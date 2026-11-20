LA Clippers at Dallas Mavericks , American Airlines Center, Sunday 22 November, 1am GMT Quick summary Tip of the match Dallas Mavericks to win Game total Over 220.5 points Key player prop Cooper Flagg Over 22.5 points Injury alert Brandon Ingram (Clippers), doubtful

Winless on the road and 13th in the Western Conference standings, the LA Clippers visit American Airlines Center on Saturday night (early Sunday morning in the UK) to face a Dallas Mavericks side that has just ended a three-game losing streak.

Dallas sit ninth in the West at 8-7, while a Clippers side that traded Kawhi Leonard to Toronto in the summer for Brandon Ingram and a stack of draft picks has won only four of its 14 games.

What is the form going into LA Clippers vs. Dallas Mavericks?

Form Guide (Last 5) LA Clippers 4-10 · 13th in the West L W W L L 111.0 PPG 121.2 Opp PPG -10.2 Diff 1 day Rest Dallas Mavericks 8-7 · 9th in the West W L L L W 109.2 PPG 121.4 Opp PPG -12.2 Diff 2 days Rest

The Clippers have gone 2-3 in their last five, but both wins came at home, by one point against Oklahoma City and by eight against Charlotte, while all three defeats were by double figures.

Thursday's loss at San Antonio opened a four-game road trip, so Saturday is the second stop for a team that has conceded 123.5 points per game away from home and now plays on a day's rest.

The Clippers' trip continues at Houston on Monday and Memphis on Wednesday before they return home to face New Orleans, while Dallas play at Utah on Sunday, so both sides have one eye on the following game as well as this one.

Dallas have won only two of their last five, with heavy road defeats at Minnesota and Boston sandwiching a loss at Cleveland, before Wednesday's 116-94 home win over Golden State.

Cooper Flagg scored 33 points with nine assists in that win and P.J. Washington added 21 with five three-pointers, and Dallas are 6-2 at home this season compared with 2-5 on the road.

Tale of the Tape (Season) LA Clippers Dallas Mavericks Mavericks +1.2 111.1 112.3 Off. rating Mavericks -3.8 117.2 113.4 Def. rating Mavericks +4.1 39.1 43.2 RPG Mavericks -1.3 17.6 16.3 TOV Clippers +0.3% 46.6% 46.3% FG%

Across the full season Dallas lead on four of the five rows above, and the biggest gap comes on defence, where the Mavericks' rating of 113.4 compares with 117.2 for the Clippers.

The Clippers' one advantage is field-goal shooting at 46.6% to 46.3%, but they also turn the ball over 17.6 times per game against 16.3 for Dallas, a cost for a team scoring only 108.8 points per game on the road.

Dallas also collect 43.2 rebounds per game to 39.1 for the Clippers, who have allowed 118.1 points per game this season, so the home side have a clear route to extra possessions at both ends.

LA Clippers vs. Dallas Mavericks team news and rotations

Injury Report LA Clippers Brandon Ingram Heel/Achilles Doubtful Bradley Beal Not ready for the season Out Jordan Miller Shoulder surgery Out Dallas Mavericks Dereck Lively II Foot Out Tarik Biberovic Heel Out Sergio De Larrea Knee Out Tobi Lawal Right groin Questionable

The Clippers remain without Bradley Beal and Jordan Miller, and Ingram, who joined from Toronto in the Leonard trade, is doubtful with a heel and Achilles issue after sitting out the loss at San Antonio.

Dallas will again be without Dereck Lively II, Tarik Biberovic and Sergio De Larrea, and Tobi Lawal is questionable with a groin problem, so the rotation should look much like the one that beat Golden State.

Without Ingram, the Clippers' starting five at San Antonio of Garland, Max Strus, Derrick Jones Jr., Rui Hachimura and Brook Lopez is the best guide, although Kris Dunn has played in all of the last five games and sits above Strus on the depth chart.

