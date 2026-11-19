Quick summary Sacramento Kings at Los Angeles Lakers , Crypto.com Arena, 3am GMT on Saturday Tip of the match Lakers to win by 10 or more Game total Over 230 points Key player prop Luka Doncic Over 30.5 points Injury alert Austin Reaves (Lakers), Out, heel bruise

The Los Angeles Lakers host the Sacramento Kings at Crypto.com Arena in an NBA Cup West Group C game at 3am GMT on Saturday, with the Western Conference's best record (13-3) meeting its worst (1-13).

Los Angeles lost 109-97 to Utah on Wednesday to end a nine-game winning run, while Sacramento were beaten 128-107 by Phoenix for their seventh straight defeat, so both sides arrive on one day of rest and with a point to prove.

How are the Kings and Lakers shaping up before tip-off?

Form Guide (Last 5) Sacramento Kings 1-13 · 15th in West L L L L L 105.0 PPG 118.8 Opp PPG -13.8 Diff 1 day Rest Los Angeles Lakers 13-3 · 1st in West W W W W L 118.6 PPG 114.4 Opp PPG +4.2 Diff 1 day Rest

The Kings sit last in the West and have lost all nine of their home games, with their only win of the season coming at Dallas on 2 November.

They have lost their last five by an average of 13.8 points while scoring 105.0 and conceding 118.8, and Phoenix beat them 60-42 in the paint on Wednesday.

Sacramento's start also ties the 1990-91 team for the worst in franchise history, and that side went on to finish 25-57.

The Lakers still return four wins from their last five and a +4.2 differential, and the Utah defeat owed most to a night when Luka Doncic shot 10 of 28 and turned the ball over nine times.

Los Angeles shot a season-low 38.2% against Utah and Doncic made only two of 12 three-pointers, so a return to normal shooting would reshape this game quickly.

Tale of the Tape (Season) Sacramento Kings Los Angeles Lakers Lakers +12.9 106.9 119.8 Off. rating Lakers -7.2 120.4 113.2 Def. rating Lakers +1.7 39.7 41.4 RPG Lakers -0.7 17.4 16.7 TOV Kings +1.0 25.4 24.4 APG

Los Angeles hold a clear edge in efficiency, scoring 119.8 points per 100 possessions against Sacramento's 106.9 and allowing 113.2 against 120.4.

The one category the Kings win is assists, 25.4 to 24.4 a game, which reflects how much of the offence runs through rookie guard Darius Acuff Jr.

Rebounding and ball security lean towards the home side, with the Lakers collecting 41.4 boards and giving it away 16.7 times a game against 39.7 and 17.4 for the Kings.

The sharpest contrast comes in the first half, where the Lakers averaged 65.7 points in their first seven home games and the Kings average 55.6 on the road, a gap of 10.1 points before the interval.

Roster change colours the outlook too, since this is the Lakers' first season without LeBron James since 2017-18 and only eight players returned, yet they top the Western Conference standings.

Sacramento Kings vs. Los Angeles Lakers team news and rotations

Injury Report Sacramento Kings Maxime Raynaud knee Out Ben Simmons Achilles, out for the season Out Precious Achiuwa ankle Questionable Los Angeles Lakers Austin Reaves left heel bruise, Friday status undecided Out

Austin Reaves is listed as out with a left heel bruise after missing the Utah game, his third in a row, although head coach JJ Redick said he has progressed to on-court work and that his Friday status is undecided.

Walker Kessler is available after missing one game with leg soreness, and he returned against Utah with 10 points and 11 rebounds.

Quentin Grimes has been starting in Reaves' absence and scored 20 points on Wednesday, having averaged 29.7 across his three appearances in the last five games.

Collin Sexton and Sandro Mamukelashvili have averaged 13.2 and 11.8 points respectively over the last five games, which gives Los Angeles scoring depth while Reaves recovers.

For Sacramento, Maxime Raynaud (knee) and Ben Simmons (Achilles, out for the season) are unavailable, while Precious Achiuwa is questionable with an ankle problem and De'Andre Hunter, who was questionable on Wednesday, started against Phoenix.

