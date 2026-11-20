Nine NBA Cup group games make up Friday 20 November on the NBA schedule, with tip-offs running from midnight to 3am GMT early on Saturday.

The pick of the night pairs the West's best record with its worst, and the spread on that game gives us the most interesting call on the card.

Charlotte Hornets vs Atlanta Hawks

Our pick Hawks -6.5 Tip-off 12am GMT (Saturday) Venue State Farm Arena, Atlanta Hornets record 4-10 Hawks record 9-6

Atlanta are fifth in the East and Charlotte 12th, and the Hawks won the first meeting in Charlotte by 47 points, 128-81, in October.

Hawks -6.5 is the pick. Atlanta's season net rating is +1.9 per 100 possessions against Charlotte's -10.6, a 12.5-point gap that is wider than the spread asks the Hawks to cover.

Charlotte are without Grayson Allen after a concussion ruled him out. He averages 14.9 points and 3.4 threes a game, and the Hornets already score only 99.6 points per road game.

Nickeil Alexander-Walker leads Atlanta with 21.2 points a game, and Jalen Johnson adds 19.2 points, 9.3 rebounds and 7.6 assists. Charlotte's Brandon Miller averages 19.9 points but shoots only 35.9% from the field.

Atlanta have absences of their own, with CJ McCollum out, and they concede 123.0 per game at home. That is the risk, but a 1-6 road record gives Charlotte little evidence they can exploit it.

Toronto Raptors vs Detroit Pistons

Our pick Over 215.5 points Tip-off 12.30am GMT (Saturday) Venue Little Caesars Arena, Detroit Raptors record 5-10 Pistons record 10-4

Detroit are third in the East and Toronto ninth, but the Raptors have lost all five games in their latest run and are without RJ Barrett, who has a hamstring strain.

Over 215.5 points is the pick. Toronto's road games average 232.0 combined points and Detroit's home games 221.6, so both sides usually clear a total that sits below either average.

Barrett's absence costs the Raptors 20.9 points a game, yet Immanuel Quickley still averages 17.8 points and 5.7 assists. Neither team plays quickly, with both near 98 possessions a game, which explains why the line is not higher.

Toronto score 114.0 points per road game and Detroit 112.4 at home, so the two averages combine for 226.4, more than ten points above the line. That margin is the main reason the over is the sharper side here.

Detroit are missing Duncan Robinson and Jalen Duren, but Cade Cunningham is expected to play after being listed day-to-day. His 25.8 points per game keep the Pistons' scoring above the number.

Washington Wizards vs Chicago Bulls

Our pick Over 230.5 points Tip-off 1am GMT (Saturday) Venue United Center, Chicago Wizards record 5-11 Bulls record 4-10

Washington and Chicago are 11th and 13th in the East, and the Wizards won the October meeting 124-120. Caleb Wilson is out with a hand injury, removing the Bulls' second-leading scorer, while Anthony Davis averages 24.6 points and 10.1 rebounds for Washington.

Over 230.5 points is the pick. Every Bulls home game this season has cleared 230 combined points, averaging 247.4, which is the whole case. Our full breakdown of Wizards vs Bulls covers the props and expected line-ups.

New Orleans Pelicans vs Oklahoma City Thunder

Our pick Thunder to win Tip-off 1am GMT (Saturday) Venue Paycom Center, Oklahoma City Pelicans record 5-11 Thunder record 9-6

Oklahoma City are eighth in the West and New Orleans 12th, with the Thunder 5-1 at home. Alex Caruso is questionable for them. The Pelicans are without Dejounte Murray and Bennedict Mathurin.

Thunder to win is the pick. New Orleans concede 134.4 points per game on the road, the kind of defence that lets Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, at 31.1 points a night, score freely. Our full breakdown of Pelicans vs Thunder covers the props.

Houston Rockets vs Denver Nuggets

Our pick Rockets to win Tip-off 3am GMT (Saturday) Venue Ball Arena, Denver Rockets record 12-4 Nuggets record 8-5

Houston are third in the West and Denver seventh, and the Rockets won the only meeting so far, 110-100 in Houston earlier this month.

Rockets to win is the pick. Denver are 2-3 at home and concede 122.6 points per game there, the weak point in a side led by Nikola Jokic (24.1 points, 10.7 rebounds, 8.9 assists) and Jamal Murray (25.7 points).

Houston's season net rating is +9.0 against Denver's +0.5, and the Rockets are outscoring opponents by 7.5 points per game on the road. Kevin Durant averages 21.3 points to support that edge.

Alperen Sengun is questionable with an eye problem, as is Steven Adams, while Clint Capela is out. Sengun averages 21.6 points, 9.1 rebounds and 6.8 assists, so check the team news before tip-off.

Sacramento Kings vs Los Angeles Lakers

Our pick Kings +14.5 Tip-off 3am GMT (Saturday) Venue Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles Kings record 1-13 Lakers record 13-3

Austin Reaves is out with a heel problem, leaving the Lakers without their second-leading scorer at 24.7 points a game. Luka Doncic still averages 38.8, but Sacramento have rookie guard Darius Acuff Jr. at 25.5 points and 7.1 assists a night.

Kings +14.5 is the pick. The Lakers' home differential is +6.0 per game, well short of the margin needed, and they beat Sacramento by 13 in the first meeting. Our full breakdown of Kings vs Lakers covers the props.

Also on tonight's slate

Magic vs Nets (12.30am GMT). Magic to win . Brooklyn are 1-4 at home and concede 119.0 points per game there, and Orlando have Franz Wagner averaging 24.4 points and 8.5 assists despite Paolo Banchero being out.

. Brooklyn are 1-4 at home and concede 119.0 points per game there, and Orlando have Franz Wagner averaging 24.4 points and 8.5 assists despite Paolo Banchero being out. Pacers vs Cavaliers (12.30am GMT). Cavaliers to win . Cleveland's home differential is +5.5 against Indiana's -0.6 on the road, and Donovan Mitchell (24.8 points) and James Harden (16.2) keep the offence intact with Evan Mobley out.

. Cleveland's home differential is +5.5 against Indiana's -0.6 on the road, and Donovan Mitchell (24.8 points) and James Harden (16.2) keep the offence intact with Evan Mobley out. Suns vs Jazz (2.30am GMT). Suns to win . Utah are 1-7 at home with a -8.8 differential and play their third game in four days, with Lauri Markkanen out.