Dallas's projected lineup has Kyrie Irving and Caleb Martin in the backcourt, Flagg and Washington up front and Daniel Gafford at centre, with Morez Johnson the first big off the bench in Lively's absence.

The matchups that could decide LA Clippers vs. Dallas Mavericks

Key Matchups Lead guards Darius Garland LAC VS Kyrie Irving DAL 21.3 Garland PPG 6.8 Garland APG 22.3 Irving PPG 4.4 Irving APG Garland creates for a Clippers side without Beal and with Ingram doubtful, while Irving gives Dallas a second scoring option beside Flagg. Centres Brook Lopez LAC VS Daniel Gafford DAL 15.4 Lopez PPG 44.8% Lopez 3PT% 8.5 Gafford PPG 68.9% Gafford FG% With Lively out, Gafford carries Dallas's rim protection, and Lopez's shooting can pull him away from the basket.

Garland and Irving carry the creative load for their teams, and although Garland is the more productive passer, Irving is the better three-point shooter at 38.5% to 35.7%, which makes him the guard the Clippers must stay attached to.

At centre, Lopez shoots 44.8% from three-point range and pulls opposing bigs away from the basket, while Gafford converts 68.9% of his attempts, so the duel pits a floor-spacer against a high-efficiency finisher.

Player props for LA Clippers vs. Dallas Mavericks

Player Props to Watch Cooper Flagg DAL Points Over 22.5 24.2 Season avg 24.6 Last 5 avg 14 GP Flagg is scoring above this line over the season and across his last five games, which included 33 points against Golden State on Wednesday. Darius Garland LAC Assists Over 5.5 6.8 Season avg 6.4 Last 5 avg 14 GP Garland sits above this line in both samples and remains the Clippers' main ball handler. Brook Lopez LAC Points Over 14.5 15.4 Season avg 17.4 Last 5 avg 14 GP Lopez is scoring above this line in both samples and is the Clippers' second-leading scorer behind Garland.

LA Clippers vs. Dallas Mavericks head-to-head

Season Series 7 Apr 2026 Clippers 116-103 Mavericks Inglewood 21 Mar 2026 Clippers 138-131 Mavericks (OT) Darius Garland 41 points Dallas 29 Nov 2025 Mavericks 114-110 Clippers Inglewood

The Clippers won two of the three meetings last season, beating Dallas 138-131 in overtime in March with Garland scoring 41 points and again 116-103 at home in April, after the Mavericks had won the first meeting in November.

Those games were played with very different squads, since Leonard, Ivica Zubac and James Harden have all left the Clippers, so the results say little about how these sides compare now, and Dallas have kept more of their core with Flagg, Washington and Gafford all back, even if Irving only returned from a long knee injury this season.

Saturday is the first meeting of the season, and the NBA schedule has the next two on 7 February in Dallas and 22 March in Los Angeles.

Our LA Clippers vs. Dallas Mavericks prediction and best bets

Moneyline Dallas Mavericks to win Dallas are 6-2 at home, own the better defensive rating and meet a Clippers side that has lost all six of its road games. Total Over 220.5 total points Five of the Clippers' six road games have topped 220 points, and they have conceded 123.5 per game away from home. Prop Kyrie Irving Over 2.5 three-pointers made Irving averages 3.3 made threes per game and shoots 38.5% from deep. Prop Darius Garland Over 5.5 assists Garland has averaged more than this line across both the season and his last five games, and he runs the offence for a short-handed team. Parlay Mavericks to win and Brook Lopez Over 14.5 points Lopez's scoring depends on his own shooting rather than on who wins, so the two legs are not tied together.

Score Prediction Mavericks 118-109 Clippers Predicted margin of nine points, total of 227 points

Dallas should have enough to win, since they are far better at home than the Clippers are on the road, they own the stronger defence and they have two days of rest to the visitors' one.

The Clippers' last-five numbers are marginally better than Dallas's, but that run included home wins by one and eight points while Dallas played at Minnesota, Cleveland and Boston, so the evidence points to Dallas winning by around nine.