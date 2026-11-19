The Los Angeles Lakers host the Sacramento Kings at Crypto.com Arena in an NBA Cup West Group C game at 3am GMT on Saturday, with the Western Conference's best record (13-3) meeting its worst (1-13).
Los Angeles lost 109-97 to Utah on Wednesday to end a nine-game winning run, while Sacramento were beaten 128-107 by Phoenix for their seventh straight defeat, so both sides arrive on one day of rest and with a point to prove.
How are the Kings and Lakers shaping up before tip-off?
The Kings sit last in the West and have lost all nine of their home games, with their only win of the season coming at Dallas on 2 November.
They have lost their last five by an average of 13.8 points while scoring 105.0 and conceding 118.8, and Phoenix beat them 60-42 in the paint on Wednesday.
Sacramento's start also ties the 1990-91 team for the worst in franchise history, and that side went on to finish 25-57.
The Lakers still return four wins from their last five and a +4.2 differential, and the Utah defeat owed most to a night when Luka Doncic shot 10 of 28 and turned the ball over nine times.
Los Angeles shot a season-low 38.2% against Utah and Doncic made only two of 12 three-pointers, so a return to normal shooting would reshape this game quickly.
Los Angeles hold a clear edge in efficiency, scoring 119.8 points per 100 possessions against Sacramento's 106.9 and allowing 113.2 against 120.4.
The one category the Kings win is assists, 25.4 to 24.4 a game, which reflects how much of the offence runs through rookie guard Darius Acuff Jr.
Rebounding and ball security lean towards the home side, with the Lakers collecting 41.4 boards and giving it away 16.7 times a game against 39.7 and 17.4 for the Kings.
The sharpest contrast comes in the first half, where the Lakers averaged 65.7 points in their first seven home games and the Kings average 55.6 on the road, a gap of 10.1 points before the interval.
Roster change colours the outlook too, since this is the Lakers' first season without LeBron James since 2017-18 and only eight players returned, yet they top the Western Conference standings.
Sacramento Kings vs. Los Angeles Lakers team news and rotations
Austin Reaves is listed as out with a left heel bruise after missing the Utah game, his third in a row, although head coach JJ Redick said he has progressed to on-court work and that his Friday status is undecided.
Walker Kessler is available after missing one game with leg soreness, and he returned against Utah with 10 points and 11 rebounds.
Quentin Grimes has been starting in Reaves' absence and scored 20 points on Wednesday, having averaged 29.7 across his three appearances in the last five games.
Collin Sexton and Sandro Mamukelashvili have averaged 13.2 and 11.8 points respectively over the last five games, which gives Los Angeles scoring depth while Reaves recovers.
For Sacramento, Maxime Raynaud (knee) and Ben Simmons (Achilles, out for the season) are unavailable, while Precious Achiuwa is questionable with an ankle problem and De'Andre Hunter, who was questionable on Wednesday, started against Phoenix.
Zach LaVine is the second scoring option for the Kings at 21.1 points a game after his 18 against Phoenix, and Hunter has averaged 15.0 points over his last five appearances.
Kings vs. Lakers, the matchups that could decide it
Doncic against Acuff is the headline duel, with the NBA's leading scorer facing a rookie who has shown he can create against this Lakers defence even in defeat.
Domantas Sabonis and Kessler meet on the glass, where Kessler has averaged 11.0 rebounds over his last five games to Sabonis' 10.0, although Sabonis hauled in 17 in the November meeting.
Best player props for Kings vs. Lakers
Head-to-head record between the Kings and Lakers
The Lakers won the only meeting this season 116-103 in Sacramento on 4 November, when Doncic scored 40 points and made 12 of 13 free throws.
Acuff scored 22 points on 8-of-24 shooting that night and Sabonis collected 17 rebounds, yet it was not enough to prevent a 13-point defeat.
Los Angeles also won three of the four meetings last season, with Sacramento's only victory coming at home in January, and the NBA schedule now brings the sides together in the Cup rather than the regular season grind.
Our Sacramento Kings vs. Los Angeles Lakers prediction
The Lakers have scored 123.6 points a game at home this season, Wednesday's defeat included, while Sacramento concede 123.8 on the road, so a double-digit margin is a reasonable base case even allowing for fatigue on both sides.
The main risk is another cold shooting night in Los Angeles, as Utah showed, but a Sacramento defence ranked 28th for points allowed gives the Lakers far more room to recover than they had on Wednesday.