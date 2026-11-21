The 13-3 San Antonio Spurs host a 5-12 New Orleans Pelicans side on the second night of a back-to-back at Frost Bank Center on Saturday, with the visitors also dealing with Dejounte Murray's public trade request.
The Spurs are 7-0 on the road and second in the Western Conference, while the Pelicans have lost eight of their last nine and sit 12th in the conference standings.
San Antonio Spurs vs. New Orleans Pelicans form and outlook
The Spurs have won nine of their last 10, the lone defeat being a 105-93 home loss to Detroit on Tuesday that was followed by a 124-112 win over the Los Angeles Clippers.
That win came without Dylan Harper, who hurt his hip against Detroit, and Victor Wembanyama led the way with 32 points and 11 rebounds while Stephon Castle added 21 points and 12 assists.
San Antonio's last-five scoring margin of +10.2 reflects a side winning at both ends, including a 123-85 demolition of Golden State.
New Orleans arrive having lost four of their last five, and the only win in that run was a 115-94 victory over those same Warriors.
New Orleans are also 0-3 in the NBA Cup, so the Pelicans have had little to play for beyond rescuing a season that is already slipping.
Friday's 126-120 defeat at Oklahoma City summed up the problem, as the Pelicans led by 16 in the third quarter before the Thunder won the final period 34-22 behind Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's 40 points.
The efficiency numbers explain the gap, since San Antonio's net rating of +11.3 compares with -6.9 for New Orleans and the Spurs' defensive rating of 107.0 is 12.1 points better than the Pelicans' 119.1.
Opponents score on 53.2% of possessions against New Orleans, the 29th-best figure in the league, compared with 46.7% against San Antonio, which ranks fourth.
San Antonio also had Friday off after Thursday's win, whereas the NBA schedule has New Orleans playing in Oklahoma City on Friday and in San Antonio on Saturday.
Who is missing for San Antonio Spurs vs. New Orleans Pelicans?
New Orleans are without Murray, Bennedict Mathurin, Trendon Watford and Bryce McGowens, which leaves Jeremiah Fears and Jordan Poole to carry the guard minutes.
Trey Murphy III returned at Oklahoma City after six games out with a knee problem, scoring 17 points in 28 minutes, and is projected to start again alongside Zion Williamson, Saddiq Bey, Fears and Yves Missi.
The Pelicans went 1-5 without Murphy, so his return matters more than any other piece of team news on that side.
San Antonio are without Harper, who averages 18.4 points, as well as Tobias Harris and Jayden Quaintance, neither of whom has played this season.
Mitch Johnson moved Julian Champagnie into the starting five against the Clippers, restoring a Fox, Castle, Vassell, Champagnie and Wembanyama group, with Carter Bryant first off the bench.
San Antonio Spurs vs. New Orleans Pelicans, the matchups that could decide it
Wembanyama blocks 3.9 shots per game and Williamson shoots 58.5% from the field, a collision that went the Spurs' way in their October overtime win.
The guard battle between Castle and Fears matters just as much, as Castle's seven turnovers helped San Antonio to a season-high 21 against the Clippers, while Fears has averaged 6.8 assists across his last five games.
Player props for San Antonio Spurs vs. New Orleans Pelicans
Wembanyama has reached 30 points seven times this season, so the Under is a read on game script rather than ability, since a lead of this size usually shortens a star's night.
Fox scored 10 points and handed out five assists in Thursday's win, a quiet outing that fits a Spurs offence now running more through Castle.
What does the Spurs vs. Pelicans head-to-head record say?
San Antonio won three of the four meetings last season, starting with a 120-116 overtime win in New Orleans in October in which Wembanyama recorded 29 points, 11 rebounds and nine blocks before fouling out.
The December meeting was the closest call, as the Spurs led by 25 before a 45-point third quarter from the Pelicans and Derik Queen's first triple-double, with Harper's floater nine seconds from time deciding it 135-132.
New Orleans' only win came in January, a 104-95 victory in San Antonio, and the sides have not met since, so Saturday is the first meeting of 2026-27.
San Antonio Spurs vs. New Orleans Pelicans tips and prediction
San Antonio -16.5 is a big number, but the Pelicans concede 133.0 points per game on the road and play on the second night of a back-to-back, while the Spurs have beaten Golden State by 38 and Phoenix by 26 this month.
The total looks slightly high since the Spurs' home games average 221.1 combined points and their home defence concedes 106.0, even though all six of the Pelicans' road games have topped 220.
Our prediction is a comfortable San Antonio win, built on the 18-point gap in net rating and the rest advantage, with New Orleans lacking the guard depth to keep pace for four quarters.
The Pelicans do have a route to a respectable scoreline if Williamson keeps finishing around the rim and Murphy plays close to a full workload, but nothing in their recent defensive record suggests they can sustain it against the Spurs.
San Antonio travel to Sacramento and Portland next, while New Orleans host Phoenix before a trip to face the Clippers, so both sides get little time to reset after Saturday.