Quick summary Oklahoma City Thunder at Miami Heat , Kaseya Center, Sunday 22 November, 11pm GMT Tip of the match Miami Heat to win Game total Over 229.5 points Key player prop Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Over 30.5 points Injury alert Chet Holmgren (OKC), Out with a right knee injury

Miami Heat host Oklahoma City Thunder at Kaseya Center on Sunday, with a Heat side on a six-game winning streak after an 0-4 start facing the 2025 champions, who are leaning heavily on Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

Giannis Antetokounmpo has settled alongside Bam Adebayo since arriving from Milwaukee in the summer, while Oklahoma City, beaten by San Antonio in the Western Conference finals in May, have rebuilt their rotation around Gilgeous-Alexander after Jalen Williams, Cason Wallace and Chet Holmgren were all sidelined by injuries early in the season. The clubs split their two meetings last season, with the home side winning each time.

What's the form like for Miami Heat and Oklahoma City Thunder?

Form Guide (Last 5) Oklahoma City Thunder 10-6 · 8th in the West L L W L W 116.6 PPG 114.2 Opp PPG +2.4 Diff 1 day Rest Miami Heat 9-6 · 5th in the East W W W W W 130.0 PPG 117.4 Opp PPG +12.6 Diff 3 days Rest

Miami lost their first four games, to Minnesota, Detroit, Charlotte and Dallas, and have gone 9-2 since, a run that includes wins over Cleveland, Detroit and Houston at Kaseya Center.

Wednesday's 137-130 win over Milwaukee, Antetokounmpo's first game against his former club, saw the Heat lead by 30 before the Bucks closed on a 30-9 run.

Oklahoma City arrive with a 2-3 record in their last five, though Friday's 126-120 NBA Cup win over New Orleans came on a 40-point night from Gilgeous-Alexander after the Thunder trailed by 16 in the third quarter.

That win was only their second in six games, yet the Thunder are 8-5 since those three injuries.

Tale of the Tape (Season) Oklahoma City Thunder Miami Heat Heat +3.2 113.7 116.9 Off. rating Thunder -7.3 109.4 116.7 Def. rating Thunder +3.6 45.8 42.2 RPG Thunder -1.1 13.3 14.4 TOV Heat +6.2 23.4 29.6 APG

The season efficiency numbers frame the contest, since Oklahoma City's defensive rating of 109.4 is far stronger than Miami's 116.7, while the Heat's offensive rating of 116.9 edges the Thunder's 113.7.

Oklahoma City win the rebounding battle and protect the ball better, but the assist gap is the widest on the board, and Miami also make 14.3 threes per game to the Thunder's 11.0, with Klay Thompson alone hitting 4.1 a night.

Venue splits favour the hosts, as Miami's home games have produced a combined score above 230 in seven of eight, while none of Oklahoma City's nine road games has done the same, and the Heat average 64.5 second-half points at home against 53.7 for the Thunder away.

The counter-case is Gilgeous-Alexander, whose 36.4 points per game over the last five have kept a depleted rotation competitive, but the Heat have scored at least 128 in four of their last five and have the more reliable route to points.

Miami Heat vs. Oklahoma City Thunder team news and rotations

Injury Report Oklahoma City Thunder Jalen Williams (left leg fracture) Out Chet Holmgren (right knee) Out Cason Wallace (left shoulder) Out Thomas Sorber (knee) Out Alex Caruso (right hip soreness) Out Nikola Topic (left hip soreness) Out Miami Heat Myron Gardner (right hamstring) Day-to-Day

Oklahoma City remain without Williams, Holmgren, Wallace and Thomas Sorber, while Alex Caruso and Nikola Topic both carry hip designations on the latest listings.

The Thunder's projected starting five of Isaiah Hartenstein, Aday Mara, Gilgeous-Alexander, Jared McCain and Ajay Mitchell includes rookie Mara, who had 22 points and 16 rebounds against the Pelicans, with fellow rookie Bennett Stirtz adding 18 off the bench, while Stirtz and Kenrich Williams, shooting 47.4% and 40.0% from three, give the second unit spacing.

Miami list only Myron Gardner as day-to-day with a right hamstring problem after he missed Wednesday's win, and the projected five of Antetokounmpo, Adebayo, Klay Thompson, Davion Mitchell and Pelle Larsson matches the one used against Milwaukee, where Adebayo scored 26 after leaving the Houston game early with hip tightness.

The Heat have three days' rest, while Oklahoma City play at Indiana on Monday, so Sunday opens a back-to-back on the NBA schedule for the visitors.

