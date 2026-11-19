Quick summary Washington Wizards vs. Chicago Bulls , United Center, Friday night in Chicago (1am GMT Saturday in the UK) Tip of the match Chicago Bulls to win Game total Over 230.5 points Key player prop Norman Powell Over 21.5 points Injury alert Caleb Wilson (Bulls), Out

The Washington Wizards visit the Chicago Bulls in an NBA Cup East Group C game at the United Center on Friday, with two struggling Eastern Conference sides meeting four weeks after Washington won the previous fixture in Chicago.

Washington are 11th in the Eastern Conference standings at 5-11 and Chicago are 13th at 4-10, while both sides are 1-1 in NBA Cup East Group C. Each needs a result, although the Bulls must manage without Caleb Wilson, the fourth pick of the 2026 draft who scored 30 points against the Wizards in October.

Washington Wizards vs. Chicago Bulls form and outlook

Form Guide (Last 5) Washington Wizards 5-11 · 11th in the East L L L L W 116.6 PPG 128.0 Opp PPG -11.4 Diff 1 day Rest Chicago Bulls 4-10 · 13th in the East L W W L W 122.6 PPG 116.0 Opp PPG +6.6 Diff 1 day Rest

Washington have lost four of their last five, and the one win, 103-99 at Toronto on Wednesday, followed a run of conceding 144 points to Detroit in overtime, 147 to Houston and 136 to Memphis, all at home.

Head coach Brian Keefe was blunt after the Houston defeat, saying the effort was not a commitment to defence, and the Toronto result suggests the message landed at least for one night.

Chicago have been steadier, winning three of their last five and thrashing Brooklyn 137-107 on Wednesday, although a 115-126 defeat at Cleveland two days earlier showed how quickly their defence can be pulled apart.

Tale of the Tape (Season) Wizards Bulls Bulls +1.2 109.9 111.1 Off. rating Wizards -2.0 117.1 119.1 Def. rating Bulls +1.6 42.3 43.9 RPG Wizards -2.5 14.7 17.2 TOV Bulls +4.0 23.8 27.8 APG

Over the whole season the two sides are close to level, with Washington's net rating of -7.1 just ahead of Chicago's -8.0 because of a sharper defence, which is a rare edge for a team that has just conceded 147 to Houston.

Chicago's strength is tempo, with 103.8 possessions a game against Washington's 99.5, and that pace has pushed every one of their five home games past 230 combined points.

The tempo has not produced home wins, since the Bulls are 1-4 at the United Center despite scoring 122.4 points there, because they also concede 125.0 to visiting opponents.

Washington's road figures are the mirror image, with a 3-6 away record built on 107.0 points scored and 114.8 conceded, which means the Wizards must slow the game down to stay in it.

Opponent floor percentage, which tracks how often opposing possessions end in a score, ranks the Wizards 24th at 51.8% and the Bulls 28th at 53.1%, so neither defence can count on getting stops.

Who is missing for the Washington Wizards and Chicago Bulls?

Injury Report Washington Wizards Tristan Vukcevic Left hip Out Jamir Watkins Knee, ACL surgery Out for the season Out Justin Champagnie Foot surgery Had 11 points and 14 rebounds in the October meeting Out Reece Beekman Right shoulder Out Felix Okpara Back Day-to-day Chicago Bulls Caleb Wilson Fractured right hand, surgery Second-leading scorer on the roster Out Tobe Awaka Back Out

Both teams played on Wednesday, so the NBA schedule gives each a single day of rest and neither is on a back-to-back, although the Wizards have already coped with two back-to-backs in their last five games.

Washington's list is long but largely settled, with Tristan Vukcevic, Reece Beekman, Justin Champagnie and Jamir Watkins all out and Felix Okpara day-to-day with a back problem, which leaves the main rotation intact.

Chicago's absences matter far more, because Wilson is out after surgery on a fractured right hand and takes the Bulls' second-best scoring average with him, while Tobe Awaka is also unavailable with a back issue.

Both starting fives should be close to unchanged, with Trae Young, KyShawn George, AJ Dybantsa, Anthony Davis and Alexandre Sarr expected for Washington and Josh Giddey, Norman Powell, Isaac Okoro, Matas Buzelis and Jalen Smith likely for Chicago, although confirmed lineups only arrive about 30 minutes before tip-off.

