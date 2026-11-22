The Western Conference leaders San Antonio Spurs travel to the 15th-placed Sacramento Kings at Golden 1 Center in the early hours of Tuesday, with Victor Wembanyama coming off a 50-point game and the hosts fresh from ending an eight-game losing streak.
San Antonio have won both meetings this season, 130-103 at the Frost Bank Center on 27 October and 124-109 in Sacramento on 6 November, while the Kings only claimed their first home win of the campaign on Saturday, the third of four meetings on the NBA schedule.
What is the form like for San Antonio Spurs and Sacramento Kings?
San Antonio are 14-3 and top of the Western Conference, and they have won four of their last five games by an average of 13.8 points.
The exception was a 105-93 home defeat by Detroit on 17 November, the game in which Dylan Harper hurt his hip.
Wembanyama has since scored 50 points with 19 rebounds, five blocks and four steals in the 114-91 win over New Orleans, 32 of them before half-time.
Sacramento are 2-14 and 15th in the Western Conference standings, and their last five games have produced an average defeat of 11.4 points.
Their latest result is their best of the season, a 97-96 win over Boston in which Keegan Murray's putback with five seconds left capped a 35-13 third quarter, although the Kings are 1-9 at home and have been outscored by 11.5 points a game there.
San Antonio score 118.1 points per 100 possessions and concede 106.0, a net rating of +12.0 against Sacramento's -11.9, and they have carried that gap on the road by going 7-0 while scoring 120.6 points a game.
The Spurs also turn the ball over 4.4 fewer times per game and out-rebound the Kings by seven, although Domantas Sabonis took 17 rebounds against Boston and Sacramento's pace is faster than San Antonio's.
Sacramento's starters are carrying a heavy load too, with De'Andre Hunter playing nearly 41 minutes and Darius Acuff Jr. and Murray both playing more than 39 against Boston one night after a 106-104 loss at the Lakers.
San Antonio Spurs vs. Sacramento Kings team news and rotations
San Antonio remain without Harper, who is averaging 18.4 points and has been ruled out for two to three weeks with a left hip external rotator strain, while Tobias Harris (calf) and Jayden Quaintance (knee) are also out, which leaves Harper's 31.7 minutes per game to be shared around the rest of the rotation.
The probable starting five of De'Aaron Fox, Stephon Castle, Devin Vassell, Julian Champagnie and Wembanyama is the group that began against New Orleans, with Castle averaging 20.4 points and eight assists over his last five and Fox on 7.0 points over the same stretch, while Champagnie makes 2.8 threes a game at 41.2%.
Sacramento are without Maxime Raynaud (knee) and Ben Simmons (Achilles, out for the season), and Precious Achiuwa missed the loss at the Lakers with a leg injury and has no confirmed status for this game.
The probable Kings five of Acuff, Zach LaVine, Hunter, Murray and Sabonis matches the one that started against Boston, and those five scored 84 of the 97 points with the bench adding 13 after contributing five at the Lakers, and LaVine is averaging 15.5 points over his last five against 20.5 for the season.
San Antonio Spurs vs. Sacramento Kings key matchups that could decide it
Wembanyama scored 30 points with 14 rebounds when the sides met on 6 November, Sabonis answered with 17 points and 12 rebounds, and Sabonis has now taken 16 and 17 rebounds in his last two games.
Acuff Jr. is the Kings' leading scorer and passer, and with Harper out, Castle and Fox share the ball-handling load for a Spurs side that has been outscoring opponents by 12 per 100 possessions.
Which player props stand out for San Antonio Spurs vs. Sacramento Kings?
San Antonio Spurs vs. Sacramento Kings head-to-head record
San Antonio have won each of the last five regular-season meetings, by 13, 17, 28, 27 and 15 points, and the Kings' last victory in the series was 127-109 in Sacramento on 7 March 2025.
Wembanyama scored 29 and 30 points in the two meetings this season, and Hunter's 24 points in October was the best return by a King, and he scored 20 of his 30 points in the first half on 6 November against a side that was 1-8 at the time.
The fourth and final meeting of the season is in San Antonio in early April.
Our San Antonio Spurs vs. Sacramento Kings prediction and tips
The Kings ran the Lakers and Celtics close in their last two games, yet both Spurs wins this season came by 15 or more and San Antonio's road form gives them the clearer route to a double-digit margin.
San Antonio are only 7-10 against the spread, so the total and the individual props carry the stronger evidence, with both sides' scoring records pointing the same way.