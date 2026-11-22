Quick summary San Antonio Spurs vs. Sacramento Kings · Golden 1 Center · Tuesday 3am GMT Tip of the match Spurs to win by 10 or more Game total Over 220.5 points Key player prop Victor Wembanyama Over 27.5 points Injury alert Dylan Harper (Spurs) - Out

The Western Conference leaders San Antonio Spurs travel to the 15th-placed Sacramento Kings at Golden 1 Center in the early hours of Tuesday, with Victor Wembanyama coming off a 50-point game and the hosts fresh from ending an eight-game losing streak.

San Antonio have won both meetings this season, 130-103 at the Frost Bank Center on 27 October and 124-109 in Sacramento on 6 November, while the Kings only claimed their first home win of the campaign on Saturday, the third of four meetings on the NBA schedule.

What is the form like for San Antonio Spurs and Sacramento Kings?

Form Guide (Last 5) San Antonio Spurs 14-3 · 1st in the West W W L W W 112.8 PPG 99.0 Opp PPG +13.8 Diff 1 day Rest Sacramento Kings 2-14 · 15th in the West L L L L W 103.6 PPG 115.0 Opp PPG -11.4 Diff 1 day Rest

San Antonio are 14-3 and top of the Western Conference, and they have won four of their last five games by an average of 13.8 points.

The exception was a 105-93 home defeat by Detroit on 17 November, the game in which Dylan Harper hurt his hip.

Wembanyama has since scored 50 points with 19 rebounds, five blocks and four steals in the 114-91 win over New Orleans, 32 of them before half-time.

Sacramento are 2-14 and 15th in the Western Conference standings, and their last five games have produced an average defeat of 11.4 points.

Their latest result is their best of the season, a 97-96 win over Boston in which Keegan Murray's putback with five seconds left capped a 35-13 third quarter, although the Kings are 1-9 at home and have been outscored by 11.5 points a game there.

Tale of the Tape (Season) Spurs Kings Spurs +11.3 118.1 106.8 Off. rating Spurs -12.7 106.0 118.7 Def. rating Spurs +7.0 47.8 40.8 RPG Spurs -4.4 13.1 17.5 TOV Spurs +3.5 28.5 25.0 APG

San Antonio score 118.1 points per 100 possessions and concede 106.0, a net rating of +12.0 against Sacramento's -11.9, and they have carried that gap on the road by going 7-0 while scoring 120.6 points a game.

The Spurs also turn the ball over 4.4 fewer times per game and out-rebound the Kings by seven, although Domantas Sabonis took 17 rebounds against Boston and Sacramento's pace is faster than San Antonio's.

Sacramento's starters are carrying a heavy load too, with De'Andre Hunter playing nearly 41 minutes and Darius Acuff Jr. and Murray both playing more than 39 against Boston one night after a 106-104 loss at the Lakers.

San Antonio Spurs vs. Sacramento Kings team news and rotations

Injury Report San Antonio Spurs Dylan Harper left hip external rotator strain Out Tobias Harris calf Out Jayden Quaintance knee Out Sacramento Kings Maxime Raynaud knee Out Ben Simmons Achilles, out for the season Out

San Antonio remain without Harper, who is averaging 18.4 points and has been ruled out for two to three weeks with a left hip external rotator strain, while Tobias Harris (calf) and Jayden Quaintance (knee) are also out, which leaves Harper's 31.7 minutes per game to be shared around the rest of the rotation.

The probable starting five of De'Aaron Fox, Stephon Castle, Devin Vassell, Julian Champagnie and Wembanyama is the group that began against New Orleans, with Castle averaging 20.4 points and eight assists over his last five and Fox on 7.0 points over the same stretch, while Champagnie makes 2.8 threes a game at 41.2%.

Sacramento are without Maxime Raynaud (knee) and Ben Simmons (Achilles, out for the season), and Precious Achiuwa missed the loss at the Lakers with a leg injury and has no confirmed status for this game.

The probable Kings five of Acuff, Zach LaVine, Hunter, Murray and Sabonis matches the one that started against Boston, and those five scored 84 of the 97 points with the bench adding 13 after contributing five at the Lakers, and LaVine is averaging 15.5 points over his last five against 20.5 for the season.