The matchups that could decide Wizards vs. Bulls

Key Matchups Playmaker duel Trae Young WAS VS Josh Giddey CHI 8.9 Young APG 8.5 Giddey APG 37.1% Young FG% 43.1% Giddey FG% Last 5 APG, Young 9.2, Giddey 8.6 Young is the less efficient shooter, yet Washington's offence runs through him, while Giddey's passing and rebounding drive Chicago's tempo. Frontcourt battle Anthony Davis WAS VS Jalen Smith CHI 24.6 Davis PPG 10.1 Davis RPG 13.4 Smith PPG 7.9 Smith RPG Davis has played 14 of Washington's 16 games, Smith 13 of Chicago's 14 Davis gives Washington the biggest scoring edge up front, and Smith needs to match him on the glass without picking up early fouls.

Young against Giddey is the contest for control, and a Washington guard shooting 37.1% needs his playmaking to carry the value, as it did in October when his 25 points set up the third-quarter surge.

In the frontcourt, Davis offers the clearest individual advantage on either roster, so Smith's ability to hold him off the glass and keep Washington's second chances down is the best route to a Chicago win.

Wizards vs. Bulls player props to target

Player Props to Watch Norman Powell CHI Points Over 21.5 21.3 Season PPG 25.3 Last 5 PPG 12 Games played Wilson's absence leaves Powell as Chicago's first scoring option, and he has scored more freely over his last four appearances than across the season. Trae Young WAS Assists Over 8.5 8.9 Season APG 9.2 Last 5 APG 16 Games played Washington's offence runs through Young as the lead creator, and his recent average sits above the line against a Bulls side that pushes the tempo. Anthony Davis WAS Rebounds Over 9.5 10.1 Season RPG 10.8 Last 5 RPG 14 Games played Davis clears the line in both his season and recent averages, and Chicago will be without Wilson on the glass.

What does the head-to-head say about Wizards vs. Bulls?

Season Series 24 Oct 2026 Wizards 124-120 Bulls Young 25 points and nine assists for Washington, Wilson 30 points for Chicago Chicago 9 Apr 2026 Bulls 119-108 Wizards Washington 7 Apr 2026 Bulls 129-98 Wizards Washington 22 Nov 2025 Bulls 121-120 Wizards Chicago

Washington ended a five-game losing run against Chicago on 24 October, winning 124-120 at the United Center after outscoring the Bulls 40-20 in the third quarter and leading by as many as 21 points.

The Bulls still hold the longer-term edge, having won all three meetings in 2025-26 and six of the last eight since November 2024, including a 121-120 victory in Chicago that left Washington on course for a 14th straight loss.

The October result also carried a warning for Chicago, since they shot 12 of 43 from three yet still led at halftime, so a better night from deep would shift the balance back towards the Bulls' recent record in this fixture.

Our Washington Wizards vs. Chicago Bulls prediction

Match winner Chicago Bulls Chicago have outscored opponents by 6.6 points a game over their last five while Washington have been outscored by 11.4, and the Bulls' scoring has held up with Wilson playing in only one of those games. Total Over 230.5 points All five Bulls home games have cleared 230 combined points and Washington have conceded 128.0 a game over their last five, so the mark looks well within reach. Prop Norman Powell Over 21.5 points Powell has averaged 25.3 over his last five appearances, and with Wilson out he is the Bulls' first scoring option against a defence that has leaked points all month. Prop Anthony Davis Over 9.5 rebounds Davis averages above the line this season and Chicago lose Wilson's 6.2 rebounds a game from their rotation, which leaves more boards for him. Parlay Powell Over 21.5 points and Davis Over 9.5 rebounds The two legs sit on opposite teams and depend on different skills, so neither outcome leans on the other.

Score Prediction Bulls 121-116 Wizards Predicted margin 5 points, predicted total 237 points

Chicago's tempo and recent scoring, set against a Washington defence that has been picked apart for most of November, make the Bulls a narrow home favourite in a game that should stay open from the first quarter.

The Wizards cannot be dismissed, since they own the most recent result in this fixture and have all five projected starters available, but they have won only three of nine on the road, and Chicago's last-five form makes the Bulls the safer side.