Four games make up tonight's NBA schedule on Thursday 19 November, with every tip-off at 1am GMT on Friday morning. Milwaukee, who have the worst record in the East, play the second night of a back-to-back, and both Anthony Edwards and Stephen Curry sit out.

Portland Trail Blazers vs Milwaukee Bucks prediction

Our pick Trail Blazers -9.5 Tip-off 1am (GMT), Friday 20 November Venue Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee Trail Blazers record 9-5 Bucks record 1-14

Milwaukee have lost 11 in a row, the latest a 137-130 defeat at Miami on Wednesday, where they trailed by a huge margin before a late rally came too late to matter.

We back the Trail Blazers -9.5 because the Bucks are 1-7 at home with an average margin of -13.5 points. A gap that wide would clear this spread comfortably.

Portland arrive with a day off after two games at Minnesota, the second lost by a single point, while Milwaukee are on the second night of a back-to-back. Away from home, the Trail Blazers are 6-3 with an average margin of +6.2.

Deni Avdija, averaging 24.2 points, is questionable with a foot problem, and Portland are also without Ja Morant, Vit Krejci and Shaedon Sharpe. Even so, Milwaukee concede 119.7 points a game, so Portland's scorers should find openings.

New York Knicks vs Minnesota Timberwolves prediction

Our pick Timberwolves to win Tip-off 1am (GMT), Friday 20 November Venue Target Center, Minneapolis Knicks record 8-6 Timberwolves record 11-4

The Knicks arrive off a comeback overtime win at Toronto, while Minnesota are without Edwards, who is out with a knee injury and has played only four games this season.

We back the Timberwolves to win because they are 7-2 at home with an average margin of +12.0, while New York's road margin is only +2.9. Even without Edwards, that gap is wide.

Full breakdown of New York Knicks vs Minnesota Timberwolves

Los Angeles Clippers vs San Antonio Spurs prediction

Our pick Spurs -9.5 Tip-off 1am (GMT), Friday 20 November Venue Frost Bank Center, San Antonio Clippers record 4-9 Spurs record 12-3

San Antonio are second in the West, but a 105-93 home defeat to Detroit ended their 12-game winning streak. The Clippers have lost all five of their away games.

We back the Spurs -9.5 because the Clippers concede 123.4 points a game on the road, an average margin of -15.2 away from home. San Antonio's own home margin is +8.8, so the line is not generous.

Full breakdown of Los Angeles Clippers vs San Antonio Spurs

Golden State Warriors vs Memphis Grizzlies prediction

Our pick Grizzlies -8.5 Tip-off 1am (GMT), Friday 20 November Venue FedExForum, Memphis Warriors record 8-7 Grizzlies record 11-4

Memphis won 124-121 at Cleveland on Wednesday for a franchise-record eighth straight road victory. Golden State lost 116-94 at Dallas, so both teams play the second night of a back-to-back.

We back the Grizzlies -8.5 because the Warriors have lost their last three road games by 38, 21 and 22 points. Tired legs on both sides do not change that pattern.

Memphis are only 3-4 at home with an average margin of +4.1, so the spread carries risk. Golden State, though, have lost four in a row and are 2-6 away from home.

Curry is out with an oblique problem, which leaves Yaxel Lendeborg, averaging 20.3 points, as the focal point. Memphis also hold the edge on offence, scoring 120.6 points per 100 possessions to Golden State's 113.4.