San Antonio Spurs vs. Sacramento Kings key matchups that could decide it

Key Matchups Frontcourt battle Victor Wembanyama SAS VS Domantas Sabonis SAC 29.9 Wemby PPG 14.0 Wemby RPG L5 14.1 Sabonis PPG 14.2 Sabonis RPG L5 6 Nov meeting, Wembanyama 30 pts and 14 reb, Sabonis 17 pts and 12 reb Wembanyama scores on volume while Sabonis rebounds at a similar rate to him over the last five, so the glass is the one area where the Kings can match San Antonio's centre. Backcourt creation Stephon Castle SAS VS Darius Acuff Jr. SAC 15.9 Castle PPG 5.9 Castle APG 25.4 Acuff PPG 7.4 Acuff APG 6 Nov meeting, Acuff 22 pts and 8 ast With Harper out, Castle and De'Aaron Fox carry San Antonio's ball handling against the rookie who leads the Kings in points and assists.

Wembanyama scored 30 points with 14 rebounds when the sides met on 6 November, Sabonis answered with 17 points and 12 rebounds, and Sabonis has now taken 16 and 17 rebounds in his last two games.

Acuff Jr. is the Kings' leading scorer and passer, and with Harper out, Castle and Fox share the ball-handling load for a Spurs side that has been outscoring opponents by 12 per 100 possessions.

Which player props stand out for San Antonio Spurs vs. Sacramento Kings?

Player Props to Watch Victor Wembanyama SAS Points Over 27.5 29.9 Season 29.0 Last 5 17 GP He scored 30 and 29 in the two meetings with the Kings this season and followed that with 50 against New Orleans. Darius Acuff Jr. SAC Assists Over 6.5 7.4 Season 7.6 Last 5 16 GP He leads Sacramento in both points and assists and played more than 39 minutes against Boston. Stephon Castle SAS Assists Over 4.5 5.9 Season 8.0 Last 5 17 GP His last five games are well ahead of his season mark, and he played in all five.

San Antonio Spurs vs. Sacramento Kings head-to-head record

Season Series 6 Nov 2026 Spurs 124-109 Kings Wembanyama 30 pts, 14 reb NBA Cup · SAC 27 Oct 2026 Spurs 130-103 Kings Wembanyama 29 pts, 10 reb SAS 17 Mar 2026 Spurs 132-104 Kings SAC 21 Feb 2026 Spurs 139-122 Kings SAS

San Antonio have won each of the last five regular-season meetings, by 13, 17, 28, 27 and 15 points, and the Kings' last victory in the series was 127-109 in Sacramento on 7 March 2025.

Wembanyama scored 29 and 30 points in the two meetings this season, and Hunter's 24 points in October was the best return by a King, and he scored 20 of his 30 points in the first half on 6 November against a side that was 1-8 at the time.

The fourth and final meeting of the season is in San Antonio in early April.

Our San Antonio Spurs vs. Sacramento Kings prediction and tips

Spread Spurs to win by 10 or more They won the two meetings this season by 27 and 15 and have a road differential of +14.0 against a Kings home figure of -11.5. Total Over 220.5 points Seven of the Kings' 10 home games and five of the Spurs' seven road games have cleared 220, and the last two meetings produced 233 points each. Prop Victor Wembanyama Over 27.5 points He has scored 29 or more in both games against the Kings this season and plays 30.3 minutes a night. Prop Darius Acuff Jr. Over 6.5 assists He had 12 assists at the Lakers and eight against Boston, and eight in the last meeting with San Antonio. Parlay Spurs to win by 10 or more and Acuff Over 6.5 assists Acuff has averaged more than seven assists for a team that is 2-14, so the second leg does not depend on the first.

Score Prediction Spurs 123-106 Kings Predicted margin 17 points, predicted total 229 points

The Kings ran the Lakers and Celtics close in their last two games, yet both Spurs wins this season came by 15 or more and San Antonio's road form gives them the clearer route to a double-digit margin.

San Antonio are only 7-10 against the spread, so the total and the individual props carry the stronger evidence, with both sides' scoring records pointing the same way.