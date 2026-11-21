New Orleans Pelicans at San Antonio Spurs , Frost Bank Center, Sunday 22 November, 1am GMT Quick summary Tip of the match San Antonio Spurs -16.5 Game total Under 227.5 Key player prop Victor Wembanyama Under 29.5 points Injury alert Dylan Harper (Spurs) Out

The 13-3 San Antonio Spurs host a 5-12 New Orleans Pelicans side on the second night of a back-to-back at Frost Bank Center on Saturday, with the visitors also dealing with Dejounte Murray's public trade request.

The Spurs are 7-0 on the road and second in the Western Conference, while the Pelicans have lost eight of their last nine and sit 12th in the conference standings.

San Antonio Spurs vs. New Orleans Pelicans form and outlook

Form Guide (Last 5) New Orleans Pelicans 5-12 · 12th in the West L L W L L 112.6 PPG 120.0 Opp PPG -7.4 Diff B2B Rest San Antonio Spurs 13-3 · 2nd in the West W W W L W 114.8 PPG 104.6 Opp PPG +10.2 Diff 1 day Rest

The Spurs have won nine of their last 10, the lone defeat being a 105-93 home loss to Detroit on Tuesday that was followed by a 124-112 win over the Los Angeles Clippers.

That win came without Dylan Harper, who hurt his hip against Detroit, and Victor Wembanyama led the way with 32 points and 11 rebounds while Stephon Castle added 21 points and 12 assists.

San Antonio's last-five scoring margin of +10.2 reflects a side winning at both ends, including a 123-85 demolition of Golden State.

New Orleans arrive having lost four of their last five, and the only win in that run was a 115-94 victory over those same Warriors.

New Orleans are also 0-3 in the NBA Cup, so the Pelicans have had little to play for beyond rescuing a season that is already slipping.

Tale of the Tape (Season) New Orleans Pelicans San Antonio Spurs Spurs +6.0 112.2 118.2 Off. rating Spurs -12.1 119.1 107.0 Def. rating Spurs +5.5 41.9 47.4 RPG Spurs -2.7 15.7 13.0 TOV Spurs +4.2 24.2 28.4 APG

Friday's 126-120 defeat at Oklahoma City summed up the problem, as the Pelicans led by 16 in the third quarter before the Thunder won the final period 34-22 behind Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's 40 points.

The efficiency numbers explain the gap, since San Antonio's net rating of +11.3 compares with -6.9 for New Orleans and the Spurs' defensive rating of 107.0 is 12.1 points better than the Pelicans' 119.1.

Opponents score on 53.2% of possessions against New Orleans, the 29th-best figure in the league, compared with 46.7% against San Antonio, which ranks fourth.

San Antonio also had Friday off after Thursday's win, whereas the NBA schedule has New Orleans playing in Oklahoma City on Friday and in San Antonio on Saturday.

Who is missing for San Antonio Spurs vs. New Orleans Pelicans?

Injury Report New Orleans Pelicans Dejounte Murray left ankle sprain Requested a trade on 13 November Out Bennedict Mathurin left plantar fasciitis Out Trendon Watford right ankle sprain Out Bryce McGowens left elbow infection Out San Antonio Spurs Dylan Harper left hip strain Julian Champagnie moved into the starting five on Thursday Out Tobias Harris left calf strain Has not played this season Out Jayden Quaintance right knee surgery recovery Has not played this season Out

New Orleans are without Murray, Bennedict Mathurin, Trendon Watford and Bryce McGowens, which leaves Jeremiah Fears and Jordan Poole to carry the guard minutes.

Trey Murphy III returned at Oklahoma City after six games out with a knee problem, scoring 17 points in 28 minutes, and is projected to start again alongside Zion Williamson, Saddiq Bey, Fears and Yves Missi.

The Pelicans went 1-5 without Murphy, so his return matters more than any other piece of team news on that side.

San Antonio are without Harper, who averages 18.4 points, as well as Tobias Harris and Jayden Quaintance, neither of whom has played this season.

Mitch Johnson moved Julian Champagnie into the starting five against the Clippers, restoring a Fox, Castle, Vassell, Champagnie and Wembanyama group, with Carter Bryant first off the bench.