The matchups that could decide Miami Heat vs. Oklahoma City Thunder

Key Matchups Guard battle Shai Gilgeous-Alexander OKC VS Davion Mitchell MIA 31.7 SGA PPG 4.5 SGA APG 9.0 Mitchell APG 43.7% Mitchell 3P% Oklahoma City's offence runs through one scorer, while Miami's runs through the league's leading passer, so each guard sets the tempo for his own side. Frontcourt Giannis Antetokounmpo MIA VS Isaiah Hartenstein OKC 60.2% Giannis FG% 12.6 Giannis RPG 54.9% Hartenstein FG% 10.8 Hartenstein RPG Both bigs rebound in volume, so the side that wins the glass without Holmgren on the floor for Oklahoma City gains a cleaner route to its own transition game.

Gilgeous-Alexander is the volume scorer in this game, while Davion Mitchell, the league's leading passer, runs Miami's offence and shoots well enough from deep to punish a defence that sags off him.

Inside, Antetokounmpo is shooting 60.2% from the field, so how Hartenstein and Mara handle him will decide whether Oklahoma City's rebounding edge turns into anything on the scoreboard, especially as Adebayo adds 18.9 points and 7.7 rebounds per game as a second interior option.

Miami Heat vs. Oklahoma City Thunder player props to watch

Player Props to Watch Shai Gilgeous-Alexander OKC Points Over 30.5 31.7 Season 36.4 Last 5 16 GP His scoring volume has risen across the last five games, and Miami's defensive rating is the weaker of the two sides. Davion Mitchell MIA Assists Over 8.5 9.0 Season 10.0 Last 5 15 GP He plays the heaviest minutes in Miami's rotation and has run an offence that averages far more assists per game than Oklahoma City's. Giannis Antetokounmpo MIA Points Over 27.5 28.2 Season 29.6 Last 5 15 GP He scores efficiently at the rim and faces a Thunder frontcourt missing its best rim protector.

Miami Heat vs. Oklahoma City Thunder head-to-head record

Season Series 17 Jan 2026 Heat 122-120 Thunder MIA 11 Jan 2026 Thunder 124-112 Heat OKC 12 Feb 2025 Thunder 115-101 Heat OKC 20 Dec 2024 Thunder 104-97 Heat MIA

Last season's series was split, with Oklahoma City winning 124-112 at home on 11 January and Miami taking a 122-120 decision at Kaseya Center six days later.

Both rosters have changed since, with Antetokounmpo, Mara and Stirtz absent from both meetings, and under the NBA format the clubs meet only twice this season, with the return in Oklahoma City on 31 December.

Their best-known meeting remains the 2012 NBA Finals, which Miami won 4-1, though nothing in either rotation links back to it.

Miami Heat vs. Oklahoma City Thunder prediction and tips

Moneyline Miami Heat to win Three days' rest against one, a home scoring record and a streak built on offence outweigh Oklahoma City's stronger defence. Total Over 229.5 points Miami's home games have produced a combined score above 230 in seven of eight, and the Heat's pace gives the Thunder's road games more possessions than they usually play. Prop Giannis Antetokounmpo Over 27.5 points His season and recent scoring both sit above the line, and Miami's half-court offence runs through him more than through anyone else. Prop Davion Mitchell Over 8.5 assists Mitchell has handled the Heat's creation duties across the winning run and sits above the line on both season and recent averages. Parlay Heat to win and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander to top his points line Gilgeous-Alexander's scoring depends on his own usage, not on Oklahoma City winning, so the two legs rest on separate reasoning.

Oklahoma City's defensive rating is the better of the two, but the Thunder have won only two of their last five and are 4-5 on the road, which makes the Heat the safer side at home.

The total looks reachable since Miami's home games average 247.6 combined points against 223.6 for Oklahoma City's road games, so the game needs to follow Miami's script for only part of the night to clear the number.

Score Prediction Heat 119-111 Thunder Margin of eight points, 230 points in total

Our prediction is a Heat win built on Miami scoring 125.8 points per home game against the 111.4 Oklahoma City manage on the road, with the Thunder's defence keeping the margin in single digits.

The Thunder do have a route to a closer game if Gilgeous-Alexander repeats Friday's 40 and Hartenstein and Mara control the glass, but nothing in their last five suggests they can sustain it against a Miami offence averaging 130.0 over the same stretch.

Miami travel to Philadelphia on Wednesday, while Oklahoma City visit Indiana on Monday before hosting Minnesota on Wednesday, so both sides get little time to reset after Sunday.