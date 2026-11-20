Quick summary Trail Blazers vs. Knicks · Madison Square Garden · 12.30am GMT, Sunday Tip of the match Knicks to win Game total Under 226 points Key player prop Karl-Anthony Towns over 12.5 rebounds Injury alert Deni Avdija, Trail Blazers, questionable (foot)

The defending NBA champions New York Knicks look for a fourth straight win when they host the Portland Trail Blazers at Madison Square Garden on Saturday night, early Sunday morning in the UK, with the visitors chasing a first victory in the series since November 2022.

New York recovered from an 0-3 start to reach 9-6, while Portland arrive at 10-5 under first-year coach Micah Nori, with Damian Lillard back in the fold and Ja Morant added over the summer, on the fifth stop of a six-game road trip that the NBA schedule has served up.

Trail Blazers vs. Knicks form and outlook

Form Guide (Last 5) Portland Trail Blazers 10-5 · 6th in the West W W L L W 113.0 PPG 108.2 Opp PPG +4.8 Diff 1 day Rest New York Knicks 9-6 · 6th in the East L L W W W 107.2 PPG 106.0 Opp PPG +1.2 Diff 1 day Rest

Portland's last five games brought three wins and two defeats, with both losses coming at Minnesota, by eight points and then by a single point.

Lillard answered with a season-high 33 points in Milwaukee on Thursday to end that two-game slide, while Scoot Henderson added a season-high 27 of his own.

New York's last five reads two defeats followed by three wins, the latest a 102-99 success at Minnesota that had to be protected after they led by 19 points in the third quarter.

The Knicks went scoreless for the final three minutes and more, yet held on when LaMelo Ball missed a late three-pointer to tie it.

Tale of the Tape (Season) Trail Blazers Knicks Trail Blazers +2.2 116.4 114.2 Off. rating Knicks -1.5 110.2 108.7 Def. rating Knicks +2.3 44.7 47.0 RPG Knicks -1.9 16.6 14.7 TOV Trail Blazers +2.0% 46.2% 44.2% FG%

Pace is the clearest contrast, as Portland play at 100.9 possessions per game while New York sit at 94.9.

Portland score 119.1 points per game on the road, but the Knicks concede just 101.3 at home, so one of those numbers will have to give.

Portland have won seven of their ten road games this season, so the long trip has not yet worn them down, even if the two narrow losses in Minnesota showed how thin the margin can get.

New York are only 4-3 at home, a modest return for the champions and the main reason Portland can approach the Garden without fear.

The Tale of the Tape shows why the champions hold the advantage, since they defend better per possession, rebound more and turn the ball over less than their visitors.

Portland's counter is accuracy, as they shoot better from the field and lead on offensive rating, which keeps them in range even if New York control the tempo.

Both clubs sit sixth in their own conference standings, so a road win would carry real weight for Portland's seeding hopes.

Who is available for Trail Blazers vs. Knicks?

Injury Report Portland Trail Blazers Deni Avdija (foot) Questionable Ja Morant (hamstring) Out Vit Krejci (ankle) Out Shaedon Sharpe (knee) Out New York Knicks No players carry an injury designation.

Deni Avdija is listed as questionable with a foot problem and sat out the win in Milwaukee, which puts more of the creative load on Lillard and Henderson.

Toumani Camara, scoreless in the first half on Thursday, hit four threes during a 19-2 third-quarter burst that turned that game Portland's way.

Henderson scored 21 first-half points in Milwaukee, which gave Portland a 60-58 lead at the break.

Morant has appeared in only four games this season, so Nori's guard minutes run through Lillard, Jrue Holiday and Henderson.

New York carry no injury designations, so Mike Brown can again call on Jalen Brunson, Towns and OG Anunoby before the Knicks host Indiana the following night.

Josh Hart scored 11 points at Minnesota and has played in all five of the Knicks' last five games, so the rotation that carried them through Thursday should be intact.

The Trail Blazers vs. Knicks matchups that could decide it

Key Matchups Backcourt creators JB Jalen Brunson NYK VS DL Damian Lillard POR 5.9 Brunson APG 4.1 Lillard APG 40.0% Brunson 3P% 35.8% Lillard 3P% Lillard has the bigger scoring burden while Portland wait on Avdija, and Brunson is the more efficient long-range shooter. The glass KT Karl-Anthony Towns NYK VS DC Donovan Clingan POR 53.7% Towns FG% 55.5% Clingan FG% 32.8 Towns MIN 25.7 Clingan MIN Towns plays heavier minutes and stretches the floor, so Clingan's finishing efficiency has to be matched on the boards.

Brunson against Lillard pits two high-usage guards, with Lillard carrying the extra creation load while Avdija is questionable and Brunson shouldering it for a champion that has leaned on him all season.

Towns and Clingan decide the glass, since Towns finished with 12 rebounds at Minnesota while Clingan has topped Portland's rebounding over their last five games.

Trail Blazers vs. Knicks player props

All three players below have appeared in every game for their club this season, which gives their averages a full 15-game sample to stand on.

Player Props to Watch KT Karl-Anthony Towns NYK Rebounds Over 12.5 13.9 Season avg 14.2 Last 5 avg 15 GP played He collected 12 rebounds in Thursday's win at Minnesota, and New York's rebounding edge over Portland points to the volume being there again. JB Jalen Brunson NYK Points Over 24.5 26.6 Season avg 28.0 Last 5 avg 15 GP played His recent scoring sits above his season mark, and Portland are playing the fifth game of a six-game road trip. DL Damian Lillard POR Points Over 19.5 20.9 Season avg 22.8 Last 5 avg 15 GP played He scored a season-high 33 on Thursday, and shot volume stays with him while Avdija is questionable.

Head-to-head record between the Trail Blazers and Knicks

Season Series · last four meetings 30 Jan 2026 Knicks 127-97 Trail Blazers New York 11 Jan 2026 Trail Blazers 114-123 Knicks Portland 30 Mar 2025 Knicks 110-93 Trail Blazers New York 12 Mar 2025 Trail Blazers 113-114 Knicks Portland

New York have won each of the last seven meetings, and Portland's last victory came on 25 November 2022 at Madison Square Garden.

Last season's pair were comfortable for the Knicks, a 123-114 win in Portland on 11 January followed by a 127-97 success at the Garden on 30 January.

Josh Hart adds a storyline, having left Portland for New York in a February 2023 trade and stayed with the Knicks ever since.

Our Trail Blazers vs. Knicks prediction

Spread Knicks to win New York defend better per possession, rebound more and protect the ball, which are the edges that travel best on a night when Portland's guards are stretched. Total Under 226 points The Knicks' home games average 212.0 combined points and they are the slower side, so a fast Portland pace is unlikely to be allowed to take over. Prop Karl-Anthony Towns over 12.5 rebounds His recent rebounding has run above his season average and the Knicks are the stronger rebounding team. Prop Jalen Brunson over 24.5 points He leads the Knicks in scoring by a distance, and he has been at his sharpest over the last five games. Parlay Knicks to win and Damian Lillard over 19.5 points Lillard's scoring volume holds up whatever the result, so the two legs do not depend on each other.

Score Prediction Knicks 111-107 Trail Blazers Predicted margin four points, total 218 points

New York's defence, rebounding and slower tempo make them the better pick on home floor, while Portland's shooting and Lillard's form should keep the margin narrow.

We expect a tight finish that stays below the combined-points mark, with the champions edging a fourth straight win and stretching their winning run against the Trail Blazers to eight games.

Portland's route to an upset runs through the perimeter, as Camara's third-quarter burst in Milwaukee showed what the visitors can do when their threes start to drop.