points in the first half and 61.7 in the second, a scoring base that Utah's road defence has not come close to containing.

Neither side has a rest edge, as the NBA schedule has both on the second night of a back-to-back, although Utah have played four games in six days.

The Jazz can shoot their way back into games, as 20 three-pointers on Tuesday showed, but doing it again on tired legs against a team this reliable at home is a big ask.

Utah Jazz vs. Los Angeles Lakers team news and rotations

Injury Report Utah Jazz Jaxson Hayes (left knee strain) Averages 8.8 PPG in 12 games Out Lauri Markkanen (two non-displaced right-hand fractures) Averages 18.0 PPG in eight games Out Jaren Jackson Jr. (right MCL tear) Averages 16.3 PPG in four games Out Jusuf Nurkić (partial plantar plate tear, right foot) Out Los Angeles Lakers Austin Reaves (left heel bruise) Averages 24.7 PPG, second behind Doncic Game-Time Decision Walker Kessler (right lower leg soreness) Averages 10.9 RPG Game-Time Decision

Utah's injury list is the longer one, with Lauri Markkanen, Jaren Jackson Jr., Jusuf Nurkić and Jaxson Hayes all out, which strips the Jazz of most of their frontcourt size and leaves Tony Bradley and Kyle Filipowski as depth behind Mo Bamba.

That points to a projected lineup of Keyonte George, Darryn Peterson, Josh Green and Ace Bailey, with Bamba, who started on Tuesday, the natural option at centre.

For Los Angeles, Austin Reaves and Kessler are both game-time decisions, with Redick having said Reaves would be tested on Wednesday morning and that he expects Kessler to be available.

If either sits, the Lakers can lean on the group that beat Charlotte without them, with Doncic, Grimes, Matisse Thybulle, Jake LaRavia and Kevon Looney starting that night, while Collin Sexton and Sandro Mamukelashvili provide scoring off the bench.

The matchups that could decide Jazz vs. Lakers

Key Matchups Lead creators Luka Doncic LAL VS Keyonte George UTA 38.8 Doncic PPG 21.0 George PPG 7.7 Doncic APG 6.9 George APG Doncic carries the Lakers offence and George runs the Jazz attack, so the team whose guard controls the pace usually controls the game. Tuesday heroes Quentin Grimes LAL VS Brice Sensabaugh UTA 47 Grimes pts Tue 40 Sensabaugh pts Tue 43.4% Grimes 3PT% 42.2% Sensabaugh 3PT% Both players produced huge scoring nights on Tuesday, so the question is whether either hot hand carries over to a second night in a row.

Doncic against George is the headline duel, since each runs his team's offence, and George arrives off 30 points and 11 assists on Tuesday with Utah leaning on him heavily, though his 33.0% shooting from three gives the Lakers room to pack the paint and dare him to beat them from range.

Grimes and Sensabaugh both had huge nights on Tuesday, but Grimes is averaging only 12.1 points on the season, so the Lakers cannot count on a repeat while Utah's bench scorer has found real rhythm.

Utah Jazz vs. Los Angeles Lakers player props

Player Props to Watch Luka Doncic LAL Points Over 32.5 38.8 Season avg 35.8 Last 5 avg 13 GP He sits above this line in both samples and faces a Jazz frontcourt missing four bigs. Keyonte George UTA Assists Over 6.5 6.9 Season avg 8.3 Last 5 avg 14 GP With Markkanen out, the Jazz offence runs through George as the primary creator. Brice Sensabaugh UTA Points Over 12.5 10.5 Season avg 17.0 Last 5 avg 15 GP His recent scoring is well above the line and his minutes should stay high with the frontcourt injuries.

What does the Jazz vs. Lakers head-to-head tell us?

Season Series 25 Oct 2026 Lakers 132-123 Jazz Salt Lake City Luka Doncic scored 52 points 12 Apr 2026 Lakers 131-107 Jazz Los Angeles 18 Dec 2025 Lakers 143-135 Jazz Salt Lake City 23 Nov 2025 Lakers 108-106 Jazz Salt Lake City 18 Nov 2025 Lakers 140-126 Jazz Los Angeles

The Lakers have won five in a row against Utah, taking all four meetings last season and then the 132-123 win in Salt Lake City on 25 October.

Doncic scored 52 that night and Los Angeles hit 20 threes, while the Jazz won the rebounding 52-31 but turned the ball over 17 times and were outscored 18-4 in transition.

Ball security and transition defence are exactly the areas Utah need to fix, and the teams meet again at Crypto.com Arena next week, so there is little room for another loose performance.

Utah Jazz vs. Los Angeles Lakers tips and prediction

Spread Los Angeles Lakers -10.5 The Lakers are 6-1 at home with 127.4 points a game, while Utah concede 117.3 away from home. Total Over 230.5 points Every one of the Lakers' seven home games has cleared 230 combined points, at an average of 246.3. Prop Keyonte George Over 6.5 assists George has averaged 8.3 assists over his last five and carries the Jazz creation load with Markkanen out. Prop Brice Sensabaugh Over 12.5 points A last-five average of 17.0 points and a bigger role with the Jazz frontcourt injured support the Over. Parlay Luka Doncic Over points and Keyonte George Over assists The two lead guards each rely on their own usage and role, so the legs do not depend on the same outcome.

Score Prediction Lakers 123-110 Jazz Predicted margin of 13 points and a total of 233

Los Angeles have the home record, the scoring base and the deeper rotation, so they are the sounder side to cover, while the scoring pace of their home games, and the four Utah road games out of seven that have cleared 220 combined points, point towards a high-scoring night.

The Lakers should win 123-110, with Doncic's volume and a Jazz frontcourt stripped by injuries deciding the game, even if Utah's shooting keeps them in range for a spell on a second night of back-to-back travel.