San Antonio Spurs vs. New Orleans Pelicans, the matchups that could decide it

Key Matchups Rim protection against rim pressure Victor Wembanyama SAS VS Zion Williamson NOP 28.6 Wembanyama PPG 3.9 Wembanyama BPG 21.7 Williamson PPG 58.5% Williamson FG% In October Wembanyama had 29 points, 11 rebounds and nine blocks against Williamson's 27 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists. Williamson finishes at the highest rate on the Pelicans, and Wembanyama is the one defender who can contest it without fouling. The two primary creators Stephon Castle SAS VS Jeremiah Fears NOP 15.7 Castle PPG 5.9 Castle APG 15.9 Fears PPG 5.4 Fears APG Last 5 APG, Castle 7.4 and Fears 6.8. Both guards carry more of the creation load with Murray and Harper missing, so turnovers and pace may decide who controls the rhythm. Perimeter shooting Julian Champagnie SAS VS Saddiq Bey NOP 10.5 Champagnie PPG 2.8 Champagnie 3PM 16.8 Bey PPG 2.4 Bey 3PM Last 5 PPG, Bey 20.0 and Champagnie 11.4. Three-point shooting is 42.3% for Champagnie and 39.8% for Bey. Champagnie is the Spurs' best volume threat from deep, while Bey is the Pelicans' most reliable scorer beside Williamson.

Wembanyama blocks 3.9 shots per game and Williamson shoots 58.5% from the field, a collision that went the Spurs' way in their October overtime win.

The guard battle between Castle and Fears matters just as much, as Castle's seven turnovers helped San Antonio to a season-high 21 against the Clippers, while Fears has averaged 6.8 assists across his last five games.

Player props for San Antonio Spurs vs. New Orleans Pelicans

Player Props to Watch Victor Wembanyama SAS Points Under 29.5 28.6 Season 25.4 Last 5 16 GP A heavy home favourite can rest its star early, and his recent scoring sits below the line. De'Aaron Fox SAS Assists Under 6.5 5.5 Season 4.3 Last 5 15 GP Castle runs more of the offence with Harper out, which has trimmed Fox's playmaking.

Wembanyama has reached 30 points seven times this season, so the Under is a read on game script rather than ability, since a lead of this size usually shortens a star's night.

Fox scored 10 points and handed out five assists in Thursday's win, a quiet outing that fits a Spurs offence now running more through Castle.

What does the Spurs vs. Pelicans head-to-head record say?

Season Series 25 Jan 2026 San Antonio Spurs 95-104 New Orleans Pelicans San Antonio 8 Dec 2025 New Orleans Pelicans 132-135 San Antonio Spurs New Orleans 8 Nov 2025 San Antonio Spurs 126-119 New Orleans Pelicans San Antonio 24 Oct 2025 New Orleans Pelicans 116-120 San Antonio Spurs (OT) New Orleans

San Antonio won three of the four meetings last season, starting with a 120-116 overtime win in New Orleans in October in which Wembanyama recorded 29 points, 11 rebounds and nine blocks before fouling out.

The December meeting was the closest call, as the Spurs led by 25 before a 45-point third quarter from the Pelicans and Derik Queen's first triple-double, with Harper's floater nine seconds from time deciding it 135-132.

New Orleans' only win came in January, a 104-95 victory in San Antonio, and the sides have not met since, so Saturday is the first meeting of 2026-27.

San Antonio Spurs vs. New Orleans Pelicans tips and prediction

Spread San Antonio Spurs -16.5 The Pelicans concede heavily on the road and are on the second night of a back-to-back. Total Under 227.5 Spurs home games average a combined 221.1 points, and their home defence is stingy. Prop Victor Wembanyama Under 29.5 points A likely comfortable lead and his recent scoring trend both point to the Under. Prop De'Aaron Fox Under 6.5 assists Castle is handling more of the playmaking with Harper out. Parlay Wembanyama Under 29.5 points and Fox Under 6.5 assists Both legs rest on San Antonio's guards and star centre sharing the load rather than any single big night.

San Antonio -16.5 is a big number, but the Pelicans concede 133.0 points per game on the road and play on the second night of a back-to-back, while the Spurs have beaten Golden State by 38 and Phoenix by 26 this month.

The total looks slightly high since the Spurs' home games average 221.1 combined points and their home defence concedes 106.0, even though all six of the Pelicans' road games have topped 220.

Score Prediction San Antonio Spurs 122-104 New Orleans Pelicans Predicted margin 18 points, total 226 points

Our prediction is a comfortable San Antonio win, built on the 18-point gap in net rating and the rest advantage, with New Orleans lacking the guard depth to keep pace for four quarters.

The Pelicans do have a route to a respectable scoreline if Williamson keeps finishing around the rim and Murphy plays close to a full workload, but nothing in their recent defensive record suggests they can sustain it against the Spurs.

San Antonio travel to Sacramento and Portland next, while New Orleans host Phoenix before a trip to face the Clippers, so both sides get little time to reset after Saturday.