Zach LaVine is the second scoring option for the Kings at 21.1 points a game after his 18 against Phoenix, and Hunter has averaged 15.0 points over his last five appearances.

Kings vs. Lakers, the matchups that could decide it

Key Matchups Lead guards Luka Doncic LAL VS Darius Acuff Jr. SAC 38.1 Doncic PPG 26.2 Acuff PPG 7.6 Doncic APG 7.0 Acuff APG Last 5 PPG Doncic 34.4 and Acuff 28.0 The NBA's leading scorer meets a rookie who carries Sacramento's creation load for more than 36 minutes a night. Battle of the bigs Walker Kessler LAL VS Domantas Sabonis SAC 10.9 Kessler RPG 13.2 Sabonis RPG 14.2 Kessler PPG 13.7 Sabonis PPG Sabonis owns the bigger season rebounding number, while Kessler has edged him on the glass over the last five games.

Doncic against Acuff is the headline duel, with the NBA's leading scorer facing a rookie who has shown he can create against this Lakers defence even in defeat.

Domantas Sabonis and Kessler meet on the glass, where Kessler has averaged 11.0 rebounds over his last five games to Sabonis' 10.0, although Sabonis hauled in 17 in the November meeting.

Best player props for Kings vs. Lakers

Player Props to Watch Luka Doncic LAL Points Over 30.5 38.1 Season avg 34.4 Last 5 14 GP He was held to 29 on Wednesday but has lit up this fixture before, and with Reaves listed out the shot volume stays with him. Darius Acuff Jr. SAC Assists Over 5.5 7.0 Season avg 6.8 Last 5 14 GP He produced 12 assists in the November meeting, so the threshold sits comfortably below what he does against this defence. Walker Kessler LAL Rebounds Over 9.5 10.9 Season avg 11.0 Last 5 15 GP He returned from a one-game absence with 11 rebounds, and Raynaud's absence leaves Sacramento short of size.

Head-to-head record between the Kings and Lakers

Season Series 4 Nov 2026 Lakers 116-103 Kings Doncic 40 pts; Acuff 22 pts, 12 ast; Sabonis 17 reb Sacramento

The Lakers won the only meeting this season 116-103 in Sacramento on 4 November, when Doncic scored 40 points and made 12 of 13 free throws.

Acuff scored 22 points on 8-of-24 shooting that night and Sabonis collected 17 rebounds, yet it was not enough to prevent a 13-point defeat.

Los Angeles also won three of the four meetings last season, with Sacramento's only victory coming at home in January, and the NBA schedule now brings the sides together in the Cup rather than the regular season grind.

Our Sacramento Kings vs. Los Angeles Lakers prediction

Spread Lakers to win by 10 or more Sacramento carry a heavy negative scoring margin away from home and lost this fixture by 13 last month. Total Over 230 points Los Angeles went over that mark in all seven of their home games before Wednesday, and three of Sacramento's five road games cleared it too. Prop Luka Doncic Over 30.5 points Los Angeles run their offence through him and Sacramento have allowed plenty on the road, so the volume should be there again. Prop Darius Acuff Jr. Over 5.5 assists His assist numbers have held up even in heavy defeats, which makes the line a low bar for the Kings' primary ball handler. Parlay Lakers to win by 10 or more and Darius Acuff Jr. Over 5.5 assists Acuff's passing does not depend on the game staying close, so the two legs are not tied to the same outcome.

Score Prediction Lakers 125-109 Kings Predicted margin 16 points, total 234 points

The Lakers have scored 123.6 points a game at home this season, Wednesday's defeat included, while Sacramento concede 123.8 on the road, so a double-digit margin is a reasonable base case even allowing for fatigue on both sides.

The main risk is another cold shooting night in Los Angeles, as Utah showed, but a Sacramento defence ranked 28th for points allowed gives the Lakers far more room to recover than they had on Wednesday.