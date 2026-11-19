The Washington Wizards visit the Chicago Bulls in an NBA Cup East Group C game at the United Center on Friday, with two struggling Eastern Conference sides meeting four weeks after Washington won the previous fixture in Chicago.
Washington are 11th in the Eastern Conference standings at 5-11 and Chicago are 13th at 4-10, while both sides are 1-1 in NBA Cup East Group C. Each needs a result, although the Bulls must manage without Caleb Wilson, the fourth pick of the 2026 draft who scored 30 points against the Wizards in October.
Washington Wizards vs. Chicago Bulls form and outlook
Washington have lost four of their last five, and the one win, 103-99 at Toronto on Wednesday, followed a run of conceding 144 points to Detroit in overtime, 147 to Houston and 136 to Memphis, all at home.
Head coach Brian Keefe was blunt after the Houston defeat, saying the effort was not a commitment to defence, and the Toronto result suggests the message landed at least for one night.
Chicago have been steadier, winning three of their last five and thrashing Brooklyn 137-107 on Wednesday, although a 115-126 defeat at Cleveland two days earlier showed how quickly their defence can be pulled apart.
Over the whole season the two sides are close to level, with Washington's net rating of -7.1 just ahead of Chicago's -8.0 because of a sharper defence, which is a rare edge for a team that has just conceded 147 to Houston.
Chicago's strength is tempo, with 103.8 possessions a game against Washington's 99.5, and that pace has pushed every one of their five home games past 230 combined points.
The tempo has not produced home wins, since the Bulls are 1-4 at the United Center despite scoring 122.4 points there, because they also concede 125.0 to visiting opponents.
Washington's road figures are the mirror image, with a 3-6 away record built on 107.0 points scored and 114.8 conceded, which means the Wizards must slow the game down to stay in it.
Opponent floor percentage, which tracks how often opposing possessions end in a score, ranks the Wizards 24th at 51.8% and the Bulls 28th at 53.1%, so neither defence can count on getting stops.
Who is missing for the Washington Wizards and Chicago Bulls?
Both teams played on Wednesday, so the NBA schedule gives each a single day of rest and neither is on a back-to-back, although the Wizards have already coped with two back-to-backs in their last five games.
Washington's list is long but largely settled, with Tristan Vukcevic, Reece Beekman, Justin Champagnie and Jamir Watkins all out and Felix Okpara day-to-day with a back problem, which leaves the main rotation intact.
Chicago's absences matter far more, because Wilson is out after surgery on a fractured right hand and takes the Bulls' second-best scoring average with him, while Tobe Awaka is also unavailable with a back issue.
Both starting fives should be close to unchanged, with Trae Young, KyShawn George, AJ Dybantsa, Anthony Davis and Alexandre Sarr expected for Washington and Josh Giddey, Norman Powell, Isaac Okoro, Matas Buzelis and Jalen Smith likely for Chicago, although confirmed lineups only arrive about 30 minutes before tip-off.
The matchups that could decide Wizards vs. Bulls
Young against Giddey is the contest for control, and a Washington guard shooting 37.1% needs his playmaking to carry the value, as it did in October when his 25 points set up the third-quarter surge.
In the frontcourt, Davis offers the clearest individual advantage on either roster, so Smith's ability to hold him off the glass and keep Washington's second chances down is the best route to a Chicago win.
Wizards vs. Bulls player props to target
What does the head-to-head say about Wizards vs. Bulls?
Washington ended a five-game losing run against Chicago on 24 October, winning 124-120 at the United Center after outscoring the Bulls 40-20 in the third quarter and leading by as many as 21 points.
The Bulls still hold the longer-term edge, having won all three meetings in 2025-26 and six of the last eight since November 2024, including a 121-120 victory in Chicago that left Washington on course for a 14th straight loss.
The October result also carried a warning for Chicago, since they shot 12 of 43 from three yet still led at halftime, so a better night from deep would shift the balance back towards the Bulls' recent record in this fixture.
Our Washington Wizards vs. Chicago Bulls prediction
Chicago's tempo and recent scoring, set against a Washington defence that has been picked apart for most of November, make the Bulls a narrow home favourite in a game that should stay open from the first quarter.
The Wizards cannot be dismissed, since they own the most recent result in this fixture and have all five projected starters available, but they have won only three of nine on the road, and Chicago's last-five form makes the Bulls the safer side.